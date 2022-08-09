Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Westfield insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
3.5
Cost & ratings
3.5
Coverage
3.5
Support
0
Home
2.4
Cost & ratings
2.7
Coverage
2.5
Support
1.5
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Policyholders who live in Westfield's 10-state region and prefer inexpensive coverage and working with local agents may want to make the carrier their company of choice.
Who Westfield may be good for: Westfield may be a good choice for you if you are looking for cheap coverage and like to work with local agents rather than managing your policy digitally. Those in the farming industry may also want to consider the company, which sells insurance for agribusiness.
Who Westfield may not be good for: Westfield may not be your first choice if you prefer to manage your insurance business online, or if you live outside its 10-state area of operations.
Westfield car insurance
Westfield car insurance could be a good option if you enjoy working with local agents. Westfield’s auto insurance product is fairly standard, with only a few add-on options advertised. In addition to standard coverage types, you may be able to add loan/lease coverage (sometimes called gap coverage), trip interruption coverage and replacement cost coverage.
During Bankrate’s Westfield Insurance review, we analyzed the company’s coverage offerings, discounts, availability, digital tools and third-party scores to assign it a Bankrate Score of 3.5 out of a possible 5.0. We don’t consider Westfield to be one of the best car insurance companies due to its limited offerings and 10-state availability, but it could be worth getting a Westfield car insurance quote if you want to work with a local agent. Its low average rates may make it an attractive option for those who are looking for affordable coverage.
Pros and cons of Westfield car insurance
While you’re comparing car insurance rates, you may also want to understand the non-price-related perks and drawbacks of the companies you’re considering. Here are some of Westfield car insurance’s pros and cons:
-
Can insure multiple types of vehicles on one policy
-
Has options to insure RVs and campers
-
-
Digital tools aren’t as robust as other carriers
-
No online quotes
-
Limited state availability
Westfield car insurance cost
The average annual cost of Westfield full coverage car insurance policies is $1,547, compared to the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 for a full coverage policy. The average annual cost of a Westfield minimum coverage policy is $344, whereas nationally, minimum coverage costs $622 per year. If your goal is to find cheap car insurance, it can be helpful to shop around and get quotes from several companies.
Westfield car insurance rates by driving history
Your driving history factors into your car insurance rates in a big way. If you have incidents like tickets or at-fault accidents, you’ll likely pay a higher premium. Bankrate tracks driving history rates and has done so for several years, with the most serious moving violation commonly considered to be a DUI. As you can see from the chart, being convicted of a DUI is likely to increase your premium rate considerably. If you have a DUI and want a Westfield car insurance quote, talk to an agent about your situation.
|Westfield full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,547
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,743
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$2,028
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$3,896
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Westfield car insurance quotes by age
In most states, your age also plays a significant role in your premium, with younger drivers paying more. If a young driver can stay on their parents’ policy, though, rates will generally be a bit more affordable. Rates usually decrease over time as long as you’re able to maintain a clean driving record. The rates in the tables below are for drivers with clean records.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Westfield full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$3,405
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$3,241
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$3,087
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$2,829
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$2,722
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Westfield car insurance discounts
Westfield car insurance does not advertise specific auto insurance discounts on its website. However, the company does encourage customers to benefit from bundling home and auto insurance. To find out how you could save on car insurance, you may want to contact one of Westfield’s local, independent agents.
Westfield home insurance
Westfield could be a good company if you want to bundle your auto and home insurance. The company’s Wespak offering for bundled policies includes some perks, like replacement cost coverage, that you usually have to add as endorsements. Westfield’s endorsements include equipment breakdown coverage and identity theft coverage. Additionally, Westfield also offers coverage options tailored to luxury homes, with programs called Wespak Estate and Estatepak.
These options are helpful, but aren’t all that unique, which is partly why Westfield isn’t one of our picks for best home insurance companies, and its Bankrate Score is a middle-of-the-road 2.4. The company is also only available in the same 10 states where auto insurance is sold, which kept it from obtaining a higher Bankrate Score, along with its lack of third-party reviews.
Pros and cons of Westfield home insurance
Westfield home insurance might be right for some homeowners, but it’s not the right choice for everyone. It’s important to compare home insurance quotes, features, tools and more to make sure a company will work for you. Here are some perks and drawbacks to consider:
-
Options for high-value homes
-
Perks for bundling home and auto
-
Local agents to help you tailor your policy to your specific needs
-
Only available in 10 states
-
Fewer endorsements than other carriers
-
Limited digital tools
Westfield home insurance cost
Westfield home insurance policies cost an average of $1,198 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, whereas the national average cost of home insurance is $1,428 for the same coverage level. Your rates will vary based on your unique rating factors, including how much coverage you need. Below, we compare Westfield’s average rates to the national average across a range of dwelling limits.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Westfield average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$821
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,198
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,541
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$1,863
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$2,815
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Westfield home insurance discounts
Homeowners shopping for cheap home insurance often turn to discounts as a way to lower their premiums. Westfield does not advertise specific home insurance discounts on its website, but instead offers preferred options when you bundle home and auto. If you’re interested in Westfield home insurance, you can work with an agent to learn what savings opportunities might be available to you.
Compare Westfield with other insurers
After reading our Westfield Insurance review, you may be wondering what other companies you could consider for your insurance coverage. Here are some alternatives you might look into when you’re getting quotes:
|
Featured
Westfield
Read review Read Bankrate's full Westfield Insurance review
|
State Farm
Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review
|
USAA
Read review Read Bankrate's full USAA Insurance review
|
Travelers
Read review Read Bankrate's full Travelers’ Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Westfield may be a good choice if you value working with local agents or have a farm to insure. Its average rates are below national averages, making it an attractive option for those who need inexpensive coverage. The company is only available in 10 states, though, and its digital tools aren't as functional as those of its competitors.
|
State Farm is consistently one of the highest-rated insurance companies on the market. The company offers a network of local agents, a top-notch mobile app and a wide range of coverage options that are available nearly nationwide. However, while State Farm does offer farm coverage, it may not be as robust as Westfield’s. If you’re interested in a farm or agribusiness policy, Westfield might be the better fit.
|
If you’re a member of the U.S. military, a veteran or a qualifying family member, you may want to check out USAA, which offers certain features specifically tailored to military families. The company consistently earns high marks for customer satisfaction, although it doesn’t qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power. Because of USAA’s strict eligibility requirements, this won’t be an option if you aren't affiliated with the military, so you might still want quotes from Westfield and other companies.
|
If you like Westfield’s agribusiness insurance options but don’t want to purchase a policy from the company, you may want to consider Travelers. Travelers offers agribusiness coverage alongside home and auto insurance. Travelers advertises several endorsements and discounts for both home and auto, which could be appealing if you want to personalize your policy. Travelers does have below-average auto claims satisfaction and home claims satisfaction according to J.D. Power, though, so keep that in mind if you’re getting quotes.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$1,547
|
$1,480
|
$1,361
|
$1,551
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
$1,198
|
$1,462
|
$969
|
$1,249
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
Not scored
|
714/1,000
|
720/1,000
|
694/1,000
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
Not scored
|
532/1,000
|
498/1,000
|
517/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A (Excellent)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
Is Westfield a good insurance company?
Westfield might be a good insurance company for some consumers, but none of its products are particularly robust or unique. If you live in its 10-state personal insurance territory, you might want to get a quote to see if its rates and features align with your needs, but keep in mind that its digital tools are lacking and its auto service registers a high level of complaints.
Westfield customer satisfaction
When shopping for insurance, customer satisfaction is an important metric to consider. We often turn to J.D. Power, a consumer data analytics company, for customer satisfaction ratings, but Westfield is a smaller company, so it wasn’t rated. We’ve broken down Westfield’s service level by auto and home insurance in sections below. One third-party rating that isn’t broken down by product line, though, is financial strength. AM Best gives Westfield an A (Excellent) financial strength rating. This indicates Westfield’s historical ability to pay claims and indicates that the company has been financially stable.
|Study or Rating agency
|Westfield
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A (Excellent)
|N/A
Westfield customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is also a useful tool for gauging service levels. The company records customer complaints and assigns each product line a score based on the complaint level. The industry average is indicated by a score of 1.0; anything above that shows that a company has more than the average number of complaints registered against it. Anything below 1.0, meanwhile, means it has fewer than average complaints, and suggests a company that takes its customer relationships seriously.
Westfield’s NAIC complaint index for auto insurance has steadily decreased over the last three years, so it's fair to assume that the company has made an effort to improve its ability to respond to customer needs in a timely and efficient manner. As of 2022, the latest year for which NAIC data is available, the company earned fewer than average complaints, with a low rating of 0.73.
Westfield's ratings with the NAIC for its homeowner policies have been excellent for the past three years, starting out with a below-average number of complaints in 2020, and it has been doing better each subsequent year. Currently, the company's 0.14 rating translates into a single complaint lodged against it in 2022. This suggests that the company does a good job at customer claims management in general.
Other Westfield tools and benefits
If you live in a state where Westfield writes policies, you may want to consider the company based on the following perks:
- Agribusiness coverage: Westfield has a complete suite of agribusiness coverage types, including coverage for farming, wholesalers, processors and services.
- Surety bonds: Westfield offers surety bonds in all 50 states. Surety bonds are financial products that oblige the purchaser to pay the principal in accordance with the bond’s terms.
- Closing the Gap podcast: The first-ever podcast for insurance agents, Closing the Gap focuses on actionable tools that agents can use to overcome industry pain points.
- Westfield PhotoQuote: The only mobile app that Westfield offers allows customers to take and submit photos for auto insurance claims. Unfortunately, it doesn’t provide any policy management tools.
- Workers' compensation: If you are a business owner, you may be interested in using Westfield for your workers' comp coverage, which includes perks such a nurse triage program and a return to work program.
- SizeUp Competitive Analysis Tool: Also for small business owners, Westfield offers a free tool to help assess the business, increase revenue and identify growth opportunities.
- Efficiency First tool: Another tool for business owners, Efficiency First allows you to control and reduce energy costs and gain control over monthly bills.
Frequently asked questions about Westfield
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
Auto
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16–60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16–20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.