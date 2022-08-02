Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance in Virginia for 2024
Geico, State Farm, Travelers, Nationwide and Erie are some of the best insurance companies in Virginia based on Bankrate’s research.
Best car insurance companies in Virginia
We know that the best car insurance company may be different for each driver. To find the best companies in Virginia, Bankrate reviewed multiple aspects of each company, including average premiums, coverage options, discounts and J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction ratings for the Mid-Atlantic region. Each company was assigned a Bankrate Score on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0. The higher the score, the more highly that company ranked in each category we considered.
Based on our analysis, utilizing data from Quadrant Information Services, the top five carriers offering auto insurance in Virginia include Geico, State Farm, Travelers, Nationwide and Erie. The table below provides the scores and average pricing for full and minimum coverage for each company. This should help provide a good comparison against Virginia’s state averages of $1,960 for full coverage and $657 for minimum coverage.
|Insurance company
|
Bankrate score
|Average full coverage rate
|Average min coverage rate
|
4.4
|
$1,573
|
$516
|
4.2
|
$2,161
|
$584
|
4.0
|
$1,098
|
$353
|
3.9
|
$1,329
|
$736
|
3.8
|
N/A
|
N/A
Geico
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$131/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,573/yr
Customer satisfaction
818/1,000
-
Why Geico made our list: Geico is the third-largest U.S. auto insurer and stood out for its digital tools, which allow for easy claims filing, policy management and customer support access through the carrier's app or website. Although Geico received a J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating that is slightly below the regional average, it carries the highest possible financial strength rating from AM Best. Plus, Geico customers may enjoy lower premiums on average compared to other insurers in Virginia. Policyholders may see even lower rates with potential discounts for safe driving, being a federal employee, military service and more.
Who Geico may be good for: Geico may be a good option for customers who are looking to manage their policies digitally or those looking for a wide variety of discounts.
Read full Geico Insurance review
-
-
State Farm
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$180/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,161/yr
Customer satisfaction
843/1,000
-
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest insurer of private passenger auto policies in the U.S.. For Virginia drivers, the company offers an average full coverage premium that is competitive compared to the state’s average, as well as discounts that may lower your premium even more. State Farm also earned second place for customer satisfaction in the Mid-Atlantic region from J.D. Power, indicating that many customers are satisfied with the service.
Read full State Farm review
-
-
Travelers
4.2
4.2
Avg. full coverage premium
$91/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,098/yr
Customer satisfaction
822/1,000
-
Why Travelers made our list: Travelers has a wide variety of endorsement options for auto insurance including gap insurance, new car replacement and roadside assistance. Thanks to a variety of available discounts, you may be able to save on your Travelers premium by bundling your policies, owning a home, or buying a new car, an electric car or a hybrid vehicle.
Read full Travelers review
-
-
Nationwide
4
4
Avg. full coverage premium
$111/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,329/yr
Customer satisfaction
820/1,000
-
Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide offers some of the lowest average rates for Virginia drivers on our list, especially for full coverage. Despite receiving a below-industry-average score from J.D Power for customer satisfaction, the company was rated A+ (Superior) for financial strength from AM Best. Nationwide does offer a few options for customization, including roadside assistance and gap insurance, but may not offer as many endorsements as some of its competitors.
Read full Nationwide Insurance review
-
-
Erie
4
4
Avg. full coverage premium
Not available
Avg. full coverage premium
Not available
Customer satisfaction
863/1,000
-
Why Erie made our list: With coverage in just 12 states and a distribution network of local independent agents. Erie is a super-regional insurance company with the highest ranking for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power annual study for the Mid-Atlantic region. Although its premiums are already competitive, Erie offers several potential discounts to help customers lower their rate, including potential savings for safety features, bundling and remaining claims-free.
Read full Erie insurance review
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Virginia
The best car insurance company may look different for every driver based on their coverage needs and priorities. This is why Bankrate took a holistic approach to evaluating carriers when choosing our best car insurance companies in Virginia. In addition to average premium data from Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate also looked at customer satisfaction, financial strength, coverage options, digital tools and more to assign each carrier a Bankrate Score out of five points. We hope this Score will help provide an overview of each carrier's offerings and indicate which companies could best fit your needs.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
To help Virginia drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Virginia
The best car insurance for one driver is not always the best for another, so some tips and tricks may help you narrow down the best company for your needs. Comparing quotes may help you find the cheapest carriers in Virginia, while the strategies below could help ensure that the carrier you choose meets your coverage and customer service needs.
New
Virginia drivers may notice a change in their car insurance bills due to a recent adjustment in state law that took effect on July 1, 2023. The new regulations alter the way insurance companies handle payouts for claims involving underinsured drivers. Previously, if a driver was involved in an accident with an underinsured at-fault party, their insurance company would deduct the amount paid by the at-fault driver's policy from their payout. Now, that amount is added to the victim's coverage, offering more protection in case of major accidents. However, this increased coverage might lead to a slight rise in premiums. It's recommended that drivers consult with their insurance agents before making any coverage decisions.
How much is car insurance in Virginia?
The average cost of car insurance in Virginia is quite a bit lower than the national average for both minimum coverage and full coverage. While the national averages for full and minimum coverage are $2,542 and $740, respectively, Virginia’s average rates are $1,960 for full coverage and $657 for minimum coverage. But, Virginia’s average rates are higher than that of nearby states with West Virginia and North Carolina averaging $1,858 and $1,708 for full coverage, respectively.
These lower rates in Virginia may be attributed to lower accident frequency and severity and lower vehicle theft rates. These rates are based on 2024 quoted annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services. Keep in mind that these rates are estimates and may vary by state, driver profile and individual company.
Sorry, we don't have enough data yet on this city yet!
But these other cities in the state may give you some insight.
|City
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. savings vs. state average
|Shortt Gap
|$2,013
|+3%
|Whitewood
|$2,159
|+10%
|Centreville
|$2,003
|+2%
|Haymarket
|$1,902
|-3%
|Ashburn
|$1,842
|-6%
|Reston
|$1,973
|+1%
|Dulles
|$1,867
|-5%
|Manassas
|$1,927
|-2%
|Upperville
|$1,870
|-5%
|Leesburg
|$1,812
|-8%
|Hillsville
|$1,871
|-5%
|Independence
|$1,856
|-5%
|Aldie
|$1,924
|-2%
|Calverton
|$1,884
|-4%
|Dry Fork
|$2,007
|+2%
|Gladstone
|$1,952
|-0%
|Keeling
|$1,990
|+2%
|Norwood
|$2,010
|+3%
|Rustburg
|$1,856
|-5%
|Sutherlin
|$1,972
|+1%
|Falls Mills
|$2,048
|+4%
|Waterford
|$1,865
|-5%
|Chantilly
|$1,972
|+1%
|Halifax
|$1,974
|+1%
|Lynch Station
|$1,885
|-4%
|Madison Heights
|$1,775
|-10%
|Virgilina
|$1,997
|+2%
|Pilgrims Knob
|$2,156
|+10%
|Richlands
|$2,051
|+5%
|Vansant
|$2,145
|+9%
|Fries
|$1,854
|-6%
|Rural Retreat
|$1,826
|-7%
|Lynchburg
|$1,813
|-8%
|Clifford
|$1,851
|-6%
|Warrenton
|$1,896
|-3%
|Evington
|$1,852
|-6%
|Gladys
|$1,891
|-4%
|Long Island
|$1,974
|+1%
|Nathalie
|$2,020
|+3%
|Scottsville
|$2,018
|+3%
|Sweet Briar
|$1,888
|-4%
|Vernon Hill
|$2,035
|+4%
|Bandy
|$2,053
|+5%
|Doran
|$2,046
|+4%
|Hurley
|$2,175
|+10%
|Jewell Ridge
|$2,069
|+5%
|Mavisdale
|$2,147
|+9%
|The Plains
|$1,891
|-4%
|Sterling
|$1,883
|-4%
|Amissville
|$1,971
|+1%
|Marshall
|$1,875
|-4%
|Portsmouth
|$2,127
|+8%
|Alberta
|$2,015
|+3%
|Dolphin
|$2,005
|+2%
|Newsoms
|$1,968
|+0%
|Sedley
|$1,993
|+2%
|Waverly
|$2,055
|+5%
|Evergreen
|$1,915
|-2%
|Hampden Sydney
|$2,003
|+2%
|Church Road
|$2,004
|+2%
|Lawrenceville
|$2,001
|+2%
|White Plains
|$2,000
|+2%
|Yale
|$2,004
|+2%
|Zuni
|$1,996
|+2%
|Farmville
|$1,999
|+2%
|Dundas
|$2,039
|+4%
|Blackstone
|$2,085
|+6%
|Chester
|$1,935
|-1%
|Courtland
|$1,991
|+2%
|Ford
|$2,004
|+2%
|Skippers
|$1,971
|+1%
|Warfield
|$2,006
|+2%
|Phenix
|$2,029
|+3%
|Capron
|$1,969
|+0%
|Chesterfield
|$1,923
|-2%
|Elberon
|$2,021
|+3%
|Ivor
|$1,971
|+1%
|Sussex
|$2,021
|+3%
|Burkeville
|$2,059
|+5%
|Cullen
|$2,012
|+3%
|Meherrin
|$1,997
|+2%
|Arlington
|$1,988
|+1%
|Alexandria
|$2,069
|+5%
|Callao
|$1,895
|-3%
|Mount Holly
|$1,905
|-3%
|Fredericksburg
|$1,864
|-5%
|Coles Point
|$1,908
|-3%
|Dogue
|$1,914
|-2%
|Hustle
|$1,863
|-5%
|Kinsale
|$1,896
|-3%
|Lively
|$1,877
|-4%
|Richmond
|$1,980
|+1%
|Henrico
|$1,923
|-2%
|Oak Hall
|$1,937
|-1%
|Elk Creek
|$1,872
|-5%
|Saltville
|$1,845
|-6%
|Tannersville
|$2,030
|+4%
|Troutdale
|$1,830
|-7%
|Altavista
|$1,874
|-4%
|Big Island
|$1,872
|-5%
|Crystal Hill
|$1,993
|+2%
|Monroe
|$1,832
|-7%
|Amonate
|$2,058
|+5%
|Maxie
|$2,087
|+6%
|Oakwood
|$2,148
|+9%
|Pembroke
|$1,855
|-6%
|Rich Creek
|$1,861
|-5%
|Fort Blackmore
|$1,907
|-3%
|Haysi
|$2,133
|+8%
|Nora
|$2,037
|+4%
|Saint Charles
|$2,002
|+2%
|Austinville
|$1,851
|-6%
|Andover
|$1,964
|+0%
|Bee
|$2,025
|+3%
|Ewing
|$2,016
|+3%
|Jonesville
|$1,996
|+2%
|Mc Clure
|$2,043
|+4%
|Norton
|$1,963
|+0%
|Pound
|$2,068
|+5%
|Bland
|$1,920
|-2%
|New River
|$1,832
|-7%
|Villamont
|$1,847
|-6%
|Bristol
|$1,780
|-10%
|Abingdon
|$1,810
|-8%
|Hiltons
|$1,907
|-3%
|Ceres
|$1,957
|-0%
|Ridgeway
|$1,934
|-1%
|Woolwine
|$1,917
|-2%
|Blackwater
|$2,005
|+2%
|Gate City
|$1,910
|-3%
|Honaker
|$1,972
|+1%
|Saint Paul
|$2,001
|+2%
|Cana
|$1,864
|-5%
|Crockett
|$1,821
|-7%
|Redwood
|$1,935
|-1%
|Stanleytown
|$1,925
|-2%
|Damascus
|$1,840
|-6%
|Pulaski
|$1,801
|-8%
|Cripple Creek
|$1,846
|-6%
|Parrott
|$1,826
|-7%
|Patrick Springs
|$1,911
|-2%
|Pittsville
|$2,005
|+2%
|Staffordsville
|$1,844
|-6%
|Clintwood
|$2,127
|+8%
|Duffield
|$1,929
|-2%
|Rose Hill
|$2,014
|+3%
|Lambsburg
|$1,859
|-5%
|Speedwell
|$1,849
|-6%
|Meadowview
|$1,842
|-6%
|Sugar Grove
|$1,829
|-7%
|Alton
|$2,000
|+2%
|Blairs
|$2,010
|+3%
|Sandy Level
|$1,994
|+2%
|Davenport
|$2,134
|+9%
|Dryden
|$1,998
|+2%
|Whitetop
|$1,843
|-6%
|Wise
|$1,974
|+1%
|Broadford
|$1,967
|+0%
|Woodbridge
|$2,020
|+3%
|Gainesville
|$1,842
|-6%
|Herndon
|$1,975
|+1%
|Middleburg
|$1,887
|-4%
|Bristow
|$1,905
|-3%
|Delaplane
|$1,887
|-4%
|Saxis
|$1,936
|-1%
|Suffolk
|$1,964
|+0%
|Virginia Beach
|$2,029
|+3%
|Wardtown
|$1,914
|-2%
|Wattsville
|$1,923
|-2%
|Norfolk
|$2,126
|+8%
|Fort Monroe
|$2,036
|+4%
|Hampton
|$2,020
|+3%
|Seaford
|$1,788
|-9%
|Gretna
|$1,993
|+2%
|Hurt
|$1,968
|+0%
|Naruna
|$1,910
|-3%
|Raven
|$2,074
|+6%
|Tazewell
|$2,036
|+4%
|Danville
|$1,936
|-1%
|Ringgold
|$1,964
|+0%
|Breaks
|$2,085
|+6%
|Pocahontas
|$2,113
|+8%
|Rowe
|$2,128
|+8%
|Bluemont
|$1,867
|-5%
|Lovettsville
|$1,877
|-4%
|Rectortown
|$1,879
|-4%
|Nokesville
|$1,874
|-4%
|Paris
|$1,799
|-9%
|Purcellville
|$1,856
|-5%
|Sanford
|$1,930
|-2%
|Smithfield
|$1,974
|+1%
|Catlett
|$1,868
|-5%
|Paeonian Springs
|$1,854
|-6%
|Tangier
|$1,945
|-1%
|Lackey
|$1,794
|-9%
|Goode
|$1,871
|-5%
|Java
|$2,001
|+2%
|Scottsburg
|$1,991
|+2%
|South Boston
|$1,987
|+1%
|Boissevain
|$2,048
|+4%
|Burkes Garden
|$2,057
|+5%
|North Tazewell
|$2,046
|+4%
|Swords Creek
|$1,965
|+0%
|Forest
|$1,830
|-7%
|Grundy
|$2,161
|+10%
|Keen Mountain
|$2,075
|+6%
|Skipwith
|$2,034
|+4%
|Ararat
|$1,905
|-3%
|Cascade
|$1,971
|+1%
|Henry
|$1,960
|+0%
|Lincoln
|$1,855
|-5%
|Meadows Of Dan
|$1,916
|-2%
|Casanova
|$1,887
|-4%
|Clifton
|$2,000
|+2%
|Hamilton
|$1,844
|-6%
|Seaview
|$1,955
|-0%
|Newport News
|$2,018
|+3%
|Lowry
|$1,853
|-6%
|Bluefield
|$2,049
|+4%
|Wolford
|$2,166
|+10%
|Belspring
|$1,805
|-8%
|Dublin
|$1,790
|-9%
|Newbern
|$1,857
|-5%
|Charlottesville
|$1,863
|-5%
|Cartersville
|$2,077
|+6%
|Christchurch
|$1,859
|-5%
|Cobbs Creek
|$1,901
|-3%
|Deltaville
|$1,897
|-3%
|Reedville
|$1,903
|-3%
|Unionville
|$1,990
|+2%
|Zacata
|$1,964
|+0%
|Richardsville
|$1,972
|+1%
|Rixeyville
|$1,993
|+2%
|Somerville
|$1,958
|-0%
|Arrington
|$1,925
|-2%
|Glade Spring
|$1,851
|-6%
|Marion
|$1,804
|-8%
|Buffalo Junction
|$2,021
|+3%
|Ripplemead
|$1,863
|-5%
|Big Stone Gap
|$1,962
|+0%
|Cleveland
|$1,967
|+0%
|Lebanon
|$1,991
|+2%
|Rosedale
|$1,957
|-0%
|Draper
|$1,811
|-8%
|Dugspur
|$1,850
|-6%
|Max Meadows
|$1,849
|-6%
|Woodlawn
|$1,855
|-5%
|Montebello
|$1,905
|-3%
|Clover
|$1,997
|+2%
|Gloucester
|$1,890
|-4%
|Grimstead
|$1,866
|-5%
|Gwynn
|$1,889
|-4%
|Hallieford
|$1,898
|-3%
|Mechanicsville
|$1,861
|-5%
|Norge
|$1,799
|-9%
|Quinton
|$1,889
|-4%
|State Farm
|$2,003
|+2%
|Trevilians
|$2,018
|+3%
|University Of Richmond
|$2,003
|+2%
|West Point
|$1,889
|-4%
|Hiwassee
|$1,819
|-7%
|Ivanhoe
|$1,841
|-6%
|Bedford
|$1,884
|-4%
|Brookneal
|$1,921
|-2%
|Willis
|$1,880
|-4%
|Amherst
|$1,827
|-7%
|Concord
|$1,885
|-4%
|Mouth Of Wilson
|$1,887
|-4%
|Rocky Gap
|$1,947
|-1%
|Chatham
|$1,989
|+1%
|Earlysville
|$1,893
|-3%
|Somerset
|$2,005
|+2%
|Ashland
|$1,844
|-6%
|Cardinal
|$1,916
|-2%
|Oriskany
|$1,826
|-7%
|Paint Bank
|$1,776
|-10%
|Coeburn
|$1,966
|+0%
|Dungannon
|$1,966
|+0%
|East Stone Gap
|$2,016
|+3%
|Keokee
|$1,999
|+2%
|Pennington Gap
|$2,006
|+2%
|Weber City
|$1,902
|-3%
|Stuart
|$1,910
|-3%
|Thaxton
|$1,838
|-6%
|Ben Hur
|$1,989
|+1%
|Mendota
|$1,863
|-5%
|Nickelsville
|$1,970
|+1%
|Bastian
|$1,976
|+1%
|Wytheville
|$1,823
|-7%
|Appomattox
|$1,884
|-4%
|Pearisburg
|$1,842
|-6%
|Rocky Mount
|$1,992
|+2%
|Spencer
|$1,924
|-2%
|Union Hall
|$1,994
|+2%
|Vinton
|$1,786
|-9%
|Wirtz
|$1,988
|+1%
|Appalachia
|$1,955
|-0%
|Castlewood
|$1,995
|+2%
|Dante
|$1,985
|+1%
|Barren Springs
|$1,874
|-4%
|Chilhowie
|$1,828
|-7%
|Culpeper
|$1,965
|+0%
|Hood
|$1,960
|+0%
|University of Richmond
|$2,003
|+2%
|Chesapeake
|$1,999
|+2%
|Colonial Heights
|$1,925
|-2%
|Falls Church
|$2,063
|+5%
|Callands
|$2,004
|+2%
|Coleman Falls
|$1,856
|-5%
|Philomont
|$1,867
|-5%
|Round Hill
|$1,856
|-5%
|Broad Run
|$1,857
|-5%
|Penhook
|$1,967
|+0%
|Vesta
|$1,940
|-1%
|Birchleaf
|$2,146
|+9%
|Clinchco
|$2,129
|+8%
|Atkins
|$1,792
|-9%
|Burke
|$2,032
|+4%
|Mc Lean
|$2,018
|+3%
|Quantico
|$1,924
|-2%
|Springfield
|$2,076
|+6%
|Vienna
|$1,997
|+2%
|Rescue
|$1,956
|-0%
|Yorktown
|$1,802
|-8%
|Quinby
|$1,940
|-1%
|Poquoson
|$1,835
|-7%
|Petersburg
|$1,941
|-1%
|Boykins
|$1,979
|+1%
|Drewryville
|$1,960
|+0%
|Boydton
|$2,030
|+4%
|Pamplin
|$1,936
|-1%
|Red Oak
|$2,043
|+4%
|Rice
|$2,026
|+3%
|Willis Wharf
|$1,915
|-2%
|Glen Allen
|$1,863
|-5%
|Tasley
|$1,935
|-1%
|Fort Lee
|$1,906
|-3%
|Virginia State University
|$1,947
|-1%
|Ammon
|$1,990
|+2%
|Kents Store
|$1,977
|+1%
|Midlothian
|$1,889
|-4%
|White Stone
|$1,871
|-5%
|Leon
|$1,984
|+1%
|Carson
|$1,983
|+1%
|Disputanta
|$1,909
|-3%
|Valentines
|$1,998
|+2%
|Drakes Branch
|$2,012
|+3%
|Fort Mitchell
|$2,035
|+4%
|Ruther Glen
|$1,887
|-4%
|Chester Gap
|$1,925
|-2%
|Hume
|$1,891
|-4%
|Goldvein
|$1,915
|-2%
|Haywood
|$2,094
|+7%
|Sumerduck
|$1,927
|-2%
|Dumfries
|$1,996
|+2%
|Fairfax
|$1,994
|+2%
|Dunnsville
|$1,900
|-3%
|Greenway
|$2,002
|+2%
|Merrifield
|$2,047
|+4%
|West Mclean
|$2,039
|+4%
|Champlain
|$1,897
|-3%
|Kilmarnock
|$1,913
|-2%
|Ninde
|$1,912
|-2%
|Brooke
|$1,957
|-0%
|Irvington
|$1,911
|-3%
|Laneview
|$1,874
|-4%
|Lottsburg
|$1,899
|-3%
|Morattico
|$1,872
|-5%
|Nuttsville
|$1,876
|-4%
|Dinwiddie
|$1,999
|+2%
|Prince George
|$1,927
|-2%
|Charlotte Court House
|$2,026
|+3%
|Crewe
|$2,062
|+5%
|Keysville
|$2,017
|+3%
|Nottoway
|$2,046
|+4%
|Triangle
|$1,967
|+0%
|Hacksneck
|$1,933
|-1%
|Painter
|$1,935
|-1%
|Ruckersville
|$1,959
|-0%
|Beaumont
|$1,945
|-1%
|Bremo Bluff
|$2,000
|+2%
|Church View
|$1,903
|-3%
|Afton
|$1,907
|-3%
|Barboursville
|$1,955
|-0%
|Roseland
|$1,926
|-2%
|Aylett
|$1,880
|-4%
|Annandale
|$2,080
|+6%
|Fort Belvoir
|$2,118
|+8%
|Fort Myer
|$1,964
|+0%
|Dendron
|$2,030
|+4%
|Ebony
|$1,987
|+1%
|Freeman
|$1,992
|+2%
|Jarratt
|$1,981
|+1%
|Sutherland
|$1,982
|+1%
|Wakefield
|$2,026
|+3%
|Dillwyn
|$2,070
|+5%
|Randolph
|$2,005
|+2%
|Howardsville
|$1,985
|+1%
|Wingina
|$2,009
|+2%
|Big Rock
|$2,175
|+10%
|Bishop
|$2,099
|+7%
|Pounding Mill
|$2,042
|+4%
|Red Ash
|$2,051
|+5%
|Sealston
|$1,915
|-2%
|Wicomico Church
|$1,874
|-4%
|Linden
|$1,803
|-8%
|Saint Stephens Church
|$1,937
|-1%
|Saluda
|$1,902
|-3%
|Studley
|$1,889
|-4%
|Susan
|$1,910
|-3%
|Williamsburg
|$1,751
|-11%
|Prospect
|$1,975
|+1%
|Caret
|$1,907
|-3%
|Center Cross
|$1,880
|-4%
|Dahlgren
|$1,880
|-4%
|Hague
|$1,901
|-3%
|King George
|$1,925
|-2%
|Merry Point
|$1,875
|-4%
|Partlow
|$1,871
|-5%
|Rappahannock Academy
|$1,957
|-0%
|Mascot
|$1,860
|-5%
|Moseley
|$1,933
|-1%
|Accomac
|$1,912
|-2%
|Onancock
|$1,944
|-1%
|Bowling Green
|$1,965
|+0%
|Heathsville
|$1,903
|-3%
|Oldhams
|$1,899
|-3%
|Ophelia
|$1,855
|-5%
|Port Royal
|$1,967
|+0%
|Birdsnest
|$1,927
|-2%
|Cape Charles
|$1,922
|-2%
|Franktown
|$1,936
|-1%
|Harborton
|$1,935
|-1%
|South Hill
|$1,975
|+1%
|Critz
|$1,936
|-1%
|Floyd
|$1,910
|-3%
|Indian Valley
|$1,875
|-4%
|Pratts
|$1,965
|+0%
|Wolftown
|$1,961
|+0%
|Dutton
|$1,903
|-3%
|Mannboro
|$2,087
|+6%
|New Canton
|$2,082
|+6%
|Sandston
|$1,887
|-4%
|Ware Neck
|$1,909
|-3%
|Oakton
|$1,995
|+2%
|Edwardsville
|$1,898
|-3%
|Ladysmith
|$1,906
|-3%
|Temperanceville
|$1,926
|-2%
|Emporia
|$1,981
|+1%
|Franklin
|$1,997
|+2%
|Hopewell
|$1,925
|-2%
|Mc Kenney
|$2,001
|+2%
|Meredithville
|$1,969
|+0%
|Surry
|$2,000
|+2%
|Buckingham
|$2,055
|+5%
|Chase City
|$2,032
|+4%
|La Crosse
|$2,004
|+2%
|Colonial Beach
|$1,924
|-2%
|Mollusk
|$1,876
|-4%
|Rockville
|$1,855
|-6%
|Schley
|$1,872
|-5%
|Woods Cross Roads
|$1,846
|-6%
|Ordinary
|$1,899
|-3%
|Ruthville
|$1,930
|-2%
|Diggs
|$1,896
|-3%
|Maryus
|$1,899
|-3%
|Mineral
|$2,004
|+2%
|Shacklefords
|$1,913
|-2%
|Dunn Loring
|$2,027
|+3%
|Jersey
|$1,956
|-0%
|Gum Spring
|$1,978
|+1%
|Hartfield
|$1,900
|-3%
|King And Queen Court House
|$1,919
|-2%
|King William
|$1,895
|-3%
|Manakin Sabot
|$1,953
|-0%
|Mattaponi
|$1,906
|-3%
|New Kent
|$1,894
|-3%
|Walkerton
|$1,932
|-1%
|Doswell
|$1,867
|-5%
|Hanover
|$1,867
|-5%
|Locust Hill
|$1,903
|-3%
|Townsend
|$1,932
|-1%
|Wachapreague
|$1,918
|-2%
|Windsor
|$1,942
|-1%
|Fort Eustis
|$1,993
|+2%
|Glen Lyn
|$1,866
|-5%
|Martinsville
|$1,946
|-1%
|Saxe
|$2,004
|+2%
|Copper Hill
|$1,946
|-1%
|Machipongo
|$1,929
|-2%
|Onley
|$1,919
|-2%
|Ivy
|$1,889
|-4%
|Bena
|$1,862
|-5%
|Charles City
|$1,939
|-1%
|Moneta
|$1,905
|-3%
|Wilsons
|$2,002
|+2%
|Bracey
|$1,999
|+2%
|Clarksville
|$2,038
|+4%
|Lunenburg
|$2,066
|+5%
|Victoria
|$2,062
|+5%
|Claudville
|$1,905
|-3%
|Bassett
|$1,909
|-3%
|Buchanan
|$1,772
|-10%
|Goodview
|$1,863
|-5%
|Axton
|$2,009
|+3%
|Collinsville
|$1,906
|-3%
|Ferrum
|$1,966
|+0%
|Narrows
|$1,863
|-5%
|Newport
|$1,844
|-6%
|Assawoman
|$1,942
|-1%
|Carrsville
|$1,969
|+0%
|Craddockville
|$1,931
|-1%
|Hallwood
|$1,920
|-2%
|Wylliesburg
|$2,011
|+3%
|Boones Mill
|$1,932
|-1%
|Eggleston
|$1,853
|-6%
|Glade Hill
|$1,980
|+1%
|Hardy
|$1,867
|-5%
|Montvale
|$1,852
|-6%
|Fancy Gap
|$1,862
|-5%
|Galax
|$1,885
|-4%
|Laurel Fork
|$1,863
|-5%
|Bealeton
|$1,904
|-3%
|Elkwood
|$1,980
|+1%
|Jeffersonton
|$1,977
|+1%
|Reva
|$1,965
|+0%
|Lorton
|$2,084
|+6%
|Fork Union
|$1,977
|+1%
|Gloucester Point
|$1,888
|-4%
|Hadensville
|$2,005
|+2%
|Lightfoot
|$1,830
|-7%
|Little Plymouth
|$1,908
|-3%
|Louisa
|$2,001
|+2%
|Moon
|$1,905
|-3%
|New Point
|$1,906
|-3%
|Newtown
|$1,907
|-3%
|Oilville
|$1,979
|+1%
|Powhatan
|$2,044
|+4%
|Gasburg
|$1,991
|+2%
|Spring Grove
|$1,976
|+1%
|Brodnax
|$1,991
|+2%
|Kenbridge
|$2,059
|+5%
|Hayes
|$1,881
|-4%
|North
|$1,916
|-2%
|Burgess
|$1,901
|-3%
|Corbin
|$1,907
|-3%
|Farnham
|$1,891
|-4%
|Haynesville
|$1,888
|-4%
|Milford
|$1,907
|-3%
|Port Haywood
|$1,911
|-3%
|Wake
|$1,901
|-3%
|Wicomico
|$1,857
|-5%
|Stratford
|$1,901
|-3%
|Village
|$1,858
|-5%
|Sandy Point
|$1,933
|-1%
|Orlean
|$1,895
|-3%
|Withams
|$1,901
|-3%
|Bruington
|$1,940
|-1%
|Burr Hill
|$1,976
|+1%
|Lancaster
|$1,914
|-2%
|Locust Grove
|$1,979
|+1%
|Loretto
|$1,904
|-3%
|Montross
|$1,904
|-3%
|Nelson
|$2,024
|+3%
|Spout Spring
|$1,885
|-4%
|Cedar Bluff
|$2,028
|+3%
|Great Falls
|$2,023
|+3%
|Callaway
|$1,981
|+1%
|Check
|$1,954
|-0%
|Fieldale
|$1,924
|-2%
|New Castle
|$1,797
|-9%
|Aroda
|$1,974
|+1%
|Brandy Station
|$1,982
|+1%
|Brightwood
|$1,982
|+1%
|North Garden
|$1,891
|-4%
|Achilles
|$1,883
|-4%
|Barhamsville
|$1,904
|-3%
|Stafford
|$1,886
|-4%
|Madison
|$1,963
|+0%
|Midland
|$1,926
|-2%
|Rochelle
|$1,994
|+2%
|Syria
|$1,940
|-1%
|Woodville
|$1,975
|+1%
|Wallops Island
|$1,931
|-1%
|Davis Wharf
|$1,874
|-4%
|Eastville
|$1,966
|+0%
|Greenbush
|$1,924
|-2%
|Branchville
|$1,968
|+0%
|Dewitt
|$2,005
|+2%
|Rawlings
|$2,024
|+3%
|Stony Creek
|$1,996
|+2%
|Claremont
|$1,999
|+2%
|Baskerville
|$2,014
|+3%
|Green Bay
|$2,022
|+3%
|Red House
|$2,012
|+3%
|Goochland
|$2,002
|+2%
|Hardyville
|$1,900
|-3%
|Jetersville
|$2,089
|+6%
|Mathews
|$1,910
|-3%
|Millers Tavern
|$1,831
|-7%
|Sandy Hook
|$1,984
|+1%
|Severn
|$1,872
|-5%
|Montpelier
|$1,876
|-4%
|Palmyra
|$1,953
|-0%
|Quinque
|$1,921
|-2%
|Amelia Court House
|$2,100
|+7%
|Bohannon
|$1,908
|-3%
|Tappahannock
|$1,898
|-3%
|Capeville
|$1,946
|-1%
|Carrollton
|$1,996
|+2%
|Jenkins Bridge
|$1,917
|-2%
|Battery Park
|$1,960
|+0%
|Bloxom
|$1,914
|-2%
|Greenbackville
|$1,926
|-2%
|Isle Of Wight
|$1,948
|-1%
|Jamesville
|$1,934
|-1%
|Pungoteague
|$1,933
|-1%
|Chincoteague Island
|$1,935
|-1%
|Mears
|$1,933
|-1%
|New Church
|$1,942
|-1%
|Exmore
|$1,938
|-1%
|Horntown
|$1,937
|-1%
|Keller
|$1,934
|-1%
|Locustville
|$1,917
|-2%
|Marionville
|$1,933
|-1%
|Nelsonia
|$1,940
|-1%
|Oyster
|$1,928
|-2%
|Atlantic
|$1,935
|-1%
|Belle Haven
|$1,930
|-2%
|Melfa
|$1,935
|-1%
|Modest Town
|$1,930
|-2%
|Nassawadox
|$1,932
|-1%
|Parksley
|$1,916
|-2%
|Fairfax Station
|$2,027
|+3%
|Batesville
|$1,914
|-2%
|Crozet
|$1,890
|-4%
|Gordonsville
|$2,000
|+2%
|Warsaw
|$1,853
|-6%
|Woodford
|$1,965
|+0%
|Radiant
|$1,994
|+2%
|Viewtown
|$1,954
|-0%
|Hudgins
|$1,841
|-6%
|Manquin
|$1,918
|-2%
|Onemo
|$1,903
|-3%
|Providence Forge
|$1,899
|-3%
|Stevensville
|$1,911
|-2%
|Topping
|$1,900
|-3%
|Urbanna
|$1,899
|-3%
|Water View
|$1,888
|-4%
|White Marsh
|$1,860
|-5%
|Esmont
|$1,931
|-1%
|Orange
|$2,011
|+3%
|Piney River
|$1,921
|-2%
|Shipman
|$1,929
|-2%
|Troy
|$2,000
|+2%
|Arvonia
|$2,064
|+5%
|Cumberland
|$2,092
|+7%
|Faber
|$1,905
|-3%
|Stevensburg
|$1,976
|+1%
|Castleton
|$1,980
|+1%
|Etlan
|$1,963
|+0%
|Greenwood
|$1,872
|-5%
|Keswick
|$1,945
|-1%
|Lovingston
|$1,927
|-2%
|Stanardsville
|$1,951
|-0%
|Oakpark
|$1,987
|+1%
|Rapidan
|$1,976
|+1%
|Thornburg
|$1,866
|-5%
|Flint Hill
|$1,976
|+1%
|Huntly
|$1,928
|-2%
|Markham
|$1,887
|-4%
|Keene
|$1,902
|-3%
|Nellysford
|$1,927
|-2%
|Ark
|$1,887
|-4%
|Beaverdam
|$1,887
|-4%
|Columbia
|$2,046
|+4%
|Covesville
|$1,886
|-4%
|Locust Dale
|$1,979
|+1%
|Montpelier Station
|$1,979
|+1%
|Schuyler
|$1,940
|-1%
|Tyro
|$1,907
|-3%
|Bumpass
|$1,934
|-1%
|Rollins Fork
|$1,926
|-2%
|Spotsylvania
|$1,888
|-4%
|Weems
|$1,912
|-2%
|Crozier
|$1,974
|+1%
|Banco
|$1,989
|+1%
|Lignum
|$1,976
|+1%
|Mitchells
|$1,963
|+0%
|Remington
|$1,912
|-2%
|Washington
|$1,972
|+1%
|Free Union
|$1,886
|-4%
|Rhoadesville
|$1,976
|+1%
|Ruby
|$1,897
|-3%
|Sharps
|$1,849
|-6%
|Sparta
|$1,916
|-2%
|Bentonville
|$1,765
|-10%
|Boston
|$1,984
|+1%
|Sperryville
|$1,979
|+1%
|Dyke
|$1,954
|-0%
|Catharpin
|$1,887
|-4%
|Foster
|$1,902
|-3%
|Jamaica
|$1,895
|-3%
|Lanexa
|$1,915
|-2%
|Maidens
|$1,981
|+1%
|Huddleston
|$1,906
|-3%
Estimate your car insurance cost in Virginia
Understanding the landscape of car insurance in Virginia can sometimes feel like navigating a winding road. To streamline your journey and help you gain clarity on potential costs, use our calculator for a tailored estimate of Virginia auto insurance premiums.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.