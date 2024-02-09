At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Insurance companies determine auto insurance rates by assessing risk. In Ohio, if you have a history of speeding tickets, accidents or high-risk infractions, like a DUI or OVI, on your record, you’ll likely pay more for coverage. Even though insurance for high-risk drivers is usually pricier, there may still be ways to save money on your policy.

Rates for high-risk car insurance in Ohio

Bankrate’s team of insurance experts analyzed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services for insurance carriers across the state to determine the average cost of car insurance for high-risk drivers in Ohio. Using this data, we estimated insurance rates for:

A single speeding ticket

A single at-fault accident

A single DUI/OVI conviction

Insuring a teen driver

Remember that determining premiums for insurance is personalized. Your age and driving records are just a couple of the many factors. Other things, such as where you live, the car you drive, your credit history and your gender can play a massive role in how much you pay for auto insurance in Ohio.

Because of insurance’s personalized nature, the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for you is to compare high-risk car insurance quotes in Ohio from multiple carriers.

Rates after a speeding ticket

For Ohio drivers, getting just one speeding ticket leads to a 19 percent increase in the average cost of full coverage auto insurance. However, the rate increase you experience will depend on personal factors like the severity of your ticket, your driving record, your age and your location.

Keep in mind that Ohio uses a point system for traffic offenses. Driving violations cause you to rack up points and could lead to license suspension. A typical speeding ticket adds 2–4 points to your license. Picking up 12 points within a two-year period is grounds for license suspension.

Your rate increase following a speeding ticket will also depend on your carrier. Below you can see average full coverage rate increases following a single speeding ticket from some of Ohio’s largest car insurance companies.

Car insurance company Ohio average annual premium for full coverage before a speeding ticket Ohio average annual premium for full coverage after a speeding ticket % increase Allstate $2,552 $3,015 18% American Family $891 $1,039 17% Farmers $1,886 $2,645 40% Geico $1,193 $1,483 24% Progressive $1,264 $1,788 41% State Farm $1,324 $1,536 16% USAA $1,216 $1,538 26%

Rates after an accident

Ohio uses a contributory fault system for determining who is at fault for an accident. That means that each driver can share a percentage of the fault for a collision.

Drivers can expect insurance premiums to increase if they have a recent at-fault accident on their Ohio driving record. Based on the average company rates we examined, premiums may rise by at least 20 percent, though some insurers could add a massive surcharge of 80 percent or more.

First-accident forgiveness could help you avoid this increased premium if your insurer offers it, but the coverage only applies to the first accident in your recent driving history. If you have multiple at-fault accidents in the past 3–5 years, depending on how far back your insurer checks, you’ll likely see much higher premium increases.

Note that some insurers will bump your premium up even if you aren’t at fault, so talk with your insurer to check if that is the case before filing a claim.

If you received a ticket for a traffic violation that caused the accident, you may receive points on your driver’s license. There are also serious financial consequences to an at-fault accident in Ohio, since the other driver can sue you for any amount your liability insurance does not cover, and if you did not have full coverage insurance at the time of the accident, you may be obligated to cover additional expenses related to damage to your own vehicle or medical expenses.

Car insurance company Ohio average annual premium for full coverage before an accident Ohio average annual premium for full coverage after an accident % increase Allstate $2,552 $3,394 33% American Family $891 $1,131 27% Farmers $1,886 $3,428 82% Geico $1,193 $1,745 46% Progressive $1,264 $2,101 66% State Farm $1,324 $1,697 28% USAA $1,216 $1,859 53%

Rates after a DUI (OVI in Ohio)

Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is an extremely dangerous behavior that puts the lives of others and yourself at risk, and both law enforcement in Ohio and insurance companies take this type of violation very seriously. About 31 percent of all fatal crashes involve drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Given the risk and severity of driving while impaired, the impact to your insurance premiums is significant. Ohio insurance premiums increase by 88 percent on average for drivers with an OVI on their record, although the amount of increase will vary by insurance provider. Based on Ohio carrier data, an increase may be set at 15 percent, around 50 percent and in some cases, more than doubled. Some insurers may even refuse to offer coverage altogether.

Your first offense will typically include several legal consequences, including a fine of up to $1,075, at least three days in jail or attendance at a “Driver’s Intervention Program,” up to five years of probation and a license suspension of up to three years. You can expect higher fines and more jail time for subsequent offenses.

Car insurance company Ohio average annual premium for full coverage before a DUI Ohio average annual premium for full coverage after a DUI % increase Allstate $2,552 $3,636 42% American Family $891 $1,039 17% Farmers $1,886 $3,836 103% Geico $1,193 $2,083 75% Progressive $1,264 $1,530 21% USAA $1,216 $1,877 54%

Rates after adding a teen driver

Teenage drivers have very limited experience with driving, and their brains have not fully matured, meaning that they may lack some of the key decision-making skills required to drive safely.

Because of their higher risk, teen drivers pay some of the highest average car insurance rates. Below you can see the average cost of a teen driver added to their parents’ policy with some of the biggest carriers in Ohio.

Car insurance company Rate without a 16-year-old insured Rate with a 16-year-old insured % increase Allstate $2,552 $4,272 67% American Family $891 $2,078 133% Farmers $1,886 $3,967 110% Geico $1,193 $2,597 118% Progressive $1,264 $3,207 154% State Farm $1,324 $3,031 129% USAA $1,216 $3,137 158%

*16 year old on their parents’ policy

Who is a high-risk driver?

Bankrate defines a high-risk driver as someone with at least one speeding ticket, at-fault accident or DUI/OVI conviction on their record, or married couples with a teen driver on their policy. Different insurance companies may define high-risk drivers more broadly. You might need high-risk auto insurance in Ohio if you have:

Poor credit

One or more at-fault accidents in the last 3–5 years

Speeding tickets or other citations

An OVI conviction

An SR-22 requirement

A lapse in coverage

A sports car or luxury vehicle

A teen driver on your policy

A home address in an area with a lot of vandalism or theft

How to lower your rate if you’re a high-risk driver

Shop around for car insurance: Every insurance provider is going to weigh your individual information differently. You might find that your rate is expensive with one insurer and more affordable with another. Use an online comparison tool or get quotes from different car insurance companies in Ohio to see if switching providers could save you money.

Every insurance provider is going to weigh your individual information differently. You might find that your rate is expensive with one insurer and more affordable with another. Use an online comparison tool or get quotes from different car insurance companies in Ohio to see if switching providers could save you money. Take a defensive driving course: Many insurers will offer a discount for drivers that take safe driving or defensive driving courses. These courses teach skills that you can use to prevent or avoid accidents. Work with your carrier to see if it offers this discount or has a list of approved courses.

Many insurers will offer a discount for drivers that take safe driving or defensive driving courses. These courses teach skills that you can use to prevent or avoid accidents. Work with your carrier to see if it offers this discount or has a list of approved courses. Take advantage of safe driving and low mileage programs: Some insurance companies use telematics or app-based programs to reward drivers who exhibit safe driving behaviors or drive less frequently. You may be able to get a discount or lower insurance costs just for participating. Just make sure you understand the terms before signing up; with some insurers, your rate might actually increase if you do not drive safely.

Some insurance companies use telematics or app-based programs to reward drivers who exhibit safe driving behaviors or drive less frequently. You may be able to get a discount or lower insurance costs just for participating. Just make sure you understand the terms before signing up; with some insurers, your rate might actually increase if you do not drive safely. Ask about your eligibility for other discounts: Many insurers have discounts for homeowners, good students and drivers who bundle multiple policies. If you are hunting for a new policy as a high-risk driver, ask for which discounts you might be eligible for when you request a quote.

Many insurers have discounts for homeowners, good students and drivers who bundle multiple policies. If you are hunting for a new policy as a high-risk driver, ask for which discounts you might be eligible for when you request a quote. Raise your deductible: Your deductible is the amount that you have to pay out of pocket before your insurance kicks in and helps pay for things. Raising your deductible can be one way to reduce your monthly premium, but remember that it comes at a price. You need to be able to afford the higher out-of-pocket costs when you file a claim, so only increase your deductible if you can handle the added financial risk.

Your deductible is the amount that you have to pay out of pocket before your insurance kicks in and helps pay for things. Raising your deductible can be one way to reduce your monthly premium, but remember that it comes at a price. You need to be able to afford the higher out-of-pocket costs when you file a claim, so only increase your deductible if you can handle the added financial risk. Lower your coverage limits: While state minimum liability limits are mandatory in Ohio, some optional coverage types may not be as critical, depending on the age or condition of your vehicle. Although having only minimum liability coverage might cost less, getting into an accident without sufficient insurance coverage can be financially devastating. It is important to weigh the costs and benefits of your preferred coverage levels. Seeking advice from your agent can help.

Frequently asked questions



What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Ohio? Caret Down In Ohio, car insurance is mandatory for anyone operating a vehicle. You must carry an active insurance policy with the following minimum coverage levels in this state: $25,000 per person in bodily injury liability coverage $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage Uninsured motorist coverage must be offered but can be declined in writing. If you have a policy with just the minimum car insurance requirements in Ohio, it’s important to know that the liability limits may not be sufficient enough. That’s why many insurance experts recommend increasing your coverage types or amounts in most cases.

Will my credit score affect my premium in Ohio? Caret Down Your credit history can affect your premium in Ohio. Insurance companies in most states, including Ohio, can use your credit-based insurance score to help determine insurance costs. That is because research has shown a correlation between poor credit histories and more frequent or expensive claims. You can work on improving your insurance credit by paying your bills on time and having a positive payment history. Comparing quotes may also help you get lower insurance costs in Ohio, as each company weighs credit scores differently.

How much does high-risk car insurance cost in Ohio? Caret Down High-risk car insurance quotes in Ohio will depend on a few different factors. The type of driving event that caused the driver to be considered high-risk will help to determine the increased cost. For instance, a DUI/OVI conviction generally increases your insurance costs significantly more than a speeding ticket. Other factors, like your credit-based insurance score, could also affect how much you pay in Ohio for high-risk car insurance.

What is the best high-risk auto insurance in Ohio? Caret Down The best high-risk auto insurance in Ohio will be specific to each person, depending on a number of factors including your driving history, age, location, and your car make and model . To find the best option for you, consider shopping around for high-risk car insurance quotes in Ohio from multiple carriers so you can compare the options available to you.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.