How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Ohio
Ohio drivers pay an average of $1,498 per year for a full coverage car insurance policy, but getting pulled over for speeding could change things. According to Bankrate’s study of 2024 quoted annual premiums, Ohio drivers with speeding tickets pay an average of $1,821 each year. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team put together this guide to help Ohio drivers navigate finding affordable coverage after a speeding ticket.
How much is a speeding ticket in Ohio?
How much a speeding ticket is in Ohio varies by location, with different counties imposing varying fees. For example, in Warren County, fines range based on the number of offenses within 12 months and the degree to which a driver is speeding, as well as where the infraction takes place. Here is a breakdown of those costs:
|Speed over the limit
|Ticket cost
|Second offense
|Third offense
|School zone
|Construction zone
|1-15 mph
|$175
|$285
|Court appearance
|$235
|$225
|16-30 mph
|$195
|$285
|Court appearance
|Court appearance
|$265
|31-34 mph
|$235
|$285
|Court appearance
|Court appearance
|$335
|Over 35 mph
|Court appearance
|Court appearance
|Court appearance
|Court appearance
|Court appearance
Similarly, Sylvania sets fines based on speed over the limit and location, such as regular roads or construction zones, with distinct fines for school zones. Speeding in a school zone will cost anywhere from $145 to $211 depending on the speed over the limit. For general speeding tickets, the pricing structure is as follows:
|Speed over the limit
|General speeding ticket
|Speeding ticket in construction zone
|1-10 mph
|$135
|$142
|11-15 mph
|$151
|$172
|16-20 mph
|$157
|$184
|21-25 mph
|$171
|$212
|26-30 mph
|$181
|$232
|31-36 mph
|$201
|$272
|37-39 mph
|$230
|$330
|40 mph and over
|Court appearance
|Court appearance
This variability continues to extend to other Ohio speeding tickets, as exemplified by Lakewood and Butler County, except these counties set standard fees for traffic violations. Lakewood charges $125 for moving violations and Butler has a set fine of $135 for all traffic violations. To be sure, it’s advisable to consult your county’s website or contact the court where the ticket was issued for specifics about speeding ticket costs in Ohio.
Note that license points may also be added to your driving record for moving traffic violations in Ohio. Also called demerit points, these are accumulated by a motorist after repeat traffic offenses. Too many points on your record may result in license suspension, depending on the situation.
How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Ohio?
In Ohio, car insurance rates increase by an average of 19 percent following a speeding ticket conviction. Even a first-time speeding ticket may cause your rates to increase as carriers likely see you as riskier to insure. Although the average rate increase is the same for 40-year-old men and women in Ohio, men generally pay slightly higher average premiums both before and after a driving infraction. This is because men are statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behavior, and the state allows for the use of gender as an insurance rating factor.
|Age
|Avg. annual full coverage premium pre-speeding ticket
|Avg. annual full coverage premium post-speeding ticket
|Percentage increase
|40-year-old male
|$1,541
|$1,834
|19%
|40-year-old female
|$1,519
|$1,808
|19%
How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Ohio
Most car insurance carriers charge higher rates for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record, especially a recent one. However, there may be ways you can still save on your premium.
Get quotes from other car insurance companies
Although annual premiums may be higher for drivers in Ohio with a speeding ticket, some providers may still be cheaper than others, depending on their pricing algorithm and your personal rating factors. If your current rates are unaffordable, comparing quotes from other providers may result in a savings opportunity, as indicated in the following table.
Average annual full coverage premium by car insurance company in Ohio
|Car insurance company
|Avg. annual full coverage premium pre-speeding ticket
|Avg. annual full coverage premium post-speeding ticket
|Percentage increase
|Hastings Mutual
|$759
|$924
|22%
|Geico
|$1,193
|$1,484
|24%
|USAA
|$1,216
|$1,538
|26%
|State Farm
|$1,324
|$1,536
|16%
*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds
Look for discounts
Changing insurers may not be your only option when it comes to car insurance savings. In fact, if you do a little digging, you may find that your current insurer offers a selection of car insurance discounts you can take advantage of to help you save. Or, if you’re determined to change providers, looking at the discounts offered by a potential new provider may be a useful next step.
Some common discounts you may want to look for include:
- Young driver discounts: Young drivers typically pay more for car insurance as they have less experience behind the wheel, but they may be able to save with discounts for good grades, taking a defensive driving course or enrolling in a telematics program.
- Professional discounts: If you’re no longer in school and have entered the working world, your insurer may grant you a discount based on your chosen line of work. Health care and education are commonly included in this discount. Some carriers may even extend savings to members of certain professional organizations or alumni groups.
- Multi-policy discounts: Insurers may reward you for bundling your auto insurance with another policy from the same carrier, like home or renters.
Keep in mind that price is not the only factor you might consider when choosing an insurance provider. Customer reviews, third-party ratings, coverage options and financial stability are some of the other things you might check when picking the best car insurance company in Ohio.
Frequently asked questions
The best car insurance companies may be different for drivers with a clean record compared to those with speeding tickets. Comparing quotes from carriers that offer the coverage options, discounts and customer service you’re looking for is likely the best way to find a carrier that meets your needs and budget. If you have multiple speeding tickets on your record, you may need to purchase insurance from a carrier that specializes in high-risk coverage.
You do not have to disclose a speeding ticket to your insurer, but the company will usually find out about a speeding ticket either way. When your policy renewal period rolls around, your insurance provider will likely check your Motor Vehicle Record (MVR), see that you’ve got a speeding ticket and adjust your premium accordingly. If you’re shopping around, other carriers will also be able to see your driving record, so being honest during the quoting process may yield the most accurate quotes.
For the most current and competitive car insurance rates, Bankrate provides the most up-to-date rates on our cheapest car insurance companies page. This page is updated regularly to help you find the best car insurance company for your budget. Keep in mind that the rates we source from Quadrant Information Services are just averages. Factors like your driving record, vehicle type and location play a significant role in determining your tailored rate.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female drivers with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverages that meet each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incident: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: single speeding ticket.