Average cost of car insurance in Kansas for 2024
According to our analysis of average premiums, full coverage car insurance in Kansas costs $1,878 per year, with minimum coverage coming in at $416.
Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249).
How much is car insurance in Kansas?
If you’re shopping for new coverage, you might ask yourself, “how much is car insurance in Kansas?” Knowing this information can provide an important baseline — after all, how can you know if your rates are competitive if you don’t know what the average is?
Luckily, Kansas car insurance rates are a bit lower than the national average. According to premium data from Quadrant Information Services, the average annual premium in Kansas is $416 for minimum coverage and $1,878 for full coverage. The averages across the United States are $622 and $2,014 respectively. Although Kansas experiences frequent tornadoes (our study shows Kansas as the sixth-worst state for this weather incident), its low population density could offset the higher risk for comprehensive claims. In other words, fewer people on the road could lead to fewer car accidents, helping drive the state’s average rates down.
Key takeaways
- The average cost of car insurance in Kansas per month is $35 for minimum coverage, while full coverage is an average of $157 a month.
- Kansas' average full coverage premium is about 7 percent cheaper than the national average rate. Minimum coverage in Kansas fares even better, at 33 percent below the national average.
- Kansas City has the most expensive average car insurance rates of all the cities we analyzed, with an average annual full coverage rate of $2,039. A minimum coverage policy here averages $487 per year.
- Kansas drivers convicted of a DUI pay 66 percent more on average for full coverage car insurance than a driver with a clean record.
- Of the vehicles we reviewed, the 2021 BMW 330i was the most expensive vehicle to insure in Kansas, with an average annual full coverage premium of $2,586.
Kansas car insurance rates by city
The average car insurance cost in Kansas may depend on where you live. Car insurance companies in Kansas can use your ZIP code as a rating factor when determining your premium, meaning average rates may vary from city to city. Generally, rates are higher in urban areas because of the higher risk associated with driving on congested roads. However, your ZIP code is only one of many car insurance rating factors. As such, you could be paying more or less than the averages shown in the cities below:
|Kansas city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from KS avg. annual full coverage premium
|Kansas City
|$170
|$2,039
|9%
|Lawrence
|$146
|$1,748
|-7%
|Lenexa
|$144
|$1,725
|-8%
|Manhattan
|$145
|$1,744
|-7%
|Olathe
|$142
|$1,711
|-9%
|Overland Park
|$146
|$1,751
|-7%
|Salina
|$143
|$1,716
|-9%
|Shawnee
|$145
|$1,740
|-7%
|Topeka
|$155
|$1,857
|-1%
|Wichita
|$168
|$2,010
|7%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Kansas
A few states have passed regulations forbidding insurance companies from using your age or gender in their underwriting algorithms, but not Kansas. This means that your rates will likely vary based on your age and gender. Generally, the younger you are, the higher your car insurance premium. Additionally, men typically pay more for car insurance than women. However, the premium gap between genders tends to narrow the older you get, and you might notice an uptick in rates after you turn 70 when age-related diseases could put you at higher risk of an accident.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Kansas
|Average minimum coverage premium in KS
|Age 16*
|$4,063
|$1,058
|Age 18
|$5,681
|$1,397
|Age 20
|$4,327
|$955
|Age 25
|$2,399
|$506
|Age 30
|$2,028
|$433
|Age 40
|$1,899
|$409
|Age 50
|$1,694
|$379
|Age 60
|$1,615
|$376
|Age 70
|$1,703
|$432
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Kansas
|Average minimum coverage premium in Kansas
|Age 16*
|$3,659
|$992
|Age 18
|$4,858
|$1,261
|Age 20
|$3,681
|$877
|Age 25
|$2,235
|$511
|Age 30
|$1,968
|$443
|Age 40
|$1,857
|$423
|Age 50
|$1,672
|$387
|Age 60
|$1,597
|$378
|Age 70
|$1,680
|$424
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Rates for male drivers tend to be slightly higher than for female drivers because statistics show that men are more likely to be involved in accidents than women while behind the wheel. Male drivers also are more likely to engage in risky practices such as driving while impaired and not using seat belts, according to data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The difference in premium rates narrows as drivers age, and is minimal for older drivers.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Kansas
Statistics show that teens get into nearly four times as many car accidents as any other age group. Due to their propensity for risk-taking, teens and young adults pay some of the most expensive car insurance rates. However, these drivers could save significant money by being listed on their parents’ policy rather than taking out one of their own. Not all young drivers will qualify for this, though, so for more information, parents may want to contact their agent.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in KS
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in KS
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$3,861
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,545
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,272
|$5,270
|61%
|Age 19
|$2,974
|$4,372
|47%
|Age 20
|$2,810
|$4,004
|42%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Kansas?
Insurance is based on risk. The higher a risk you are determined to be when driving, the more you are likely to pay for your policy. Because of this, a driver with no infractions on their record is likely to receive a preferential rate. Someone with a speeding ticket or other moving violation, on the other hand, is considered by insurers to be more likely to be involved in vehicle mishaps in the future, and thus their premium rates may be higher. The most serious infraction as far as insurers are concerned is a DUI. In Kansas, the average rate for a person with a single DUI conviction is an astounding 68 percent more than a driver with a clean record is likely to pay.
The table below shows the average increase that drivers can expect to pay after they have been convicted of a driving offense.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual premium* in KS
|Percentage increase from KS avg. annual premium*
|Clean driving record
|$1,878
|N/A
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,232
|19%
|At-fault accident
|$2,624
|40%
|DUI conviction
|$3,148
|68%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Kansas by credit score
Kansas allows car insurance companies to use your credit-based insurance score as a rating factor. Statistically speaking, drivers with lower credit scores tend to file more claims. To offset this risk, car insurance companies typically charge this segment of drivers higher rates. If you compare the average full coverage premium in Kansas for a driver convicted of a DUI with the average rate for a driver with a poor credit score, you’ll notice that the rates are very close to the same.
This table shows clearly how rates increase as a driver's credit score decreases.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual premium* in KS
|Percentage change from KS average annual premium*
|Poor
|$3,124
|66%
|Average
|$2,024
|8%
|Good
|$1,878
|N/A
|Excellent
|$1,638
|-13%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Kansas car insurance rates by vehicle type
The type of vehicle you drive also has a hand in how much you pay for coverage. Sports cars, luxury vehicles and large trucks usually cost the most to insure. However, there are always exceptions to the rule. For instance, Kia and Hyundai owners might find an upcoming increase in their car insurance premiums not because their vehicles are especially fast or exotic but because they may be easily stolen. Below, we’ve listed some common vehicles to help provide a baseline if you’re shopping for new insurance. If you are in the market for a new car, you may find it helpful to quote each make and model you’re considering to get a better idea of your insurance costs.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual premium* in KS
|BMW 330i
|$2,586
|Ford F-150
|$1,622
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,673
|Toyota Camry
|$1,878
|Toyota Prius
|$2,041
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Kansas
Having a rough estimate of what you're likely to pay for your policy can come in handy when you're looking for the most affordable coverage for your vehicle. Bankrate's handy calculator can help you do the math for this. Just input a few key personal facts and it will give you an estimate that you can use as a benchmark when you are gathering quotes for your policy.
How to save on car insurance in Kansas
Although many drivers might find car insurance rates in Kansas cheaper than average, you could save a little more by executing some of the following strategies:
- Take advantage of discounts: Although each carrier offers their own unique suite of discounts, you could find some are common across companies. For instance, many major carriers offer vehicle safety discounts, a bundling discount, a discount for going paperless or paying your premium in full and more. It’s important to carefully review your quote to ensure you get all the savings opportunities you are eligible for. It can also be helpful to assess your policy each year at renewal time to see if there are any new discounts you might access.
- Practice safe driving habits: Auto insurers typically award safe drivers the lowest base premiums, and you might get a safe driver discount, too. Safe drivers may also want to consider signing up for a telematics program, which might save a hefty amount if you prove yourself to be a safe and careful driver.
- Work on your credit score: Car insurance rates in Kansas can depend on your credit score, and in this state, drivers with poor credit typically pay 66 percent more on average than drivers with good credit. Improving your credit score isn’t something that happens overnight, but taking small steps to achieve this goal can make an incredible impact on your car insurance bill.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.