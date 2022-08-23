Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Shelter Insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
3.7
Cost & ratings
3.3
Coverage
4.0
Support
4.2
Home
3.0
Cost & ratings
2.7
Coverage
4.0
Support
2.5
Bankrate's take
Policyholders who value top-notch customer service over finding the cheapest insurance premium might consider Shelter Insurance as their company of choice — as long as they live in a state where Shelter does business.
Who Shelter Insurance may be good for: Shelter Insurance may be a good option for policyholders looking for a financially strong insurance company that offers more than basic coverage. Policyholders needing additional insurance products may appreciate Shelter’s extensive insurance lineup, which includes umbrella, farm and business insurances.
Who Shelter Insurance may not be good for: With limited state availability, Shelter Insurance may not be a good option for policyholders who live outside its insurance market or whose main insurance priority is having the cheapest insurance premium.
Shelter car insurance
Shelter earned a Bankrate Score of 3.7, which is a bit lower than some top companies due to its higher-than-average rates and limited availability. Still, our Shelter Insurance review shows that it could be a solid choice for drivers who value customer service over cheap rates. In the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, Shelter earned the top official rank of car insurance companies in the Central region. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), it also has fewer complaints than the national baseline.
Shelter car insurance is unique in that roadside assistance and new car replacement are included in every policy. Meanwhile, coverage types like collision and comprehensive, rental reimbursement, disability income, gap insurance and loss of use are optional.
Shelter provides both home insurance quotes and car insurance quotes online and through a network of local agents. Although the company typically has higher-than-average rates, it offers a wide range of discounts to help policyholders save money.
Pros and cons of Shelter car insurance
It’s important to look at the big picture when shopping for the best car insurance. If you’re considering Shelter auto insurance and unsure of how it stacks up to your priorities, an easy way to evaluate it is to list out the company’s pros and cons.
-
Robust coverage options
-
Complimentary roadside assistance
-
High customer satisfaction
-
Not available nationwide
-
Premiums for drivers with one at-fault accident on their records are much higher than average
-
No accident forgiveness
Shelter car insurance cost
According to proprietary rate data from Quadrant Information Services, Shelter’s average annual premium for a full coverage policy is $2,225. Its rate for a minimum coverage policy is $682 per year, on average. Nationally, the average annual cost of car insurance for full and minimum coverage is $2,014 and $622, respectively. This data shows that Shelter may not be the cheapest car insurance company available to most drivers.
Shelter car insurance rates by driving history
Car insurance companies consider several rating factors to determine your premium, and your driving history may be one of the most significant. Some types of driving activity can be weighed more heavily than others, as demonstrated in the tables below. Not all companies will offer a policy to a driver with a DUI on their record, so these rates have been omitted. You may want to contact a local agent for more information regarding DUI premiums.
|Shelter full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$2,225
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,680
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$3,744
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$3,558
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Shelter car insurance quotes by age
According to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), nearly 39 percent of all fatal crashes had drivers aged 16 to 20 behind the wheel in 2022. Due to their heightened accident risk, younger drivers typically pay the highest premiums. However, how much these drivers cost to insure will also be impacted by if they are listed on their parents' policy or if they have a policy of their own.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents' policy
|Shelter full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$4,481
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$4,142
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$3,898
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$3,687
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$3,420
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Shelter car insurance discounts
If you’re wondering how to lower your car insurance premiums, Shelter advertises 16 car insurance discounts on its website — some for new customers switching to Shelter and others for existing customers. Shelter’s car insurance discounts include some of the following:
Shelter home insurance
Shelter home insurance may be a good choice for homeowners looking for standard coverage types such as dwelling coverage, coverage for other structures, personal property and personal liability. Like many of the best homeowners insurance companies, Shelter also offers optional add-ons, like sewer back-up, coverage for docks and piers, increased computer protection, farm insurance and earthquake damage.
Our team calculated a Bankrate Score of 3.0 out of 5 possible points for Shelter’s home insurance. Shelter fell short in its lack of nationwide availability, and it was not included in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study. However, this score also reflects Shelter’s high AM Best score for financial strength, fewer than average complaints from the NAIC and wide range of home insurance coverage options. However, Shelter fell short in its lack of nationwide availability, and it was not included in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study.
Pros and cons of Shelter homeowners insurance
These pros and cons could help you better understand what you may expect from a Shelter homeowners policy when comparing quotes with other companies:
-
Ample endorsement options
-
Discounts are available that may help you save
-
A (Excellent) financial strength per AM Best
-
Not available in every state
-
Customer service only available during business hours
-
Not rated by J.D. Power
Shelter home insurance cost
The national average cost for homeowners insurance in 2023 is $1,428 per year. However, your rate will vary based on your individual rating factors, such as your location, claims history and credit (depending on your state). While average rate data for Shelter home insurance is not available, knowing the national average can be a helpful point of comparison when reviewing your quote. If you’re looking for the cheapest homeowners insurance company, you can contact a Shelter insurance agent and walk through policy and discount options.
Shelter home insurance discounts
Shelter’s advertises a few home insurance discounts to help you save on your premium. Shelter’s homeowners insurance discounts include:
Shelter life insurance
Shelter life insurance offers term life and permanent life insurance, as well as low-cost life insurance for children. The company’s permanent life insurance options include several types of whole life insurance and one type of universal life insurance. The company also offers several endorsements that could help you personalize your policy. If you’re looking for a life insurance provider with several policy options and life insurance for children, you may want to consider a quote from Shelter.
Pros and cons of Shelter life insurance
Here are some things to you may want to consider when requesting a life insurance quote with Shelter:
-
Several types of life insurance available
-
Numerous riders offered
-
Term life available without a medical exam
-
May qualify the auto policy for a companion discount
-
Lacks nationwide availability
-
Customer service is not available 24/7
-
No online quotes
Shelter life insurance endorsements
Policyholders have the option to add Shelter life insurance endorsements to their policies for personalized financial protection. While these riders may not provide you with the cheapest life insurance policy, their benefits could outweigh the additional cost.
Compare Shelter with other insurers
After considering points from our Shelter Insurance review, you may still be uncertain if this company is the right choice for you. To round out your insurance shopping experience, this list of car insurance providers may also be worth exploring in your research:
|
Featured
Shelter
Read review
|
Electric Insurance
Read review
|
Encompass
Read review
|
First Chicago Insurance Company
Read more reviews
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
|
If Shelter Insurance’s limited availability is an issue, you may want to check out Electric Insurance, which writes policies in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Electric’s auto insurance coverage options are robust, and like Shelter, it also offers homeowners insurance.
|
Owned by Allstate, Encompass offers a staggering number of discounts. If you’re looking for ways to lower your premium, this could be a good company for you. Encompass also operates in 40 states and offers accident forgiveness, a perk that Shelter lacks.
|
If you are an HVAC technician, photographer, landscaper or another type of artisan contractor, First Chicago Insurance could be a good choice because of the specialized coverage this company offers. It also boasts 10 discounts that you could earn on your personal auto policy.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$2,225
|
$2,162
|
$1,567
|
No rated available
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
No rated available
|
No rates available
|
$1,908
|
No rated available
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
Not rated
|
Not rated
|
Not rated
|
Not rated
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
Not rated
|
Not rated
|
Not rated
|
Not rated
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A (Excellent)
|
A (Excellent)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
B (Fair)
Is Shelter a good insurance company?
Our insurance editorial team, which has decades' worth of combined experience, works to ensure that the information we provide is accurate, honest and helpful. We dedicate hundreds of hours each year to conducting comprehensive insurance company reviews to help guide our readers in choosing the best carrier to fit their personalized needs.
With that in mind, Shelter could be a good insurance company, depending on your priorities. According to third-party scores, Shelter policyholders are generally happy with its service. Its policies are also highly-customizable because of its robust coverage and rider options. However, you may pay a little more than average for these benefits, and depending on where you live, Shelter may not be available to you. You can contact an agent to request a quote to find out if Shelter Insurance best fits your individual needs.
Shelter customer satisfaction
Affordable rates are important when looking for the best insurance company, but it isn’t the only consideration. In fact, some shoppers may value customer service above all else. To evaluate Shelter’s customer satisfaction, Bankrate analyzed available third-party scores from J.D. Power and AM Best. While Shelter is not rated by J.D. Power, it did receive a good rating from AM Best, which uses a standard letter rating system, A to D.
|Study or Rating Agency
|Shelter
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not rated
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not rated
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A
|N/A
Shelter home insurance claims satisfaction
Although J.D. Power did not include Shelter’s property insurance product line in its 2022 or 2023 homeowner insurance studies, the company’s low level of NAIC complaints regarding its homeowners policies could mean that customer satisfaction is high.
Shelter auto insurance claims satisfaction
Out of all the companies assessed, Shelter was number one in customer satisfaction for the Central region in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study for the third year in a row. This could indicate that many of Shelter’s auto policyholders are satisfied with the level of service Shelter provides. Shelter is not part of the 2022 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study likely due to its limited state availability.
Shelter customer complaints
Researching customer complaints is another way to find insurance companies that are more likely to offer quality customer service. Regarding customer complaints, Shelter scores well on the NAIC’s customer complaint index for its private passenger and home product lines. The NAIC complaint baseline is 1.0, so an index below 1.0 means that Shelter receives fewer customer complaints than average.
Other Shelter tools and benefits
When comparing quotes from different insurance companies, it can be helpful to look at a company’s perks to see if it stands out from the crowd. In Shelter’s case, it offers a wide range of coverage types and features, including:
- Umbrella insurance: An umbrella policy can offer formidable liability protection above and beyond what you carry on your home and auto policies.
- Farm insurance: Shelter offers policies that can protect your farm property, livestock, farm equipment and more through its suite of farm insurance.
- Flood insurance: Shelter Insurance offers flood insurance written through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and the Wright Flood Insurance company.
- Mobile app: Not all regional carriers offer a mobile app, but Shelter does. With it, you can access your ID cards, view your agent’s contact information, schedule a payment and see your policy details.
- Business Insurance: From small business and general liability to commercial fire insurance, Shelter Insurance has additional policies and online tools that cover a large range of business insurance needs.
- Life Calculator: Shelter Insurance features a life calculator tool to help customers understand the correct life insurance type and coverage limit they may need.
- Shelter Insurance Gardens: Policyholders in the Columbia, Missouri, area may want to visit the Shelter Insurance Gardens located at the company’s corporate headquarters. Among the garden’s many features, you will find more than 300 types of trees, a waterfall, a Vietnam veterans’ memorial, a garden for the blind and more.
Frequently asked questions about Shelter
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
Auto
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2020 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 18-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.