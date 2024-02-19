At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Ohio drivers pay an average of $1,498 per year for a full coverage car insurance policy, but getting pulled over for speeding could change things. According to Bankrate’s study of 2024 quoted annual premiums, Ohio drivers with speeding tickets pay an average of $1,821 each year. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team put together this guide to help Ohio drivers navigate finding affordable coverage after a speeding ticket.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

How much is a speeding ticket in Ohio?

How much a speeding ticket is in Ohio varies by location, with different counties imposing varying fees. For example, in Warren County, fines range based on the number of offenses within 12 months and the degree to which a driver is speeding, as well as where the infraction takes place. Here is a breakdown of those costs:

Speed over the limit Ticket cost Second offense Third offense School zone Construction zone 1-15 mph $175 $285 Court appearance $235 $225 16-30 mph $195 $285 Court appearance Court appearance $265 31-34 mph $235 $285 Court appearance Court appearance $335 Over 35 mph Court appearance Court appearance Court appearance Court appearance Court appearance

Similarly, Sylvania sets fines based on speed over the limit and location, such as regular roads or construction zones, with distinct fines for school zones. Speeding in a school zone will cost anywhere from $145 to $211 depending on the speed over the limit. For general speeding tickets, the pricing structure is as follows:

Speed over the limit General speeding ticket Speeding ticket in construction zone 1-10 mph $135 $142 11-15 mph $151 $172 16-20 mph $157 $184 21-25 mph $171 $212 26-30 mph $181 $232 31-36 mph $201 $272 37-39 mph $230 $330 40 mph and over Court appearance Court appearance

This variability continues to extend to other Ohio speeding tickets, as exemplified by Lakewood and Butler County, except these counties set standard fees for traffic violations. Lakewood charges $125 for moving violations and Butler has a set fine of $135 for all traffic violations. To be sure, it’s advisable to consult your county’s website or contact the court where the ticket was issued for specifics about speeding ticket costs in Ohio.

Note that license points may also be added to your driving record for moving traffic violations in Ohio. Also called demerit points, these are accumulated by a motorist after repeat traffic offenses. Too many points on your record may result in license suspension, depending on the situation.

How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Ohio?

In Ohio, car insurance rates increase by an average of 19 percent following a speeding ticket conviction. Even a first-time speeding ticket may cause your rates to increase as carriers likely see you as riskier to insure. Although the average rate increase is the same for 40-year-old men and women in Ohio, men generally pay slightly higher average premiums both before and after a driving infraction. This is because men are statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behavior, and the state allows for the use of gender as an insurance rating factor.

Age Avg. annual full coverage premium pre-speeding ticket Avg. annual full coverage premium post-speeding ticket Percentage increase 40-year-old male $1,541 $1,834 19% 40-year-old female $1,519 $1,808 19%

How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Ohio

Most car insurance carriers charge higher rates for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record, especially a recent one. However, there may be ways you can still save on your premium.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

Although annual premiums may be higher for drivers in Ohio with a speeding ticket, some providers may still be cheaper than others, depending on their pricing algorithm and your personal rating factors. If your current rates are unaffordable, comparing quotes from other providers may result in a savings opportunity, as indicated in the following table.

Average annual full coverage premium by car insurance company in Ohio

Car insurance company Avg. annual full coverage premium pre-speeding ticket Avg. annual full coverage premium post-speeding ticket Percentage increase Hastings Mutual $759 $924 22% Geico $1,193 $1,484 24% USAA $1,216 $1,538 26% State Farm $1,324 $1,536 16%

*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds

Look for discounts

Changing insurers may not be your only option when it comes to car insurance savings. In fact, if you do a little digging, you may find that your current insurer offers a selection of car insurance discounts you can take advantage of to help you save. Or, if you’re determined to change providers, looking at the discounts offered by a potential new provider may be a useful next step.

Some common discounts you may want to look for include:

Young driver discounts: Young drivers typically pay more for car insurance as they have less experience behind the wheel, but they may be able to save with discounts for good grades, taking a defensive driving course or enrolling in a telematics program.

Young drivers typically pay more for car insurance as they have less experience behind the wheel, but they may be able to save with discounts for good grades, taking a defensive driving course or enrolling in a telematics program. Professional discounts: If you’re no longer in school and have entered the working world, your insurer may grant you a discount based on your chosen line of work. Health care and education are commonly included in this discount. Some carriers may even extend savings to members of certain professional organizations or alumni groups.

If you’re no longer in school and have entered the working world, your insurer may grant you a discount based on your chosen line of work. Health care and education are commonly included in this discount. Some carriers may even extend savings to members of certain professional organizations or alumni groups. Multi-policy discounts: Insurers may reward you for bundling your auto insurance with another policy from the same carrier, like home or renters.

Keep in mind that price is not the only factor you might consider when choosing an insurance provider. Customer reviews, third-party ratings, coverage options and financial stability are some of the other things you might check when picking the best car insurance company in Ohio.

Frequently asked questions



What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down The best car insurance companies may be different for drivers with a clean record compared to those with speeding tickets. Comparing quotes from carriers that offer the coverage options, discounts and customer service you’re looking for is likely the best way to find a carrier that meets your needs and budget. If you have multiple speeding tickets on your record, you may need to purchase insurance from a carrier that specializes in high-risk coverage

Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down You do not have to disclose a speeding ticket to your insurer, but the company will usually find out about a speeding ticket either way. When your policy renewal period rolls around, your insurance provider will likely check your Motor Vehicle Record (MVR), see that you’ve got a speeding ticket and adjust your premium accordingly. If you’re shopping around, other carriers will also be able to see your driving record, so being honest during the quoting process may yield the most accurate quotes.

What is the cheapest car insurance company? Caret Down For the most current and competitive car insurance rates, Bankrate provides the most up-to-date rates on our cheapest car insurance companies page . This page is updated regularly to help you find the best car insurance company for your budget. Keep in mind that the rates we source from Quadrant Information Services are just averages. Factors like your driving record, vehicle type and location play a significant role in determining your tailored rate.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female drivers with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverages that meet each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incident: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: single speeding ticket.