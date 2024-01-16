At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Key takeaways States do not legally require homeowners to have home insurance, but it is usually required by your lender if you currently have a mortgage on your home.

Home insurance provides financial protection from unexpected losses due to physical perils like fire and wind damage, as well as potential liability concerns for things like dog bites or slip-and-falls.

Most mortgage lenders require home insurance coverage up to the rebuilding cost of your home but, depending on the climate and other circumstances in your specific location, additional coverage for flooding or earthquakes may be required.

Mortgage insurance is a separate insurance policy in addition to your homeowners insurance and depending on the down payment made to purchase your home, your lender may require it.

Purchasing your first home is a major milestone that is worth celebrating. It also comes with a number of responsibilities that you may not be totally aware of. For example, you won’t just be responsible for paying your mortgage (if you have one); you have to pay for repairs and maintenance, homeowners association fees and property taxes. You’ll also be on the hook for your homeowners insurance. While you may wonder if you need to have homeowners insurance, it’s worth knowing the coverage that a policy can afford you and how it can help prevent financial loss in case your home is damaged. While homeowners insurance is not required at the state level, having a policy can provide peace of mind and financial security while you pay off your home.

Do you need home insurance?

If you are wondering if homeowners insurance is required, most states do not mandate coverage. Neither does the federal government. This is different from auto insurance, where most states have minimum requirements for how much coverage you need before you can hit the road. However, if you have a mortgage, your lender will most likely require that you carry a homeowners insurance policy to protect the financial interest it has in your home.

Even if you aren’t required to carry homeowners insurance by your lender, most insurance agents and financial professionals suggest having a policy in place. After all, your home may be the most significant purchase you make in your lifetime, and an insurance policy could ensure your investment is financially protected against situations such as fire, storm damage, vandalism and other perils. Additionally, homeowners insurance may provide important liability protection if someone hurts themselves in your home or on your property.

Can a homeowners association require home insurance?

If the bylaws (or rules) set forth by your homeowner’s association (HOA) state that you must carry homeowners insurance, then you must carry homeowners insurance. This applies even if you own your home outright and otherwise aren’t required to carry coverage. Failure to follow your HOA’s bylaws could prove to be a costly mistake with heavy consequences. For instance, if your HOA requires you to carry homeowners insurance and you fail to do so, the HOA could issue you a fine, take you to court and, in the most extreme of cases, put a lien on your house.

Lightbulb Bankrate’s insight California is a perfect example of a state where climate strongly impacts the cost and type of coverage a homeowner policy will need. The average cost of California homeowners insurance is $1,217 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. While there isn’t a minimum home insurance requirement in California, additional wildfire, earthquake and flood insurance may need to be purchased depending on your home’s exact location. Always check with your agent for guidance on the appropriate levels of homeowners insurance.

Do mortgage lenders require insurance?

Even though it may not be required by law, mortgage lenders typically require you to carry homeowners insurance. When you take out a mortgage or other type of home loan, the bank has a financial interest in your property. With a homeowners insurance policy in place, your lender is ensured a payout in the event a covered peril occurs.

Standard home insurance policies do not cover flood damage, so you may also be required to add on flood coverage if your home is located in a designated flood plain. This information is usually disclosed when you buy a house, but you can also search by your address through online FEMA flood maps.

Another type of insurance you may be required to purchase if you have a mortgage is earthquake coverage. This is more likely if you live in an area where earthquakes are common, such as parts of the West Coast. This is often sold as an endorsement on your basic policy or, in certain states like California, as a separate policy.

Hazard insurance is another term you may encounter while reviewing your mortgage contract. Hazard insurance is a term mortgage companies use to specify the portion of your homeowners insurance policy that covers its insurable interest, the dwelling and other structures. The remaining sections of a home insurance policy provide coverage for personal property and liability, which benefits the policyholder but is of no concern to the mortgage company. If you have an active homeowners insurance policy, you have hazard insurance.

Mortgage insurance vs. homeowners insurance

While they sound similar, there is a difference between mortgage insurance vs. homeowners insurance. Homeowners insurance protects the homeowner by paying for damage resulting from a covered homeowners claim. In contrast, mortgage insurance protects the mortgage lender when homeowners default on their home loan. Typically, mortgage insurance is a separate policy homeowners pay for in addition to home insurance when the down payment to purchase the home falls below 20 percent.

Private mortgage insurance or PMI may be a part of your monthly payments for the life of your home loan. However, if your home reaches 20 percent in home equity — essentially builds up the 20 percent requested as part of the original down payment — you may be able to cancel your PMI.

How much homeowners insurance do lenders require?

In most cases, a mortgage lender requires you to insure your home up to the rebuilding value, which differs from the market value of the home. This amount is usually determined by the insurance company based on specific details of your home, such as square footage, location and building materials. However, lender requirements can vary, so be sure to talk with your lender and work with your insurance company to understand what kind of coverage you need to have.

You may see a “loss payee clause” or a “mortgage clause” listed when you take out your home insurance policy. In this case, both your name and the lender may be listed on the claim check when you receive reimbursement from a covered claim. This helps to protect your lender’s stake in your property if damage occurs.

Other reasons to consider homeowners insurance

Aside from mortgage lender requirements, there are other reasons to consider homeowners insurance. For instance, it provides financial protection so you are not responsible out of pocket for the entire cost of repairing or rebuilding your home after experiencing a loss. In fact, there are six key areas of financial protection included in a standard home insurance policy.

Dwelling coverage: The dwelling coverage part of your policy covers the structure of your home. If it sustains damage from a covered event, such as fire, wind or vandalism, you can file a claim to potentially help pay for repairs.

The dwelling coverage part of your policy covers the structure of your home. If it sustains damage from a covered event, such as fire, wind or vandalism, you can file a claim to potentially help pay for repairs. Other structures coverage: Depending on the property, your other structures coverage may play a large part in a robust home insurance policy. This option provides financial protection for structures other than your house, such as a detached garage, shed or fence.

Depending on the property, your other structures coverage may play a large part in a robust home insurance policy. This option provides financial protection for structures other than your house, such as a detached garage, shed or fence. Personal property coverage: Homeowners insurance also provides coverage for your personal belongings. If items are damaged in a covered loss, you’ll be covered up to your policy limits. You may need a policy rider for high-value items, like jewelry or electronics.

Homeowners insurance also provides coverage for your personal belongings. If items are damaged in a covered loss, you’ll be covered up to your policy limits. You may need a policy rider for high-value items, like jewelry or electronics. Personal liability coverage: If someone is injured on your property, you could be sued to cover their medical expenses. Your homeowners insurance offers personal liability coverage, which may pay if you’re found at fault for guest injuries. This coverage may also apply if someone else’s property is damaged at your home.

If someone is injured on your property, you could be sued to cover their medical expenses. Your homeowners insurance offers personal liability coverage, which may pay if you’re found at fault for guest injuries. This coverage may also apply if someone else’s property is damaged at your home. Medical payments coverage: While this coverage is sometimes confused with personal liability, these options are not the same. Medical payments coverage may help pay for medical expenses if someone hurts themselves on your property, no matter who is at fault for the injury. It’s also important to note that medical payments coverage typically carries a much smaller limit than liability coverage — usually $1,000 to $5,000 for medical payments compared to $100,000 to $500,000 (or more) for personal liability.

While this coverage is sometimes confused with personal liability, these options are not the same. Medical payments coverage may help pay for medical expenses if someone hurts themselves on your property, no matter who is at fault for the injury. It’s also important to note that medical payments coverage typically carries a much smaller limit than liability coverage — usually $1,000 to $5,000 for medical payments compared to $100,000 to $500,000 (or more) for personal liability. Additional living expenses: This option will help pay for your extra living expenses, like hotel costs and meals, if you have to stay somewhere else while your house is being repaired after a covered loss.

What coverage options can I add to my homeowners insurance policy?

In addition to the six basic coverage options listed above, there are other endorsements you may be able to add to your policy for additional financial protection. The most common type of homeowners policy, the HO-3, covers your dwelling and other structures on an “open perils” basis, but covers your belongings on a “named perils” basis, and extends coverage for 16 named perils. Even though your home may be covered on an open perils basis, most HO-3 policies still have exclusions like floods, sinkholes, pests and more.

Endorsements are optional coverage types you can add to your homeowners insurance policy. For example, earthquakes and floods are exclusions on a standard home policy, but you may be able to get an endorsement or stand-alone policy to cover either natural disaster. Other common endorsements include sewer backup and sump pump failure coverage.

Most standard home policies have a set limit for high-value items, like fine arts, furs and jewelry, which may not be enough to cover your most precious items. Valuables coverage or a separate scheduled personal property policy may help tailor your home insurance to your specific personal property needs.

Optional endorsements and policy supplements vary by insurance company and state, so speaking with a licensed insurance agent may help you determine how to customize your policy.

What is required for homeowners insurance?

In some situations, homes do not qualify for a standard homeowners insurance policy. Here are some standard requirements needed for a home to be insurable:



Named insured must have an insurable interest Caret Down Insurable interest is the foundation of any insurance policy. Whoever will suffer financially from the insured object being damaged or destroyed has an insurable interest. For a standard home insurance policy, it means only the person who owns the home can purchase homeowners insurance for it.

Home must be owner-occupied Caret Down Occupancy is connected to the insurable interest of the home. Homeowners who consistently live in the home are there to properly maintain the property and prevent any issues that could cause damage and eventually result in a claim. If the homeowner turns the property into a rental or a seasonal home where it is no longer their primary place of residence, they should consider vacation or dwelling insurance instead.

Home cannot be vacant or unoccupied Caret Down An unoccupied home is a dwelling without people for 30 days or more, while a vacant home is without people or furnishings for 30 days or more. Homes that fall into either category are generally not eligible for standard insurance since they are a prime target for vandalism and squatters.

Homes should be standard construction Caret Down Homes must pass underwriting guidelines for insurance to remain in place. While every carrier has different rules, homes constructed of materials that are too expensive to replace and homes that don’t follow standard construction are challenging to insure. This applies especially to tiny homes, log homes, yurts and other DIY homes that pose a higher risk of loss.

Home cannot be used for commercial use Caret Down A business use endorsement can be added to home policies when it is available through the insurance provider. However, homes with commercial use are considered more high-risk and are likely to have equipment and materials better suited for a commercial policy. Commercial farms and ranches are a perfect example of a standard home not qualifying for home insurance due to the cost and risk of livestock and machinery.

Named insured can not have a past conviction of arson Caret Down Homeowner policies exclude any intentional damage or illegal activity that causes damage or bodily harm done by the named insured. Homeowners who have been convicted of arson, fraud and other crimes that indicate a high risk of libelous behavior typically have a hard time finding coverage.



What happens if you don’t have home insurance?

If you have a mortgage or other home loan, keeping an insurance policy in place is likely a requirement of your loan agreement. Your lender will be notified of policy renewals and cancellations. If you fail to purchase coverage or let it lapse, your company may send your mortgage into default. Alternatively, the lender could choose to buy a policy on your behalf. This is called force-placed insurance, and it is generally more expensive and provides less coverage than a policy you would purchase on your own. Furthermore, if you don’t have home insurance and a disaster damages or destroys your house, you will be responsible for paying for repairs out of pocket.

Frequently asked questions