Why you might want the Amex Green

The Amex Green stands out thanks to its redemption flexibility and potentially high reward value, which could make the welcome offer quite lucrative. The card also has plenty value to offer if you don’t fly often but prefer more unique travel options like camping or cruises.

Rewards: Earn on expanded travel categories

Cardmembers can earn unlimited 3X Membership Rewards points in expanded travel categories. You also earn 3X points at restaurants worldwide (including takeout and delivery limited to U.S. restaurants), 3X points on transit and 1X points on all other purchases. So even if you don't travel often, you can earn bonus rates in non-travel categories.

The travel category for the Amex Green is especially notable compared to other mid-tier travel cards since many eligible purchases go beyond basic airfare and hotels. You earn on travel purchases on both third-party websites and through the American Express Travel portal, and eligible purchases include options like car rentals, cruises, campgrounds and even vacation rentals. Whether you prefer to take a road trip, catch a flight or set sail, the Amex Green card’s broad travel category has you covered.

The transit category is also surprisingly robust and isn’t a category you often find on competing travel rewards cards. This adds flexibility to the card that can elude even some premium cards, making it easier to earn rewards and offset the annual fee. Whether you prefer to take a road trip, catch a flight or set sail, the Amex Green card’s broad travel category has you covered.

Redemption: Flexible options and potentially high redemption value

You can redeem American Express Membership Rewards points for cash back, merchandise, gift cards and eligible travel through the Amex Travel portal, as well as at checkout with select merchants. You can also transfer points to airline and hotel Amex transfer partners like Hilton Honors, Delta SkyMiles, Air France / Flying Blue and more.

Thanks to this variety of options and travel partners, American Express Membership Rewards points are some of the most valuable you can earn, holding a 2.0 cents redemption value, on average, according to Bankrate's valuations. You’ll typically want to redeem points on options that give you a point value of at least 1 cent apiece. Booking flights with American Express Travel, selecting gift cards or transferring to certain partnering hotels and airlines might be your best choices.

Welcome offer: Solid short-term value

New cardholders can earn 40,000 points after spending $3,000 on purchases on the card in the first six months. The value of 40,000 Membership Rewards points will vary based on how you redeem them, but if you take advantage of Amex’s travel partners, you could squeeze about 2.0 cents out of each point according to Bankrate's latest valuations, making this offer worth around $800.

This is a great value especially when you compare it to other premium travel card offers. For example, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening. While the values of the welcome offers are close, with the Venture X’s being worth around $750 when redeemed for travel, the Venture X’s annual fee is much higher at $395 (See Rates & Fees).