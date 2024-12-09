Key takeaways Work-study is a federal program that helps students that provides students in need with part-time jobs to pay for school.

To qualify, you have to complete the FAFSA and indicate you’re interested in a work-study position.

If you’re eligible, you should find and apply for a work-study job as soon as possible because funding for the program is often limited.

Work-study income doesn’t impact your financial aid.

Work-study is a type of federal financial aid that allows students who demonstrate financial need to work part-time while enrolled in school. Your FAFSA results help determine your eligibility for this needs-based program. While you may use work-study pay for any expense, its primary goal is to help you pay for tuition and other college-related expenses.

Each college has its own form of work-study, but in many cases, jobs are available on campus through the university. In other cases, you may find a job at an off-campus agency or nonprofit.

How does work-study work?

Qualification for work-study is based on your family’s income, family size and other factors. You also have to secure the position as early as possible; work-study jobs are given on a first-come, first-served basis, so even eligible applicants will be out of luck if the jobs have all been doled out. And while some colleges may match you with a specific job, in many cases, you’ll have to apply and interview for your job on your own.

Work-study jobs are limited to 20 hours a week so students have enough time to manage their studies and extracurricular activities, though you may be allowed to work up to 40 hours during summer, winter and Thanksgiving breaks. Most jobs will only schedule you for between 10 and 15 hours a week.

Unlike other forms of financial aid, work-study comes with a regular paycheck. You can use the funds for tuition and living expenses or spend it all on weekend activities — though we recommend the former. This makes work-study positions more flexible than student loans and grants, which come with specific rules on what you can use the money for.

Common work-study jobs include:

Tour guide.

Campus bookstore employee.

Library assistant.

IT help.

Tutor.

Residence hall front desk assistant.

Some jobs may even be off campus at a nonprofit or community organization that has a contract with the university.

Qualifying for work-study

Only students with demonstrated financial need qualify for work-study. To find out if you’re eligible, you must fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and indicate that you’re interested in the program — there’s a box to tick. The form will ask for your parent’s financial information, including their income and assets. If the university reviews the FAFSA and determines that your family can’t afford the cost of college, it’ll mark you as eligible for work-study.

To qualify, you must also have part-time or full-time student status, which usually means taking at least two or three classes each semester.

When you receive your financial aid award letter from the university, it will list the maximum amount of work-study you qualify for each semester, though many students end up working less than the maximum. Just because the letter says that you qualify for $3,000 worth of work-study doesn’t mean that you’ll earn that much.

Does work-study impact your financial aid?

One major advantage of money earned from a work-study job is that it doesn’t affect how much aid you’re eligible to receive the following year. When you fill out the FAFSA the next year after participating in the work-study program, you still have to include your work-study income (or your spouse’s) on lines 35 and 36. However, you will also include information on line 40c in the “taxable earnings from need-based employment programs” box, which ensures your work-study earnings aren’t counted as part of your income for financial aid purposes.

Pros and cons of work-study

While the federal work-study program has its perks, there are some potential downsides to consider. Here’s what to know about both the advantages and disadvantages.

Pros

Gain relevant experience: The work-study program strives to match students with jobs that align with their course of study. This real-world experience can give you an advantage when you graduate and start looking for a job.

The work-study program strives to match students with jobs that align with their course of study. This real-world experience can give you an advantage when you graduate and start looking for a job. Flexibility around your class schedule: Because work-study is designed specifically for college students, you’ll have an easier time finding a job that works with your schedule compared to an off-campus job you find on your own.

Because work-study is designed specifically for college students, you’ll have an easier time finding a job that works with your schedule compared to an off-campus job you find on your own. Less competition: Because the work-study program is available only to a select group of students, you don’t have to worry about competing for a job with every other student at your school who’s looking.

Because the work-study program is available only to a select group of students, you don’t have to worry about competing for a job with every other student at your school who’s looking. Proximity: While some work-study jobs are off campus, most are on campus, so you don’t have to worry about transportation costs or a lengthy commute.

Cons

No guarantee of a job: While you may qualify for work-study, there may be more eligible students at your school than there are available jobs. Because work-study is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, you may particularly struggle if you apply late.

While you may qualify for work-study, there may be more eligible students at your school than there are available jobs. Because work-study is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, you may particularly struggle if you apply late. Low wages: Many work-study jobs pay minimum wage, so even if you get the maximum of 20 hours per week, it’s not going to make a big dent in your college expenses. You may be able to find a much more lucrative job off campus.

Many work-study jobs pay minimum wage, so even if you get the maximum of 20 hours per week, it’s not going to make a big dent in your college expenses. You may be able to find a much more lucrative job off campus. More stress: It can be difficult for college students to balance their studies and their social lives, and adding a job into the mix can make it much more difficult. If you’re an incoming freshman, consider holding off on a job for at least a semester so you can get used to your new surroundings and schedule and determine how to make it all work.

How to apply for work-study

If you’re interested in working while attending school and believe that you qualify for work-study, take these steps:

Fill out the FAFSA: Only students who fill out the FAFSA will qualify for work-study. Because work-study jobs are in high demand, it pays to complete and submit the FAFSA as soon as possible. The FAFSA typically opens yearly on October 1 for the following school year — though the 2025-26 form debuted on November 21 of 2024. Submission deadlines can vary by state. Receive your award letter: After you’re accepted to college, you’ll receive a financial aid award letter showing if you’re eligible for work-study. These letters are usually sent out in the spring. The letter will state the maximum amount of work-study compensation you can receive. Find a job: While some universities will match you with a work-study job, others will require you to do the legwork yourself. You can apply for several different work-study jobs and pick one with your preferred hours and type of work. You may have to reapply every semester or every year, depending on the university policy.

Bottom line

While work-study won’t cover all of your college expenses, it can provide some help. A major pro is that you might gain relevant experience that helps you land a job after graduation. However, there are some potential drawbacks to consider — for example, most work-study jobs pay minimum wage. To see if you’re eligible for this program, complete the FAFSA if you haven’t already done so.

Frequently asked questions about work-study