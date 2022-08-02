Best car insurance in West Virginia for 2024

Best for digital tools4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,625 for full coverage
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Why Geico made our list: Although Geico may not offer the cheapest car insurance in West Virginia, tech-savvy drivers may be willing to look the other way in favor of the company’s robust digital tools. In fact, Geico tied in the 2023 Bankrate Awards for the best auto insurance company overall thanks in part to its highly-rated mobile app and online policy portal. Policyholders can use the mobile app or website to make payments, add drivers, add or remove vehicles, make coverage changes, file a claim, request a tow and more.
Who Geico may be good for: Drivers looking for a fairly basic auto insurance policy and who don’t mind paying a little more for an easy-to-use website and mobile app may want to contact Geico for a quote.
