Best car insurance in Nevada for 2024

Best for coverage on a budget4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,215 for full coverage
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Average annual premium$ 1,215 for full coverage
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Why Geico made our list: Geico offers Nevada drivers exceptionally low rates, with average full coverage premiums coming in at 56 percent less than the statewide average. The insurer provides not only some of the cheapest average rates but also an array of discounts to potentially decrease your costs further. For example, Geico's telematics program, DriveEasy, may lower your rate if you exhibit safe driving practices. Eligible government and military members may also save extra. These low rates, discount opportunities and strong digital tools helped the carrier tie for Best Car Insurance Company Overall in Bankrate's 2023 Awards.
Who Geico may be good for: If you’re looking for an inexpensive, fairly basic car insurance policy, Geico could be the company for you.
Read full Geico insurance review