Average cost of car insurance in Ohio for 2024
In Ohio, the average cost of car insurance is $1,266 for full coverage and $338 for minimum coverage.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
How much is car insurance in Ohio?
Fortunately for drivers in the Buckeye State, Ohio car insurance rates are significantly lower than what the average American driver pays. Ohio drivers pay an average of $1,266 per year for full coverage and $338 per year for minimum coverage. In the U.S., the average cost of car insurance is $622 per year for minimum coverage and $2,014 per year for full coverage. While car insurance premiums can vary greatly between states, there are other factors that go into determining your rates. In Ohio, your ZIP code, vehicle type, age, insurance company, coverage selections, credit history and gender may also influence your rate.
Key takeaways
- The average cost of car insurance in Ohio rounds out to about $106 per month for full coverage and just $28 per month for minimum coverage.
- According to Bankrate's analysis, the average rate for full coverage car insurance in Ohio is roughly 37 percent cheaper than the national average of $2,014.
- Drivers in Cleveland pay average rates that are 11 percent higher than the state average.
- 18-year-old drivers on their own policy face the highest average rates in the state based on the age groups we analyzed.
- Having an OVI (operating a vehicle impaired) on your driving record in Ohio, on average, increases your rates by 83 percent.
Ohio car insurance rates by city
Auto insurance rates in Ohio can vary between cities for several reasons, including how frequent traffic accidents are in the area, the local average value of vehicles, weather risks, infrastructure problems, cost of repairs and more. As you can see from the table below, Cleveland and Columbus have notably higher average rates than the other cities. Part of what's happening with those cities is related to how densely populated they are and how high the population is overall, including more crowded highways and higher accident frequency and severity rates. More drivers means more risk, especially if those drivers are condensed into a relatively small area.
|Ohio city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from Ohio avg. annual full coverage premium
|Akron
|$110
|$1,319
|4%
|Canton
|$103
|$1,241
|-2%
|Cincinnati
|$110
|$1,324
|5%
|Cleveland
|$117
|$1,401
|11%
|Columbus
|$115
|$1,385
|9%
|Dayton
|$106
|$1,267
|1%
|Hamilton
|$105
|$1,258
|-1%
|Lorain
|$97
|$1,158
|-9%
|Toledo
|$116
|$1,394
|10%
|Youngstown
|$105
|$1,258
|-1%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Ohio
In Ohio, your age may be a significant factor in determining your rates. Young drivers usually pay some of the highest average car insurance rates because they have the least amount of experience behind the wheel and high accident frequency. Once you turn 25, car insurance rates generally start to drop, provided you maintain a clean driving record. Around age 70, car insurance rates start to increase again due to an escalating risk of accidents.
Here are the average annual car insurance premiums in Ohio for different age groups. The rates on the table below, with the exception of the ones for a 16-year-old driver, showcase drivers on their own insurance policies:
|Age
|Average full coverage premium in Ohio
|Average minimum coverage premium in Ohio
|Age 16*
|$2,825
|$826
|Age 18
|$4,429
|$1,261
|Age 20
|$3,247
|$858
|Age 25
|$1,740
|$451
|Age 30
|$1,361
|$354
|Age 40
|$1,274
|$336
|Age 50
|$1,168
|$314
|Age 60
|$1,136
|$308
|Age 70
|$1,281
|$369
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average full coverage premium in Ohio
|Average minimum coverage premium in Ohio
|Age 16*
|$2,436
|$731
|Age 18
|$3,655
|$1,087
|Age 20
|$2,660
|$742
|Age 25
|$1,521
|$412
|Age 30
|$1,328
|$355
|Age 40
|$1,258
|$340
|Age 50
|$1,165
|$315
|Age 60
|$1,132
|$310
|Age 70
|$1,260
|$363
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: When calculating your insurance rate, insurers are permitted to take your gender into consideration in most states, including Ohio. Statistics show that, for the most part, men are more dangerous drivers than women — which makes them statistically more likely to file a claim that will cost their insurer money. To make up for this added risk, many insurers charge men higher rates than their female counterparts when all other rating factors are equal.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Ohio
Auto insurance premiums are based largely on risk levels, with younger, more inexperienced drivers being seen as some of the riskiest to insure. Typically, this translates to these young drivers paying higher average premiums. While time and experience may be the only way past these high rates, it may still be possible for young drivers to save some on premiums.
Drivers under 18 cannot purchase their own insurance — they are legally allowed to have their own policy with written consent of a parent or guardian. However, drivers between 18 and 25 can often save money by staying on their parents’ policy rather than getting their own. The table below highlights the average cost difference between these two scenarios:
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Ohio
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Ohio
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$2,630
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$2,483
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,340
|$4,042
|73%
|Age 19
|$2,084
|$3,214
|54%
|Age 20
|$1,991
|$2,953
|48%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Ohio?
When you first buy a car insurance policy, and every time your policy renews, your insurance company will likely review your driving record. If you have any negative marks on your record, like a speeding ticket conviction, at-fault accident or OVI, your rate will go up. For example, after an at-fault accident in Ohio, average car insurance premiums increase by about 39 percent. An imperfect driving record can also affect how you shop for your policy; if you have an OVI on your record, for instance, you might need a company that specializes in high-risk auto insurance and can file an SR-22 on your behalf.
The table below shows average rates for Ohio drivers with different traffic violations on their record and how much these rates deviate from average rates for clean driving records in the state:
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Ohio
|Percentage increase from Ohio avg.annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,266
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,485
|17%
|At-fault accident
|$1,760
|39%
|OVI
|$2,315
|83%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates.
Car insurance rates in Ohio by credit tier
Your credit history, or credit-based insurance score, is one of the variables used by car insurance companies to help them determine risk levels for drivers. Not all states allow this use of credit factors by auto insurers, but most do, including Ohio. The table below illustrates just how much your credit tier can affect how much car insurance in Ohio is:
|Credit tier
|Average annual full coverage premium in Ohio
|Percentage difference from Ohio avg. annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$2,229
|76%
|Average
|$1,375
|9%
|Good
|$1,266
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,065
|-16%
Ohio car insurance rates by vehicle type
The vehicle you drive may also be responsible for raising or lowering your insurance rates. When comparing vehicles, if one car costs more to repair or replace, then it will most likely cost more to insure. For instance, on average in Ohio, full coverage car insurance for a BMW 330i is $553 more than for a Ford F-150.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Ohio
|BMW 330i
|$1,609
|Ford F-150
|$1,056
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,068
|Toyota Camry
|$1,266
|Toyota Prius
|$1,354
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Ohio
Car insurance is a requirement in Ohio, and it can be difficult to gauge how much you should spend on it. To help you with your budget planning, Bankrate created the calculator tool below. Once you enter some basic pieces of information, you’ll be presented with an estimate of your car insurance cost. Keep in mind that this is not a car insurance quote; rather, it is a rough estimate of your insurance costs to help you better plan your budget.
How to save on car insurance in Ohio
Even though Ohio auto insurance rates are cheaper than the national average, many drivers may be looking to save more money on their policy. Here are some ways you might get a lower rate:
- Take advantage of discounts: Look for car insurance companies that offer discounts you can qualify for. There are often savings for good students, being claims-free and having advanced safety features in your vehicle.
- Pay your premium in full: If you can afford to pay your annual car insurance premium upfront and in full, rather than in monthly or quarterly installments, your car insurance carrier may lower your rate.
- Maintain a clean driving record: Drivers with a clean motor vehicle record typically pay the lowest car insurance rates and may qualify for safe driver discounts. If you have a history of at-fault accidents or moving violations, working to maintain a clean driving record could help you achieve a cheaper premium over time.
- Switch insurance carriers: Switching insurance carriers may help you save money if you find a different provider that can offer you a cheaper rate. Comparing quotes from various carriers before your policy renews may show you if this could be an effective strategy for you.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.