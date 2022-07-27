Best for low rates4.6 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,565 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners may not be the most recognizable name on our list, but the company offers coverage in 26 states, including Kansas. On top of its low rates, Auto-Owners also offers several discounts that may help you save even more. Coverage is sold by a network of local agents, which can be an appealing feature, but its digital tools may leave a lot to be desired.
Who Auto-Owners may be good for: If budget is your primary concern, Auto-Owners may be worth your consideration, as the company has low average premiums in Kansas.