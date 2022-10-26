Bundling auto and renters insurance

What does it mean to bundle auto and renters insurance?

Bundling your renters and auto insurance just means buying both policies from the same insurance provider. Bundling can help you get more affordable renters insurance and car insurance. In exchange for having multiple policies insured with a provider, most companies offer a bundling discount, also referred to as a multi-policy discount, when you buy both policies.

You will usually have two separate policies with two different policy numbers, although some companies assign the same policy number to bundled policies. Auto insurance and renters insurance offer two different types of coverage — one for your vehicle and liability while driving and one for your personal belongings and guest liability.

Although renters insurance is not a legal requirement like auto insurance is in most states, if you are a renter and don’t already have a renters insurance policy, you may want to consider buying one. Renters insurance primarily covers your personal belongings from covered losses and provides liability coverage in case you are found at fault for injuries or damages to guests’ property.

Coverage for your driving and vehicle

Nearly every state legally requires drivers to carry at least a minimum level of auto insurance. However, outside of car insurance being a legal requirement in most states, it may also be beneficial for drivers. If you cause an auto accident, your auto insurance could reduce the amount you have to pay out of pocket for damages and injuries.

When purchasing car insurance, however, keep in mind that opting for the minimum required amount of coverage could leave you without adequate protection in the event of an accident. Most insurance agents recommend purchasing higher liability limits, such as full coverage, to better protect your finances if you can afford to do so.

Additionally, the best car insurance companies will likely offer endorsements that you could add to your policy for increased financial protection. These coverage types are optional but may offer relevant financial protection for your circumstances. Common endorsements include:

Coverage for your belongings

Unlike auto insurance, states don’t require that you purchase renters insurance. However, many landlords will require you to buy a renters insurance policy and will probably dictate the minimum liability coverage you have to purchase. Renters insurance protects your finances in a few different ways. Namely, it offers coverage to replace your personal items if they get damaged or stolen in a covered claim. It also covers your liability if a guest gets injured in your apartment or if you accidentally damage your unit or the apartment building.

Basic renters insurance policies usually include these coverage types:

Personal property coverage: This is the primary renters insurance coverage and pays for damage to your belongings, like your furniture, clothes and home goods, after covered losses and up to certain limits.

This is the primary renters insurance coverage and pays for damage to your belongings, like your furniture, clothes and home goods, after covered losses and up to certain limits. Additional living expenses coverage: This coverage will kick in if you can’t stay in your apartment after a loss. Also called loss of use coverage, it could help pay for hotel bills, restaurant meals and pet boarding up to certain limits.

This coverage will kick in if you can’t stay in your apartment after a loss. Also called loss of use coverage, it could help pay for hotel bills, restaurant meals and pet boarding up to certain limits. Liability coverage: This coverage protects your finances if you are found at fault for guest injuries or damage to a guest’s property. Liability coverage can also pay for legal fees if you are sued and need to defend yourself.

Many renters policies also include medical payments coverage, which pays for guest injuries regardless of fault. Just like car insurance companies, the best renters insurance companies usually have endorsements that can help you personalize your coverage. You might be able to add identity theft coverage, scheduled personal property (for high-value or unique items) or coverage for business equipment.