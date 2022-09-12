Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Virginia for 2024
Virginia drivers pay an average of $1,439 per year for full coverage car insurance and $494 per year for minimum coverage.
How much is car insurance in Virginia?
Virginia drivers pay fairly low average rates for car insurance, especially when compared to the national average. The average car insurance cost in Virginia for full coverage, $1,439 per year, is 29 percent lower than the national average of $2,014. Minimum coverage in Virginia costs an average of $494 per year, 21 percent lower than the national average of $622. These relatively low rates are likely due to the lower cost of living and low traffic density in more rural parts of the state.
Key takeaways
- Virginia car insurance rates average $1,439 per year or $120 per month for full coverage and $494 per year or $41 per month for minimum coverage.
- The age group that pays the most for car insurance in Virginia is 18-year-old male drivers on their own policy at an average of $5,293 per year for full coverage.
- An at-fault accident increases average Virginia car insurance rates by $560 per year.
- Drivers with excellent credit pay 17 percent less than the state average for full coverage.
Virginia car insurance rates by city
Car insurance rates vary by city, and Virginia is no exception. In some cities, rates may be lower due to a lower cost of living or a lower likelihood of accidents. Conversely, rates could be higher in areas that are more likely to see claims being filed. The table below showcases Virginia car insurance rates for ten of the most populous cities and compares each city’s average full coverage premium to the state average.
|Virginia city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from VA avg. annual full coverage premium
|Alexandria
|$128
|$1,538
|7%
|Charlottesville
|$115
|$1,379
|-4%
|Chesapeake
|$123
|$1,467
|2%
|Hampton
|$122
|$1,465
|2%
|Leesburg
|$112
|$1,344
|-7%
|Lynchburg
|$110
|$1,318
|-8%
|Newport News
|$122
|$1,465
|2%
|Norfolk
|$129
|$1,543
|7%
|Richmond
|$122
|$1,467
|2%
|Virginia Beach
|$122
|$1,458
|1%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Virginia
How much car insurance costs in Virginia can depend on the age of the driver. Your age impacts how much you pay for car insurance, especially for young drivers. Less experience on the road generally translates to a higher likelihood of claims, which means higher rates. The rates below are for drivers with a clean driving record and their own car insurance policy (with the exception of 16-year-old rates).
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Virginia
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Virginia
|Age 16*
|$3,454
|$1,308
|Age 18
|$5,293
|$1,842
|Age 20
|$3,975
|$1,336
|Age 25
|$1,967
|$645
|Age 30
|$1,593
|$534
|Age 40
|$1,458
|$495
|Age 50
|$1,333
|$465
|Age 60
|$1,289
|$453
|Age 70
|$1,435
|$522
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Virginia
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Virginia
|Age 16*
|$2,983
|$1,156
|Age 18
|$4,256
|$1,543
|Age 20
|$3,174
|$1,110
|Age 25
|$1,776
|$614
|Age 30
|$1,540
|$530
|Age 40
|$1,419
|$492
|Age 50
|$1,311
|$461
|Age 60
|$1,265
|$450
|Age 70
|$1,396
|$512
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: In Virginia, insurance companies can use age and gender as rating factors for car insurance. According to data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), men are statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors such as speeding, drunk driving and not wearing a seatbelt. Insurance companies tend to charge male drivers more for car insurance due to this risk, but as men and women get older, the premium difference between the two groups becomes minimal.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Virginia
Very often, young drivers don’t purchase their own car insurance policy. Instead, they’re added as drivers to their parents’ or guardians’ policy. Generally, this is the cheapest way to get coverage, and it’s usually encouraged for young drivers to stay on the shared policy if they are still a member of the parents’ or guardians’ household. Once a young driver moves out and establishes their own household, they’ll then be required to purchase their own car insurance policy.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in VA
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in VA
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$3,219
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$2,991
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,781
|$4,775
|72%
|Age 19
|$2,487
|$3,916
|57%
|Age 20
|$2,348
|$3,575
|52%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Virginia?
Your driving record has one of the biggest impacts on your Virginia car insurance rates. If you have speeding ticket convictions, at-fault accidents or DUI convictions on your record, you are more likely to be viewed as a high-risk driver and pay higher rates for car insurance. For example, Virginia drivers with a DUI conviction on their records pay nearly double what a driver with a clean driving record pays. Below you can see the average cost of car insurance in Virginia for drivers with either a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident or a DUI conviction on their motor vehicle records.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in VA
|Percent increase from VA avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,439
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,743
|21%
|At-fault accident
|$1,999
|39%
|DUI conviction
|$2,799
|95%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates.
Car insurance rates in Virginia by credit score
Virginia, like most states, allows insurers to use your credit history to calculate a credit-based insurance score. This score is then used, in part, to determine your car insurance premium. Drivers with lower credit scores tend to file more claims, which makes them a higher risk for insurers. In Virginia, there’s a $1,338 difference in average premiums for drivers with poor and excellent credit scores.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in VA
|Percent change from VA avg. annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$2,533
|76%
|Average
|$1,565
|9%
|Good
|$1,439
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,195
|-17%
Virginia car insurance rates by vehicle type
Lastly, our team took a look at the average car insurance cost in Virginia by the type of vehicle being insured. Some vehicles, like sports or luxury cars, are more expensive to insure. Liability coverage might be pricier if a vehicle has a higher statistical likelihood of an accident, while full coverage may cost more if a vehicle is more expensive to repair or replace. Of the models we analyzed in Virginia, the Honda Odyssey had the cheapest average rate at $1,246 per year for full coverage. The most expensive was a BMW 330i, at $1,815 per year. Keep in mind that this is still well below the national average cost for full coverage, which is $2,014 per year.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Virginia
|BMW 330i
|$1,815
|Ford F-150
|$1,254
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,246
|Toyota Camry
|$1,439
|Toyota Prius
|$1,571
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Virginia
Selecting the best car insurance policy can come with a lot of big decisions. To make things easy, Bankrate created the handy calculator tool below. After entering some basic information, you'll see a rough insurance premium estimate. While this is not an exact quote, knowing what you could expect to pay for car insurance can help you budget accordingly.
How to save on car insurance in Virginia
Although auto insurance premiums in Virginia are lower the national average, you might be able to save by:
- Periodically comparing your current rate: Getting quotes from several car insurance companies could help you to find a lower premium for the same coverage. If you find a new company, you could switch your insurance to the cheaper provider.
- Signing up for telematics: Some insurance companies have telematics programs that track your driving habits and discount your premium based on the data received. If you are a safe driver, you could earn a discount.
- Bundling coverage: If you buy home, condo or renters insurance with your auto policy, you could get a discount on both. Bundling discounts are among the most widely available and most impactful savings opportunities.
- Checking with your employer: Some companies have special affiliation discounts with select insurance providers that could earn you a discount on your car insurance.
Every company has its own set of discounts, so talking to your agent might be the best way to identify opportunities to save.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.