Best car insurance in West Virginia for 2024

The best auto insurance policies in West Virginia include those written by Geico, USAA, State Farm, Nationwide and Erie.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Updated Dec 20, 2023
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in West Virginia

As is true in most states, West Virginia drivers need car insurance to drive legally on public roads. The good news for many drivers is that the average cost of car insurance in the state is lower than the national average. West Virginia drivers pay an average rate of $421 per year for minimum coverage and $1,580 per year for full coverage.

Bankrate's insurance editorial team analyzed these rates from Quadrant Information Services, as well as third-party rates for customer satisfaction from the J.D. Power 2023 Auto Insurance Study to get an idea of the best companies in West Virginia. We further analyzed coverage options, discounts and digital tools to round out our list of companies writing the best policies in the Mountain State.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,625
$344
USAA
4.2
$1,349
$316
State Farm
4.2
$1,151
$326
Nationwide
4.0
$1,122
$419
Erie
4.1
$1,263
$270
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best for digital tools

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 834/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,625 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Geico made our list: Although Geico may not offer the cheapest car insurance in West Virginia, tech-savvy drivers may be willing to look the other way in favor of the company’s robust digital tools. In fact, Geico tied in the 2023 Bankrate Awards for the best auto insurance company overall thanks in part to its highly-rated mobile app and online policy portal. Policyholders can use the mobile app or website to make payments, add drivers, add or remove vehicles, make coverage changes, file a claim, request a tow and more.

Who Geico may be good for: Drivers looking for a fairly basic auto insurance policy and who don’t mind paying a little more for an easy-to-use website and mobile app may want to contact Geico for a quote.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for military-focused benefits and perks

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,349 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why USAA made our list: West Virginians who are active duty military, veterans and their qualifying family members may want to check out USAA car insurance. Drivers who qualify for coverage may find unique military-focused benefits not found with other insurers. For instance, you could get a discount if your vehicle is garaged on base. This could be a boon for those who live on one of West Virginia’s two military bases. Policyholders may also take advantage of USAA Perks, which offers exclusive savings on travel, home security systems, car care and more.

Who USAA may be good for: USAA could be an excellent choice if you want low average rates, unique military-focused benefits and excellent customer service (as long as you qualify for coverage).

Read full USAA Insurance review

Best for local agents

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 851/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,151 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why State Farm made our list: If you prefer handling your insurance in person with an agent, then State Farm could be your company. The carrier is the largest car insurer by market share and has hundreds of local offices throughout West Virginia. Since you’ll be working with an agent who presumably lives in or near your neighborhood, they could be more in tune with the local insurance market than an agent working in a call center across the country. State Farm is also known to provide top-notch customer service, evidenced by its J.D. Power scores.

Who State Farm may be good for: Drivers in West Virginia who prefer the personal touch of an in-person agency experience may want to reach out to State Farm.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for telematics

4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,122 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide has not one but two telematics programsSmartRide and SmartMiles. SmartRide is the company’s more traditional telematics program that measures your driving behavior via a mobile app or plug-in device. You can save 10 percent just for signing up, and depending on your driving habits, you could earn a discount of up to 40 percent more. SmartMiles is a pay-per-mile insurance program. The company uses a plug-in device to track your mileage and issues a flexible monthly bill statement based on how many miles you drive.

Who Nationwide may be good for: West Virginians who consistently practice safe driving habits or drive fewer miles than average (perhaps because they work from home or have a second vehicle that they don’t use much) might be interested in learning more about Nationwide’s telematics programs.

Read full Nationwide Insurance review

Best for drivers on a budget

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 867/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,263 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Erie made our list: In West Virginia, Erie generally offers average minimum coverage rates much lower than the state average. Erie’s Rate Lock Feature could also prevent your policy from increasing after filing a claim. The company boasts that your rate will be the same each year unless you make certain changes to your policy (updating coverage, drivers or vehicles, for example). In addition to generally low average rates and Rate Lock, Erie offers several car insurance discounts, including a safe driving discount, multi-policy discount and discounts for your vehicle’s safety features.

Who Erie may be good for: Drivers looking for cheap coverage might find Erie an excellent choice as long as they don’t mind working with a local agent when they need to change their policy.

Read full Erie Insurance review

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in West Virginia

In today’s uncertain economic times, Bankrate understands the importance of affordability when requesting car insurance quotes. When conducting our study to find the best car insurance in West Virginia, we first started by analyzing average premium data from Quadrant Information Services.

However, we also know that the best car insurance isn’t necessarily the cheapest. To help our readers holistically evaluate carriers on a range of metrics, including coverage options, digital tools, discount availability and more, we created our proprietary Bankrate Scoring model. Bankrate Scores range from 0.0 to 5.0, and the higher a company scores, the better it fared during our assessment.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help West Virginia drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in West Virginia

A well-tailored car insurance policy can provide peace of mind — and vital financial protection — if you’re involved in an accident. However, with so many providers to choose from, finding the best auto insurance in West Virginia may seem daunting. Bankrate can help. In our experience, you might find the process a little easier if you keep the following considerations in mind:

Related content:

Collage of man staring at laptop

West Virginia car insurance laws

Collage with car and hand holding coin

Cheapest car insurance in West Virginia

Average cost of car insurance in West Virginia

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in West Virginia

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is car insurance in West Virginia?

The average cost of car insurance in West Virginia for a full coverage policy is $1,580 per year, with minimum coverage averaging $421. These rates are much lower than the national averages of $2,014 and $622, respectively. In contrast, West Virginia is a little more expensive than some of its neighbors, namely Ohio and Virginia.

Ohio's average full coverage rate is $1,266 per year; minimum coverage is $338. Virginia is a bit more expensive than Ohio but still cheaper than West Virginia, with average annual premiums of $1,439 and $494 for full and minimum coverage, respectively. West Virginia's higher rates may be due to the flooding the state experiences as well as the state's rugged rural roadways.

Estimate your car insurance cost in West Virginia

Although collecting car insurance quotes is the most accurate way to estimate your rates, Bankrate's handy car insurance calculator can give you a benchmark that may be useful while shopping around. Just answer a few basic questions to estimate your cost of car insurance in West Virginia.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance