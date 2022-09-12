Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Ohio for 2024
USAA, Hastings Mutual and Geico offer some of the cheapest car insurance in OH, per Bankrate’s research.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Ohio
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed average premiums from the largest insurers by market share to unveil some of the cheapest car insurance in Ohio. Drivers in the state pay an average of $1,266 per year for full coverage car insurance and $338 per year for minimum coverage. Keep in mind that your premium may vary, though. Insurers price individual policies based on several factors, such as your age, credit history, driving record and more.
It can help to shop around and gather several quotes before deciding on the company that is best for your needs. To find the cheapest Ohio car insurance, you may want to start by getting quotes from the insurers we’ve identified below.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: State Farm
- Cheapest company for full coverage: Hastings Mutual
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: Auto-Owners, Progressive and Western National
- Cheapest company for young drivers: Geico
Cheapest car insurance in Ohio for minimum coverage
You will need to purchase at least the state-mandated minimum insurance coverage in order to drive legally. In Ohio, drivers are required to have liability only, but experts recommend adding more coverage for better financial protection if you can afford it.
Minimum coverage helps pay for property damage and medical expenses the other driver incurs if you cause an accident. If you’re shopping for the cheapest car insurance in Ohio for minimum coverage, Geico and State Farm may be worth considering, according to Bankrate’s research.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$20
|
$243
|
- $95
|
$20
|
$245
|
- $93
|
$21
|
$247
|
- $91
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$21
|
$253
|
- $85
|
$23
|
$280
|
- $58
Minimum coverage requirements for Ohio drivers
Car insurance is a legal requirement in Ohio. The minimum amount of coverage you’ll need includes:
- $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person
- $50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident
- $25,000 in property damage liability per accident
Drivers who are looking for the most affordable car insurance in Ohio may be drawn to a minimum coverage policy for upfront savings. However, minimum coverage offers limited financial protection in the event of an at-fault accident. Costs can add up quickly, and you would be responsible for anything beyond your policy limits if you do not have adequate insurance coverage.
Further, liability-only insurance does not provide financial reimbursement for damage to your own vehicle. For that, you’ll need full coverage.
Cheapest car insurance in Ohio for full coverage
Full coverage typically includes liability insurance plus collision and comprehensive insurance. Full coverage helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident, regardless of fault. If you lease your vehicle or purchased it with a loan, your financial institution may require full coverage to protect their asset.
The following companies offer some of the cheapest full coverage car insurance in Ohio, per Bankrate’s analysis of average rate data from Quadrant Information Services:
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$54
|
$642
|
- $624
|
$59
|
$704
|
- $562
|
$79
|
$951
|
- $315
|
Central Mutual Insurance
|
$79
|
$952
|
- $314
|
$81
|
$966
|
- $300
Cheapest car insurance in Ohio for drivers with prior incidents
Ohio drivers with clean driving records typically see the best car insurance rates because they’re statistically shown to be less likely to file claims. However, if you have a spotty driving history, your insurance provider sees you as more of a risk and will charge you a higher premium.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Auto-Owners
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hastings Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Progressive
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Ohio with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
A speeding ticket conviction, like any other driving incident on your motor vehicle record, can have a detrimental effect on your car insurance rates. Drivers who are convicted of speeding will usually see the violation on their insurance driving records for three to five years and their insurance rate will likely be higher than normal during this time. Practicing safe driving habits can be a great way to avoid speeding tickets and subsequent rate increases — and can even make you eligible for car insurance discounts. In the meantime, Ohio drivers with a single speeding ticket may want to look at Auto-Owners and the following carriers, all of which offer cheap average rates for drivers in the same situation.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Auto-Owners
|$280
|$1,051
|Geico
|$285
|$871
|State Farm
|$285
|$1,103
|National Mutual Insurance
|$296
|$1,102
|Erie
|$297
|$1,166
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Ohio with an at-fault accident: Hastings Mutual
When you are found to be at fault for an accident, you will typically see a higher insurance premium. If you cause a crash, your insurance rate will usually be surcharged for three to five years, just like a ticket. Some insurers offer accident forgiveness as an endorsement when you purchase a policy, which may help protect your rates against a first-time or minor incident for which you are responsible. However, you’ll need to have this coverage on your policy prior to the accident to qualify for the benefits.
Hastings Mutual and the other insurers below offer competitive average rates after an at-fault accident in Ohio.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Hastings Mutual
|$259
|$656
|Central Mutual Insurance
|$306
|$952
|State Farm
|$321
|$1,219
|Geico
|$322
|$1,015
|Erie
|$325
|$1,256
Cheapest rates in Ohio for high-risk drivers: Progressive
If you are considered a high-risk driver, you will likely pay a much higher insurance premium. High-risk drivers include those who have been convicted of a DUI, as well as those who have multiple speeding tickets (among other serious moving violations or repeat infractions).
Drivers in the high-risk category may have a harder time getting cheap car insurance — or qualifying for coverage at all. In addition to driving safely going forward, you may benefit from seeking quotes from Progressive, as well as the other insurers listed below.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Progressive
|$378
|$1,385
|USAA
|$390
|$1,491
|Geico
|$411
|$1,210
|Frankenmuth
|$452
|$2,240
Bankrate’s take: If your license is suspended or your insurance provider labels you high-risk, you’re required by the state to file an SR-22 form. While it’s not actually insurance coverage, it’s a certificate filed by your insurance company on your behalf that proves you currently meet the state’s minimum insurance requirements. If you’re a high-risk driver, you must usually hold an SR-22 for three to five years. Keep in mind that SR-22 status usually raises your insurance premium.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Ohio
Teens often pay higher insurance premiums because they’re less experienced drivers and more likely to engage in risky behaviors behind the wheel. Insurance carriers pass this risk off to young drivers in the form of higher insurance rates. However, it is possible to find affordable auto insurance for young adults in Ohio. Take a look at the following companies, which have lower average rates for teens.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: Erie
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Hastings Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Progressive
Cheapest Ohio car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Geico
Teen drivers lack experience on the road, which coincides with a higher risk of accidents and subsequent claim payouts. Because of this, car insurance carriers tend to charge higher rates when teen drivers are added to a policy. As the driver ages and establishes a safe driving history, the insurance rate will usually decrease over time, but seeking out carriers that offer low average rates and young driver discounts might save you some money up front.
Rates reflected below are for a 16-year-old driver on their married parents’ policy.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$513
|$1,494
|Progressive
|$539
|$1,783
|Erie
|$560
|$2,468
|Hastings Mutual
|$594
|$1,411
|Allstate
|$614
|$3,946
Bankrate’s take: Car insurance companies use age and driving history as factors for setting insurance rates. Typically, the younger the driver, the more they’ll pay for insurance because they’re less experienced and more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors. This is supported by data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). CDC research notes that young drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 have a fatal crash rate that is three times as high as drivers over 20 years old. The good news is that most drivers will see their insurance rates decrease steadily as they get older. Maintaining a clean driving record can also help to keep premiums low.
Cheapest Ohio car insurance for teens with a ticket: Erie
A teen with a moving violation conviction usually pays more for insurance coverage in Ohio. This is true whether they’re on their own policy or listed on their parents’ policy. Teens with a ticket can expect to pay more for several years until the infraction falls off of their record.
The rates below reflect an 18-year-old on their own policy.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Erie
|$749
|$2,832
|USAA
|$838
|$3,141
|Hastings Mutual
|$869
|$2,006
|State Farm
|$870
|$3,131
|Geico
|$890
|$2,641
Cheapest Ohio car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Hastings Mutual
Insurance providers charge more for teens who are found to be at fault in an accident. Given that young drivers already pay more for insurance, having an accident on their record can really drive up their rates. Fortunately, Hastings Mutual offers some of the cheapest insurance to teens with an at-fault accident.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Hastings Mutual
|$809
|$1,893
|Central Mutual Insurance Co
|$834
|$2,098
|Erie
|$840
|$3,113
|USAA
|$910
|$3,387
|State Farm
|$982
|$3,495
Bankrate’s take: Ohio is a tort state. That means the law mandates that fault is assigned to drivers who cause an accident. This is not the case in no-fault states, where drivers file a claim with their own insurer for damages regardless of who caused the accident.
Cheapest Ohio car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Progressive
A young driver convicted of a DUI in Ohio will face fines and fees. Most young drivers will also see their insurance premiums rise at renewal time. Companies typically charge higher rates for three to five years or until the infraction falls off of the young driver’s license. However, it could still benefit to shop around with other providers to find a cheaper rate in the meantime. In Ohio, Progressive has some of the cheapest average insurance premiums for drivers with a DUI.
Note that the rates reflected below are for a 21-year-old driver on their own policy.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Progressive
|$622
|$2,277
|Geico
|$639
|$2,142
|Erie
|$680
|$2,466
|USAA
|$724
|$2,833
|Miami Mutual Insurance Co
|$749
|$3,119
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Ohio
Your ZIP code is a factor in determining your auto insurance premium in Ohio. If you live in an urban area with heavy local traffic and a high accident rate, you may pay more for your policy than you would in a rural area. Likewise, if your neighborhood has more than the average number of car thefts, your rates may be higher.
Bankrate did some research to find the cheapest cities in Ohio for minimum and full coverage policies. We found that USAA, Geico and State Farm offer some of the most competitive average rates throughout the state.
|City
|City avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Columbus
|$387
|USAA
|$260
|Cleveland
|$383
|Geico
|$248
|Cincinnati
|$373
|Geico
|$268
|Toledo
|$393
|Geico
|$267
|Akron
|$374
|State Farm
|$268
|City
|City avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Belle Valley
|$261
|State Farm
|$151
|Caldwell
|$261
|State Farm
|$143
|Dexter City
|$261
|State Farm
|$133
|Quaker City
|$262
|State Farm
|$137
|Summerfield
|$262
|State Farm
|$147
Car insurance discounts in Ohio
When you are looking at how to save on car insurance in Ohio, your first step should be to check out the discounts available from your chosen insurance carrier. Almost all insurers offer at least a few discounts, and they are often easy to qualify for. Here are a few that may be available in Ohio:
- Safe driving: Insurers are increasingly using telematics programs, such as State Farm's Drive Safe & Save, to monitor driving in real-time. If you prove to be a safe and careful driver, you could save a hefty amount on your car insurance premium. Keep in mind that some insurers will also penalize you if you exhibit unsafe driving habits.
- Defensive driving course: Completing an approved motor vehicle accident prevention course might earn you a discount. Be sure to ask your insurer for details before enrolling in a course, as not all age groups or courses may qualify.
- Bundling: This common discount could save you a lot of money if you buy more than one insurance product from the same company, such as auto and home insurance.
- Multiple vehicles: If you have more than one car or other vehicles on your policy, you may earn a discount.
- Claim-free: If you go a certain amount of time without making a claim, some insurers will lower your rate.
- Online quote: Simply asking for your quote online rather than through an agent could amount to a small break on your premium.
- Vehicle safety features: If your car has common safety features, such as anti-lock brakes or airbags, you could be eligible for a discount.