Shelter Insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

3.4 Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5 3.3 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Home Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5 2.7 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 2.5 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who value top-notch customer service over finding the cheapest insurance premium might consider Shelter Insurance as their company of choice — as long as they live in a state where Shelter does business. Company overview

Average rates from Shelter Insurance

Company details Who Shelter Insurance may be good for: Shelter Insurance may be a good option for policyholders looking for a financially strong insurance company that offers more than basic coverage. Policyholders needing additional insurance products may appreciate Shelter’s extensive insurance lineup, which includes umbrella, farm and business insurances. Who Shelter Insurance may not be good for: With limited state availability, Shelter Insurance may not be a good option for policyholders who live outside its insurance market or whose main insurance priority is having the cheapest insurance premium. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $2,225

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $682

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $ Customer service: 1-800-743-5837 or 1-800-SHELTER

1-800-743-5837 or 1-800-SHELTER Claims: 1-800-743-5837

1-800-743-5837 Roadside assistance: 1-855-817-6510

1-855-817-6510 Website available at: shelterinsurance.com

shelterinsurance.com Mailing address:

1817 W. Broadway

Columbia, MO 65218

1817 W. Broadway Columbia, MO 65218 State availability: Shelter Insurance offers products in 15 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see custom rates

Shelter car insurance

Shelter earned a Bankrate Score of 3.7, which is a bit lower than some top companies due to its higher-than-average rates and limited availability. Still, our Shelter Insurance review shows that it could be a solid choice for drivers who value customer service over cheap rates. In the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, Shelter earned the top official rank of car insurance companies in the Central region. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), it also has fewer complaints than the national baseline. Shelter car insurance is unique in that roadside assistance and new car replacement are included in every policy. Meanwhile, coverage types like collision and comprehensive, rental reimbursement, disability income, gap insurance and loss of use are optional. Shelter provides both home insurance quotes and car insurance quotes online and through a network of local agents. Although the company typically has higher-than-average rates, it offers a wide range of discounts to help policyholders save money.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Shelter Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Shelter home insurance

Shelter home insurance may be a good choice for homeowners looking for standard coverage types such as dwelling coverage, coverage for other structures, personal property and personal liability. Like many of the best homeowners insurance companies, Shelter also offers optional add-ons, like sewer back-up, coverage for docks and piers, increased computer protection, farm insurance and earthquake damage. Our team calculated a Bankrate Score of 3.0 out of 5 possible points for Shelter’s home insurance. Shelter fell short in its lack of nationwide availability, and it was not included in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study. However, this score also reflects Shelter’s high AM Best score for financial strength, fewer than average complaints from the NAIC and wide range of home insurance coverage options. However, Shelter fell short in its lack of nationwide availability, and it was not included in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Shelter home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Shelter homeowners insurance These pros and cons could help you better understand what you may expect from a Shelter homeowners policy when comparing quotes with other companies: Pros Ample endorsement options

Discounts are available that may help you save

A (Excellent) financial strength per AM Best Cons Not available in every state

Customer service only available during business hours

Not rated by J.D. Power Shelter home insurance cost The national average cost for homeowners insurance in 2023 is $1,428 per year. However, your rate will vary based on your individual rating factors, such as your location, claims history and credit (depending on your state). While average rate data for Shelter home insurance is not available, knowing the national average can be a helpful point of comparison when reviewing your quote. If you’re looking for the cheapest homeowners insurance company, you can contact a Shelter insurance agent and walk through policy and discount options. Shelter home insurance discounts Shelter’s advertises a few home insurance discounts to help you save on your premium. Shelter’s homeowners insurance discounts include: Companion policy discount Caret Down You could earn a discount if you carry a Shelter auto insurance policy alongside your homeowners or renters policy. Heating system discount Caret Down If you heat your home with a system that doesn’t use solid fuel (wood or coal, for instance), you could get a discount. New home discount Caret Down If your home is under construction, Shelter may give you a discount of up to 40 percent for one year. You could get additional savings if you complete construction and occupy your home in the following year. Protective devices discount Caret Down You might save on your premiums if you install a smoke alarm, burglary alarm, and deadbolts on your doors and windows.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Get personalized home insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Shelter Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Shelter life insurance

Shelter life insurance offers term life and permanent life insurance, as well as low-cost life insurance for children. The company’s permanent life insurance options include several types of whole life insurance and one type of universal life insurance. The company also offers several endorsements that could help you personalize your policy. If you’re looking for a life insurance provider with several policy options and life insurance for children, you may want to consider a quote from Shelter.

Pros and cons

Shelter life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Shelter life insurance Here are some things to you may want to consider when requesting a life insurance quote with Shelter: Pros Several types of life insurance available

Numerous riders offered

Term life available without a medical exam

May qualify the auto policy for a companion discount Cons Lacks nationwide availability

Customer service is not available 24/7

No online quotes Shelter life insurance endorsements Policyholders have the option to add Shelter life insurance endorsements to their policies for personalized financial protection. While these riders may not provide you with the cheapest life insurance policy, their benefits could outweigh the additional cost. Waiver of premium rider Caret Down If you’re disabled for more than 180 consecutive days, your life insurance premium would for the duration of the disability. Accidental death benefit rider Caret Down If an accident causes a policyholder to pass away, the death benefit may be increased. Guaranteed insurability rider Caret Down Allows policyholders to purchase additional coverage at certain times without undergoing a medical exam to prove good health. Paid-up additional insurance rider Caret Down Allows the insured to purchase additional life insurance coverage while their premium is still being paid, as long as they prove they’re in good health.

Advertising Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and clickable links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Homeinsurance.com LLC in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what ads and links appear, and how, where, and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available to you as a consumer. We strive to keep our information accurate and up-to-date, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms on this widget. All offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser. Compare life insurance providers quickly and easily See which provider is right for you. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Coverage amount The amount of coverage you need depends on many factors, including your age, income, mortgage and other debts and anticipated funeral expenses. Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Coverage amount Policy type Whole life insurance combines life insurance with an investment component. Coverage for life

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Outliving policy or policy cancellation results in no money back Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Policy type Find matches Powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838) Insurance Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. View rate Arrow Right Bankrate Why Lemonade? It's a fresh twist on life insurance: easy, accessible and affordable. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Compare Shelter with other insurers

After considering points from our Shelter Insurance review, you may still be uncertain if this company is the right choice for you. To round out your insurance shopping experience, this list of car insurance providers may also be worth exploring in your research:

Badge 1 Featured Shelter Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Shelter Insurance review Select an option Shelter Electric Insurance Encompass First Chicago Insurance Company Caret Down Electric Insurance Rating: 2.4 stars out of 5 2.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Electric Insurance review Select an option Shelter Electric Insurance Encompass First Chicago Insurance Company Caret Down Encompass Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Encompss Insurance review Select an option Shelter Electric Insurance Encompass First Chicago Insurance Company Caret Down First Chicago Insurance Company Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0 Info Read more reviews Browse Bankrate's additional insurance reviews Overview Overview Overview Overview Policyholders who value top-notch customer service over finding the cheapest insurance premium might consider Shelter Insurance as their company of choice — as long as they live in a state where Shelter does business. Policyholders needing additional insurance products may appreciate Shelter’s extensive insurance lineup, which includes umbrella, farm and business insurances. If Shelter Insurance’s limited availability is an issue, you may want to check out Electric Insurance, which writes policies in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Electric’s auto insurance coverage options are robust, and like Shelter, it also offers homeowners insurance. Owned by Allstate, Encompass offers a staggering number of discounts. If you’re looking for ways to lower your premium, this could be a good company for you. Encompass also operates in 40 states and offers accident forgiveness, a perk that Shelter lacks. If you are an HVAC technician, photographer, landscaper or another type of artisan contractor, First Chicago Insurance could be a good choice because of the specialized coverage this company offers. It also boasts 10 discounts that you could earn on your personal auto policy. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $2,225 $2,162 $1,567 No rated available Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage No rated available No rates available $1,908 No rated available J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not rated Not rated Not rated Not rated J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not rated Not rated Not rated Not rated AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A (Excellent) A (Excellent) A+ (Superior) B (Fair)

Is Shelter a good insurance company?

Our insurance editorial team, which has decades' worth of combined experience, works to ensure that the information we provide is accurate, honest and helpful. We dedicate hundreds of hours each year to conducting comprehensive insurance company reviews to help guide our readers in choosing the best carrier to fit their personalized needs. With that in mind, Shelter could be a good insurance company, depending on your priorities. According to third-party scores, Shelter policyholders are generally happy with its service. Its policies are also highly-customizable because of its robust coverage and rider options. However, you may pay a little more than average for these benefits, and depending on where you live, Shelter may not be available to you. You can contact an agent to request a quote to find out if Shelter Insurance best fits your individual needs.

Shelter customer satisfaction Affordable rates are important when looking for the best insurance company, but it isn’t the only consideration. In fact, some shoppers may value customer service above all else. To evaluate Shelter’s customer satisfaction, Bankrate analyzed available third-party scores from J.D. Power and AM Best. While Shelter is not rated by J.D. Power, it did receive a good rating from AM Best, which uses a standard letter rating system, A to D. Study or Rating Agency Shelter Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not rated 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not rated 521/1,000 AM Best rating A N/A

Shelter home insurance claims satisfaction Although J.D. Power did not include Shelter’s property insurance product line in its 2022 or 2023 homeowner insurance studies, the company’s low level of NAIC complaints regarding its homeowners policies could mean that customer satisfaction is high.



Shelter auto insurance claims satisfaction Out of all the companies assessed, Shelter was number one in customer satisfaction for the Central region in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study for the third year in a row. This could indicate that many of Shelter’s auto policyholders are satisfied with the level of service Shelter provides. Shelter is not part of the 2022 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study likely due to its limited state availability. J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

Shelter customer complaints Researching customer complaints is another way to find insurance companies that are more likely to offer quality customer service. Regarding customer complaints, Shelter scores well on the NAIC’s customer complaint index for its private passenger and home product lines. The NAIC complaint baseline is 1.0, so an index below 1.0 means that Shelter receives fewer customer complaints than average.

Shelter auto complaints

Shelter home complaints Regarding customer complaints, Shelter scores well on the NAIC’s customer complaint index for its private passenger product line. The NAIC complaint baseline is 1.0, so an index below 1.0 means that Shelter receives fewer customer complaints than average. Shelter’s low level of NAIC complaints regarding its homeowners policies could mean that customer satisfaction is high. It has had a solid NAIC score for the past three years, which could mean the level of service during customer interaction is constantly good.

Other Shelter tools and benefits When comparing quotes from different insurance companies, it can be helpful to look at a company’s perks to see if it stands out from the crowd. In Shelter’s case, it offers a wide range of coverage types and features, including: Umbrella insurance : An umbrella policy can offer formidable liability protection above and beyond what you carry on your home and auto policies.

An umbrella policy can offer formidable liability protection above and beyond what you carry on your home and auto policies. Farm insurance : Shelter offers policies that can protect your farm property, livestock, farm equipment and more through its suite of farm insurance.

Shelter offers policies that can protect your farm property, livestock, farm equipment and more through its suite of farm insurance. Flood insurance : Shelter Insurance offers flood insurance written through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and the Wright Flood Insurance company.

Shelter Insurance offers flood insurance written through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and the Wright Flood Insurance company. Mobile app : Not all regional carriers offer a mobile app, but Shelter does. With it, you can access your ID cards, view your agent’s contact information, schedule a payment and see your policy details.

Not all regional carriers offer a mobile app, but Shelter does. With it, you can access your ID cards, view your agent’s contact information, schedule a payment and see your policy details. Business Insurance : From small business and general liability to commercial fire insurance, Shelter Insurance has additional policies and online tools that cover a large range of business insurance needs.

: From small business and general liability to commercial fire insurance, Shelter Insurance has additional policies and online tools that cover a large range of business insurance needs. Life Calculator : Shelter Insurance features a life calculator tool to help customers understand the correct life insurance type and coverage limit they may need.

Shelter Insurance features a life calculator tool to help customers understand the correct life insurance type and coverage limit they may need. Shelter Insurance Gardens: Policyholders in the Columbia, Missouri, area may want to visit the Shelter Insurance Gardens located at the company’s corporate headquarters. Among the garden’s many features, you will find more than 300 types of trees, a waterfall, a Vietnam veterans’ memorial, a garden for the blind and more.

Frequently asked questions about Shelter

How do you file a claim with Shelter? Caret Down When the time comes to file a claim, Shelter will ask you for some basic information. For instance, the agent will ask for the vehicle and driver information of everyone involved when you report a car accident, where the accident occurred, what time of day it happened, what the road conditions were and several other questions. Having the contact information for anyone involved in the accident is a good idea, including witnesses on hand when you file the claim. You can file a claim with Shelter by visiting Shelter’s online claims portal or calling 1-800-743-5837.

Does Shelter Insurance promote corporate sustainability? Caret Down Shelter’s nonprofit arm, the Shelter Foundation, sponsors a range of scholarships throughout its operating region. It also helps raise money for the Heart of Missouri United Way every year. Over the years, Shelter has donated funds to veterans, Ronald McDonald House and food banks. In terms of diversity, Shelter operates through a Principles of Community statement designed to promote inclusivity. The company also encourages employees to participate in internal support networks such as the Multicultural Group (MCG) and the Shelter Women’s Advocacy Group (SWAG).

Does Shelter Insurance accept cash? Caret Down Yes, Shelter has several ways to accept payments and if you pay with your local agent, they can accept cash, check/eft, debit/credit cards and money orders. Payments made by mail can be with a check or money order and online or phone payments can be made with debit/credit cards or EFT. If you need help with your secluded due date, both local and phone agents may be able to adjust your payment due date to one that works best for you.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Auto $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2020 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 18-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Bankrate Scores Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.