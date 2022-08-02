Best car insurance in Kansas for 2024

Best for military-focused coverage4.2 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,320 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA consistently has a winning combination of low average rates and high customer satisfaction scores, although it doesn’t qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power since it only serves the military community. On top of its low rates, you may save by garaging your vehicle on a military base or if your parents are USAA policyholders.
Who USAA may be good for: If you are a member of the military, a veteran or a qualifying family member, USAA might be a good choice for low average rates and military-focused coverage and discounts.
