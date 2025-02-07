How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Virginia

Paying the fine isn’t the only financial consequence of getting a speeding ticket in Virginia. The average full coverage premium for Virginia drivers with a speeding ticket is 21 percent higher than drivers with clean records — increasing from $2,136 to $2,591. Speeding tickets are fairly common, so there are still strategies that may help you save even with a less-than-perfect record.

How much is a speeding ticket in Virginia?

Rather than a set fee, per Virginia state law, the fine if you are caught speeding is $6 for every mile over the limit in addition to a $51 processing fee. In a school or construction zone, the fine for speeding increases to $7 per mile over the limit. Exceeding the speed limit in a residential district incurs an $8 per mile over fine, plus a $200 fee and the $51 processing fee.

For example, if you’re wondering how much a 15-over speeding ticket is in Virginia, remember that it will partly depend on where you are when you are caught speeding. But expect to pay at least $141 ($6 times 15, plus $51).

You may also face other penalties, depending on your speed. Excessive speeding can lead to license suspension. If you are convicted of driving 20 mph or more over the speed limit, it may be considered reckless driving, which is a class 1 misdemeanor and can result in fines, possible jail time and a criminal record.

For speeding tickets in Virginia, points may also be added to your license. After a certain number of points on your record, your license could be suspended. Each speeding violation results in four points and will typically stay on your record for five years.

The cheapest car insurance for Virginia drivers with a speeding ticket

If you have earned a speeding ticket and seen a significant increase in your insurance premium, you may want to see if you can find cheaper Virginia coverage with another carrier. Since every insurer uses its own method of determining rates, you may find coverage elsewhere that is more reasonable than what you are currently paying. When you begin your search for cheap insurance, you might want to consider the companies below, which have a reputation for writing cheap car insurance after a ticket in Virginia.

Company Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket % difference after speeding ticket Nationwide $1,059 $1,322 25% Countryway $1,181 $1,820 54% Travelers $1,181 $1,588 34% USAA $1,231 $1,503 22% Erie $1,658 $1,743 5%

What to do after a speeding ticket in Virginia

Virginia state law has clear penalties for drivers with moving violations on their licenses. Although infractions may increase your insurance rates, there are still ways to potentially lower your car insurance costs. Here are a couple of tactics to obtain affordable rates for the coverage you need, even with marks on your driving history.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

An easy way to find affordable coverage is to ask for quotes from a range of insurers, to see which can offer you the lowest price. Quotes are generally free and can often be obtained easily and quickly at the carrier’s website or with a phone call to a local agent. When asking for quotes from more than one carrier, be sure to ask for the same levels and types of coverage from each, so you can do an apples-to-apples comparison.

Look for discounts

When comparison shopping, another way to save money is to ask about available discounts. Even if you decide to stay with your current provider, it can be a good idea to review current discounts once a year since you may qualify for new ones based on your ongoing loyalty to the company or changing life circumstances. Here are some of the more common discounts available to Virginia drivers:

Bundling: The majority of insurers offer discounts when you purchase multiple policies from them. Typically, this involves consolidating your home or renters insurance with your car insurance under the same provider, but other insurance products may qualify as well.

The majority of insurers offer discounts when you purchase multiple policies from them. Typically, this involves consolidating your home or renters insurance with your car insurance under the same provider, but other insurance products may qualify as well. Defensive driving course: Insurance companies sometimes offer discounts to drivers who complete an approved defensive driving course. Potential savings range from 5 to 20 percent on your premium, depending on the insurer and state regulations.

Insurance companies sometimes offer discounts to drivers who complete an approved defensive driving course. Potential savings range from 5 to 20 percent on your premium, depending on the insurer and state regulations. Telematics: An increasing number of insurers offer optional telematics programs for real-time assessment of your driving habits. By installing an app on your smartphone and allowing your insurer to track your behaviors while behind the wheel, safe drivers may receive discounts of up to 40 percent.

An increasing number of insurers offer optional telematics programs for real-time assessment of your driving habits. By installing an app on your smartphone and allowing your insurer to track your behaviors while behind the wheel, safe drivers may receive discounts of up to 40 percent. Multi-car: Families owning more than one vehicle could reduce costs by insuring all vehicles with a single insurer. This streamlines insurance management and you’ll likely pay a consolidated premium for all vehicles.

Consider your coverage options

Although Virginia has minimum insurance requirements, you still have choices to make about the types and levels of coverage you purchase. Most insurance experts advise carrying higher liability limits to better financially protect yourself in the event you cause an accident.

You may also have optional types of coverage. Many drivers, for example, include collision and comprehensive coverage in their policy. But if your car is aging and you have paid off any car loans, you could consider dropping it. Collision, for example, covers the costs of repairs to your own car after an at-fault accident. But if your car is old enough that it makes more sense to purchase a newer vehicle than to fix the old one after an accident, you could potentially drop this coverage and save money on your policy.

You might also want to consider your deductible amount. In general, the higher your deductible, the lower your premium. Just be careful to only increase your deductible to a level you would be comfortable paying if necessary.

Frequently asked questions

Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down Icon Technically, you do not have to tell your insurer about your speeding ticket. The company will likely find out, however, during the renewal process, and you may see an increase in your premium at that point. If you are uncertain about the steps to take after a moving violation, a call to your insurance agent can answer your questions and ensure that you are adhering to your policy’s requirements.

What is the cheapest car insurance company? Caret Down Icon There is no single company that is the cheapest for everyone. Your premium is determined based on a range of factors that are unique to you and your vehicle. Since characteristics vary from person to person, so do rates. Having said that, Auto-Owners, USAA and Geico are among the companies that consistently offer low average rates , per Bankrate’s research, so it may benefit you to start your search for cheap car insurance by getting quotes from them.

Does Virginia use speeding ticket points? Caret Down Icon Yes, Virginia does use a points system. Moving violations of any kind are likely to result in a number of points being added to your driving record. These points stay on your license for a certain number of years, and earning enough of them can result in further penalties. For speeding, you are likely to earn four points, regardless of how fast you were going. These points will remain a part of your driving record for five years.

