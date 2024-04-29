What to do after a hit-and-run in Oklahoma
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
Oklahoma law requires all drivers to stop, share information and offer assistance following a crash. But hit-and-runs still happen, and they can be more stressful than a standard accident. The following guide outlines the penalties for a hit-and-run in Oklahoma and how they can potentially impact insurance rates.
Hit-and-runs in Oklahoma
A hit-and-run in Oklahoma is defined as an incident where the driver of a vehicle inflicts damage or injury on another vehicle or person and fails to stop and provide their personal and insurance information. Drivers are also required to provide medical aid if possible and call emergency services if there are injuries.
Hit-and-run fatalities among pedestrians are on the rise in the U.S., according to 2022 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Of the 152,999 people involved in crashes in Oklahoma in 2021, over 10,000 remain unknown to law enforcement.
Hit-and-run laws in Oklahoma
In Oklahoma, a state governed by at-fault or tort laws, responsibility for accidents falls on the driver at fault. This means they are liable for the repair costs and medical expenses of the other party involved in the accident. But Oklahoma’s hit-and-run laws, outlined in Title 47 of the Oklahoma Statutes, also require drivers to do the following in any accident that involves injury, death or vehicle damage:
- Stop at the scene of the accident: If you can’t stop directly at the scene (such as on a busy highway), you must stop as close as possible to the accident scene without obstructing traffic, return as quickly as you can and stay at the scene until you’ve fulfilled all other requirements of the law. (Sec. 47-10-103)
- Give your name, address and vehicle registration: You must give this information to other drivers or vehicle occupants. If they ask to see your driver’s license or proof of insurance, you must also provide that. (Sec. 47-10-104)
- Render reasonable assistance: If someone needs medical assistance or asks for your help in getting it, Oklahoma law requires you to bring them to a doctor or hospital, or to make arrangements for someone else to bring them, such as an ambulance. (Sec. 47-10-104)
- Leave a note on unattended vehicles: If you hit someone’s vehicle while they’re not there (in a parking lot, for instance), you must either locate the owner and notify them of the damage or leave a note in a conspicuous place with your name, address, insurance information and a description of the incident. (Sec. 47-10-105)
- Notify police: If you’re involved in an accident that results in injury or death, you must notify the local police, county sheriff or state highway patrol by “the quickest means of communication.” (Sec. 47-10-107)
Failure to stop and comply with other legal responsibilities is a misdemeanor offense. If you’re convicted, you could face up to $500 in fines, up to a year in county jail or both fine and imprisonment. Other parties will also be able to sue you for three times the value of the damage you caused.
How does a hit-and-run affect car insurance in Oklahoma?
In Oklahoma, average car insurance rates are subject to change following an at-fault accident, including hit-and-run incidents.
A single at-fault accident could raise your full coverage insurance premium by roughly 33 percent, from the Oklahoma state average of $2,585 per year to an average of $3,443. But that’s the average for all at-fault accidents. Because a hit-and-run carries criminal charges, it’s a more serious matter that’s likely to have an even greater impact on your insurance rates.
What to do after a hit-and-run in Oklahoma
If you get hit by a driver and they do not stop, it’s easy to be stressed. Knowing what to do ahead of time could help you better handle the situation. First, make sure that you, your passengers and any other parties involved are not harmed. If anyone needs medical attention, call emergency services immediately. Then, experts recommend following these steps:
- Notify the police: If you’re able to safely move out of the flow of traffic, do so. Then, once you are in a safe place, call the police. Even if the damage is minor, law enforcement might still investigate the crash and try to find the driver responsible. An officer will likely ask you to recall any information you can about the vehicle and the driver that hit you, and they may also submit an official report.
- Record the damage: If you can, take photos of the damage, which could be helpful to your insurance company if you file a claim. Write down everything you remember about the incident, as your recall may diminish with time. Where and when the accident took place, how it occurred and details about the other driver and their car may be helpful.
- Call your insurance provider: The last call should be to your insurance company if you want to file a claim. An agent will help you start the claim process and let you know what information is needed. If your insurance company offers a mobile app or online portal, you may be able to file the claim from your phone or computer rather than calling.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
It depends on what type of coverage you have. A minimum coverage policy in Oklahoma won’t cover vehicle damage or personal injuries from a hit-and-run accident. However, if your policy includes collision insurance, you’ll be able to submit a claim for vehicle damage, and you could file a claim for your medical bills if you have either medical payments coverage or uninsured motorist coverage.
-
The best car insurance company depends on what you are looking for in a provider. For example, if you want great customer service, you might choose a different insurance carrier than someone looking for the cheapest policy. Shopping around and getting multiple quotes can be helpful before choosing a provider.
-
The average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma for full coverage is approximately $2,585 annually, while minimum coverage is $519. When compared to the national averages, Oklahoma’s full coverage rates are slightly higher, with the average across the United States being around $2,314 per year. However, for minimum coverage, Oklahoma’s average is significantly lower than the national average, which is approximately $644 per year.
-
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and at-fault accident.