Average cost of car insurance in West Virginia for 2024
The 2023 average annual cost of car insurance in West Virginia is $1,580 for full coverage and $421 for minimum coverage.
How much is car insurance in West Virginia?
Navigating the landscape of car insurance rates in West Virginia can be a challenge. At Bankrate, we leverage our team’s insurance expertise and in-depth analysis of rate data from Quadrant Information Services to provide credible insurance insights. The 2023 average car insurance cost in West Virginia is $421 per year for minimum coverage and $1,580 per year for full coverage. It's essential to remember that these figures are averages and individual premiums may vary based on various factors.
Key takeaways
- The average monthly car insurance rate in West Virginia is $35 for minimum coverage and $132 for full coverage.
- Drivers with poor credit in West Virginia pay an average of 70 percent more for car insurance than those with good credit.
- Based on average rates, having a DUI conviction on your record in West Virginia could double your premium.
- Young drivers who opt to stay on their parent’s policy could save around 40 percent on their car insurance premiums.
West Virginia car insurance rates by city
Your West Virginia car insurance cost can vary based on the city you live in. Differences in crime statistics, weather events, parts and repair costs may all contribute to higher or lower rates in certain cities. The table below shows average rates in 10 of the most populated West Virginia cities. If you live in Charleston, Huntington or Parkersburg, rates are close to the state average, whereas drivers in Morgantown and Wheeling save an average of 7 and 8 percent, respectively.
|West Virginia city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from West Virginia avg. annual full coverage premium
|Beckley
|$134
|$1,610
|2%
|Bluefield
|$131
|$1,573
|0%
|Charleston
|$131
|$1,576
|0%
|Clarksburg
|$125
|$1,497
|-5%
|Huntington
|$134
|$1,603
|1%
|Moundsville
|$124
|$1,491
|-6%
|Morgantown
|$122
|$1,468
|-7%
|Parkersburg
|$131
|$1,566
|-1%
|Weirton
|$123
|$1,480
|-6%
|Wheeling
|$121
|$1,447
|-8%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in West Virginia
As in many states, in West Virginia, age plays a significant role in determining car insurance costs. Statistically, younger drivers are associated with a higher risk of accidents due to inexperience with driving, which typically results in higher premiums. However, as drivers mature and gain more experience behind the wheel, rates tend to decrease, reflecting a lower risk level. The rates presented in the tables below pertain to drivers on their own car insurance policies.
Conversely, the figures for younger drivers (showcased further down the page) reflect the average you can expect when a young driver is added to their parents’ policy. Notably, age and gender may influence rates differently across states, for instance, age is not a determining factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts, just as gender does not affect rates in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in West Virginia
|Average annual full coverage premium in West Virginia
|Age 16*
|$295
|$3,536
|Age 18
|$434
|$5,209
|Age 20
|$311
|$3,730
|Age 25
|$166
|$1,996
|Age 30
|$141
|$1,689
|Age 40
|$133
|$1,597
|Age 50
|$123
|$1,478
|Age 60
|$118
|$1,416
|Age 70
|$129
|$1,544
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in West Virginia
|Average annual full coverage premium in West Virginia
|Age 16*
|$257
|$3,089
|Age 18
|$365
|$4,378
|Age 20
|$256
|$3,160
|Age 25
|$155
|$1,858
|Age 30
|$137
|$1,639
|Age 40
|$130
|$1,563
|Age 50
|$121
|$1,455
|Age 60
|$116
|$1,396
|Age 70
|$127
|$1,522
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: West Virginia car insurance rates can differ between genders for various reasons. Insurers use historical data to assess the likelihood of future claims and this data has often indicated differences in driving behaviors between male and female drivers. For instance, some studies suggest that male drivers are more prone to engage in risky behaviors such as speeding or driving under the influence, leading to higher accident rates. On the other hand, female drivers might tend to file more minor claims. While these generalizations don't apply to every individual, insurance companies use these trends to inform their rate-setting processes. However, every insurance company has its own algorithm for evaluating risk and this is just one of many factors considered when determining premiums.
Cost considerations for young drivers in West Virginia
Young drivers may be able to offset some of their high insurance costs by remaining insured on their parents' policy rather than purchasing their own. Note that carriers generally require drivers to live at home to be listed on their parents' policy.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in West Virginia
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in West Virginia
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$3,312
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,114
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,880
|$4,793
|66%
|Age 19
|$2,510
|$3,791
|51%
|Age 20
|$2,370
|$3,445
|45%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in West Virginia?
A driver's record will considerably influence their car insurance premium. Incidents such as speeding, at-fault accidents and DUIs are viewed by insurers as indications of higher risk. For example, a speeding ticket might result in a moderate rate increase, while a DUI can substantially elevate premiums due to the severe risks associated with intoxicated driving. Comparing the average cost of car insurance in West Virginia for drivers with one of these incidents to those with a clean driving record shows that maintaining a clean driving history can lead to more favorable premiums.
The table below illustrates the variance in average rates based on driving incidents.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in West Virginia
|Percentage increase from West Virginia avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,580
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,843
|17%
|At-fault accident
|$2,202
|39%
|DUI conviction
|$3,014
|91%
*The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in West Virginia by credit tier
Another factor that can affect West Virginia car insurance rates is your credit-based insurance score. Drivers with excellent credit histories save an average of 15 percent on the average cost of car insurance in West Virginia. Those within an average credit tier pay about 10 percent more than average, while poor credit could mean paying an average of 70 percent more for auto insurance.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in West Virginia
|Percentage change from West Virginia avg. annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$2,688
|70%
|Average
|$1,733
|10%
|Good
|$1,580
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,348
|-15%
West Virginia car insurance rates by vehicle type
Did you know that the vehicle you drive impacts your auto insurance rates? Insurance companies may charge different rates based on the make and model of your vehicle. These differences may be the result of varying safety features, repair costs, theft rates and other criteria.
|Vehicle
|Average annual full coverage premium in West Virginia
|BMW 330i
|$2,055
|Ford F-150
|$1,316
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,365
|Toyota Camry
|N/A
|Toyota Prius
|$1,663
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in West Virginia
Navigating the multitude of car insurance options and trying to anticipate your potential premium might seem like a confusing task. However, Bankrate's convenient calculator widget aims to simplify the process. By entering a few key details, our tool offers a ballpark figure of what you might pay for coverage in West Virginia. While it doesn't provide a precise quote, it does offer a glimpse at what you could expect your rate to be to help you plan your finances.
How to save on car insurance in West Virginia
Car insurance is a necessary expenditure, but that doesn’t mean it has to break the bank. While West Virginia car insurance rates can be influenced by multiple factors, there are proactive steps drivers can take to alleviate some of these costs. In addition to the benefit of maintaining a clean driving record, there are several other strategies that could potentially lower your premium in West Virginia.
- Ask about discounts: Most car insurance companies offer at least a handful of discounts. Reviewing discounts when comparing quotes and when your policy renews each year could help ensure you're taking advantage of all relevant savings opportunities.
- Check your mileage: If you carpool to work or work from home, you may be able to get a low-mileage discount on your auto insurance. The less miles you drive per year, the better the discount savings could be.
- Review your coverage selections: If you own an older car, you may be able to remove comprehensive and collision coverage if the cost of these coverage types is more expensive or on par with the value of the vehicle. Increasing deductibles may be another way to save, but you'll want to make sure you can pay the higher deductible or repair your car out of pocket in a pinch if you are involved in an accident.
- Shop around and compare quotes: Each year when your auto insurance is scheduled to renew, consider taking time to compare several quotes from different companies to ensure you're still getting the cheapest rate. You may be able to save money without changing your coverage just by switching carriers.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.