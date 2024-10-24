Key takeaways Colleges may choose to offer you a tuition waiver, which reduces your tuition, based on the information you include in your FAFSA, your GPA or other factors.

Some institutions waive a portion of all out-of-state tuition for students who meet certain requirements.

Other types of tuition waivers include needs-based waivers, military member waivers and employment-based waivers.

The price of college is expensive — the average annual tuition and fees at an in-state, four-year public school is $11,610, according to CollegeBoard. You may know that common financial aid resources like scholarships and grants can help you pay for college and reduce your need to take out student loans. However, a less common form of financial assistance — tuition waivers — can also decrease your out-of-pocket college expenses. Understanding how they work and how to qualify can save you a lot of money.

What is a tuition waiver?

A tuition waiver is a form of financial aid some universities offer to reduce or eliminate tuition for students who meet certain requirements. For example, if you owe $10,000 in tuition and a university grants you a tuition waiver of $2,000, you’ll only have to pay $8,000. Schools may have guidelines for setting a tuition waiver amount or it may depend on their discretion.

How to get a tuition waiver

Tuition waivers are typically institution-specific, so you’ll want to check on your options at the school or schools you are considering. While some tuition waivers are based on the information you include in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), you may have to submit a separate form for others.

Common types of tuition waivers

Employment or parental employment

One of the perks many college and university systems offer is reduced or free tuition for employees and, sometimes, their children. For instance, some small liberal arts colleges and universities are part of a group of schools that collectively agree to offer tuition waivers to the children of all the employees of the whole group of schools, provided they meet certain requirements.

If you are employed at a college or university in a full-time, salaried role, you might be able to get a waiver to attend that school part-time. You could potentially earn a degree only with classes taken while working full time and studying part time.

Finally, some states offer certain public and civil servants, such as firefighters, a tuition waiver to encourage professional development and growth.

Financial hardship on the FAFSA

The financial information you include in the FAFSA may qualify you for discounted tuition through a tuition waiver.

Combined with any private scholarships or federal grants you receive, a tuition waiver may have a positive impact on your ability to afford to attend college.

Out-of-state tuition waivers

When you attend a school in another state, universities generally charge you extra fees in the form of out-of-state tuition. However, some schools offer out-of-state tuition waivers to students who meet certain eligibility requirements. For example, Southern University provides waivers to students who meet certain academic requirements, like having a 2.75 or higher high school GPA.

You may also qualify for an out-of-state tuition waiver in states bordering your home state.

Native American waiver

Many colleges offer tuition waivers to students who are members of a federally or state-recognized Native American tribe or have a certain percentage of Native American ancestry. For example, the Montana University System awards tuition waivers to students who meet one of those criteria, belong to a tribe located in Montana and can demonstrate financial need.

Non-traditional students or senior citizens

If you’re a non-traditional student who didn’t attend college or university as a young adult, you may qualify for tuition waivers. For example, Louisiana residents over 60 who attend Delgado Community College are eligible to have tuition waived for up to three credit hours each semester.

Some colleges offer a series of low-cost classes specifically for the local senior citizen community. If your particular college or university doesn’t offer these tuition waivers, check local community colleges as well. Some states offer one or more classes worth of tuition waivers per semester.

Programs for veterans and their dependents

Some public university systems, like colleges and universities in California, offer dependents of military veterans a tuition waiver, while other college systems like the University of Connecticut offer tuition waivers for members of the National Guard who also live in-state.

While each system of universities and colleges has different qualifying and final tuition waiver amounts, it’s worth exploring if you are either the dependent of a veteran or a veteran yourself.

Tuition waiver alternatives

If you don’t qualify for a waiver or your university doesn’t offer one, there are other ways to reduce your out-of-pocket college costs.

Scholarships: A scholarship is award money that can help cover your tuition that doesn’t have to be repaid. Many private and not-for-profit companies offer scholarships, and you can find them using scholarship search engines.

A scholarship is award money that can help cover your tuition that doesn’t have to be repaid. Many private and not-for-profit companies offer scholarships, and you can find them using scholarship search engines. Grants: Similar to scholarships, you don’t have to repay grants. Grants are usually awarded based on your financial need. To see if you qualify for a federal grant, you must complete the FAFSA.

Similar to scholarships, you don’t have to repay grants. Grants are usually awarded based on your financial need. To see if you qualify for a federal grant, you must complete the FAFSA. Work-study: The federal government provides funding for work-study jobs — part-time jobs on or off campus — to students who demonstrate financial need. You must submit the FAFSA to determine if you’re eligible.

The federal government provides funding for work-study jobs — part-time jobs on or off campus — to students who demonstrate financial need. You must submit the FAFSA to determine if you’re eligible. Subsidized loans: Depending on your financial need, you may qualify for a subsidized federal student loan. A major benefit of a subsidized loan is that the federal government pays interest on the loan while you’re in school. To see if you qualify, submit the FAFSA.

Depending on your financial need, you may qualify for a subsidized federal student loan. A major benefit of a subsidized loan is that the federal government pays interest on the loan while you’re in school. To see if you qualify, submit the FAFSA. Employee tuition reimbursement: Employers can provide up to $5,250 in tax-free tuition reimbursement each year. If your employer doesn’t offer this perk, it doesn’t hurt to ask them if they’ll consider doing so in the future.

Bottom line

While tuition waivers aren’t the only way to pay for college, they are an excellent tool in your toolbox and can reduce both your overall cost to attend and how many student loans you need to complete a degree. Explore colleges and universities where you qualify for partial or full tuition waivers first because finding an affordable education is a wise way to set yourself up for success after college.

