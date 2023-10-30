Making the right money decisions can be tough, which is why it's important to me to help make financial content more informative, accurate, and accessible.

Angelica Leicht is an editor across Bankrate and CreditCards.com. She has over a decade of experience as a writer and editor, with a specific emphasis on personal finance content for over half of her career.

Angelica has written and edited for numerous personal finance publications throughout her career, from taking the helm of mortgage content on The Simple Dollar to working as a lead editor on insurance at Bankrate. These days, she helps serve readers by creating well-informed, up-to-date content to assist them on their credit card journeys.

She is truly passionate about helping readers make well-informed decisions for their wallets, whether the goal is to find the best travel rewards credit card or determine the right plan for tackling their debt. Her work has also been featured on The Motley Fool, Bankrate, The Simple Dollar, Interest, MSN Money, Stacker, The Spruce, Houston Press, and Very Well, among others.

Outside of work, Angelica likes to spend her time cranking old records on a vintage phonograph, spoiling her French bulldog, discussing how new technology might revolutionize the personal finance space, or binging the latest episode of a true crime podcast.

Angelica wants you to know

When I applied for my first credit card, it felt stressful and overwhelming. I wasn’t sure about my changes of approval, I hadn’t done much research on the card perks, and I frankly wasn’t sure whether I could trust myself to use it responsibly. But what I quickly learned was that credit cards don’t have to be intimidating; finding and utilizing the right card can be a great tool for your finances.

After a few month of responsible use, my credit score was in better shape than it ever had been, but the perks of the card I got weren’t a good fit for my spending and I took a temporary ding to my credit score to apply for one that offered the right benefits. What I learned is that research is key, even with your first card. Don’t get caught up in the what-ifs of the application process; do your homework and apply for a card that fits your credit score and offers the best benefits for your spending.

