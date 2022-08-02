Best car insurance in Virginia for 2024

Geico, State Farm, Travelers, Nationwide and Erie are some of the best insurance companies in Virginia based on Bankrate’s research.

Updated Jan 11, 2024
Best car insurance companies in Virginia

We know that the best car insurance company may be different for each driver. To find the best companies in Virginia, Bankrate reviewed multiple aspects of each company, including average premiums, coverage options, discounts and J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction ratings for the Mid-Atlantic region. Each company was assigned a Bankrate Score on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0. The higher the score, the more highly that company ranked in each category we considered.

Based on our analysis, utilizing data from Quadrant Information Services, the top five carriers offering auto insurance in Virginia include Geico, State Farm, Travelers, Nationwide and Erie. The table below provides the scores and average pricing for full and minimum coverage for each company. This should help provide a good comparison against Virginia’s state averages of $1,960 for full coverage and $657 for minimum coverage.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate Average min coverage rate
Geico
4.4
$1,573
$516
State Farm
4.2
$2,161
$584
Travelers
4.0
$1,098
$353
Nationwide
3.9
$1,329
$736
Erie
3.8
N/A
N/A
Geico

4.4
Avg. full coverage premium

State Farm

4.3
Avg. full coverage premium

Travelers

4.2
Avg. full coverage premium

Nationwide

4
Avg. full coverage premium

Erie

4
Avg. full coverage premium

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Virginia

The best car insurance company may look different for every driver based on their coverage needs and priorities. This is why Bankrate took a holistic approach to evaluating carriers when choosing our best car insurance companies in Virginia. In addition to average premium data from Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate also looked at customer satisfaction, financial strength, coverage options, digital tools and more to assign each carrier a Bankrate Score out of five points. We hope this Score will help provide an overview of each carrier's offerings and indicate which companies could best fit your needs.

To help Virginia drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

How to find the best car insurance in Virginia

The best car insurance for one driver is not always the best for another, so some tips and tricks may help you narrow down the best company for your needs. Comparing quotes may help you find the cheapest carriers in Virginia, while the strategies below could help ensure that the carrier you choose meets your coverage and customer service needs.

New

News that affects Virginia drivers

Virginia drivers may notice a change in their car insurance bills due to a recent adjustment in state law that took effect on July 1, 2023. The new regulations alter the way insurance companies handle payouts for claims involving underinsured drivers. Previously, if a driver was involved in an accident with an underinsured at-fault party, their insurance company would deduct the amount paid by the at-fault driver's policy from their payout. Now, that amount is added to the victim's coverage, offering more protection in case of major accidents. However, this increased coverage might lead to a slight rise in premiums. It's recommended that drivers consult with their insurance agents before making any coverage decisions.

How much is car insurance in Virginia?

The average cost of car insurance in Virginia is quite a bit lower than the national average for both minimum coverage and full coverage. While the national averages for full and minimum coverage are $2,542 and $740, respectively, Virginia’s average rates are $1,960 for full coverage and $657 for minimum coverage. But, Virginia’s average rates are higher than that of nearby states with West Virginia and North Carolina averaging $1,858 and $1,708 for full coverage, respectively.

These lower rates in Virginia may be attributed to lower accident frequency and severity and lower vehicle theft rates. These rates are based on 2024 quoted annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services. Keep in mind that these rates are estimates and may vary by state, driver profile and individual company.

City Avg. annual full coverage premium Avg. savings vs. state average
Estimate your car insurance cost in Virginia

Understanding the landscape of car insurance in Virginia can sometimes feel like navigating a winding road. To streamline your journey and help you gain clarity on potential costs, use our calculator for a tailored estimate of Virginia auto insurance premiums.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Ashlyn Brooks

Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products.

