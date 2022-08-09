Westfield insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

3.0 Rating: 3 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Auto Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Cost & ratings Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Coverage Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Support Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0 Home Rating: 2.4 stars out of 5 2.4 Cost & ratings Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5 2.7 Coverage Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 2.5 Support Rating: 1.5 stars out of 5 1.5 Bankrate's take Policyholders who live in Westfield's 10-state region and prefer inexpensive coverage and working with local agents may want to make the carrier their company of choice.

Average rates from Westfield

Company details Who Westfield may be good for: Westfield may be a good choice for you if you are looking for cheap coverage and like to work with local agents rather than managing your policy digitally. Those in the farming industry may also want to consider the company, which sells insurance for agribusiness. Who Westfield may not be good for: Westfield may not be your first choice if you prefer to manage your insurance business online, or if you live outside its 10-state area of operations. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,547

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $344

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,198 Main phone numbe r: 1-800-243-0210

r: 1-800-243-0210 Roadside assistance : 1-877-787-9078

: 1-877-787-9078 Glass-only auto claims : 1-800-810-3665

: 1-800-810-3665 Online contact form

Payments by mail : Westfield Group

PO Box 9001566

Louisville, KY 40290-1566

: Headquarters : One Park Circle

P.O.Box 5001

Westfield Center, OH 44251

: State availability: Westfield’s personal insurance products are only available in 10 states: IL, IN, IA, KY, MI, MN OH, PA, TN and WV. Westfield’s business and surety products are more widely available. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Westfield car insurance

Westfield car insurance could be a good option if you enjoy working with local agents. Westfield’s auto insurance product is fairly standard, with only a few add-on options advertised. In addition to standard coverage types, you may be able to add loan/lease coverage (sometimes called gap coverage), trip interruption coverage and replacement cost coverage. During Bankrate’s Westfield Insurance review, we analyzed the company’s coverage offerings, discounts, availability, digital tools and third-party scores to assign it a Bankrate Score of 3.5 out of a possible 5.0. We don’t consider Westfield to be one of the best car insurance companies due to its limited offerings and 10-state availability, but it could be worth getting a Westfield car insurance quote if you want to work with a local agent. Its low average rates may make it an attractive option for those who are looking for affordable coverage.

Westfield home insurance

Westfield could be a good company if you want to bundle your auto and home insurance. The company’s Wespak offering for bundled policies includes some perks, like replacement cost coverage, that you usually have to add as endorsements. Westfield’s endorsements include equipment breakdown coverage and identity theft coverage. Additionally, Westfield also offers coverage options tailored to luxury homes, with programs called Wespak Estate and Estatepak. These options are helpful, but aren’t all that unique, which is partly why Westfield isn’t one of our picks for best home insurance companies, and its Bankrate Score is a middle-of-the-road 2.4. The company is also only available in the same 10 states where auto insurance is sold, which kept it from obtaining a higher Bankrate Score, along with its lack of third-party reviews.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Westfield home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Westfield home insurance Westfield home insurance might be right for some homeowners, but it’s not the right choice for everyone. It’s important to compare home insurance quotes, features, tools and more to make sure a company will work for you. Here are some perks and drawbacks to consider: Pros Options for high-value homes

Perks for bundling home and auto

Local agents to help you tailor your policy to your specific needs Cons Only available in 10 states

Fewer endorsements than other carriers

Limited digital tools Westfield home insurance cost Westfield home insurance policies cost an average of $1,198 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, whereas the national average cost of home insurance is $1,428 for the same coverage level. Your rates will vary based on your unique rating factors, including how much coverage you need. Below, we compare Westfield’s average rates to the national average across a range of dwelling limits. Dwelling coverage limit Westfield average premium National average premium $150,000 $821 $975 $250,000 $1,198 $1,428 $350,000 $1,541 $1,879 $450,000 $1,863 $2,343 $750,000 $2,815 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Westfield home insurance discounts Homeowners shopping for cheap home insurance often turn to discounts as a way to lower their premiums. Westfield does not advertise specific home insurance discounts on its website, but instead offers preferred options when you bundle home and auto. If you’re interested in Westfield home insurance, you can work with an agent to learn what savings opportunities might be available to you.

Compare Westfield with other insurers

After reading our Westfield Insurance review, you may be wondering what other companies you could consider for your insurance coverage. Here are some alternatives you might look into when you’re getting quotes:

Badge 1 Featured Westfield Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Westfield Insurance review Select an option Westfield State Farm USAA Travelers Caret Down State Farm Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review Select an option Westfield State Farm USAA Travelers Caret Down USAA Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full USAA Insurance review Select an option Westfield State Farm USAA Travelers Caret Down Travelers Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Travelers’ Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Westfield may be a good choice if you value working with local agents or have a farm to insure. Its average rates are below national averages, making it an attractive option for those who need inexpensive coverage. The company is only available in 10 states, though, and its digital tools aren't as functional as those of its competitors. State Farm is consistently one of the highest-rated insurance companies on the market. The company offers a network of local agents, a top-notch mobile app and a wide range of coverage options that are available nearly nationwide. However, while State Farm does offer farm coverage, it may not be as robust as Westfield’s. If you’re interested in a farm or agribusiness policy, Westfield might be the better fit. If you’re a member of the U.S. military, a veteran or a qualifying family member, you may want to check out USAA, which offers certain features specifically tailored to military families. The company consistently earns high marks for customer satisfaction, although it doesn’t qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power. Because of USAA’s strict eligibility requirements, this won’t be an option if you aren't affiliated with the military, so you might still want quotes from Westfield and other companies. If you like Westfield’s agribusiness insurance options but don’t want to purchase a policy from the company, you may want to consider Travelers. Travelers offers agribusiness coverage alongside home and auto insurance. Travelers advertises several endorsements and discounts for both home and auto, which could be appealing if you want to personalize your policy. Travelers does have below-average auto claims satisfaction and home claims satisfaction according to J.D. Power, though, so keep that in mind if you’re getting quotes. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $1,547 $1,480 $1,361 $1,551 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $1,198 $1,462 $969 $1,249 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 714/1,000 720/1,000 694/1,000 .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 532/1,000 498/1,000 517/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A (Excellent) A+ (Superior) A++ (Superior) A++ (Superior)

Is Westfield a good insurance company?

Westfield might be a good insurance company for some consumers, but none of its products are particularly robust or unique. If you live in its 10-state personal insurance territory, you might want to get a quote to see if its rates and features align with your needs, but keep in mind that its digital tools are lacking and its auto service registers a high level of complaints.

Westfield customer satisfaction When shopping for insurance, customer satisfaction is an important metric to consider. We often turn to J.D. Power, a consumer data analytics company, for customer satisfaction ratings, but Westfield is a smaller company, so it wasn’t rated. We’ve broken down Westfield’s service level by auto and home insurance in sections below. One third-party rating that isn’t broken down by product line, though, is financial strength. AM Best gives Westfield an A (Excellent) financial strength rating. This indicates Westfield’s historical ability to pay claims and indicates that the company has been financially stable. Study or Rating agency Westfield Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating A (Excellent) N/A

Westfield customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is also a useful tool for gauging service levels. The company records customer complaints and assigns each product line a score based on the complaint level. The industry average is indicated by a score of 1.0; anything above that shows that a company has more than the average number of complaints registered against it. Anything below 1.0, meanwhile, means it has fewer than average complaints, and suggests a company that takes its customer relationships seriously.

Westfield auto complaints

Westfield home complaints Westfield’s NAIC complaint index for auto insurance has steadily decreased over the last three years, so it's fair to assume that the company has made an effort to improve its ability to respond to customer needs in a timely and efficient manner. As of 2022, the latest year for which NAIC data is available, the company earned fewer than average complaints, with a low rating of 0.73. Westfield's ratings with the NAIC for its homeowner policies have been excellent for the past three years, starting out with a below-average number of complaints in 2020, and it has been doing better each subsequent year. Currently, the company's 0.14 rating translates into a single complaint lodged against it in 2022. This suggests that the company does a good job at customer claims management in general.

Other Westfield tools and benefits If you live in a state where Westfield writes policies, you may want to consider the company based on the following perks: Agribusiness coverage: Westfield has a complete suite of agribusiness coverage types, including coverage for farming, wholesalers, processors and services.

Westfield has a complete suite of agribusiness coverage types, including coverage for farming, wholesalers, processors and services. Surety bonds: Westfield offers surety bonds in all 50 states. Surety bonds are financial products that oblige the purchaser to pay the principal in accordance with the bond’s terms.

Westfield offers surety bonds in all 50 states. Surety bonds are financial products that oblige the purchaser to pay the principal in accordance with the bond’s terms. Closing the Gap podcast: The first-ever podcast for insurance agents, Closing the Gap focuses on actionable tools that agents can use to overcome industry pain points.

The first-ever podcast for insurance agents, Closing the Gap focuses on actionable tools that agents can use to overcome industry pain points. Westfield PhotoQuote: The only mobile app that Westfield offers allows customers to take and submit photos for auto insurance claims. Unfortunately, it doesn’t provide any policy management tools.

The only mobile app that Westfield offers allows customers to take and submit photos for auto insurance claims. Unfortunately, it doesn’t provide any policy management tools. Workers' compensation: If you are a business owner, you may be interested in using Westfield for your workers' comp coverage, which includes perks such a nurse triage program and a return to work program.

If you are a business owner, you may be interested in using Westfield for your workers' comp coverage, which includes perks such a nurse triage program and a return to work program. SizeUp Competitive Analysis Tool : Also for small business owners, Westfield offers a free tool to help assess the business, increase revenue and identify growth opportunities.

Also for small business owners, Westfield offers a free tool to help assess the business, increase revenue and identify growth opportunities. Efficiency First tool: Another tool for business owners, Efficiency First allows you to control and reduce energy costs and gain control over monthly bills.

Frequently asked questions about Westfield

How do I file a claim with Westfield? Caret Down To report a claim to Westfield, you can: Call 1-800-243-0210 and choose option "3" for claims From there, use option "1" for roadside assistance Use option "2" and then selection "1" for glass-only auto claims Use option "2" then selection "2" for all other claims You can also call 1-877-787-9078 for roadside assistance or 1-800-810-3665. Your Westfield agent may also be able to help you file a claim. Once your claim is filed, a Westfield representative will reach out to you and let you know the next steps.

Is Westfield a sustainable company? Caret Down This Westfield Insurance review would not be complete without a discussion of the company’s social responsibility. Westfield runs Project SEARCH, a program that helps young adults with disabilities develop the skills they need to find employment in their communities. The company also operates employee resource groups for women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, people of color, persons with disabilities and more. Finally, Westfield partners with various nonprofits in the realms of safety, disaster recovery and family assistance.

Is American Select Insurance the same as Westfield Insurance? Caret Down American Select Insurance is a subsidiary of Westfield Insurance, which is a part of the Westfield Group. Westfield Insurance is a larger insurance company that provides various insurance products and services, including commercial and personal lines insurance. American Select Insurance, on the other hand, may focus on specific lines of business or markets within the Westfield Insurance Group.

What company owns Westfield Insurance? Caret Down Westfield Insurance is a subsidiary of Westfield Group, which provides business property and liability insurance as well as personal insurance. Westfield was founded in 1848 as the Ohio Farmers Insurance Company, and originally existed to provide coverage for farms in the region. Westfield Group owns a number of smaller companies including Westfield Insurance, American Select Insurance, Old Guard Insurance and Westfield Premier Insurance.

