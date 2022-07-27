Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best homeowners insurance in Kansas for 2024

Allstate, Travelers and Auto-Owners are the best home insurance companies in Kansas, based on Bankrate’s assessment.

Written by
Joshua Cox-Steib
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Updated Jan 10, 2024
DISCOVER YOUR PERFECT PROVIDER
We’ll just need your ZIP code to show you offers from home insurance carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Find providers near you
We’ll just need your location to provide you with home insurance options available in your area.
Insurance Home
Explore your coverage options
Choose from multiple providers near you. The more quotes you compare, the more you can save!
Congrats
Pick your best policy
Once you’ve found your favorite quote, finish up the process online with the provider of your choice. And that’s it!

What to know about insuring your Kansas home

As a Kansas homeowner, understanding your home insurance coverage options and the associated risks of homeownership can help you build financial security. Bankrate offers advice and insight on finding the right coverage, lowering your premiums and dealing with the unique risks facing Kansas homeowners.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Kansas home insurance companies

Bankrate's top picks for Kansas home insurance across several categories.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

Bankrate's selection of affordable Kansas home insurance carriers.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Loan Home Improvement

Kansas home insurance cost

Compare your rates with the most and least expensive cities in Kansas.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Insurance Home

Insuring your Kansas home

Learn about risk factors for Kansas homeowners and see what coverage types are available.

Jump to
Arrow Down
On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Kansas

Bankrate’s research revealed that some of the best homeowners insurance companies in Kansas include Allstate, Travelers, Auto-Owners, State Farm and American Family. To find the top Kansas home insurance companies, we started by reviewing average annual premium data from Quadrant Information Services. Kansas homeowners pay the second-highest average home insurance premium in the country, $3,083 per year (about $257 per month), so finding an insurer with competitive rates is likely a priority for many households.

We know that price isn’t everything, though, so we also looked at third-party customer satisfaction scores per the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study and financial strength ratings from AM Best. Based on our analysis, if you are shopping for the best Kansas homeowners insurance, you might want to start by getting quotes from these companies:

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
Auto-Owners
4.6
A++
825
/1,000
$130
$1,565
 Get a quote
State Farm
4.2
A++
829
/1,000
$214
$2,566
 Read review
American Family
3.1
A
842
/1,000
$209
$2,507
 Get a quote
Allstate
4.2
A+
815
/1,000
$218
$2,613
 Get a quote
Travelers
4.1
A++
794
/1,000
$195
$2,339
 Get a quote
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage

Bankrate logo

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Mortgage

Compare home insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Caret DownCaret Up
Field is required
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Mortgage

Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away.

The top 5 home insurance companies in Kansas

Auto-Owners

Best for low rates

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 825/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,565 for $250k dwelling coverage
Auto-Owners Review Get a personalized quote

Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners may not be the most recognizable name on our list, but the company offers coverage in 26 states, including Kansas. On top of its low rates, Auto-Owners also offers several discounts that may help you save even more. Coverage is sold by a network of local agents, which can be an appealing feature, but its digital tools may leave a lot to be desired.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: If budget is your primary concern, Auto-Owners may be worth your consideration, as the company has low average premiums in Kansas.

State Farm

Best for local agencies

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,566 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm has one of the largest agent networks in the country, with over 19,000 licensed insurance professionals. The company sells numerous types of insurance, as well as banking products, which might be appealing if you like to consolidate your financial products with one company. Although State Farm has high third-party ratings and scores, its average premium is higher than other carriers on our list.

Who State Farm may be good for: If you like to handle your insurance needs at a local agency, State Farm might be a good choice.

American Family

Best for customer satisfaction

3.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 842/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 2,507 for $250k dwelling coverage
American Family Review Get a personalized quote

Why American Family made our list: American Family’s customer satisfaction score falls in the middle of our list per J.D. Power’s home insurance study but still came in slightly below the industry average. The company offers several endorsements that may appeal to Kansas homeowners. For example, you might want to add matching siding coverage to ensure that any damaged and replaced siding matches the rest of your home. You could also add water backup coverage, credit theft protection and monitoring and equipment breakdown coverage. However, American Family’s AM Best financial strength rating is the lowest on our list (though still relatively high).

Who American Family may be good for: American Family could be the right fit if you are looking for superior customer service.

Allstate

Best for personalized coverage

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 815/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,613 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate’s policies are highly personalizable, with options like yard and garden coverage, electronic data recovery, business property coverage and coverage for sports and musical equipment available. You might be able to lower your premium by taking advantage of the company’s numerous discounts. Allstate’s customer satisfaction score is below average, though, according to J.D. Power.

Who Allstate may be good for: If you’re looking for a company that offers plenty of endorsements and discounts to help you craft a policy that fits your unique needs, Allstate might be a good fit.

Travelers

Best for discounts

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 794/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,339 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: Travelers may have the lowest J.D. Power score on our list, but it could make up for it with its impressive list of discounts. You might save if your home is a certified “green home” per Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design specifications, if you are a new homebuyer or if your home has smart home features. However, Travelers does have a lower-than-average J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction scores.

Who Travelers may be good for: If you’re looking for plenty of discounts combined with a financially strong company, Travelers could be a good option.

Additional Kansas home insurance companies to consider

Encompass

Encompass

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want a single deductible and premium for their home and auto insurance

Encompass Insurance review

Encompass may be a good fit for people who want a single deductible and premium for their home and auto insurance. It also offers tiered coverage options. Encompass home insurance policies cost an annual average of $2,788 in Kansas. To learn more about this carrier, read our Encompass insurance review.

Marysville Mutual Insurance Co.

Marysville Mutual Insurance Co.

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who have a farm or ranch

Marysville Mutual Insurance Co. may be a good fit for homeowners who also have a farm or ranch, as the company offers a wide range of insurance products for these types of properties. Even homeowners without farmland or ranchland may find the company's Preferred Homeowner program to be well suited to their needs. This program insures homes for 100 percent of replacement cost. Marysville Mutual Insurance's home insurance policies cost an annual average of $2,297 in Kansas.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Kansas

Home insurance can provide financial security, but it doesn't always come cheap. Finding affordable home insurance in Kansas can be tricky at times, but there are often ways to save money on premiums. One of the best ways to start is to find and consider some of the companies that offer competitively low premiums in your area. Below are some of the home insurance companies with the lowest average annual rates in Kansas. Obtaining free quotes from several of these companies can help you find which will offer you the best rates. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Kansas

Home insurance rates can be highly personalized, with different people and properties seeing significant variances in premiums. Still, some companies show a trend of providing consistently lower rates on average. The companies below have some of the lowest annual average rates for home insurance in Kansas.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Avg. monthly premium Avg. annual premium Saving vs. state average
Auto-Owners
4.6
$130
$1,565
- $1,518
 Get a quote
Marysville Mutual Insurance
$191
$2,297
- $786
 Get a quote
Travelers
4.1
$195
$2,339
- $744
 Get a quote
American Family
3.1
$209
$2,507
- $576
 Get a quote
State Farm
4.2
$214
$2,566
- $517
 Read review
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

*Based on $250K dwelling coverage

How to get cheap Kansas home insurance

When shopping for the best Kansas homeowners insurance, it helps to understand the common causes of damage in your area and what coverage can protect your finances from expensive repairs and replacements. Choosing the right homeowners coverage types can provide peace of mind against the damage your home may be subjected to.

  1. Understand your needs: Before shopping for home insurance, understand what you want and need from a policy and company. Consider when your home was built, how well it's been maintained and what the general terrain around it is like. Are there floods or other significant risks in the area? Understanding your unique situation will better prepare you to choose the right insurer for you.
  2. Research insurers: Once you know what you’re looking for in a home insurance company and policy, you can start your research. Be sure to focus on coverage offerings in addition to discounts and third-party ratings. This way, you’ll get a well-rounded view of each carrier.
  3. Request and compare quotes: Because home insurance is so personalized, experts often recommend shopping around with multiple insurance companies when looking for a new policy. That allows you to compare estimates to see which company will offer you the coverage you need at the best rate.
  4. Choose and buy a policy: Once you’ve reviewed your quotes and have found a company that you’d like to proceed with, you can purchase your home insurance policy. Your agent or a company representative will walk you through the steps needed to secure coverage.

Best home insurance discounts in Kansas

One of the easiest ways to save on Kansas home insurance is to take advantage of discounts. Most carriers offer at least a few home insurance discounts, which could help you lower the cost of your coverage. Discounts vary by company, but here are some common savings opportunities in Kansas:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Kansas

When it comes time to renew your policy, there are some tips and tricks that may help you save on future premiums:

  • Limit your claims: Insurers generally charge more if customers have a history of filing claims. Often, the longer you go without filing a claim, the less you’ll pay for coverage.
  • Maintain your roof: Roof replacements are a significant cost, so the state of your roof can have a strong impact on your premiums. A quality roof in good condition may even lead to a discount from some providers.
  • Maintain your credit: While Kansas prohibits insurers from using credit history in underwriting or risk rating, it does allow them to be used in pricing. With many insurers, better credit can result in lower premiums.
  • Keep dangers away from your roof and foundation: The fewer risks facing your home, the lower your rates may be. Large trees hanging over the roof or growing roots near the foundation can represent a significant financial threat to your home. Minimizing these risks may save you money on premiums.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Kansas

Kansas has high home insurance premiums compared to the national average. Kansas has some of the highest risk levels in the nation for tornadoes and damaging winds. Still, homeowners in Kansas may find affordable rates by comparing several of the more affordable insurance carriers and pursuing discounts. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Kansas?

On average, Kansas residents pay $3,083 per year in home insurance premiums for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This is about 116 percent higher than the national average cost of home insurance, which is $1,428 annually for the same coverage amount. Kansas is the second-most-expensive state for home insurance in the nation, with only Oklahoma homeowners paying higher average home insurance premiums.

The state’s high average premium is likely due, at least partially, to the high claim payouts for catastrophic storm events. In 2022, Kansas had the fourth-highest number of major hail events in the country and the sixth-highest number of tornadoes. When an area has a higher risk of claims, it means insurers are at greater risk of paying out large sums for damage, which means rates have to be higher to compensate. And the more coverage you need, the more you’re likely to pay.

Kansas homeowners insurance rates by city

Average rates within Kansas can vary significantly between cities. The local weather patterns, risks of other natural disasters and even the urban density can impact local rates. The map here highlights some of these cities and their rate variance.

Where you live in Kansas impacts your home insurance premiums just as much as the state itself. Some areas may have lower risks of damage or a lower cost of living, which translates to lower rates. Based on our research, these five cities have the cheapest Kansas homeowners insurance rates, on average:

  • Fairview: $2,649 — 14 percent below state average
  • Effingham: $2,658 — 14 percent below state average
  • Lecompton: $2,670 — 13 percent below state average
  • Cummings: $2,673 — 13 percent below state average
  • Muscotah: $2,691 — 13 percent below state average

In areas of Kansas with higher likelihoods of damage or higher costs associated with repairing damage, rates will generally be above average. These five cities are the most expensive for home insurance in Kansas, all averaging about 10 percent higher than the state average:

  • Holyrood: 3,396 — 10 percent above state average
  • Derby: $3,393 — 10 percent above state average
  • Florence: $3,393 — 10 percent above state average
  • Maize: $3,392 — 10 percent above state average
  • Raymond: $3,391 — 10 percent above state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage

House Icon

Insuring your Kansas home

With national home insurance prices rising, homeowners in areas like Kansas, where weather and natural disasters already contribute to high rates, are dealing with even steeper costs. Exploring your coverage options in light of Kansas's extreme weather risks can help you better protect your home and finances. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Kansas?

Standard home insurance policies, called HO-3 policies, cover dwelling, personal property, other structures, liability, medical payments and additional living expenses. These policies typically cover 16 perils unless otherwise specified within the policy. The below list includes a few of these covered perils.

Covered perils:

  • Fire or lightning: This peril includes damage caused by lightning or fire caused by lightning.
  • Hail or windstorms: This covers damage caused by hail or windstorms to your home. Some exclusions may exist for tornado damage.
  • Weight of snow, ice or sleet: This peril involves damage caused by ice, snow or sleet from winter storms.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Kansas

Knowing that Kansas is at high risk for weather-related home damage, you should consider tailoring your policy to the specific needs of the area. If you live in Kansas, here are some coverage types and endorsements to think about:

  • Flood insurance: Floods have been a growing risk in recent years, and southeast Kansas already had a higher-than-average risk of flooding. Standard homeowners insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is often sold through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), but you may instead purchase this protection as an add-on through your existing home insurance company (if available) or another private insurer.
  • Water backup coverage: Heavy rains and clogged drain lines can often lead to water backing up in your crawlspace, basement or any other area of your home. For this damage to be covered, you will need a water backup endorsement, which is a commonly offered option.
  • Roof replacement cost: If your roof is newer and in good condition, you might qualify for roof replacement cost coverage. This means that if your roof is damaged, you will get the actual cost to repair or replace it rather than getting a depreciated amount. Knowing that Kansas is at such a high risk for hail and wind damage, this coverage could be a wise choice.
  • Wind coverage: Damage caused by windstorms is typically covered by standard homeowners insurance policies but may carry a separate deductible. Understanding how your policy would respond to wind damage can be helpful. Note that damage from tornadoes may be excluded from your wind coverage in Kansas.

Because Kansas is at a relatively high risk for home damage, working with an agent to choose coverage that is appropriate for you might be worthwhile.

Related content:

Is homeowners insurance required by law or by your mortgage company?

The best home and auto insurance bundles

Homeowners insurance statistics and facts

Common Kansas home insurance problems

National inflation and supply chain issues have compounded with local weather risks to see climbing home insurance rates in Kansas. Kansas is a broad, flat state with much higher than average exposure to flooding risks and tornadoes, both of which can threaten homes and increase premiums.

  • Climbing rates: National inflation and supply chain disruptions have seen significant cost increases in several areas relevant to home insurance. In many cases, insurance companies pass these costs on to the policyholders.
  • Tornadoes: Kansas is at high risk for tornadoes across much of its territory, and modern weather patterns are still developing with some indication of increased tornadic risk in the Kansas area.
  •  Flooding: Much of Kansas is subject to flood risks, which can have a significant cost impact on both the construction and insurance of homes.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Compare rates and save on home insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 current rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:

  • Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
  • Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
  • Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
  • Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
  • Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
  • Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000

The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).

These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.

Bankrate Score

Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.

Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.

  • Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
  • Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
  • Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Written by
Joshua Cox-Steib
Contributor, Personal Finance

Joshua Cox-Steib has two years of experience in writing for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, The Simple Dollar, Reviews.com, and more. His work has also been featured on such sites as MSN and BBB (Better Business Bureau). His insurance writing career has spanned across multiple product lines, with a primary focus on auto insurance, life insurance, and home insurance.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance