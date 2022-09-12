Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Cheapest car insurance in Nevada for 2024

Despite the state's high average premiums, Geico, Country Financial and USAA offer the cheapest average rates in Nevada.

Written by
Joshua Cox-Steib
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Updated Sep 27, 2023
On This Page

The cheapest car insurance companies in Nevada

Finding cheap auto insurance in Nevada may take a bit of research, considering the state’s high average premiums. The average annual cost of full coverage in the state is $2,779, while the average annual cost of minimum coverage is $973. Fortunately, when comparing rates, the insurance editorial team found companies with average rates below these figures. When searching for affordable car insurance in Nevada, you may want to start by getting quotes from Geico or Country Financial.

Key takeaways

Cheapest car insurance in Nevada for minimum coverage

Minimum coverage car insurance refers to the state-mandated minimum level of coverage required to drive legally. In Nevada, this means liability-only coverage. Based on average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, Geico and Country financial offer some of the cheapest minimum coverage rates in Nevada. As a point of comparison, the average cost of minimum coverage in the state is $973 per year.

Carrier Monthly min coverage premium Annual min coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
Geico
$33
$392
- $581
Country Financial
$36
$432
- $541
Progressive
$53
$638
- $335
USAA
$55
$663
- $310
State Farm
$57
$684
- $289
Minimum coverage requirements for Nevada drivers

Nevada drivers, like drivers in most other states, are required to maintain a minimum amount of liability car insurance. That minimum coverage includes the following:

  • $25,000 bodily injury per person
  • $50,000 bodily injury per accident
  • $20,000 property damage

Minimum coverage is often the cheapest car insurance option, but most insurance professionals recommend that you purchase higher liability limits for added protection. If you cause an accident, you are responsible for paying for the injuries and damages that you cause. If your insurance limits are insufficient, you may be left paying those bills out of pocket.

Additionally, minimum coverage does not include comprehensive or collision coverage, which provide coverage for your own vehicle. If you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender will likely require you to carry these coverage types, also known as full coverage.

Cheapest car insurance in Nevada for full coverage

The average cost of full coverage car insurance in Nevada is 38 percent higher than the national average, but it provides financial protection for your own vehicle through comprehensive and collision coverage. While full coverage isn't required by law, insurance experts often recommend it. Depending on your vehicle, the cost of a full coverage policy is usually less than paying to repair or replace your vehicle out of pocket if your car is damaged in an at-fault accident or other incident. Bankrate found that Geico and Country Financial offer the cheapest average rates for full coverage in Nevada.

Carrier Monthly full coverage premium Annual full coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
Geico
$101
$1,215
- $1,564
Country Financial
$142
$1,709
- $1,070
USAA
$155
$1,854
- $925
Progressive
$159
$1,913
- $866
Mercury
$169
$2,030
- $749
Cheapest car insurance in Nevada for drivers with prior incidents

Your driving record is one of the biggest factors that impacts your car insurance premium. Drivers with accidents, tickets and other moving violations on their record typically pay higher rates than drivers with clean driving records. Carriers weigh these incidents differently when calculating premiums, so shopping around may be a cost-saving strategy if you have a less-than-perfect record.

Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Nevada with a speeding ticket: Geico

Insurance companies typically see speeding as an indication of risky driving habits and increase rates accordingly. Although each insurance company is different, a single ticket may be enough to raise your rates at renewal. Looking at average premium data, we found that these companies offer the lowest average rates for drivers with a single speeding ticket conviction in Nevada:

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
Geico $458 $1,451
Country Financial $554 $1,992
USAA $774 $2,175
State Farm $795 $2,520
Progressive $900 $2,621

Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Nevada with an at-fault accident: Geico

Accident forgiveness coverage may keep your rates from increasing after a crash, but if you do not have this coverage in place, you will likely see a premium increase following an accident, even if you're not deemed at fault. The amount your premium could increase will vary depending on your insurer and your own circumstances. If you are looking for Nevada car insurance savings after you've been involved in an at-fault accident, you might consider these five carriers:

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
Geico $639 $1,933
Country Financial $652 $2,099
State Farm $899 $2,735
USAA $934 $2,593
Progressive $1,146 $3,247

Cheapest car insurance in Nevada for high-risk drivers: Country Financial

Every insurance company has its own definition for what makes a high-risk driver, but you may find yourself in this category if you have a DUI, multiple speeding tickets or multiple accidents on your record. If you are a high-risk driver, you may find it more difficult to find insurance, and your rates are likely to be high. Some companies will not sell policies to high-risk drivers, so you may need to shop around to find the best option for your situation.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Country Financial $782 $2,442
Progressive $892 $2,721
Geico $1,103 $3,055
Allstate $1,173 $4,380
Mercury $1,210 $3,529
Bankrate’s take: Nevada drivers with a DUI conviction, extended coverage lapse or other serious driving infractions may be required to carry SR-22 insurance. SR-22 is not a coverage type but rather a form filed with the state by your insurance company that certifies you carry at least the state minimum level of required auto insurance coverage. However, not all carriers issue SR-22s, so you may need to shop around to find one that will file this document for you.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Nevada

Age impacts car insurance rates in Nevada, and young drivers see some of the highest average rates due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. If you are looking to insure a teen driver, especially if they have incidents on their driving record, shopping around will help you find the lowest rates. Below are some of the cheapest auto insurers in Nevada for young drivers:

Cheapest Nevada car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Geico

New drivers are more likely to be involved in car accidents. This higher risk profile usually leads companies to charge higher rates for teens, even if they're insured on their parents' policies. If you're looking for cheap car insurance for your teen driver, you might start with quotes from these companies:

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Geico $971 $2,610
Country Financial $1,048 $2,988
Kemper $1,138 $3,715
Allstate $1,612 $5,416
State Farm $1,671 $4,147
Bankrate’s take: Data shows that teen drivers are more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors like speeding and distracted driving. As such, they have a higher accident rate than any other age group. Car insurance companies typically charge high rates for teen drivers to compensate for the added risk of insuring a young driver. Fortunately, drivers typically see their premiums come down steadily after age 25 as long as they maintain a clean driving record.

Cheapest Nevada car insurance for teens with a ticket: Country Financial

Teen drivers already experience high average premiums, and a speeding ticket can exacerbate these prices. Bankrate identified the five carriers below as the cheapest in Nevada for teens with a speeding ticket conviction. The rates below are for an 18-year-old driver on their own car insurance policy.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Country Financial $1,633 $4,338
USAA $2,102 $5,377
Geico $2,165 $5,636
State Farm $2,291 $5,802
Allstate $3,033 $11,194

Cheapest Nevada car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Country Financial

Teen drivers have high accident rates, and teens who have been involved in accidents typically see very high insurance premiums. We assessed average rates for an 18-year-old with a single at-fault accident on their record to give you an idea of what you might pay for coverage and highlight the cheapest carriers for this driver profile.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Country Financial $1,653 $4,183
USAA $2,249 $5,735
Geico $2,423 $6,248
State Farm $2,589 $6,436
Allstate $3,214 $11,607
Bankrate’s take: Some car insurance companies offer accident forgiveness coverage. This endorsement protects your rates from increasing after your first at-fault accident, but you must have the coverage in place before your accident. Accident forgiveness is not available with all carriers, and some companies require you to earn coverage eligibility with a set number of accident-free driving years.

Cheapest Nevada car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Progressive

Young drivers with DUIs represent one of the highest-risk driver profiles. Not all carriers will extend coverage to drivers with DUIs, especially not young drivers. If you fall into this category, you may need to shop around with many carriers to find affordable coverage. We identified the following carriers as the cheapest for a 21-year-old driver in Nevada with a single DUI conviction.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Progressive $1,311 $3,809
Country Financial $1,522 $3,979
Geico $1,826 $4,993
Allstate $2,196 $7,828
USAA $2,522 $6,346

Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Nevada

In Nevada, your ZIP code plays a role in determining the rate you pay for car insurance. If you live in an area where car theft is common, for example, you may pay more because of the increased risk to your insurer that you will file a claim for your stolen car. Populated areas where congestion — and accidents — happen more frequently also generally see higher rates. Below are the cheapest large cities and the cheapest cities overall for car insurance in Nevada based on average premiums.

City City average annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company average annual minimum coverage premium
Henderson $892 Geico $366
North Las Vegas $982 Geico $406
Las Vegas $1,001 Geico $402
City City average annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company average annual minimum coverage premium
Blue Diamond $817 Geico $317
Sloan $842 Geico $317
Henderson $892 Geico $366
North Las Vegas $982 Geico $406
Las Vegas $1,001 Geico $402

Car insurance discounts in Nevada

If you are wondering how to save on car insurance in Nevada, you may want to consider discounts. Most insurers offer at least a handful of discounts, and they might be easy to qualify for. These are a few of the more common ones you may see with carriers in Nevada:

  • Young driver discounts: These take several forms. Young drivers still in school may save by maintaining a "B" or better GPA. They may also earn discounts for taking a safe driving course or participating in a telematics program.
  • Safe driver discounts: There may be several ways to save if you are a safe driver. Telematics programs, which monitor your real-time driving skills, are designed to reward good driving with a premium discount. You may also earn a discount if you do not file any claims for a set period of time.
  • Other discounts: Discounts vary greatly in their requirements and potential savings based on the carrier you choose. Discounts for bundling your auto insurance with home or renters coverage are common. Some insurers offer discounts to members of certain professions, such as teachers and first responders, and many offer savings to members of the military and veterans. You might also save if your car has safety features, such as anti-lock brakes.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Joshua Cox-Steib has two years of experience in writing for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, The Simple Dollar, Reviews.com, and more. His work has also been featured on such sites as MSN and BBB (Better Business Bureau). His insurance writing career has spanned across multiple product lines, with a primary focus on auto insurance, life insurance, and home insurance.

