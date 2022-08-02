Best car insurance in Kansas for 2024

Based on Bankrate's research, USAA, Auto-Owners, Allstate, Farmers and Shelter write some of the best car insurance policies in Kansas.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Updated Jan 08, 2024
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Kansas

Based on our assessment, the best car insurance in Kansas is sold by USAA, Auto-Owners, Allstate, Farmers and Shelter. While Kansas drivers pay an average of $1,878 per year for full coverage and $416 per year for minimum coverage, three of the five companies we feature here have lower rates. While rates are important, they aren’t the only feature we reviewed when choosing the best Kansas car insurance providers. We also analyzed customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, AM Best financial strength ratings, coverage offerings, discounts, digital tools and more. These companies rose to the top of our analysis:

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
USAA
4.2
$1,320
$258
Auto-Owners
4.2
$1,631
$310
Allstate
3.9
$2,629
$421
Farmers
3.8
$1,433
$397
Shelter
3.7
$2,447
$661
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums

Best for military-focused coverage

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 890/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,320 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why USAA made our list: USAA consistently has a winning combination of low average rates and high customer satisfaction scores, although it doesn’t qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power since it only serves the military community. On top of its low rates, you may save by garaging your vehicle on a military base or if your parents are USAA policyholders.

Who USAA may be good for: If you are a member of the military, a veteran or a qualifying family member, USAA might be a good choice for low average rates and military-focused coverage and discounts.

Read full USAA review

Best for discounts

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,631 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners is available in 26 states, including Kansas, and offers low average rates, numerous endorsements and several discounts. You may save if you have a qualifying life insurance policy, for example, or if you get a quote before your current policy expires. Coverage is sold by a network of independent agents, but the company’s digital tools aren’t as robust as some of its competitors.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: If you’re looking for car insurance in Kansas that comes with plenty of discount opportunities, you might want to check out Auto-Owners.

Read full Auto-Owners review

Best for added perks

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 806/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,629 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate may have higher-than-average rates in Kansas, but the company could still be worth getting a quote from. Allstate has local agents to help you with your insurance needs, as well as digital tools for policy management. Additionally, the company offers Drivewise, a telematics program that rewards safe driving habits with premium discounts.

Who Allstate may be good for: If you’re looking for a solid car insurance company that offers added benefits, Allstate might be a good fit.

Read full Allstate review

Best for personalized coverage

3.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 819/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,433 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Farmers made our list: Farmers combines a low average premium with the ability to add on several endorsements for more personalized coverage. You might consider adding ridesharing, towing and roadside assistance, customized equipment or accident forgiveness coverage. Farmers has a low average premium, but also has a below-average J.D. Power score and a lower AM Best financial strength rating than the other companies on our list.

Who Farmers may be good for: If you are looking for a company that offers numerous endorsements, Farmers might be a good option.

Read full Farmers review

Best for customer satisfaction

3.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 851/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 2,447 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Shelter made our list: Shelter has the highest official J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Central region. The carrier uniquely includes new car replacement coverage on its standard full coverage policies. If your vehicle is within one model year and has fewer than 15,000 miles on it when it's totaled or stolen, Shelter will automatically replace it with a vehicle of the same year, make and model, despite its depreciated value.

Who Shelter may be good for: Although its average premium is higher than the state average, Shelter could be a good fit for Kansas drivers who value customer service.

Read full Shelter review

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Kansas

To find the best auto insurance in Kansas, we started by assessing average annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services. We also assessed coverage offerings, discounts, digital tools, corporate sustainability programs and accessibility for the largest Kansas auto insurance companies by market share. Finally, we looked at customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, complaint indexes from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), financial strength ratings from AM Best, and other financial indicators from Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s.

We combined these metrics into a Bankrate Score with a total of 5.0 points possible. Companies that received a higher Bankrate Score ultimately scored more highly in the underlying categories. Our Bankrate Score methodology makes it easy to see at a glance how different companies compare to each other and helps you quickly assess different aspects of carriers.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Kansas drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in Kansas

Finding the best auto insurance in Kansas doesn’t have to be difficult. While it does involve research and requesting several car insurance quotes, understanding how to evaluate your needs and your state’s unique requirements is generally the first step.

Related content:

Collage with car and hand holding coin

Average cost of car insurance in Kansas

Collage of woman sitting in car trunk

Cheapest car insurance in Kansas

Best homeowners insurance in Kansas

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in Kansas

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is car insurance in Kansas?

The average cost of car insurance in Kansas is $1,878 per year for full coverage and $416 per year for minimum coverage. Kansas drivers tend to pay less than the national annual average, which is $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage. In neighboring Nebraska, car insurance is cheaper, with full coverage costing an average of $1,624 per year and minimum coverage costing an average of $359 per year. In Oklahoma, full coverage is slightly more expensive at $1,998 per year, but minimum coverage costs less at $406 per year.

Kansas’ low average rates, when compared to the national average, may be due to the state’s more rural nature. When fewer cars are on the road or when vehicles are more spread out, as they often are in rural areas, there’s generally less chance of a collision, which reduces claim costs.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Kansas

Average Kansas rates may give you an idea of what you should be paying for coverage, but comparing personalized quotes is the most accurate way to estimate your cost of insurance based on your circumstances. Get started with personalized rates using the tool below.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance