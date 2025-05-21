Key takeaways Airline credit cards offer boosted rewards and benefits tied to an airline’s frequent flyer program but fewer rewards for everyday spending.

General travel credit cards offer more flexibility for redeeming rewards across multiple airlines and other travel brands.

Choosing between an airline card and a general travel card depends on your airline loyalty and travel habits.

With a world of travel credit cards at your fingertips, it can be tricky knowing which one to choose. Airline credit cards are a type of travel card that’s co-branded between a card issuer and a specific airline. Instead of offering general travel rewards and redemptions, an airline card offers top value with one brand.

Airline cards vs. general travel cards

A type of co-branded card, airline cards tend to offer the highest rewards rate on purchases with a specific airline. You’ll earn points or miles that you can redeem for future travel with the airline or partner hotels and car rental companies. Rewards are typically linked to the airline’s frequent flyer program.

Many airline cards also offer attractive perks like priority boarding, free checked bags and companion passes. Cardholders can also reach elite status with an airline more quickly by earning qualifying points with purchases.

On the other hand, general travel rewards cards usually offer boosted points or miles on travel purchases and often on everyday categories like dining, groceries and gas as well. You can redeem rewards through the issuer’s travel portal or transfer them to a partner airline, hotel or car rental company. You may not get brand-specific perks like a free bag, but you can get expedited airport security, statement credits and even airport lounge access.

Is an airline card worth it?

To decide whether an airline card is worth it for you, weigh the advantages and disadvantages below common to many airline cards.

Pros Generous welcome bonuses

Priority boarding

Free checked bags

Potential lounge access

Quicker path to airline elite status

Retain rewards even if you close the card Cons Rewards are tied to one brand

Rewards can be devalued

Usually carry an annual fee

When it makes sense to get an airline card

You fly often with a specific airline. The right airline card lets you earn points or miles every time you buy a flight and redeem them on future flights. You may also enjoy priority boarding, earn elite status and access airport lounges — sometimes for guests traveling with you, as well.

The right airline card lets you earn points or miles every time you buy a flight and redeem them on future flights. You may also enjoy priority boarding, earn elite status and access airport lounges — sometimes for guests traveling with you, as well. You’re planning a big trip. An influx of welcome bonus points or miles could pay for the flight you need to get where you’re going. Perhaps you’re a newlywed couple planning a honeymoon abroad, or you’re hoping to take your three kids to Disney World. Having the flight covered by points could significantly reduce your trip costs.

An influx of welcome bonus points or miles could pay for the flight you need to get where you’re going. Perhaps you’re a newlywed couple planning a honeymoon abroad, or you’re hoping to take your three kids to Disney World. Having the flight covered by points could significantly reduce your trip costs. You prefer to check bags. Airlines’ free checked bag policies have become stingy or nonexistent. Checked bag fees can run from $30 to hundreds of dollars, tacking on to your travel costs. But these airline cards can get you a free checked bag, which can easily justify the annual fee.

When it makes sense to get a general travel card

You fly with multiple airlines. A general travel card is more suitable if you’re not loyal to one airline and want flexibility. That way, you can book with a number of airlines or transfer your points or miles to get the most economical option for your trip.

A general travel card is more suitable if you’re not loyal to one airline and want flexibility. That way, you can book with a number of airlines or transfer your points or miles to get the most economical option for your trip. You also want to redeem for hotels and rental cars. While airline cards often allow you to book lodging and transportation through their portal, you’ll likely find more partner options and higher value for hotels and rental cars with a general travel card’s portal.

While airline cards often allow you to book lodging and transportation through their portal, you’ll likely find more partner options and higher value for hotels and rental cars with a general travel card’s portal. You want to transfer rewards from a cash back card. By holding a travel card from the same card issuer, you can often combine rewards you earn with another credit card to redeem for travel at a higher value. You typically can’t transfer rewards to an airline card, although you can transfer general travel card rewards to partner airline loyalty programs.

Money Bag Icon Turn your cash back into travel rewards If you’ve always been a cash back cardholder but want to venture into travel rewards, your old cash back card could still come in handy. That’s because some issuers market “cash back” cards that actually earn travel rewards. The Chase Freedom Unlimited®, for example, earns cash back in the form of Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Open a Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, and you can combine points across accounts.

Tips for maximizing an airline credit card

The first step to maximizing any travel rewards — airline, hotel or otherwise — is registering for the brand’s loyalty program, which is usually free. Here are three more rules of thumb for earning airline rewards:

1. Fly with your airline of choice

Opening an airline card account is a commitment to flying most frequently with that airline. Sometimes, the schedule or price will lead you to another airline, but you’ll get the most bang for your buck by booking with your card’s airline whenever you can. That’s how you’ll earn and redeem the most rewards, justifying any annual fee.

2. Pair credit cards

Pairing an airline card with a general travel card can make for a powerful combo.

For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offers 5X Ultimate Rewards points on travel booked through Chase Travel℠; as well as 3X on dining, select streaming services and online groceries; 2X on other travel purchases; and 1X on all other purchases. Those points are transferable to a long list of Chase transfer partners, like Southwest Rapid Rewards.

So if you also have a Southwest credit card, you’ll get the perks of being a loyal cardholder — like a free checked bag, upgraded boardings and potential for tier status — while earning a higher rewards rate on everyday purchases with the Chase Sapphire card.

3. Don’t be afraid to switch it up

It’s a good idea to regularly make sure your stack of credit cards still works with your budget and lifestyle. That’s true with airline cards, too.

Things can change — like airline frequent flyer programs, your major airport hub or your rewards strategy. If you find yourself flying less with an airline, you might be able to downgrade the card to one with no annual fee and switch to another airline or travel card.

Lightbulb Icon Keep your rewards Usually closing a rewards card means you’ll also forfeit any rewards you have in your account. However, because airline cards earn rewards that live in the airline’s frequent flyer account rather than your credit card account, you can close your credit card and keep your rewards.

The bottom line

Co-branded airline cards are most helpful for those who are loyal to an airline, rather than for nomads who book with the airline offering the best price or schedule. While airline cards offer specific perks tied to an airline’s frequent flyer program, general travel cards are more flexible. The best option may even be to combine the powers of both.