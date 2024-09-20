SR-22 in Ohio: Who needs one and how much it costs
Key takeaways
- An SR-22 is not an insurance policy, but a certificate of financial responsibility that is required for high-risk drivers in Ohio.
- The cost of an SR-22 in Ohio is relatively low, but additional charges like license reinstatement fees and potential insurance rate hikes may also apply.
- Non-owner insurance policies are available for drivers who do not own a vehicle but still need to fulfill their SR-22 requirement.
- The length of time that an SR-22 is required in Ohio can vary from three to five years, depending on the severity of the violation.
On average, Ohio car insurance isn’t the most expensive in the country, but it costs enough that you don’t want to add the fees for an SR-22 on top of your premium. Drivers caught driving without insurance or those convicted of serious driving infractions, like DUIs, may be required to obtain SR-22 insurance in Ohio. If you are required to get an SR-22 in Ohio, you may have to keep it for up to five years, depending on the circumstances. Thankfully, these forms aren’t too difficult to acquire and don’t add too much cost to your premium. Still, there are some nuances and requirements involved in getting an SR-22 that drivers will want to be aware of.
What is SR-22 insurance?
An SR-22, sometimes called an SR-22 bond or SR-22 form, is not an insurance policy but a certificate of financial responsibility that may be temporarily mandatory for high-risk drivers in Ohio, as well as several other states. It serves as proof of financial responsibility to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) that a driver meets the minimum liability coverage requirements for auto insurance. In Ohio, that means the driver has purchased at least $25,000 in bodily injury liability for one person, $50,000 in bodily injury liability for two or more people and $25,000 in property damage liability per accident.
Who might need an SR-22 in Ohio?
There are various reasons why a driver might need to obtain an SR-22 in Ohio, which may include:
- DUI/DWI conviction
- Driving without insurance
- Accumulating 12 or more demerit points for traffic violations in the past two years
- Failing to pay child support
- Getting charged with negligent or reckless driving
Depending on the circumstances of your SR-22, you must maintain it for three to five years. During this probationary period, it’s possible you could see an increase in your auto insurance premiums. If a carrier decides to cancel your coverage or increase your rates, you may need to shop around and switch to a new auto insurance carrier to ensure you maintain consistent coverage.
Where can you get SR-22 insurance in Ohio?
An SR-22 isn’t actually insurance, although that is a common misconception; it’s simply an official form that proves you have the minimum amount of insurance required in your state. Obtaining an SR-22 form is a fairly easy process. Drivers who require one first need to contact an auto insurance company that is licensed to do business in the state of Ohio. After going through the standard application process and qualifying for coverage, drivers pay a fee so that the insurer can file the SR-22 with the Ohio BMV on your behalf. It takes about 72 hours to process, so be sure to plan ahead for the time needed to process the required paperwork.
SR-22 Ohio alternatives
Once the Ohio judge’s gavel falls and determines you must have SR-22 insurance, there are no alternatives — that is, if you want to keep driving. You could obviously defer getting an SR-22 if you plan just to wait out the three- to five-year probationary period. But if you intend to maintain your driving privileges, you’ll need to find an insurance company willing to submit your SR-22 to the Ohio BMV on your behalf.
Non-owner SR-22
There are some instances in which Ohio drivers need SR-22s, but do not own a vehicle. For example, if a driver gets pulled over for drunk driving while borrowing a friend’s car, they may be required to get an SR-22. To satisfy the SR-22 requirement, drivers in this situation would need to purchase a non-owner insurance policy.
A non-owner insurance policy protects a driver’s liability when operating a vehicle that is borrowed from a friend or family member. Typically, non-owner insurance includes:
- Bodily injury liability coverage
- Property damage liability coverage
- Medical payments or PIP coverage
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist liability coverage
Non-owner insurance ensures that the driver meets the state’s minimum coverage requirements. However, it does not offer protection for the borrowed vehicle. Because a non-owner policy covers the driver rather than the car, there is no option to add collision or comprehensive insurance.
How much does an SR-22 in Ohio cost?
It will cost $25 on average for the Ohio BMV to process an SR-22 form. However, there are some associated costs that are more painful on the wallet.
One of them is license reinstatement fees, which can range from $15-$650. An SR-22 requirement is typically linked to a driving violation that was penalized with a license suspension, so you’ll have to pay this fee before getting your driving privileges back. The exact cost of your reinstatement fee will vary based on the severity of your violation, but the Ohio BMV does offer payment plans for fees that exceed $150.
Another associated cost is the adverse downstream effects on your car insurance rate. Ohio drivers with an SR-22 are generally viewed as high-risk and more likely to file an insurance claim. The chart below shows how insurance premiums in Ohio can change based on driving activity.
|Driver profile
|Average annual full coverage car insurance premium in Ohio
|Clean driving record
|$1,492
|Insurance coverage lapse
|$1,750
|Speeding ticket
|$1,769
|Accident
|$2,145
|DUI conviction
|$2,831
