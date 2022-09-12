Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in West Virginia for 2024
Bankrate’s extensive study found that Encompass, Erie and USAA may offer the cheapest car insurance in West Virginia.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
The cheapest car insurance companies in West Virginia
According to rate data from analytics company Quadrant Information Services, the average annual cost for a full coverage car insurance policy in West Virginia is $1,580 while minimum coverage averages $421 per year. If you’re wondering how to save on car insurance in West Virginia, a good tactic may be to shop with companies known to offer low rates for your particular circumstances. For example, some carriers’ underwriting algorithms might be friendlier to younger drivers than others, leading to lower base rates for policies including teen drivers. We’ve curated a list of some of the cheapest car insurance companies below for a variety of situations:
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Encompass
- Cheapest company for full coverage: Encompass
- Cheapest company for drivers with prior incidents: Erie
- Cheapest company for young drivers: Encompass
Cheapest car insurance in West Virginia for minimum coverage
Drivers in West Virginia must maintain a minimum level of auto coverage in order to legally drive. In WV, a liability-only policy will meet this requirement. These policies tend to be the cheapest insurance in West Virginia, though drivers may want to consider full coverage for better financial protection in the event of an accident. The cheapest carrier in West Virginia for minimum coverage auto policies is Encompass, with an average monthly premium of $22.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs. state avg. for min coverage
|
$22
|
$266
|
- $155
|
$23
|
$270
|
- $151
|
$26
|
$316
|
- $105
|
$27
|
$326
|
- $95
|
$28
|
$339
|
- $82
Minimum coverage requirements for West Virginia drivers
West Virginia law mandates that drivers must have a minimum level of liability coverage to drive legally, including:
- $25,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $50,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $25,000 property damage liability per accident
- $25,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $50,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $25,000 uninsured motorist property damage per accident
If you can afford to — especially if you have assets such as a home or business — you may want to increase your car insurance limits for better financial protection. If you cause more than $25,000 or $50,000 in damage and injuries to others in an accident, you may be putting yourself at risk of paying out of pocket for costs above your coverage limits. In addition, liability insurance only pays for damages you cause to others. It won’t cover the repair or replacement of your own vehicle after an at-fault accident. But full coverage, which is typically comprised of comprehensive and collision insurance, will.
Cheapest car insurance in West Virginia for full coverage
Full coverage auto insurance policies in West Virginia are typically more expensive than minimum coverage policies. However, they offer drivers better financial protection in the event of an accident, regardless of fault. Even still, there are ways to find affordable full coverage in the state. Per Bankrate’s research, Encompass and Nationwide offer some of the cheapest average full coverage car insurance in West Virginia, so it may be worthwhile to start your search by getting quotes from them.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs. state avg. for full coverage
|
$84
|
$1,012
|
- $568
|
$94
|
$1,122
|
- $458
|
$96
|
$1,151
|
- $429
|
$105
|
$1,263
|
- $317
|
$112
|
$1,349
|
- $231
Cheapest car insurance in West Virginia for drivers with prior incidents
Drivers in West Virginia with prior incidents on their driving record, such as a DUI, speeding ticket or at-fault accident, may see their car insurance premiums rise as a result. However, there are providers in the state who offer cheap insurance policies in these situations.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Erie
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Erie
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Erie
Cheapest insurance company for drivers in West Virginia with a speeding ticket: Erie
Unfortunately, getting a speeding ticket conviction is something that many drivers may experience at some point in their lives. The good news is that you may still find cheap West Virginia car insurance even with a speeding ticket on your record. In fact, all of the companies below offer average or below-average rates for drivers with a speeding ticket:
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Erie
|$280
|$1,313
|Encompass
|$302
|$1,151
|Westfield
|$339
|$1,515
|USAA
|$373
|$1,580
|State Farm
|$374
|$1,380
Cheapest insurance company for drivers in West Virginia with an at-fault accident: Erie
Getting into an at-fault accident will usually increase the premium on your car insurance. Statistically, getting into one at-fault accident could lead to more claims, so insurance companies raise rates accordingly to offset this heightened risk. Even so, you might find cheap auto insurance in West Virginia by requesting quotes from these companies — most of them offer rates lower than the state average.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Erie
|$302
|$1,392
|Encompass
|$342
|$1,324
|Westfield
|$402
|$1,808
|State Farm
|$416
|$1,447
|USAA
|$482
|$2,020
Cheapest rates in West Virginia for high-risk drivers: Erie
Certain types of driving incidents could lead your car insurance company to deem you a high-risk driver. Among these are DUIs, which may be the most severe high-risk infraction. Finding cheap insurance in West Virginia after a DUI conviction may be challenging. We’ve listed some of the lowest rates we could find for West Virginians with a DUI, but you may still want to contact companies for more information, as not all drivers with a DUI may qualify for coverage.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Erie
|$442
|$1,923
|USAA
|$567
|$2,556
|Allstate
|$698
|$3,533
|Nationwide
|$747
|$1,963
|Westfield
|$810
|$3,717
Bankrate’s take: While there are car insurance providers in West Virginia that extend coverage to drivers convicted of a DUI, not all of them will, even if they’ve been included in our list above. Companies may determine that these drivers are more prone to getting in accidents or causing damage, and are too risky to cover as a result. Drivers in West Virginia who have been convicted of a DUI and are looking for new coverage should be aware that they may need to shop around in order to find a company that will insure them.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in West Virginia
In West Virginia, younger drivers like teens and young adults will tend to have higher rates on their car insurance compared to older drivers. This is because they are typically viewed as inexperienced by insurers, and more likely to get in an accident or file a claim. There are options for cheap car insurance for young adults, as we will cover below, and young drivers who maintain a clean driving record will tend to see lower premiums as they age.
- Cheapest West Virginia car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Encompass
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: Erie
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Erie
- Cheapest car insurance young drivers with a DUI: Erie
Cheapest West Virginia car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Encompass
Many parents cringe at the thought of adding their teen driver to their policy, and perhaps for good reason — due to their inexperience behind the wheel, teens and young adults pay some of the most expensive rates. However, you might find that low-cost car insurance in West Virginia is still within reach by shopping with some of the companies we’ve listed here in addition to seeking out available teen discounts, such as a good student discount for qualifying drivers.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Encompass
|$481
|$1,516
|Erie
|$544
|$2,621
|Nationwide
|$623
|$1,741
|Geico
|$781
|$3,425
|Westfield
|$790
|$3,486
Bankrate’s take: Insurers tend to view teen drivers as having higher risk than their older counterparts, and thus they typically face higher rates on their car insurance. Insurance companies assume since teen drivers are younger and less experienced, they have a higher likelihood of getting into at-fault accidents or making a claim.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a ticket: Erie
Teen drivers are already more expensive to insure on average, so receiving a speeding ticket can make their premiums rise even more. To find the cheapest car insurance for drivers in this scenario, consider requesting quotes from the providers below.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Erie
|$593
|$2,886
|State Farm
|$845
|$2,780
|Encompass
|$860
|$2,974
|Westfield
|$1,138
|$4,950
|USAA
|$1,188
|$4,827
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with an at-fault accident: Erie
Teen drivers that have been involved in an at-fault accident will likely see their premiums go up temporarily. To find cheap car insurance for high-risk drivers in this situation, check out the following providers.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Erie
|$696
|$3,299
|Encompass
|$905
|$3,119
|State Farm
|$948
|$3,086
|Westfield
|$1,252
|$5,451
|USAA
|$1,348
|$5,469
Bankrate’s take: Accident forgiveness can be purchased as an add-on to an insurance policy. Car insurance policyholders with accident forgiveness coverage may not see their rates increase following their first at-fault accident. Eligibility requirements for accident forgiveness vary among insurance companies, but accident forgiveness will usually apply to one at-fault accident.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Erie
Young drivers with a DUI conviction in West Virginia will likely see their rates go up the most compared to other incidents. Again, not all drivers who have been convicted of a DUI will qualify for coverage by the following providers, so it’s important to shop around if you want to find the cheapest provider that will extend your coverage.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Erie
|$685
|$3,123
|Allstate
|$949
|$5,875
|USAA
|$1,039
|$4,477
|Progressive
|$1,119
|$3,362
|Nationwide
|$1,123
|$3,152
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in West Virginia
In West Virginia, car insurance companies can use your ZIP code as a rating factor when determining your premium. Typically, those who live in bigger cities pay more expensive rates because a higher population density usually leads to more traffic accidents. If you’re thinking about moving to West Virginia (or moving within the state) and want to pay the cheapest rates, then you may want to check out some of these cities and car insurance companies.
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Morgantown
|$399
|Encompass
|$253
|Wheeling
|$412
|Encompass
|$273
|Parkersburg
|$436
|Encompass
|$273
|Charleston
|$463
|Encompass
|$283
|Huntington
|$487
|Encompass
|$273
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Delray
|$352
|Erie
|$232
|Mathias
|$352
|State Farm
|$219
|Moorefield
|$352
|State Farm
|$231
|Old Fields
|$352
|Erie
|$232
|Wardensville
|$352
|State Farm
|$221
Car insurance discounts in West Virginia
Even if you’re already paying lower-than-average premiums, you might find further West Virginia car insurance savings by taking advantage of discounts, including:
- Young driver discounts: Young drivers pay some of the highest car insurance premiums, thanks partly to their inexperience behind the wheel. To help make rates more palatable, insurance companies typically offer savings specifically for teens and young drivers. If you’re a young driver (or have one on your policy), you might want to ask about a good student discount or driver’s training discount, as these tend to save a significant amount.
- Safe driver discounts: Safe drivers are usually awarded lower base premiums, and practicing safe driving habits could also net you a discount. Some companies give qualifying drivers a safe driving discount for being ticket- and claims-free for three years. With others, it could be five years. You may want to contact your company directly for specifics.
- Telematics discount: Some drivers might lower their premium by signing up for a telematics program, especially if they drive safely, fewer miles than average and mainly during the day. To take advantage of telematics, you either need to download an app or plug in a device and allow your insurance company to track your driving patterns. However, it’s worth mentioning that not every major carrier has a telematics program in West Virginia. For instance, Geico’s DriveEasy is not available here.
- Bundling discount: If you’re in the market for more than one type of policy, earning a bundling discount could be one of the easiest ways to lower your car insurance premium. Some companies will give you a bundling discount for purchasing a property policy alongside your auto (a homeowners or renters policy, for instance). With others, you may be able to stack the discount if you buy auto, property and a third type of policy (perhaps motorcycle or life).
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.