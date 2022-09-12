Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Kansas for 2024
According to Bankrate's analysis, both USAA and State Farm offer lower-than-average car insurance rates in Kansas.
While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
The cheapest car insurance companies in Kansas
Kansas residents searching for affordable coverage have many options. On average, the Sunflower State offers more favorable rates for both full and minimum coverage when compared to national averages. On average, a full coverage policy in Kansas costs $1,878 per year, while the same coverage nationally averages $2,014 per year. For minimum coverage, Kansas again shines in affordability with an average rate of $416, significantly lower than the national average of $622. As drivers weigh their options, they'll find that there are several cheap car insurance companies in Kansas that can help meet their coverage needs without breaking the bank.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: USAA
- Cheapest company for full coverage: State Farm
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: USAA, Auto-Owners and Electric Insurance Company
- Cheapest company for young drivers: Allstate and State Farm
Cheapest car insurance in Kansas for minimum coverage
For many Kansas drivers, opting for a liability-only or minimum coverage policy could be a strategic way to stay insured while managing costs. This form of coverage ensures that drivers meet the state's legal requirements, providing a safety net in case of accidents. However, it's crucial to understand that while it may be cost-effective, minimum coverage might not offer comprehensive protection in all accident scenarios. Among the options available, USAA emerges as the cheapest carrier for minimum coverage in Kansas, making it a potential choice for budget-conscious motorists who prioritize affordability without compromising on reliability.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$22
|
$258
|
- $158
|
$26
|
$307
|
- $109
|
$26
|
$310
|
- $106
|
$29
|
$352
|
- $64
|
$33
|
$397
|
- $19
Minimum coverage requirements for Kansas drivers
To drive legally in Kansas, you must carry at least the following state-mandated coverage types and limits:
- $25,000 bodily injury per person
- $50,000 bodily injury per accident
- $25,000 property damage
- $25,000 uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $50,000 uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury per accident.
Kansas is a no-fault state and requires drivers to carry personal injury coverage (PIP). The following limits of PIP are required:
- $4,500 per person for medical expenses
- $900 per month for one year for loss of income or disability
- $25 per day for in-home services
- $2,000 for funeral, burial or cremation services
- $4,500 for rehabilitation expenses
- Survivor benefits: $900 per month for one year for loss of income or disability
- In-home services for $25 per day for one year
Drivers who purchase the state’s minimum required coverage often pay the lowest rates. However, minimum coverage could leave you with hefty out-of-pocket expenses if you cause an accident where the damages or injuries exceed your insurance limits. Most insurance professionals recommend that you purchase higher limits to gain more financial protection.
Minimum coverage also does not provide any coverage for damage to your own car. For that, you will need full coverage. You may be required to carry full coverage if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle.
Cheapest car insurance in Kansas for full coverage
For Kansas residents seeking more comprehensive protection on the road, a full coverage policy could be the right choice. Unlike minimum coverage, which primarily addresses liability, full coverage includes collision and comprehensive coverage, financially safeguarding against a wider range of incidents, from theft to natural disasters. Although the premiums are higher, the peace of mind and financial security it offers can be invaluable. In the quest for affordability combined with extensive coverage, State Farm stands out as the cheapest carrier for full coverage in Kansas, offering residents a balance between cost and extended financial protection.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
$108
|
$1,293
|
- $585
|
$110
|
$1,320
|
- $558
|
$119
|
$1,433
|
- $445
|
$126
|
$1,516
|
- $362
|
$136
|
$1,631
|
- $247
Cheapest car insurance in Kansas for drivers with prior incidents
In Kansas, as in many states, your driving record plays a pivotal role in determining car insurance premiums. Prior incidents, whether at-fault accidents, speeding tickets or other traffic violations, can lead to increased rates as insurers perceive a heightened risk. This is because a history showing past incidents can indicate a pattern, making future claims more likely. Consequently, drivers in Kansas with incidents on their records often face the challenge of finding affordable coverage that doesn't compromise on quality, as rates can substantially rise post-incident. However, there are still carriers in the state that cater to this demographic, offering competitive rates despite a blemished driving history.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Electric Insurance Company
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Kansas with a speeding ticket: USAA
A speeding ticket isn't just a one-time fine — it can have lasting effects on a driver's insurance rates. Speeding, viewed by insurance providers as a risk indicator, can lead to higher premiums because it suggests potentially unsafe driving habits. While every insurer adjusts their rates based on violations differently, those in Kansas who have received a speeding ticket may see noticeable hikes in their subsequent policy renewals. Despite this general trend, USAA and State Farm stand out as the most affordable choice for Kansas drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$317
|$1,621
|State Farm
|$357
|$1,480
|Electric Insurance Company
|$388
|$2,454
|Farmers
|$479
|$1,921
|Allstate
|$479
|$3,082
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Kansas with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
Experiencing an at-fault accident in Kansas can have a significant impact on a driver's insurance rates. An at-fault accident is another serious indicator of high-risk driving and as such, increases rates as it increases the likelihood of the insurer having to pay out for future claims. Still, Kansas drivers have options. Auto-Owners offers the lowest average annual premium for those with an at-fault accident on their record.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Auto-Owners
|$378
|$1,965
|Electric Insurance Company
|$382
|$2,438
|State Farm
|$401
|$1,604
|USAA
|$401
|$1,935
|Allstate
|$519
|$3,321
Cheapest rates in Kansas for high-risk drivers: Electric Insurance Company
Navigating the insurance landscape as a high-risk driver in Kansas can be a daunting task. Those labeled as high-risk, especially those with DUIs on their record, often face substantially elevated premiums. A DUI conviction, apart from its legal implications, signals to insurance providers a significantly elevated risk level. However, despite the challenges associated with this designation, there are insurers that cater specifically to this segment. Electric Insurance Company offers the lowest average annual premium for high-risk drivers of the insurers we assessed.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Electric Insurance Company
|$388
|$2,454
|American Family
|$538
|$1,929
|Farmers
|$543
|$1,898
|Dairyland
|$585
|$2,547
|Allstate
|$616
|$3,319
Bankrate’s take: After a DUI in Kansas, drivers must adhere to specific car insurance criteria to avoid legal complications. Drivers will need to file an SR-22 form as proof of adequate insurance coverage. Any coverage lapses reset the mandatory 12-month SR-22 filing period, and non-compliance can lead to license suspensions. Maintaining continuous insurance, especially post-DUI, is essential for both legal compliance and to mitigate further financial burdens.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Kansas
Age plays a significant role in determining car insurance rates. Insurers often view younger drivers, especially those in their teens and early 20s, as higher risks due to their limited driving experience. As a result, young adults in the Sunflower State tend to face steeper premiums than more seasoned drivers. Over time, as they gain experience and maintain clean driving records, rates generally decrease. Still, for young adults just starting on their driving journey, shopping around is key to finding the most affordable coverage.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Allstate
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Electric Insurance Company
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Farmers
Cheapest Kansas car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Allstate
Insuring a teen driver in Kansas can often result in a significant uptick in car insurance premiums. Due to their limited driving experience and statistically higher likelihood of being involved in accidents, insurance providers tend to charge more for teen coverage. Fortunately, many insurance companies offer teen discounts and student discounts to help mitigate these costs. Parents and guardians should inquire about these savings opportunities to potentially ease the financial burden of insuring a young driver.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Allstate
|$790
|$4,149
|State Farm
|$795
|$2,694
|Farmers
|$853
|$2,284
|American Family
|$861
|$2,761
Bankrate’s take: Our teen driver rates reflect a 16-year-old driver included on their married parents' policy. Insurers often view teens as higher risk due to their limited driving experience and the statistical probability of accidents involving young drivers. Consequently, this perception often leads to steeper premiums. It's important for families to understand this rationale when budgeting for car insurance.
Cheapest Kansas car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm
In Kansas, a speeding ticket for a teen driver can significantly influence insurance rates due to the amplified risk perception. State Farm emerges as the most cost-effective option for these young drivers. The rates provided are based on an 18-year-old on their own policy.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$1,066
|$3,831
|Electric Insurance Company
|$1,106
|$6,627
|Allstate
|$1,214
|$7,906
|USAA
|$1,279
|$5,780
Cheapest Kansas car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Electric Insurance Company
For teen drivers in Kansas, being involved in an at-fault accident can further heighten insurance premiums due to their already perceived high-risk status. Among the available options, Electric Insurance Company offers the most affordable rates for these young motorists post-accident.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Electric Insurance Company
|$1,121
|$6,691
|State Farm
|$1,201
|$4,223
|Auto-Owners
|$1,250
|$4,488
|Allstate
|$1,281
|$8,585
|USAA
|$1,454
|$6,463
Bankrate’s take: Kansas operates under a "no-fault" car insurance system. This means that after a collision, each individual's own insurance will cover their medical bills and property damage, regardless of who caused the accident. However, in situations involving severe injuries, one might step outside this system and file a claim against the at-fault driver. It's essential to know this difference, as it contrasts with "tort" states where determining who's at fault directly impacts insurance payouts.
Cheapest Kansas car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Farmers
In Kansas, a DUI charge for young drivers can drastically increase insurance premiums due to the heightened risk associated with youthful inexperience and impaired judgment. Among the available options, Farmers emerges as the most affordable carrier for young drivers grappling with a DUI on their record.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Farmers
|$641
|$2,233
|American Family
|$789
|$2,790
|Allstate
|$808
|$5,215
|Electric Insurance Company
|$895
|$5,440
|Dairyland
|$1,124
|$4,658
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Kansas
Although cheap insurance in Kansas is available from several insurers, the rate you pay will vary depending on where in the state you live. Kansas insurers look at data for things like rate of accident, theft and vandalism as well as the number of claims filed from each ZIP code. In areas where there are higher numbers of claims, insurers may charge more, potentially making it more difficult to find cheap Kansas car insurance. Here are the cheapest large cities and cities overall in Kansas for minimum coverage car insurance based on average rates, as well as which insurer offers the cheapest average rate in that city to give you a sense of what you might pay based on where you live in the state.
|City
|City avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Topeka
|$424
|State Farm
|$308
|Olathe
|$436
|Auto-Owners
|$326
|Overland Park
|$449
|Auto-Owners
|$336
|Wichita
|$484
|Auto-Owners
|$341
|Kansas City
|$487
|Auto-Owners
|$339
|City
|City avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Kanorado
|$335
|State Farm
|$225
|Ness City
|$335
|State Farm
|$227
|Saint Francis
|$335
|State Farm
|$227
|Sharon Springs
|$335
|State Farm
|$227
|Utica
|$335
|State Farm
|$225
Car insurance discounts in Kansas
Almost all insurers offer at least a few car insurance discounts which can be an effective way of lowering your monthly rate. Here are some of the more common discounts available to Kansas drivers. Ask your insurance agent to help make sure you can take advantage of any discounts for which you qualify.
- Accident-free: You may receive a discount from your insurer if you go without filing a claim for a certain number of years — typically, three years, but this varies from insurer to insurer.
- Defensive driving course: If you complete a state-approved defensive-driving course, you might be able to earn a discount that will stay on your policy for three years with some insurance companies.
- Telematics program: Insurers increasingly use telematics programs, which use a smartphone app or plug-in device to monitor your driving in real time. Those who prove to be safe and careful drivers might earn a significant discount. Keep in mind that some telematics programs can have the opposite impact and penalize you if you exhibit unsafe driving habits.
- Multiple autos: If you insure two or more cars with the same company, you could earn a discount from most insurers.
- Multiple lines: This common discount is earned by purchasing two types of insurance, such as auto and home insurance, with the same company. Bundling multiple policy types often earns you the one of the biggest discounts available from many insurers.
- Safety devices: Safety features that are commonly found in newer cars, such as anti-lock brakes and air bags, make you eligible for a discount with many insurers.
- Young driver discount: Young drivers who earn a "B" average or higher in high school or college could earn a discount. They may also be eligible for one if they attend school more than 100 miles from where their car is garaged.