Average cost of car insurance in Nevada for 2024

Car insurance in Nevada costs an annual average of $973 for minimum coverage and $2,779 for full coverage.

Natalie Todoroff
Lisa McArdle
Updated Dec 22, 2023
On This Page

How much is car insurance in Nevada? 

To find the average cost of car insurance in Nevada, Bankrate’s team of insurance experts reviewed the most up-to-date rate data available from Quadrant Information Services. Based on our findings, Nevada drivers pay an average of $973 per year for minimum coverage car insurance and $2,779 for a full coverage policy. This is quite a bit more than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 for minimum.

That said, your Nevada car insurance costs will likely vary from these average amounts based on rating factors like your ZIP code, age, gender, driving record, credit score, vehicle type and more. Bankrate knows that estimating your car insurance premium can feel like a guessing game, so our insurance editorial team compiled average rates for a variety of driver profiles to give you better insight into how your insurance costs are calculated.

Key takeaways

  • The average car insurance cost in Nevada is $81 per month for minimum coverage and $232 per month for full coverage.
  • Of the five most populous cities in Nevada, Nellis AFB has the highest average annual rates for full coverage at $2,948 per year.
  • 18-year-old male drivers in Nevada face the highest rates for full coverage of any age group, with an annual average of $9,432 for full coverage.
  • Getting a DUI in Nevada increases the average full coverage premium by 62 percent.
  • Having an excellent credit rating in Nevada, on average, reduces rates for full coverage by 11 percent.

Nevada car insurance rates by city

Rates tend to vary based on your city. Larger metropolitan areas typically see higher rates than smaller metros. High population density typically leads to heavy traffic, which could lead to more claims. Congested cities also tend to have higher rates of vehicle theft, which in turn creates higher premiums.I Bankrate's findings show Nellis AFB as the location with the highest insurance rates in the state. However, your premiums will likely vary from the averages presented below.

Nevada city Avg. monthly full coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium Percentage change from NV avg. annual full coverage premium
Blue Diamond $203 $2,438 -12%
Henderson $214 $2,571 -7%
Las Vegas $237 $2,840 2%
Nellis AFB $246 $2,948 6%
North Las Vegas $236 $2,827 2%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Nevada

Besides location and carrier, age and gender can also significantly affect your premiums. Younger drivers typically pay more for coverage than older, more experienced drivers, based on perceived risk. For both male and female drivers, rates tend to level out around 25 and continue to decline until about age 60. The tables below that show rates by gender are based on drivers who are on their own policies and not on their parent’s, with the exception of 16-year-olds who must be on their parent's policy.

Age Avg. full coverage premium in Nevada Avg. min. coverage premium in Nevada
Age 16* $6,724 $2,911
Age 18 $9,432 $3,898
Age 20 $6,392 $2,471
Age 25 $3,527 $1,216
Age 30 $2,946 $1,027
Age 40 $2,778 $973
Age 50 $2,607 $928
Age 60 $2,542 $913
Age 70 $2,954 $1,112

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Age Avg. full coverage premium in Nevada Avg. min. coverage premium in Nevada
Age 16* $5,868 $2,554
Age 18 $8,033 $3,349
Age 20 $5,451 $2,146
Age 25 $3,310 $1,193
Age 30 $2,890 $1,024
Age 40 $2,779 $973
Age 50 $2,607 $911
Age 60 $2,523 $889
Age 70 $2,799 $1,040

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Bankrate’s take: As you can see in the table above, men generally see higher insurance costs than their female counterparts. This is because men typically pose a higher risk to insurers than women, and can be charged higher rates to account for the added risk. Statistics show that men are more likely to engage in risky driving behavior like speeding, driving without a seatbelt and driving under the influence of alcohol — all of which can lead to expensive claims.

Cost considerations for young drivers in Nevada

If you’re a younger driver, you might want to stay on your parents’ policy. Young drivers on their parents’ car insurance can save between 30 and 61 percent on their premiums compared to purchasing their own policy. Be mindful that some insurers have stipulations and may require a young driver to live at home in order to be added.

Age Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in NV Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in NV Percent difference
Age 16 $6,296 N/A* N/A*
Age 17 $5,753 N/A* N/A*
Age 18 $5,437 $8,733 61%
Age 19 $4,902 $6,579 34%
Age 20 $4,540 $5,922 30%

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Nevada?

In Nevada, it pays to be a safe driver. Drivers with incidents on their records, like a speeding ticket conviction, at-fault accident or DUI conviction can make your premium balloon.  Just one speeding ticket can potentially raise your rate by 21 percent, on average.

The table below shows how insurance premiums are impacted after a single at-fault accident, speeding ticket conviction or DUI conviction.

Driving incident Avg. annual full coverage premium in NV Percent increase from NV avg. annual full coverage premium
Clean driving record $2,779 0%
Speeding ticket conviction $3,366 21%
At-fault accident $3,887 40%
DUI conviction $4,504 62%

The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates.

Car insurance rates in Nevada by credit score

In Nevada, insurers are permitted to use your credit-based insurance score when calculating your rate. Having good or excellent credit can help lower car insurance rates in Nevada, while having a poor credit tier typically leads to an average rate increase on full coverage of 45 percent.

Credit tier Avg. annual full coverage premium in NV Percent change from NV avg. annual full coverage premium
Poor $4,027 45%
Average $2,945 6%
Good $2,779 0%
Excellent $2,480 -11%

Nevada car insurance rates by vehicle type

Nevada car insurance rates can change based on the make and model of the vehicle you want to insure. This mainly has to do with the cost of repairs: if your vehicle is damaged in a covered claim and your car’s repair parts are expensive and hard to source, you will probably pay more for your coverage. That said, a popular vehicle may not always be the cheapest to insure if it's a commonly stolen model.

Vehicle Avg. annual full coverage premium in Nevada
BMW 330i $3,717
Ford F-150 $2,548
Honda Odyssey $2,361
Toyota Camry $2,779
Toyota Prius $3,717

*Rates reflect full coverage policies.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Nevada

The rates and driving profiles listed above can give you a general idea of how much car insurance in Nevada is on average — but what about your driving profile? If you’re a young female Toyota Corolla driver with a speeding ticket conviction, how much would you pay then? Or if you’re a 70-year-old male with a spotless record and a BMW? That’s why Bankrate created the calculator below: after you enter a couple of basic pieces of information, you’ll be presented with a rough estimate of your car insurance costs.

How to save on car insurance in Nevada

Several variables go into determining rates that drivers have little control over, but there are often ways to save on premiums that go beyond age and location. Below are some of the strategies drivers in Nevada can use to try to lower their rates:

  • Bundle home or renters insurance with vehicle coverage: Buying your insurance policies with the same insurance company can commonly save you on both policies.
  • Focus on a clean driving record: Nevada allows you to complete traffic school to remove a moving violation once per year. Taking advantage could help keep your record clean and potentially save you from higher premiums.
  • Take a taxi: If you plan on a night out on the Las Vegas Strip, the cost of a taxi is far cheaper than a DUI, particularly when it comes to your insurance rates. Opting for a taxi or Uber instead of driving is an effective way to prevent a costly DUI from impacting your car insurance premium.
  • Shop around: To find the lowest Nevada auto insurance rates, get quotes from at least three or four companies to find the cheapest carrier. Comparing providers regularly can help too — you may find it worth switching carriers for cheaper car insurance as your circumstances change over time.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.

Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.

