Car insurance is a legal requirement in West Virginia. In order to drive on public roads, all drivers must purchase certain amounts of bodily injury and property damage liability. Additionally, you need to carry proof of insurance in your vehicle at all times. Although a legitimate car insurance carrier will not sell you a policy that does not fulfill state requirements, this guide covers what those requirements are and why you may want to purchase more than the legal minimum.

Car insurance laws in West Virginia

Per the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), West Virginia car insurance laws specify that all car insurance policies must have the following coverage types with at least these limits:

$25,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 in property damage liability

All West Virginia auto insurance companies are required by law to offer uninsured motorist coverage, but you can decline this coverage in writing. This kind of coverage adds a layer of financial protection if you are involved in an accident with a driver who does not have car insurance (or has a policy below the legal limit). At minimum, all insurers must offer these amounts of uninsured motorist coverage:

$25,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$50,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$25,000 uninsured motorist property damage.

In addition to carrying the coverage types listed above, West Virginia car insurance laws also require drivers to carry proof of insurance in their vehicles and to keep their addresses up to date with the DMV.

Liability insurance in West Virginia

Most states’ minimum insurance limits include liability insurance. This type of car insurance is designed to pay for the damage you cause in an accident, whether that’s to another person or their property. For those who purchase the minimum required coverage in West Virginia, payouts are capped at $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for medical expenses and $25,000 per accident for property damage.

That said, most insurance experts note that purchasing the state’s bare-minimum coverage may leave you financially vulnerable. If you cause an accident and the damage exceeds your insurance limits, you could be held liable for the remaining amount and sued if you can’t afford to pay. Although it will increase your insurance premium, selecting higher liability limits may help you avoid high out-of-pocket expenses in this situation.

Keep in mind that liability insurance provides coverage for other drivers’ injuries and property damage, but it typically doesn’t cover your costs. You can bolster your plan by adding collision insurance, which helps repair your vehicle after a crash regardless of fault, and comprehensive insurance, which helps pay for non-collision-related damage (like damage from fire, theft, vandalism, falling objects and animals). Altogether, this is commonly called full coverage car insurance.

If you are unsure how much insurance coverage you need, consider reviewing your situation with a licensed insurance agent.

Penalties for driving without insurance in West Virginia

Because car insurance is designed to financially protect everyone on the road, driving without insurance can come with hefty penalties in West Virginia. Drivers without proof of insurance — and those who aren’t insured at all — may face the following consequences:

Driver’s license suspension

Vehicle registration suspension

Fines and/or jail time

Reinstatement fees of $50 to $100 or more

Other fees

If you provide fraudulent insurance information to the West Virginia DMV, your license could be suspended for 90 days. Additionally, you may face vehicle revocation and could even be prosecuted, risking a fine of up to $1,000 and jail time of up to one year.

Additional auto insurance coverage options in West Virginia

In addition to liability-only and full coverage policies, other types of insurance may be available in West Virginia, depending on your carrier. While adding coverage types, or endorsements, will increase your premium, it could save you money down the road. Here are a few common endorsement options you might find with West Virginia car insurance companies:

Personal injury protection: Personal injury protection, or PIP, can help injured parties cover medical expenses, lost wages, funeral costs or other essential services.

Personal injury protection, or PIP, can help injured parties cover medical expenses, lost wages, funeral costs or other essential services. Roadside assistance: Roadside assistance coverage can potentially assist you if you run out of gas, get locked out of your car, need to be towed, require a tire change or are otherwise stranded.

Roadside assistance coverage can potentially assist you if you run out of gas, get locked out of your car, need to be towed, require a tire change or are otherwise stranded. Rental coverage: Rental car coverage could help pay for the cost of a rental car if your insured vehicle is being repaired due to a covered loss.

Frequently asked questions