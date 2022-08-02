Best car insurance in Nevada for 2024

Nevada residents may find the best car insurance coverage with State Farm, Progressive and USAA.

Written by
Ashlyn Brooks
Amelia Buckley
Updated Dec 20, 2023
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Nevada

According to proprietary data from Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of a full coverage car insurance policy in Nevada is $2,779 per year, with minimum coverage averaging $973. In addition to average premiums, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed customer satisfaction scores per the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, potential savings opportunities and more to help drivers find the best car insurance companies in the state. The top carriers based on our research include Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm and American Family.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,215
$392
USAA
4.2
$1,854
$663
Progressive
4.4
$1,913
$638
State Farm
4.2
$2,168
$684
American Family
3.8
$2,740
$1,147
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Best for coverage on a budget

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 804/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,215 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico offers Nevada drivers exceptionally low rates, with average full coverage premiums coming in at 56 percent less than the statewide average. The insurer provides not only some of the cheapest average rates but also an array of discounts to potentially decrease your costs further. For example, Geico's telematics program, DriveEasy, may lower your rate if you exhibit safe driving practices. Eligible government and military members may also save extra. These low rates, discount opportunities and strong digital tools helped the carrier tie for Best Car Insurance Company Overall in Bankrate's 2023 Awards.

Who Geico may be good for: If you’re looking for an inexpensive, fairly basic car insurance policy, Geico could be the company for you.

Read full Geico insurance review

Best for military-focused perks and benefits

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 879/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,854 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: To purchase a USAA insurance policy, you must be active-duty military, a veteran or an eligible family member. Those who qualify could potentially enjoy unique military-focused benefits. For instance, policyholders who garage their cars on a military installation might pay less for comprehensive coverage. Additionally, if you are deployed and put your vehicle into storage, you could save up to 60 percent. If you’re looking for ways to spend less on everyday products and services, the USAA Perks program may also be of interest. Here, policyholders can find exclusive discounts on rental cars, meal subscription plans, vehicle repair, home security systems and more.

Who USAA may be good for: USAA could be a great company if you’re looking for top-notch customer service and military-focused benefits not found with other carriers (as long as you meet eligibility guidelines).

Read full USAA insurance review

Best for digital tools

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 800/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,913 for full coverage
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive has some of the best digital tools of all the carriers we assessed. The company earned high enough marks in J.D. Power's 2023 Insurance Digital Experience study, ranking third in service and sixth in shopping. Its user-friendly tools like ‘Name Your Price’ allow even first-time buyers to easily find a policy based on their budget and coverage needs. Existing customers can handle policy adjustments and other tasks through Progressive's highly-rated online account management portal or mobile app.

Who Progressive may be good for: Drivers who prioritize a balance of digital tools, coverage options and customer service may want to get a quote from Progressive.

Read full Progressive insurance review

Best for top-notch customer service

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 835/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,168 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest car insurance company in the U.S. by market share and primarily operates through a wide network of neighborhood agents. Working with a local agent could have benefits, like enjoying personalized service. The company earned the top spot in the Southwest region per the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and tends to offer low average rates for many types of drivers, including those without clean driving records. In fact, it won the 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Auto Insurance Company for High-Risk Drivers.

Who State Farm may be good for: Although the company’s coverage options may not be as robust as some, drivers who like to have a one-on-one relationship with their insurance agent might enjoy the customer service experience State Farm has to offer.

Read full State Farm insurance review

Best for bundling

3.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 828/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 2,740 for full coverage
Why American Family made our list: While not the cheapest for car insurance alone, American Family offers compelling savings when you bundle home and auto policies. Their bundling discount may reduce premiums by up to 23 percent on both policies, helping offset somewhat high average auto rates. For shoppers who value service, AmFam ranked second in customer satisfaction in J.D. Power's 2023 Auto Insurance Study for the Southwest region. For Nevada residents wanting quality coverage and service for home and auto insurance together, American Family may be an excellent option worth exploring.

Who American Family may be good for: American Family could be ideal for Nevadans who are shopping for both home and auto insurance and value low average home insurance rates coupled with customer satisfaction.

Read full American Family insurance review

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Nevada

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team has hands-on experience helping drivers find coverage that best suits their needs. To find the best car insurance in Nevada, we started by analyzing premium data sourced from Quadrant Information Services. However, we understand that the cheapest car insurance company isn’t always the best.

Keeping affordability in mind, we also reviewed other factors such as coverage options, digital tool availability, corporate sustainability and more. We distilled this information into a Bankrate Score, ranging from 0.0 to 5.0. The higher a company’s Bankrate Score, the better it fared in our holistic evaluation. We created this proprietary scoring method to give our readers a simple way to size up carriers as they shop for new insurance.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Nevada drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Nevada

Taking some time to understand what you need most from your car insurance company could guide your search for the best auto insurance in Nevada. Here are some tips that may prove useful when comparing quotes.

How much is car insurance in Nevada?

The average cost of car insurance in Nevada is much higher than many other states. A full coverage auto policy in Nevada costs an average of $2,779 annually; minimum coverage is $973. In comparison, the national averages are $2,014 and $622, respectively. Nevada's average premiums are also much higher than those of its neighbors. In California, full coverage averages $2,291 per year, and Arizona's average annual rate is even lower at $1,810.

Nevada car insurance could be more expensive than average due to the state’s high rate of accidents involving drugs and alcohol. In 2021, nearly 60 percent of all car accident fatalities involved a driver under the influence.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Nevada

If you’re looking for a more personalized cost estimate for your car insurance, try our free calculator. Answer five simple questions for a payment estimate in your state.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Ashlyn Brooks

Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products.

Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance