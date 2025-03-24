How to update and correct your FAFSA

Key takeaways FAFSA updates may be required if your financial, tax or personal information changes.

You may also need to make updates if you choose to apply to a new school or if the financial aid office selects you for verification.

Making updates are relatively easy, but check deadlines before moving forward.

Contact your financial aid office first since it may be able to make the changes for you.

If there are errors on your FAFSA or if you need to make updates, there are a few ways to move forward. The process is relatively simple, and in some cases, your school’s financial aid office can lend a helping hand. Either way, you want to make sure your FAFSA is accurate and up-to-date, as colleges use the information you provide to determine eligibility for financial aid.

2 Ways to correct the FAFSA after submitting

If you need to make changes to your FAFSA after you have submitted it, here are two things you can do:

1. Online

The easiest and quickest way to change your FAFSA is on the FAFSA website . To update your form:

Log in using your FSA ID.

Click on the FAFSA form you’d like to update.

Make your changes.

Submit your new information.

2. By mail

You will receive a FAFSA Submission Summary after your application has been processed. You then have the chance to look it over for mistakes, make any corrections, sign it and send it to the address listed on the FAFSA Submission Summary. You can also ask the school you plan on going to make the changes for you.

When is the deadline to correct FAFSA mistakes?

The deadline to correct FAFSA mistakes is typically around three months after the federal closing date. For the 2024-2025 award year, the deadline to make corrections is Sept. 13, 2025. For the 2025-2026 award year, it’s Sept. 12, 2026.

Keep in mind that some changes are not allowed. For example, if you drain your savings account after starting college, you cannot file a correction. Resubmitting your form online will also change the date your FAFSA is received and processed. This can present issues if you make changes past the FAFSA deadline for your school.

Always check with your school's financial aid office before resubmitting to avoid missing a deadline.

4 Reasons to make updates or corrections to your FAFSA

The FAFSA is meant to capture your financial information when you submit it even with the understanding that it may be updated later. Because of this, only a few life changes warrant an update to your FAFSA. Your school may also select you for a FAFSA verification , which could also prompt corrections.

1. Your financial information has changed

You can’t change your FAFSA based on new debt or a smaller savings account, but you should contact your financial aid office if your family has experienced a significant financial change such as bankruptcy or a drop in income.

If your family has experienced these changes, you may be eligible for additional financial aid. If this occurs, contact the financial aid office at any schools you want to attend to share the changes. The school may be able to adjust your award based on your family’s current financial picture.

2. You need to change your tax information

Form 1040-X is used when you didn’t claim the correct filing status or when you need to change the income, deductions or credits included in your tax filing. These changes could impact your financial aid award. While tax information cannot be updated after submission, you should contact your school’s financial aid office if you submitted a Form 1040-X amended return after completing your FAFSA.

If you arranged to have your federal tax information sent directly from the IRS for your online FAFSA form, this information cannot be changed. See if the school could update the information for you.

3. You need to correct your information

If you made a mistake in your personal information, or if your contact information or dependency status has changed, you must submit a correction either online or by mail. Dependency status changes might include becoming pregnant or if you’re now in a legal guardianship. If you’ve gotten married since submitting your FAFSA, speak with your school’s financial aid office.

Here’s how to make the update:

Login to the online dashboard.

Select the applicable FAFSA form.

Hover over the “Actions” text and select “Make Corrections.”

Correct the incorrect personal information.

Sign and submit the updated FAFSA form.

4. You’re applying to a new school

It’s not unusual to want to add more schools to your application list. If you’ve decided to apply to additional schools beyond what you originally listed on your FAFSA, they can be added after the fact. You can also delete schools after completing a FAFSA submission.

Follow these steps to add a new school:

Login using your FSA ID.

Click on the FAFSA form you’d like to update.

Select “Make Corrections” from the “Actions” dropdown menu.

Navigate to the section that allows you to add or remove schools.

Use the search function and add the school’s Federal School Code to your FAFSA.

Sign and submit the form with your updates.

Bottom line

If you’ve experienced any changes, visit the FAFSA website to submit the new information. Sometimes you may be able to do so online or via mail. Depending on the change in question, you may also need to contact your school’s financial aid office directly.

Keeping your FAFSA information updated is important to ensure your financial aid award is accurate. It’s not unusual to make changes to your financial information and other relevant personal details after filing a FAFSA application.