Best car insurance in Rhode Island for 2024

Geico, Amica, USAA, Travelers and Nationwide write some of the best car insurance policies in Rhode Island.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Updated Dec 20, 2023
Best car insurance companies in Rhode Island

To find the best auto insurance in Rhode Island, we sourced average rate data from Quadrant Information Services for the largest insurers writing policies in the Ocean State. We took a close look at each company's available discounts and optional coverage types, called endorsements. We reviewed ratings from third-party organizations like AM Best, which monitors financial strength, and J.D. Power, whose 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study assesses customer satisfaction.

With all this data in hand, we assigned each carrier a Bankrate Score out of 5 points. The higher an insurer's Bankrate Score is, the more it excels in all our parameters. You may be able to use these Scores to quickly assess how well a carrier may be able to meet your insurance needs. To give you a point of comparison, the average cost of minimum coverage car insurance in Rhode Island is $551 per year. Full coverage averages $1,886 per year.

If you are looking for the best car insurance in Rhode Island, you may want to consider quotes from the following companies:

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,729
$489
Amica
4.4
$1,709
$465
USAA
4.2
$1,299
$474
Travelers
4.1
$1,544
$464
Nationwide
4.0
$1,843
$826

Best for discount variety

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 836/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,729 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Although Geico doesn't have the cheapest average Rhode Island rates on our list, the company has an extensive list of discounts that may help policyholders save on their premiums. Potential savings are available for military service, good students, bundling and alumni affiliation. Geico also stood out for its digital tools, which allow policyholders to manage their policies and file claims through its website or mobile app.

Who Geico may be good for: Drivers who value digital tool accessibility and discount variety may be interested in Geico.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for customer service

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 833/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,709 for full coverage
Why Amica made our list: In addition to earning the second-highest customer satisfaction score in the New England region of the J.D. Power study, Amica tied with Geico as our best auto insurance company overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards. The company has a live chat option for policy management and claims filing, as well as a fairly unique set of discounts. Potential savings are available for setting up auto-pay, owning a home and driving a vehicle with forward collision warning. For more information on Amica’s rates and coverage options, you may want to request an insurance quote from Amica.

Who Amica may be good for: Amica may be a good fit for drivers who want robust coverage options and readily available customer service.

Read full Amica Insurance review

Best for military-focused coverage options

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 896/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,299 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA consistently scores highly on J.D. Power reports, but it is technically ineligible for ranking because coverage is only available to current and former military members and their immediate families. Military-focused discount options include potential savings for garaging a vehicle on base and lower rates while you're deployed. USAA has a superior financial strength rating from AM Best and offers highly competitive average rates in Rhode Island.

Who USAA may be good for: USAA may be a good fit for eligible drivers interested in -military-focused coverage options and low rates.

Read full USAA Insurance review

Best for coverage customization

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 782/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,544 for full coverage
Why Travelers made our list: Travelers offers competitive average rates in Rhode Island, as well as extensive coverage and policy customization options. Policyholders may be able to build a more robust policy with accident forgiveness coverage, new car replacement coverage, rideshare coverage and roadside assistance. The company also offers several discounts for qualifying drivers, including a potential discount for drivers with electric or hybrid vehicles. Travelers did score below the segment average in the J.D. Power study, so you may want to speak with current policyholders about their customer service experience.

Who Travelers may be good for: Travelers may be a good fit for drivers who want to build a customized policy. It may also appeal to drivers with electric or hybrid vehicles.

Read full Travelers Insurance review

Best for unique coverage options

4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,843 for full coverage
Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide has some of the highest average rates on our list, but its average full coverage premium is still below the state average for Rhode Island. Policyholders who want to participate in a telematics program have two to choose from with Nationwide: SmartRide is a standard telematics program and SmartMiles is a pay-per-mile option for low-mileage drivers. Other Nationwide coverage options that may be hard to find elsewhere include accident forgiveness, a vanishing deductible and policies tailored to classic cars.

Who Nationwide may be good for: Nationwide may be a good fit for drivers with unique coverage needs and low-mileage drivers interested in pay-per-mile programs.

Read full Nationwide Insurance review

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Rhode Island

To determine the best Rhode Island auto insurance, we pulled average rate data for some of the largest companies by market share. We then compared financial strength ratings and customer satisfaction scores from AM Best and J.D. Power. Coverage options, discounts and digital tools were also assessed for top carriers before assigning each a Bankrate Score out of 5 points.

To help Rhode Island drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Rhode Island

Car insurance is a personal product, so the best company and coverage options for you may depend heavily on your personal needs. If you are shopping for Rhode Island car insurance, you may want to start with the following steps:

How much is car insurance in Rhode Island?

The average annual cost of car insurance in Rhode Island is $1,886 per year for full coverage. This is lower than the U.S. national average of $2,014. Minimum coverage is also cheaper than average in the state at $551 per year compared to the national average of $622. 

Although Rhode Island's average premiums are below the national average, they are a bit pricier than some neighboring states. Connecticut has annual average rates of $1,553 for full coverage and $620 for minimum. Massachusetts has annual averages of $1,262 for full coverage and $429 for minimum. Differences in cost may be the result of several variables, including rates of traffic accidents, population densities, local costs of repairs and more.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Rhode Island

Your auto insurance rates will vary from Rhode Island state averages based on your driving record, age, credit history, ZIP code and more. Entering a few basic pieces of information into the tool below will give you a more personalized estimate. It won't be an exact quote, but it will give you a benchmark to work from while you shop around for your own coverage.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

