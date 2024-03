At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Tuition-free college programs are available in at least 32 U.S. states, offering students the opportunity to reduce or eliminate tuition costs for their degrees. These programs often cover the remaining tuition costs after scholarships and grants have been applied.

Most of these programs have eligibility criteria, such as graduating from an in-state high school and enrolling full time, and some also have specific academic performance or financial need requirements.

While these programs can significantly reduce education costs, they typically do not cover other expenses like room, board and associated fees.

Higher education tuition costs are higher than ever, and students are feeling the impact of inflated tuition and fees as they finance their degrees. Average tuition and fees for the 2020-21 academic year were 20 percent higher than they were in 2010-11 after accounting for inflation, according to the latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics

To help relieve the financial strain that high tuition costs put on students and their families, some schools and states now offer some form of tuition-free college. That said, tuition-free college is not the same as free college. There are still expenses included with attending school, like room, board and associated fees that have to be accounted for. However, these programs can make a degree much more affordable.

What is tuition-free college?

Tuition-free college programs cover the cost of the courses for students, substantially reducing the total costs of attendance for those who qualify. These programs are generally funded on a state- or county-wide basis. Most of them are “last-dollar” programs, meaning that they cover the remaining tuition costs after scholarships and grants have been applied.

“Promise programs” fund two years of community college at qualifying schools. Students are still responsible for shouldering the additional costs of earning a degree.

Depending on the program, there may be qualifications that students must meet to take advantage of the tuition-free programs. For example, most states require students to graduate from an in-state high school and enroll full time to be eligible for the program. Schools may also have eligibility stipulations of their own and base the programs on factors like academic performance or financial need.

States with free college programs

According to the Campaign for Free College Tuition, at least 32 U.S. states offer free college programs.

Free 4-year college programs



Indiana Caret Down Indiana’s 21st Century Scholarship waives tuition for income-eligible state residents planning to attend an in-state four-year institution. The scholarship requires students to apply in seventh or eighth grade, agree to the 21st Century Scholar pledge and meet household income requirements.



Iowa Caret Down The All Iowa Opportunity Scholarship is offered to Iowa residents attending an eligible in-state institution within two years of receiving a high school diploma. The scholarship amount adjusts per year, but first-time recipients in the 2023-24 academic year are eligible to receive the scholarship for eight full-time semesters.The scholarship prioritizes students who have aged out of Iowa’s foster care system, children of deceased public safety workers, students who graduated from alternative high schools and students who participated in specific statewide programs. Students must also complete the FAFSA, have an eligible expected family contribution and be enrolled for at least three semester hours.



Louisiana Caret Down



Students must be Louisiana residents and meet the merit-based eligibility requirements, which includes a minimum high school GPA. Students must also be enrolled full time. The Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) provides merit-based scholarships for tuition and certain fees at any Louisiana public college or university. The scholarships can also be used for schools in the Louisiana community and technical college system.Students must be Louisiana residents and meet the merit-based eligibility requirements, which includes a minimum high school GPA. Students must also be enrolled full time.



Massachusetts Caret Down The MASSGrant Plus program provides students who are legal permanent residents of Massachusetts need-based financial assistance. The program is open to full-time students attending a four-year public college or university in the state, as well as full-time and part-time students pursuing an education at public community colleges. The money can be used to help with tuition, fees and books.Priority is given to Pell-eligible students. Applicants must have been a legal permanent resident in Massachusetts for one full year before starting the academic year. In addition, you must apply for FAFSA first.



Minnesota Caret Down From spring 2022 through 2024 — or whenever the funds run out — Minnesotans who are preparing to work in a high-need career and who meet the income requirements can apply for the Minnesota Future Together Grant .Students must be pursuing a degree leading to a career in health care, STEM, business, industry and technology, education or public service and be attending a program at a public higher education institution or Tribal College. In addition, you must have started attending an eligible institution in the fall of 2021 term or later and be a new student who has not previously enrolled in a postsecondary institution.



New Mexico Caret Down The New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship covers up to the total cost of tuition at any New Mexico public college or university whether you are a full- or part-time student. To qualify, students must be established state residents, plan to enroll in at least six credit hours per semester and maintain a 2.5 GPA.



New York Caret Down New York’s Excelsior Scholarship program is available to New York state residents who have resided in the state for 12 continuous months before starting school. The funds are available for those interested in attending a SUNY or CUNY school. Combined with federal and state aid, the scholarship allows students to attend college for free.Students must have an adjusted gross income of $125,000 or less, complete an average of 30 credits per year and agree to live in New York for the number of years an award was given.



Oklahoma Caret Down Students who meet academic and behavioral conduct requirements while in high school are eligible for Oklahoma’s Promise award, which covers up to the cost of tuition at a public college or technology center.Students must be Oklahoma residents whose parents have a household-adjusted gross income of less than $60,000 with one to two dependent children. In the case of families with three to four dependent children, the eligible household-adjusted gross income is $70,000 annually.



Washington Caret Down Washington’s College Bound Scholarship is an automatic, pledge-based scholarship program that covers the average tuition cost at more than 65 in-state institutions. Seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade in-state students eligible for free or reduced lunch are automatically enrolled.However, to remain eligible, students must be deemed as income-eligible as per their FAFSA information and meet the residency requirements. They must also graduate high school with a 2.0 minimum GPA. As of fall 2023, students who attend community college or tech school are not required to meet the 2.0 GPA requirement. Students may also qualify for the Washington College Grant , which covers tuition fees, building fees and services and activities fees at public four-year colleges. Families with up to 100 percent of Washington’s median family income may qualify.



Wyoming Caret Down The Hathaway Scholarship program is made up of both merit- and need-based awards that are put toward the cost of tuition at the University of Wyoming. There are four individual awards ranging from $840 to $1,680 per semester, based on the student’s GPA. Students must have a minimum high school GPA of 2.5 and maintain satisfactory academic progress while enrolled in college.

Free 2-year college programs

The bottom line

Whether for a four-year degree or a two-year certification program, free tuition could save students thousands of dollars each academic year and make obtaining a higher education more equitable. As tuition prices rise, students should look into everything they can to lower the cost of their education, especially regarding state and institutional tuition-free college programs. In almost all cases, these free tuition programs require a FAFSA, so it’s critical to stay on top of deadlines and submit your application as soon as you can.