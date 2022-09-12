Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Virginia for 2024
Based on Bankrate's research, Utica National is one of the cheapest insurance companies for Virginia drivers.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Virginia
When looking for cheap auto insurance in Virginia, consider your situation and the type of coverage you're looking for. Virginia drivers pay an average of $657 for state-mandated minimum coverage and $1,960 for full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance. This is lower than the national averages, which are $740 for minimum and $2,542 for full coverage. Your own rates are likely to differ based on characteristics such as your age, credit rating and driving history.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Utica National
- Cheapest company for full coverage: Travelers
- Cheapest company for drivers with prior incidents: Travelers and Utica National
- Cheapest company for young drivers: Utica National
Cheapest car insurance in Virginia for minimum coverage
Like most states, Virginia has minimum requirements for car insurance. In most cases, you need to buy coverage to at least these levels in order to drive legally in the state. Minimum coverage includes liability only, which pays for damages and medical costs for those in the other car if you are in an at-fault accident. The average cost of minimum coverage is $657, but you may be able to find cheaper insurance by shopping around. Here are some companies offering the cheapest insurance in VA, with Utica National in the top spot:
Minimum coverage requirements for Virginia drivers
Drivers in Virginia are required to carry minimum liability coverage unless the driver is willing to pay the uninsured vehicle fee. The uninsured vehicle fee is a $500 fee paid directly to the DMV that allows you to drive without insurance for 12 months, but does not provide you with any insurance coverage. According to Virginia state law, minimum coverage includes:
- $30,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $60,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $20,000 property damage liability per accident
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverages must be offered, but can be declined in writing. Purchasing only the minimum required coverage could put drivers in Virginia in a vulnerable situation. There is no guarantee minimum coverage would cover the entire cost of an at-fault accident — nor will it provide any payment towards the repair or replacement of your own vehicle — which can make it even more difficult to financially recover from an accident. In addition, you may be required to carry full coverage if you have an auto loan, since your lender will want to protect their investment in your vehicle.
Cheapest car insurance in Virginia for full coverage
Full coverage includes all the liability elements of minimum coverage, but adds in collision and comprehensive insurance. These types of coverage help pay for damage to your own car after an accident or other vehicle mishap. Although it generally costs more, full coverage may protect you more fully after an accident. The average cost of full coverage in Virginia is $1,960. You may find the cheapest car insurance in Virginia from one of the following carriers, including Travelers, which had the lowest annual premium rate:
|Insurance Company
|Average monthly premium
|Average annual premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$91
|
$1,098
|
- $862
|
Utica National
|
$93
|
$1,116
|
- $844
|
$100
|
$1,203
|
- $757
|
Virginia Farm Bureau
|
$102
|
$1,219
|
- $741
|
$111
|
$1,329
|
- $631
Cheapest car insurance in Virginia for drivers with prior incidents
In general, the cheapest car insurance rates in Virginia will be earned by drivers with a clean driving record. When you have moving violations on your record, your insurer assumes that you are more likely to be involved in an accident. They cover this increased risk by charging you more for your policy. Whatever your driving record, though, you may be able to find more affordable coverage by considering one of the companies we review below.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Travelers
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Travelers
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Travelers
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Virginia with a speeding ticket: Travelers
Even a single speeding ticket conviction can impact your ability to find cheap insurance in Virginia. Safe drivers almost always earn the lowest rates. A speeding ticket indicates that you may take risks when you drive, making you more likely to be involved in an accident. In fact, a speeding ticket in Virginia increases the average cost of car insurance by several hundred dollars on average according to Bankrate's research. However, since each company determines rates differently, you may find cheap car insurance in Virginia after a speeding ticket at the following insurers. Travelers, which provides policies for members of the military and their families, offers the lowest rates.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$433
|
$1,479
|
Utica National
|
$505
|
$1,590
|
$516
|
$1,660
|
Virginia Farm Bureau
|
$525
|
$1,500
|
$537
|
$1,924
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Virginia with an at-fault accident: Travelers
Accidents are never a good thing, but when you are found to be at fault in one, either fully or partially, you may find your insurance premium increasing. If your policy includes accident forgiveness, a single accident may not lead to an increase, but it's still best to avoid accidents at all costs and to practice safe driving in order to ensure road safety and avoid being found at-fault for a collision. Travelers and a few other carriers offer lower average rates for those who find themselves in this position.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$463
|
$1,531
|
Virginia Farm Bureau
|
$483
|
$1,338
|
Utica National
|
$487
|
$1,533
|
$629
|
$2,273
|
$645
|
$2,061
Cheapest car insurance in Virginia for high-risk drivers: Travelers
High-risk drivers are those who are more likely to partake in risky driving behaviors and file claims. If your insurer puts you in this category, you are likely to pay more for your insurance to help mitigate this risk. There are a number of infractions that can lead to you being considered high-risk, but perhaps the most serious is a conviction for DUI. A single instance of driving under the influence on your record can lead to significant increases in your premium rate and may even make you ineligible for coverage. Multiple DUIs can lead to even more serious consequences, including suspension of your license. Companies such as Travelers may be able to offer you affordable coverage if you are considered high risk.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$539
|
$1,649
|
Virginia Farm Bureau
|
$543
|
$1,528
|
$607
|
$1,697
|
$712
|
$2,076
|
$766
|
$2,601
Bankrate’s take: Not all insurers will write policies for those who have been convicted of a DUI. Some — such as State Farm — consider the risk of a future accident to be too high, and thus they will turn down policy applications for those with this mark on their license. If you have a DUI, be aware that you may need to switch companies if your current policy is with a company that is no longer willing to work with you because you are in the high-risk category.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Virginia
In most states, age is one of the factors that insurers take into account when determining premium rates. Generally, teens pay more for their policies than any other age group, mainly because they lack experience behind the wheel and are statistically more likely than any other group to be involved in accidents. Having said that, it is possible to find cheap car insurance for young adults by shopping around — but be aware that the most affordable rates will be for teens who have a clean driving record.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Utica National
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: Utica National
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Utica National
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Travelers
Cheapest Virginia car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Utica National
Teen drivers have less driving experience than older, more experienced drivers, making them higher risk for accidents. Because they are more likely than any other age group to be involved in accidents, they generally pay higher premiums for their car insurance, whether they are on their parents' policy or their own. Teens may be able to save money by taking advantage of teen and student discounts. Here are the insurers who are writing some of the cheapest car insurance in Virginia for teens.
Bankrate’s take: Generally, teens have only been driving for a few years — or even less — and are still learning how to handle complex traffic and other driving situations. In addition, some teens may not realize the dangers of risky behavior like texting while driving. These characteristics are the reason why insurers often charge teens a much higher rate than other drivers, even if they have a clean record. Teens may be able to save money by remaining on their parents' policy for as long as possible, as we've noted with the rates above.
Cheapest Virginia car insurance for teens with a ticket: Utica National
Earning a single ticket may be enough to increase a teen's policy costs. If you or your teen are in this situation, you may want to consider Utica National or one of our other choices below for cheap insurance.
Cheapest Virginia car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Utica National
Utica National was again the best option when it came to lowest average rates for teens with an at-fault accident. A single accident may be enough for insurers to consider your teen an at-risk driver. Taking a defensive driving course may help lower rates if this is the case.
Bankrate’s take: One option you may want to consider if you have a teen driver in your household is adding an endorsement for accident forgiveness to your policy. There are a few insurers who include this in a basic policy, but for most, you will need to pay extra to have it included. This endorsement means your insurer will not raise rates after your (or your teen driver's) at-fault accident. Restrictions may apply, however, so it's worth talking to a knowledgeable agent if you are considering this.
Cheapest Virginia car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Travelers
Possibly the most serious infraction a young driver can have on their license is a DUI. Most insurers take this very seriously, and some may not be willing to write a policy for a young driver who has one on their license. If you have earned a DUI, you may want to consider Travelers for cheap insurance options.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$811
|
$2,657
|
$1,031
|
$3,220
|
Utica National
|
$1,091
|
$3,414
|
Virginia Farm Bureau
|
$1,331
|
$3,821
|
$1,385
|
$4,580
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Virginia
One factor that plays an important role in determining how much you will pay for your car insurance in Virginia is your ZIP code. If you live in a high crime area or a neighborhood that sees more than the average number of car accidents, you may pay more for your policy. Urban areas tend to have higher rates than rural areas, due to increased traffic congestion, which can lead to more accidents. Here are sample rates in some of Virginia's regions:
Cheapest cities in Virginia for car insurance
|City
|City average annual min coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance carrier
|Company average annual premium
|
New Castle
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$515
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Utica National
|
Company average annual premium
$268
|
Buchanan
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$517
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Utica National
|
Company average annual premium
$264
|
Paint Bank
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$523
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Utica National
|
Company average annual premium
$268
|
Bentonville
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$526
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Utica National
|
Company average annual premium
$219
|
Bristol
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$522
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Donegal
|
Company average annual premium
$246
Cheapest car insurance in larger cities in Virginia
|City
|City average annual min coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance carrier
|Company average annual premium
|
Richmond
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$689
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Utica National
|
Company average annual premium
$329
|
Chesapeake
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$715
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Travelers
|
Company average annual premium
$358
|
Newport News
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$719
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Travelers
|
Company average annual premium
$347
|
Virginia Beach
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$740
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Travelers
|
Company average annual premium
$368
|
Norfolk
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$748
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Travelers
|
Company average annual premium
$370
Car insurance discounts in Virginia
Discounts can be your best allies when looking for ways to save on car insurance in Virginia. Most insurers offer a handful of discount options, and many of them are easy to qualify for. Here are some common ones for Virginia drivers:
- Young driver discounts: Your teen driver may qualify for any number of young driver discounts, such as for maintaining a good academic standing in high school or college. They may also earn a discount if they are away at school and live more than 100 miles away while on their parents’ policy.
- Protective device discounts: Since most newer cars feature elements such as anti-lock brakes and air bags, protective device discounts may be easy to qualify for. You may also save if you have a security or alarm system installed in your vehicle.
- Safe driver discounts: Taking a defensive driving course is likely to earn you a discount off your premium. Additionally, there may be savings if you go a certain number of years without filing a claim — usually three to five. Your insurer may also offer a telematics program, which monitors your driving skills in real time and offers savings for safe driving habits.
- Bundling discount: If you have one or more policies with a single company, you're likely to see savings. Bundles with auto and homeowners or renters insurance tend to yield the most savings, but there may also be savings if you have multiple cars insured on your policy.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate increases filed by insurance companies and are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to a 40-year-old married parent’s policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.