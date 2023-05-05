Zina Kumok

Contributing writer

Zina Kumok has been a full-time personal finance writer since 2015. She’s a three-time nominee for Best Personal Finance Contributor/Freelancer at the Plutus Awards and a two-time speaker at FinCon, the premier financial media conference.

Before becoming a personal finance writer, Zina Kumok worked for newspapers, magazines and wire services. She's also developed content for newsletters, brochures and annual reports.

Her byline has appeared in Indianapolis Monthly, The Commercial Appeal and the Associated Press. As a financial expert, she's been featured in The Washington Post, Fox Business and Time. Zina writes content regularly for major financial brands and also provides financial coaching for one-on-one clients. Zina has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University.

