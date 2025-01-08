Key takeaways The FAFSA for the 2025-26 academic year opened on Nov. 18, 2024.

The latest you may submit the 2025-26 FAFSA is June 30, 2026, but the longer you wait, the less likely you are to be awarded student aid. Also, your state or institution may have an earlier deadline.

If you miss the FAFSA filing deadline, contact your school’s financial aid office for assistance. There may be local options for scholarships and grants, or they may be able to advise you on how to pay for school without federal aid.

The last day you can submit the 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is June 30, 2026, the federal deadline. Colleges and states often have their own deadlines, so the sooner you apply after the FAFSA application opens, the better your chances of qualifying for financial aid. Keeping up with your state and college FAFSA deadlines may help you avoid missing out on certain grant and scholarship opportunities.

When is the FAFSA due?

The FAFSA deadline for the 2025-26 academic year is June 30, 2026, while the deadline for the 2024-25 academic year is June 30, 2025.

If you wait until the deadline to submit your application, however, you’ll miss out on financial aid for the fall and spring semesters. In this instance, you would only be able to receive aid for summer classes.

Additionally, some aid is given on a first-come, first-served basis. This means that if you apply soon after the opening date, you may receive more aid based on your expected family contribution (EFC). Additionally, many states and colleges have their own application deadlines for aid, so if you wait too long to file your FAFSA, you could miss out on state and college financial aid opportunities.

If you want to get a head start on financial aid for the 2025-26 school year, the FAFSA opened to applicants on Nov. 18, 2024.

State and institutional FAFSA deadlines

Many states have their own scholarships and grants for local students attending an in-state college. These forms of aid are often limited, which is why it’s best to fill out the FAFSA sooner rather than later. Plus, state and institutional deadlines are typically earlier than the federal FAFSA deadline.

For individual school deadlines, contact your college’s financial aid office. Here are the deadlines for each state for the 2024-25 school year:

Alabama Check with your financial aid administrator Alaska ASAP after Oct. 1, 2024, for Alaska Education Grant; June 30, 2025, for Alaska Performance Scholarship Arizona Check with your financial aid administrator; April 1, 2025, for Arizona Promise program Arkansas July 1, 2025, for Academic Challenge and Arkansas Future Grant (fall semester); Jan. 10, 2026, for Arkansas Future Grant (spring semester) California March 3, 2025, for state financial aid programs and Cal Grant; Sept. 2, 2025, for community college Cal Grants Colorado Check with your financial aid administrator Connecticut Feb. 15, 2025, for priority consideration Delaware June 15, 2025 Florida May 15, 2025 Georgia ASAP after Oct. 1, 2024 Hawaii Check with your financial aid administrator Idaho March 1, 2025 Illinois Check with your financial aid administrator Indiana ASAP after Dec. 31, 2024, for Adult Student Grant and Workforce Ready Grant; April 15, 2025, for Frank O’Bannon Grant and 21st Century Scholarship Iowa July 1, 2025 Kansas April 1, 2025, for priority consideration Kentucky ASAP after Oct. 1, 2024 Louisiana July 1, 2026 Maine May 1, 2025 Maryland March 1, 2025 Massachusetts May 1, 2025 Michigan July 1, 2025 Minnesota June 30, 2026 Mississippi Oct. 15, 2025, for MTAG and MESG Grants; April 30, 2025, for HELP Grant Missouri Feb. 3, 2025, for priority consideration; applications accepted through April 1, 2025 Montana Dec. 31, 2024, for priority consideration Nebraska Check with your financial aid administrator Nevada ASAP after Oct. 1, 2024, for Silver State Opportunity Grant; May 1, 2025, for Nevada Promise Scholarship New Hampshire Check with your financial aid administrator New Jersey April 15, 2025, for 2024-25 Tuition Aid Grant recipients; Sept. 15, 2025, for fall and spring terms; Feb. 15, 2026, for spring term only New Mexico Check with your financial aid administrator New York June 30, 2026 North Carolina June 1, 2025 for priority consideration at UNC System Institutions; Aug. 15, 2025 for community colleges North Dakota ASAP after Oct. 1, 2024 Ohio Oct. 1, 2025 Oklahoma Check with your financial aid administrator Oregon ASAP after Oct. 1, 2024 for Oregon Opportunity Grant; March 1, 2025, for OSAC Private Scholarships; varies for Oregon Promise Grant Pennsylvania Aug. 1, 2025, for first-time applicants enrolled in community college, business, trade or technical school, hospital school of nursing, designated Pennsylvania open-admission institution or nontransferable two-year program; May 1, 2025, for all other applicants Rhode Island Check with your financial aid administrator South Carolina ASAP after Oct. 1, 2024 for SC Commission on Higher Education Need-Based Grants; Aug. 1, 2025, for tuition grants South Dakota Check with your financial aid administrator Tennessee March 15, 2025, for State Grant and Tennessee Promise; Sept. 1, 2025, for State Lottery fall term; March 1, 2026, for State Lottery spring term; May 1, 2026, for State Lottery summer term Texas Jan. 15, 2025, for priority consideration Utah Check with your financial aid administrator Vermont ASAP after Oct. 1, 2024 Virginia ASAP after Dec. 31, 2024 Washington ASAP after Oct. 1, 2024 Washington, D.C. June 25, 2025, for priority consideration; July 1, 2025, for the DC Tuition Assistance Grant West Virginia March 1, 2025, for PROMISE Scholarship; April 15, 2025, for WV Higher Education Grant Program and WV Invests Grant Wisconsin Check with your financial aid administrator Wyoming Check with your financial aid administrator

For some programs, additional forms may be required. For more details about your state’s deadline requirements, head to the Department of Education’s website.

Why you should file your FAFSA early

Many university-based scholarships and state grants are only available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you wait too long to fill out the FAFSA, that money could be long gone.

Also, the sooner you apply, the sooner you’ll get your financial aid award letter from the university. If you haven’t filled out the FAFSA, the college can’t tell you how much financial aid you qualify for. If you’re an incoming freshman, this could make it harder to decide which college to attend.

Can I make changes to the FAFSA after I’ve applied?

You can change some details of your FAFSA if needed, even after the federal deadline — for the 2025-26 academic year, you’ll have until Sept. 13, 2026, to make those adjustments. This includes changes to your personal details, contact information or dependency status. You may also want to contact the schools you’ve applied to and inform them that you’ve updated the FAFSA.

If you used the wrong Social Security number (SSN) on the form, you can make changes by logging into your StudentAid.gov account. The Social Security Administration will then verify your information, after which you can submit a correction to your completed FAFSA form.

However, you can’t change financial details, such as savings account balances. If you expect extreme financial hardship like bankruptcy or permanent income loss and that information isn’t detailed on your FAFSA, you can send a financial aid appeal letter to a representative from your college’s financial aid office.

What to do if you miss the FAFSA deadline

If you miss the deadline for the current academic year, reach out to your school’s financial aid office to understand your options. Some colleges may be flexible with financial aid, even for students who don’t get their FAFSA in on time.

Other potential options include:

Apply for other scholarships: College grants and federal loans aren’t the only types of financial aid available. Look for scholarships from third-party companies and organizations. There are several scholarship search engines you can use to find opportunities. Ask for help: If your parents or other loved ones have the means, they may be able to help you pay for the current school year. Just be sure to submit your FAFSA on time for the upcoming school year to avoid running into the same problem. Consider private student loans: While the FAFSA is required to qualify for federal student loans, you can apply for private student loans without it. Before doing so, calculate how much money you need to borrow and how much you can afford in monthly repayment. Find a part- or full-time job: While it’s not always ideal to work while you’re in school, that income can help you pay for your college education without needing to resort to borrowing money. Consider a community college: The cost of a four-year university can be prohibitive if you don’t have access to financial aid. But if you’re just starting your college career, completing some general coursework at a community college can help you save money before you transfer to a bigger institution to finish your degree.

Take your time to consider all of your options before proceeding with any one of them, and make it a priority to submit your FAFSA for the next year as soon as it opens.

Bottom line

The latest you can file the FAFSA for the 2025-2026 academic year is June 30, 2026, but each state and school has unique deadlines. If you miss this final deadline, you won’t be able to complete the year’s FAFSA. However, if you miss a state or college deadline, you may submit the FAFSA up until the federal deadline, though your chances of receiving aid will be lower. If you haven’t already done so, complete the FAFSA as soon as possible to have the best chance of qualifying for financial aid.