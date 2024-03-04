States with free college tuition
Key takeaways
- Tuition-free college programs are available in at least 32 U.S. states, offering students the opportunity to reduce or eliminate tuition costs for their degrees. These programs often cover the remaining tuition costs after scholarships and grants have been applied.
- Most of these programs have eligibility criteria, such as graduating from an in-state high school and enrolling full time, and some also have specific academic performance or financial need requirements.
- While these programs can significantly reduce education costs, they typically do not cover other expenses like room, board and associated fees.
To help relieve the financial strain that high tuition costs put on students and their families, some schools and states now offer some form of tuition-free college. That said, tuition-free college is not the same as free college. There are still expenses included with attending school, like room, board and associated fees that have to be accounted for. However, these programs can make a degree much more affordable.
What is tuition-free college?
Tuition-free college programs cover the cost of the courses for students, substantially reducing the total costs of attendance for those who qualify. These programs are generally funded on a state- or county-wide basis. Most of them are “last-dollar” programs, meaning that they cover the remaining tuition costs after scholarships and grants have been applied.
“Promise programs” fund two years of community college at qualifying schools. Students are still responsible for shouldering the additional costs of earning a degree.
Depending on the program, there may be qualifications that students must meet to take advantage of the tuition-free programs. For example, most states require students to graduate from an in-state high school and enroll full time to be eligible for the program. Schools may also have eligibility stipulations of their own and base the programs on factors like academic performance or financial need.
States with free college programs
According to the Campaign for Free College Tuition, at least 32 U.S. states offer free college programs.
Free 4-year college programs
-
Indiana’s 21st Century Scholarship waives tuition for income-eligible state residents planning to attend an in-state four-year institution. The scholarship requires students to apply in seventh or eighth grade, agree to the 21st Century Scholar pledge and meet household income requirements.
-
The All Iowa Opportunity Scholarship is offered to Iowa residents attending an eligible in-state institution within two years of receiving a high school diploma. The scholarship amount adjusts per year, but first-time recipients in the 2023-24 academic year are eligible to receive the scholarship for eight full-time semesters.The scholarship prioritizes students who have aged out of Iowa’s foster care system, children of deceased public safety workers, students who graduated from alternative high schools and students who participated in specific statewide programs. Students must also complete the FAFSA, have an eligible expected family contribution and be enrolled for at least three semester hours.
-
The Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) provides merit-based scholarships for tuition and certain fees at any Louisiana public college or university. The scholarships can also be used for schools in the Louisiana community and technical college system.
Students must be Louisiana residents and meet the merit-based eligibility requirements, which includes a minimum high school GPA. Students must also be enrolled full time.
-
The MASSGrant Plus program provides students who are legal permanent residents of Massachusetts need-based financial assistance. The program is open to full-time students attending a four-year public college or university in the state, as well as full-time and part-time students pursuing an education at public community colleges. The money can be used to help with tuition, fees and books.Priority is given to Pell-eligible students. Applicants must have been a legal permanent resident in Massachusetts for one full year before starting the academic year. In addition, you must apply for FAFSA first.
-
From spring 2022 through 2024 — or whenever the funds run out — Minnesotans who are preparing to work in a high-need career and who meet the income requirements can apply for the Minnesota Future Together Grant.Students must be pursuing a degree leading to a career in health care, STEM, business, industry and technology, education or public service and be attending a program at a public higher education institution or Tribal College. In addition, you must have started attending an eligible institution in the fall of 2021 term or later and be a new student who has not previously enrolled in a postsecondary institution.
-
The New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship covers up to the total cost of tuition at any New Mexico public college or university whether you are a full- or part-time student. To qualify, students must be established state residents, plan to enroll in at least six credit hours per semester and maintain a 2.5 GPA.
-
New York’s Excelsior Scholarship program is available to New York state residents who have resided in the state for 12 continuous months before starting school. The funds are available for those interested in attending a SUNY or CUNY school. Combined with federal and state aid, the scholarship allows students to attend college for free.Students must have an adjusted gross income of $125,000 or less, complete an average of 30 credits per year and agree to live in New York for the number of years an award was given.
-
Students who meet academic and behavioral conduct requirements while in high school are eligible for Oklahoma’s Promise award, which covers up to the cost of tuition at a public college or technology center.Students must be Oklahoma residents whose parents have a household-adjusted gross income of less than $60,000 with one to two dependent children. In the case of families with three to four dependent children, the eligible household-adjusted gross income is $70,000 annually.
-
Washington’s College Bound Scholarship is an automatic, pledge-based scholarship program that covers the average tuition cost at more than 65 in-state institutions. Seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade in-state students eligible for free or reduced lunch are automatically enrolled.However, to remain eligible, students must be deemed as income-eligible as per their FAFSA information and meet the residency requirements. They must also graduate high school with a 2.0 minimum GPA. As of fall 2023, students who attend community college or tech school are not required to meet the 2.0 GPA requirement. Students may also qualify for the Washington College Grant, which covers tuition fees, building fees and services and activities fees at public four-year colleges. Families with up to 100 percent of Washington’s median family income may qualify.
-
The Hathaway Scholarship program is made up of both merit- and need-based awards that are put toward the cost of tuition at the University of Wyoming. There are four individual awards ranging from $840 to $1,680 per semester, based on the student’s GPA. Students must have a minimum high school GPA of 2.5 and maintain satisfactory academic progress while enrolled in college.
Free 2-year college programs
-
The Arkansas Future Grant program, also known as ArFuture, covers the tuition and fees for students pursuing a certificate or associate degree at any Arkansas public community or technical college. Students must enroll in a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) or areas of study that are in high demand regionally.Grants are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. Awards are available for students who graduated from high school programs within Arkansas and high schools in other states. Applicants must also complete the FAFSA.
-
California College Promise is a program that gives community colleges in California funding that they can use in specific ways to help make college more affordable. One of the approved funding allocations is one year of waived tuition and fees for first-time, full-time students. Students must complete the FAFSA and enroll in an eligible California community college district.
-
The Pledge to Advance Connecticut (PACT) is a program that covers the financial gap left after students receive federal and state grants. Qualified residents must be first-time, full-time or part-time (six or more credits) college students, be enrolled in a degree or certification program, complete the FAFSA, remain in good academic standing and have graduated from a Connecticut high school.
-
The Student Excellence Equals Degree (SEED) scholarship program provides tuition funds to state residents of all ages pursuing an associate degree, diploma, credit certificate, bachelor’s degree, or workforce training program at Delaware Tech. To become eligible, students must submit a FAFSA and enroll full time for at least their first semester. Students are eligible to participate in the program for up to 10 continuous semesters. Students above the age of 25 must meet a five-year Delaware residency requirement.
-
The Hawai‘i Promise Scholarship waives tuition costs for in-state students with financial needs attending the University of Hawai‘i Community College. The scholarship covers tuition and fees and includes an allowance for books, supplies and transportation. Students must complete the FAFSA, accept all applicable aid, be enrolled in at least six credit hours at a UH community college and make satisfactory academic progress.
-
Indiana’s Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant covers the cost of tuition and regular fees for students attending Ivy Tech Community College, Vincennes University, Indiana Institute of Technology or another approved program.The grant covers two years of school or up to the required program credits for those pursuing a certificate in advanced manufacturing, building and construction, health sciences, IT services, business services and transportation and logistics. Students in a credit-bearing program must complete the FAFSA and maintain satisfactory academic progress. Independent students can enroll half-time, but dependent students must enroll full time.
-
The Kansas Promise Scholarship supports students pursuing education in specified high wage, high demand or critical-need industries. It is a last-dollar scholarship that offers aid to recent Kansas high school graduates, those who obtained a GED or were Kansas residents for three years immediately preceding the scholarship application.Scholarship funds are applied after all other scholarships and grants a student receives and can be used to attend an in-state community college or public technical school.. There are also household income requirements that must be met.
-
The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship covers tuition and fees for programs supporting education for high-paying, in-demand jobs. The program pays for up to 60 credit hours and is open to Kentucky residents, individuals with a high school diploma or those pursuing a GED. There are no income or GPA requirements associated with this program. The funds can be used at specific colleges and universities listed on the scholarship website.
-
The Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) provides a merit-based tuition-free college program to Louisiana residents who are attending or plan to attend an approved Louisiana community or technical college. To become eligible, students have a high school GPA that meets the requirements and enroll full time in their postsecondary program.
-
High school graduates from the classes of 2020-25 pursuing education at an in-state community college are eligible to apply for Maine’s last-dollar Free College Scholarship. The funds cover attendance at one of seven schools across the state. There are no age or income limits associated with this scholarship. The only requirements are that students enroll in a degree or certificate program, complete the FAFSA and accept all state and federal scholarships and live in Maine while attending school.In addition to covering tuition and fees, those who qualify for maximum grant aid can use the money to pay for books, supplies and other school expenses. The scholarship covers tuition and fees for a one-year certificate or a two-year degree program.
-
The Maryland Community College Promise Scholarship awards qualifying students a maximum of $5,000 to pursue an associate degree, licensure, credit-bearing certificate or apprenticeship program at a Maryland community college. The funds are applied after all federal and state aid has been applied.High school applicants must have a 2.3 GPA, while those already in a community college must have a 2.5 GPA. Single students or those in a single-parent household must have a maximum adjusted gross income of $100,000, and those married or in a two-parent household must have a maximum adjusted gross income of $150,000.
-
The MASSGrant Plus program provides students who are legal permanent residents of Massachusetts with need-based financial assistance. The program is open to full-time students attending a four-year public college or university in the state. The money can be used to help with the cost of tuition, fees and books.Priority is given to Pell-eligible students. Applicants must have been legal permanent residents in Massachusetts for one full year prior to the start of the academic year. In addition, you must apply for FAFSA first.
-
Michigan Reconnect gives eligible students age 25 and older the opportunity to attend community college tuition-free. To qualify, students must have been a Michigan resident for one year or more before applying, have a high school diploma or GED and have not yet completed a college degree or program.
-
The Minnesota Future Together Grant awards students pursuing an associate degree that will lead to a career in health care, STEM, business, industry and technology, education or public service. Students must attend a public higher education institution or Tribal College and meet income requirements.
-
Missouri residents who are graduates of A+ designated high schools and meet and maintain the academic and income eligibility requirements could have their college tuition paid for at certain private two-year vocational or technical schools through the A+ Scholarship Program. In 2016, the program was also opened to graduates of non-public high schools.Scholarship recipients must perform at least 50 hours of unpaid tutoring or mentoring, maintain a record of good citizenship, maintain satisfactory academic progress and attend full time. In addition, applicants must have an overall unweighted grade point average of 2.5 or more.
-
Through the Nevada Promise Scholarship, high school graduates can attend any of the state’s community colleges for a substantially lower price. The scholarship pays for up to three years of registration fees and other mandatory fees not covered by other financial aid.Students must enroll in at least 12 credit hours, meet regularly with a mentor, complete at least eight hours of eligible community service each semester and meet satisfactory academic progress requirements.
-
The New Jersey Community College Opportunity Grant pays students’ remaining tuition and approved related academic fees after financial aid at a community college. To qualify, students must have a total household adjusted gross income lower than $65,000 as recorded on the FAFSA, maintain satisfactory academic conduct and enroll in at least six credit hours per semester at an in-state community college.
-
The New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship covers up to the total cost of tuition at any New Mexico public college or university whether you are a full- or part-time student. To qualify, students must be established state residents, plan to enroll in at least six credit hours per semester and maintain a 2.5 GPA.
-
Full-time residents of New York can score a tuition-free college education at all SUNY and CUNY institutions with the Excelsior Scholarship. Students must fall under the income limitations and commit to living in New York for the same number of years they received the scholarship.Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits per term and complete at least 30 credits per year. To be eligible for this program, you must have resided in New York for 12 months before starting school.
-
The Longleaf Commitment Grant Program awards up to $2,800 per year for two years, intended to cover the cost of tuition at any of North Carolina’s community colleges. Students qualify with an expected family contribution of less than $15,000. Students must enroll in a North Carolina community college and enroll for at least six hours per semester.
-
The Oklahoma Promise covers up to the full cost of tuition at a public college or technology center.Students must be Oklahoma residents whose parents have a household-adjusted gross income of less than $60,000 with one to two dependent children. In the case of families with three to four dependent children, the eligible household-adjusted gross income is $70,000 annually. In addition, applicants must demonstrate good citizenship and strong academics while in high school.
-
The Oregon Promise helps cover the remaining tuition amount at qualifying in-state community colleges after federal and state grants are applied. Applicants must be a high school graduate or have a GED. In addition, students must apply in their senior year or immediately after completing a GED. A GPA of at least 2.0 or a GED score of at least 145 is also required and applicants must be Oregon residents for 12 months before college.
-
Recipients of Rhode Island’s Promise can enroll in the Community College of Rhode Island and earn an associate degree tuition-free. To maintain the scholarship for two years, students must enroll in school full time, maintain a 2.5 or higher GPA and earn 30 credits each year. You must also enroll for the fall and spring semesters of each academic year.
-
The South Carolina Workforce Scholarship covers the tuition and required fees at any of the state’s 16 technical colleges for residents majoring in a high-demand field of study, like health care, construction or education. Students must maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA and be employed, take a financial literacy course or complete 100 hours of voluntary time contributing to a nonprofit or public service organization.
-
Tennessee high school graduates planning to enroll full time at an in-state community or technical college can apply for the Tennessee Promise scholarship, which covers tuition and fees after Pell Grant, HOPE scholarship and state student assistance funds have been applied.Students are required to attend mandatory meetings and participate in a mentorship program. In addition, while enrolled, students must complete at least eight community service hours per term and maintain satisfactory academic progress. Students may also pursue Tennessee Reconnect, available to students classified as independent on the FAFSA or at least 23 years old by January 1 of the academic year. Students must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0 and participate in a college success program. This program covers the cost of tuition after other aid has been applied.
-
Vermonters with a family income under $75,000 can attend the Community College of Vermont tuition-free under the 802 Opportunity Grant. This program is available to new or returning students of any age who have not already obtained a degree. The grant covers the college’s $100 administrative fee as well. Students must complete a FAFSA and make satisfactory academic progress while enrolled.
-
Virginia’s G3 assistance program allows Virginia residents to earn a tuition-free degree in five specific areas: healthcare early childhood education, information technology and public safety. In addition to tuition, the program covers mandatory fees and includes a textbook stipend. To qualify, students must have a total household income of no more than 400 percent of the federal poverty level and be accepted and enrolled for at least six credit hours per semester.
-
The Washington College Grant covers up to the full cost of tuition fees, building fees and services and activities fees at public two-year colleges. The award is based on family size, income and the cost of your school or program. The program is open to those who are Washington residents, recent high school graduates and working-age adults and those planning to attend an approved certificate program, job training, or apprenticeship program. Students must be enrolled at least part-time in their program.
-
West Virginia’s WV Invests Grant Program covers the cost of tuition and mandatory fees for certificate or degree programs in eligible high-demand fields. Those with an associate’s degree or higher are not eligible for this program.Applicants must complete at least two hours of approved community service per term, be enrolled for at least six credit hours per semester, pass a drug screening each academic year, maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0 and agree to reside in West Virginia for at least two years after earning a degree.
-
The Hathaway Scholarship gives Wyoming residents the opportunity to earn awards of $840 to $1,680 per semester, to be applied to a Wyoming community college tuition. Four merit-based awards can then be supplemented by need-based scholarships to help cover a degree’s cost. GPA requirements vary by award, but students must have a minimum high school GPA of 2.5 to qualify. While enrolled in college, students must maintain satisfactory academic progress and a minimum GPA of 2.25 or 2.5, depending on the scholarship.
The bottom line
Whether for a four-year degree or a two-year certification program, free tuition could save students thousands of dollars each academic year and make obtaining a higher education more equitable. As tuition prices rise, students should look into everything they can to lower the cost of their education, especially regarding state and institutional tuition-free college programs. In almost all cases, these free tuition programs require a FAFSA, so it’s critical to stay on top of deadlines and submit your application as soon as you can.
