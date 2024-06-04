At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Key takeaways Homeowners insurance protects the borrower's and lender’s investment in the home, while mortgage insurance financially protects the lender's investment in your home if the homeowner defaults on their loan.

Mortgage insurance, also known as private mortgage insurance (PMI), is typically required for borrowers who make a down payment of less than 20 percent when purchasing a home.

Home insurance, also known as hazard insurance, protects the homeowner’s investment by providing coverage for the structure, contents and liability among other coverage types.

Homeowners can potentially avoid paying PMI by making a larger down payment, finding a lender that has its own mortgage insurance program or using a VA or USDA loan.

Private mortgage insurance (PMI) financially protects your lender if you default on your mortgage payments. PMI may be part of your monthly mortgage payment if you have a conventional (not federally-backed) loan and put down a down payment of less than 20 percent, or if you have less than 20 percent equity when refinancing your home loan. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team breaks down what you need to know about mortgage insurance vs. home insurance.

Mortgage insurance vs. home insurance

The key difference between mortgage insurance and home insurance is who gets the financial protection. Homeowners insurance primarily protects the borrower’s and lender’s investment in the home, and also protects the lender’s investment if the home is destroyed by a covered peril and ensures the property insurance will cover the outstanding mortgage balance. On the other hand, mortgage insurance protects the lender’s investment in the home if the homeowner defaults on their loan.Put simply, home insurance protects your and your lender’s finances, while private mortgage insurance solely protects the lender’s.

Mortgage insurance

Mortgage insurance, also known as private mortgage insurance (PMI), financially protects mortgage lenders if the borrower — the homeowner — defaults on their mortgage. Borrowers of conventional loans are typically required to pay for PMI when they make a down payment of less than 20 percent when purchasing a home. The PMI premiums will be automatically canceled after a certain portion of the mortgage is repaid, usually when you hit a 78 percent loan-to-value ratio. Borrowers of FHA and USDA loans who put down less than 20 percent typically also have to pay mortgage insurance premiums (MIP), which cannot be canceled in most cases.

Homeowners insurance

Homeowners insurance, also known as hazard insurance, helps repair your home’s structure and property from financially devastating losses like fires, storms and other perils listed in your policy. If your home is damaged by something covered by your policy, your home insurance company will likely pay the cost of the repairs, less your deductible. If your home has a mortgage, you will likely be required to carry homeowners insurance to help protect your mortgage company’s financial investment in your home.

It can be confusing to differentiate between the two insurance types. The table below illustrates some of the differences between mortgage insurance vs. homeowners insurance:

Homeowners insurance Mortgage insurance Covers Homeowner directly and mortgage lender indirectly Mortgage lender Does not cover A standard homeowners insurance policy typically excludes coverage for property damage caused by losses such as arson, flooding, sinkholes, mudslides and earthquakes. Check your own policy for coverage details. The home’s structure, the homeowner or their personal property Typically required for A borrower financing their home purchase with a home loan A borrower making a lower down payment, usually less than 20% of the home’s purchase price Payment form Generally, the policyholder pays the premium directly to the insurance company or to the mortgage company, which then pays the homeowners insurance from the escrow account managed by the lender Borrower pays monthly payments and/or a portion of closing costs of a home purchase to the mortgage insurer set by the lender Average annual cost $2,151 annual premium for $300K in dwelling coverage 0.46% to 1.5% of the original loan amount, or $30 to $70 per month for each $100,000 borrowed

What is PMI?

PMI is an extra fee the borrower pays to their financial lender. When you take out a loan to buy or refinance a home, a bank or financial lender anticipates that you will honor the terms of your loan and make monthly mortgage payments. Private mortgage insurance, or PMI, protects a bank or lender if you fail to pay your mortgage or walk away from the home and it goes into foreclosure. PMI provides the lending institution with a guarantee that its risk will likely be covered for lending you, the borrower, money.

PMI is usually required when you have a conventional home loan and make a down payment of less than 20 percent of the home’s purchase price. When refinancing, if your home equity is less than 20 percent of the value of your home, you might be asked to carry PMI, too.

Many borrowers qualify as low-risk but do not have the funds to put 20 percent down to purchase their property. A lender might see this as a concern. A borrower who cannot contribute a high enough down payment toward the purchase of their property may not be able to afford the higher monthly mortgage payments long-term in the eyes of lenders. That is where PMI comes in and may be factored into your loan.

How much does PMI cost?

The average cost of PMI is typically between 0.46 percent to 1.5 percent of the original loan amount and generally up to an additional $30 to $70 in monthly costs per every $100,000 borrowed. The type of loan you have, your credit score and your loan-to-value ratio can also affect the exact cost. PMI is most commonly paid as part of a monthly mortgage premium, but may be paid as an upfront lump sum during closing. Specific PMI terms are defined within your loan estimate and closing disclosure.

PMI is arranged by the lender and provided by private insurance companies. A lender may or may not give you payment options, but you may request some. The most common ways to pay for PMI are:

Monthly premium added to your mortgage payment

One-time upfront premium paid at closing

Combination of one upfront payment and monthly premiums

How can I avoid paying PMI?

You can avoid paying PMI on a conventional mortgage by making a down payment of at least 20 percent. If that large of a down payment is an option for you, know that how much you'll pay in PMI is related to how much you put down and your credit score. You can also consider a VA loan or a USDA loan — neither of which require mortgage insurance or a down payment — if they're options for you. — Andrew Dehan, Bankrate Mortgages Writer

In addition to making a larger down payment, boosting your credit score or getting a different type of loan, there are a couple of other strategies to avoid paying PMI:

Ask the lender to pay: Some lenders will cover the cost of your mortgage loan, referred to as lender-paid mortgage insurance (LPMI). However, there is a trade-off because you could have a higher interest rate on your mortgage if you go this route.

Some lenders will cover the cost of your mortgage loan, referred to as lender-paid mortgage insurance (LPMI). However, there is a trade-off because you could have a higher interest rate on your mortgage if you go this route. Get a piggyback mortgage: Instead of getting one mortgage, you could have two. This is most often done in what’s called an 80/10/10 split, with an 80 percent first mortgage, 10 percent second mortgage and a 10 percent down payment.

Instead of getting one mortgage, you could have two. This is most often done in what’s called an 80/10/10 split, with an 80 percent first mortgage, 10 percent second mortgage and a 10 percent down payment. Find a lender with its own mortgage insurance program: These are also called portfolio loans, and they do not require mortgage insurance. They are usually available from certain banks and credit unions that are more flexible in how they lend to potential homeowners.

These are also called portfolio loans, and they do not require mortgage insurance. They are usually available from certain banks and credit unions that are more flexible in how they lend to potential homeowners. Look into down payment assistance: Down payment assistance could help you put more money down for your home, and could help you get past the 20 percent threshold.

How long do I have to pay for PMI?

If you use a conventional private lender loan, once your home reaches 20 percent in equity based on the appraised value or purchase price (whichever is lower), you can typically request PMI be removed. There are several ways to remove PMI from your mortgage:

Request cancellation: Once you reach the 80 percent loan-to-value ratio, you may request in writing to have your PMI canceled. You must be current on your payments, have a good payment history and may be required to provide proof the value of the home has not declined and there are no other mortgages or liens. Keep in mind that this figure is based on the original appraised value at the time of sale, not your home’s current market value.

Once you reach the 80 percent loan-to-value ratio, you may request in writing to have your PMI canceled. You must be current on your payments, have a good payment history and may be required to provide proof the value of the home has not declined and there are no other mortgages or liens. Keep in mind that this figure is based on the original appraised value at the time of sale, not your home’s current market value. Automatic termination: Once the principal balance reaches 78 percent of the original home value, the mortgage insurance servicer must automatically terminate PMI.

Once the principal balance reaches 78 percent of the original home value, the mortgage insurance servicer must automatically terminate PMI. Final termination: Once you have reached the halfway point of your mortgage’s amortization schedule, the lender must remove PMI. For example, the midpoint for a 30-year loan would be after 15 years of payments, regardless if you have reached 78 percent of the original value.

Once you have reached the halfway point of your mortgage’s amortization schedule, the lender must remove PMI. For example, the midpoint for a 30-year loan would be after 15 years of payments, regardless if you have reached 78 percent of the original value. Check your home’s value: After at least two years of regular mortgage payments, you can contact your lender and order what’s called a broker price opinion (BPO), which assigns a new market value to your house. If the new value, in combination with your mortgage balance, puts you at 75 percent loan-to-value, PMI is removed. If you’ve been in the home for five or more years, that number changes to 80 percent loan-to-value.

After at least two years of regular mortgage payments, you can contact your lender and order what’s called a broker price opinion (BPO), which assigns a new market value to your house. If the new value, in combination with your mortgage balance, puts you at 75 percent loan-to-value, PMI is removed. If you’ve been in the home for five or more years, that number changes to 80 percent loan-to-value. Refinance: If you have owned your home long enough to meet a lender’s eligibility requirements, you may be able to refinance your existing mortgage into a new loan to remove PMI. Most of the time, you need at least 20 percent equity in your home in order to do so. Refinancing can get expensive, so it may not be worth it to refinance solely to get rid of PMI. But, if you were already planning to refinance your mortgage, this could be an effective strategy.

Remember that private mortgage insurance protects the lender’s financial interest — not yours — if you fall behind on your mortgage payments. If you don’t make your payments on time, your credit score will likely take a hit and you could default on terms of the loan, which may result in the loss of your house.

What is homeowners insurance?

Homeowners insurance may protect you from financially devastating losses if your home’s structure, other structures or personal belongings are damaged or destroyed by a covered peril. Without homeowners insurance, you would likely have to pay to repair your home or replace all your belongings yourself, which may not be a viable option depending on your financial circumstances. Bankrate’s 2024 annual emergency savings report found that a majority of American adults don’t have $1,000 of disposable income for a family emergency, so paying out of pocket for a home repair or replacement is not a realistic scenario for most homeowners. A home insurance policy also includes liability insurance, which can help if you are found negligent for someone else’s injuries on your property.

Even in rare cases where your lender does not require you to have home insurance, or if your home’s mortgage is paid off, most financial experts recommend purchasing home insurance to protect your investment in your home. The home insurance premium you will pay is likely small compared to the cost of repairing or replacing a home and belongings out of pocket.

You might consider consulting with a licensed insurance agent to help compare home insurance quotes and buy the right amount of homeowners coverage.

What does homeowners insurance cover?

Homeowners insurance policies offer different levels of protection based on the policyholder’s preferences. For example, a policy may offer coverage to replace your personal property at either actual cash value or replacement cost. Your policy may also have open perils coverage or named perils coverage depending on the type of home insurance policy.

Generally, most standard homeowners insurance policies include the following coverage types:

Dwelling coverage: Covers the physical structure of your home.

Covers the physical structure of your home. Other structures coverage: Covers other structures on your property, including detached garages, fences and gazebos.

Covers other structures on your property, including detached garages, fences and gazebos. Personal property coverage: Covers your personal belongings, including furniture, clothing and electronics.

Covers your personal belongings, including furniture, clothing and electronics. Medical payments coverage: Pays to cover some medical fees if a visitor in your home injures themselves.

Pays to cover some medical fees if a visitor in your home injures themselves. Liability insurance: Protects against financial losses if you are found legally responsible for personal injuries or property damage others incur.

Protects against financial losses if you are found legally responsible for personal injuries or property damage others incur. Additional living expenses coverage: Helps pay for additional costs associated with living elsewhere while your home is being repaired after a covered claim. Expenses may include hotel costs, food expenses and pet boarding.

The most common homeowners insurance perils that are covered include:

Fire and smoke

Windstorms and hail

Lightning strikes

Explosion

Vandalism and malicious mischief

Aircraft or vehicle

Theft

Falling objects

Weight of ice, snow or sleet

Water damage (but not flood damage)

Most standard home policies do not cover earthquakes, floods, mudslides and sinkholes. For coverage against these perils, you’ll likely need to purchase a standalone policy or, if your company offers it, add a separate endorsement for an additional fee to be insured against a specific peril. Flood insurance, for example, may be purchased through the federally backed National Flood Insurance Program or private insurers. Your insurance agent can help you purchase these additional coverage types.

How much does home insurance cost?

The national average cost of home insurance is $2,151 per year for a policy with a $300,000 dwelling limit. However, this is just an average figure for comparison purposes: your exact home insurance rate will depend on several factors that are unique to you, like your location, home age, deductible, policy type, claims history and more. Depending on your state, your credit-based insurance score and marital status may also affect how much you pay for your policy.

Is homeowners insurance required?

Homeowners insurance is not required by federal or state law. However, most mortgage lenders require this type of insurance coverage for as long as they have a financial interest in the home. Most insurance experts recommend purchasing homeowners insurance to protect your financial investment in your home and prevent potentially devastating out-of-pocket costs following a covered disaster. Depending on your home and your location, you may be able to find affordable home insurance with one of the cheapest home insurance companies.

Aside from proving the financial means to rebuild your home after a covered loss, personal property coverage can extend to the items you keep in your vehicle, take on vacation, or the property your child takes to summer camp or their college dorm. — Shannon Martin, Bankrate Insurance Analyst

