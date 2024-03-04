At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Tuition-free college programs are available in at least 32 U.S. states, offering students the opportunity to reduce or eliminate tuition costs for their degrees. These programs often cover the remaining tuition costs after scholarships and grants have been applied.

Most of these programs have eligibility criteria, such as graduating from an in-state high school and enrolling full time, and some also have specific academic performance or financial need requirements.

While these programs can significantly reduce education costs, they typically do not cover other expenses like room, board and associated fees.

Higher education tuition costs are higher than ever, and students are feeling the impact of inflated tuition and fees as they finance their degrees. Average tuition and fees for the 2020-21 academic year were 20 percent higher than they were in 2010-11 after accounting for inflation, according to the latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics

To help relieve the financial strain that high tuition costs put on students and their families, some schools and states now offer some form of tuition-free college. That said, tuition-free college is not the same as free college. There are still expenses included with attending school, like room, board and associated fees that have to be accounted for. However, these programs can make a degree much more affordable.

What is tuition-free college?

Tuition-free college programs cover the cost of the courses for students, substantially reducing the total costs of attendance for those who qualify. These programs are generally funded on a state- or county-wide basis. Most of them are “last-dollar” programs, meaning that they cover the remaining tuition costs after scholarships and grants have been applied.

“Promise programs” fund two years of community college at qualifying schools. Students are still responsible for shouldering the additional costs of earning a degree.

Depending on the program, there may be qualifications that students must meet to take advantage of the tuition-free programs. For example, most states require students to graduate from an in-state high school and enroll full time to be eligible for the program. Schools may also have eligibility stipulations of their own and base the programs on factors like academic performance or financial need.

States with free college programs

According to the Campaign for Free College Tuition, at least 32 U.S. states offer free college programs.

Free 4-year college programs

Free 2-year college programs

The bottom line

Whether for a four-year degree or a two-year certification program, free tuition could save students thousands of dollars each academic year and make obtaining a higher education more equitable. As tuition prices rise, students should look into everything they can to lower the cost of their education, especially regarding state and institutional tuition-free college programs. In almost all cases, these free tuition programs require a FAFSA, so it’s critical to stay on top of deadlines and submit your application as soon as you can.