Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Rhode Island for 2024
According to Bankrate's analysis, State Farm may offer lower-than-average car insurance rates for Rhode Island.
While we adhere to strict
The cheapest car insurance companies in Rhode Island
At an average rate of $1,886 per year for full coverage car insurance and $551 per year for minimum coverage car insurance, Rhode Island has lower average premiums when compared to the national average of $2,014 per year for full coverage car insurance and $622 per year for minimum coverage car insurance. That means the average driver in this state is paying less than drivers across the nation. However, you may be able to drop the rate of your car insurance policy in Rhode Island even lower than the average by finding the right affordable car insurance company.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: State Farm
- Cheapest company for full coverage: State Farm
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: Travelers and State Farm
- Cheapest companies for young drivers: State Farm
Cheapest car insurance in Rhode Island for minimum coverage
Rhode Island requires all drivers to carry at least minimum coverage, also known as liability only car insurance. That includes bodily injury liability, property damage liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist and uninsured motorist property damage coverage. Bankrate found that State Farm offered the lowest average rates for minimum coverage in our analysis.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$23
|
$273
|
- $278
|
$39
|
$464
|
- $87
|
$39
|
$465
|
- $86
|
$40
|
$474
|
- $77
|
$41
|
$489
|
- $62
Minimum coverage requirements for Rhode Island drivers
Car insurance is a legal requirement in Rhode Island, as it is in most states. In Rhode Island, you must purchase a policy with at least the following minimum coverage limits to drive legally:
- $25,000 bodily injury per person
- $50,000 bodily injury per accident
- $25,000 property damage
Insurance companies in Rhode Island are also required to offer you uninsured motorist coverage and underinsured motorist coverage, although you can decline these coverages in writing.
Drivers who choose to purchase minimum coverage often pay the lowest rates on car insurance. However, minimum coverage limits could leave you with hefty out-of-pocket expenses if you cause an accident and the injuries or damages exceed your insurance limits. Minimum coverage also does not provide any coverage for damage to your own vehicle; that requires that you purchase comprehensive and collision coverages, which constitute full coverage.
Cheapest car insurance in Rhode Island for full coverage
Although minimum coverage is all that's required by law, many Rhode Island drivers choose to purchase full coverage auto insurance to further protect themselves from financial risk. Full coverage includes collision and comprehensive coverage, both of which can pay towards your own costs and not just other drivers. Bankrate found in our analysis that State Farm offered the lowest average rates in Rhode Island for full coverage.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
$84
|
$1,002
|
- $884
|
$108
|
$1,299
|
- $587
|
$129
|
$1,544
|
- $342
|
$142
|
$1,709
|
- $177
|
$144
|
$1,729
|
- $157
Cheapest car insurance in Rhode Island for drivers with prior incidents
Having a prior incident on your driving record will likely impact your auto insurance rates in Rhode Island. How much of an impact will depend largely on what type of incident occurred. Below are some of the more affordable options, based on our analysis, for drivers in Rhode Island with incidents on their record:
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Travelers
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Rhode Island with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Being convicted of a speeding ticket in Rhode Island may lead to a noticeable increase in your rates. While the average increase can vary between companies, it's common for insurers to raise your rates for at least three years after a conviction for just one speeding ticket, as drivers who are convicted of speeding tickets have shown that they are more likely to engage in risky driving practices. Bankrate found that State Farm offered the lowest average rates for drivers with a speeding ticket in Rhode Island. The car insurance companies in Rhode Island that offer the cheapest average rates for drivers who have been convicted of a speeding ticket include:
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$273
|$1,002
|USAA
|$538
|$1,479
|Travelers
|$585
|$1,850
|Amica
|$605
|$2,148
|Geico
|$712
|$2,447
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Rhode Island with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Being found at fault for an auto accident is another event that can significantly affect your rates with most insurers for at least three years. The exact amount of the increase depends on the car insurance company, as well as the driver's profile and other factors. However, drivers who are already considered to be riskier to insure, like young drivers, often see a higher increase than older, more experienced drivers. Bankrate found State Farm to offer the lowest average rates for drivers with an at-fault accident. The car insurance companies in Rhode Island that offer the lowest average rates for drivers who have been found at fault for an accident include:
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$273
|$1,002
|Amica
|$465
|$1,709
|USAA
|$474
|$1,299
|Travelers
|$555
|$1,803
|Geico
|$556
|$1,943
Cheapest car insurance in Rhode Island for high-risk drivers: Travelers
If you've been convicted of a severe traffic violation or several smaller ones, you may be categorized as a high-risk driver by insurance companies. High-risk drivers represent a greater risk to insure and are charged some of the highest average rates of any demographic. Of the many traffic infractions that can cause a driver to be considered high-risk, DUIs are often considered the most severe. High-risk drivers not only face higher average car insurance rates, but some insurers may refuse to cover them. Bankrate found that Travelers offered the lowest average rates for high-risk drivers in Rhode Island. The companies that offer the lowest average rates in Rhode Island for high-risk drivers include:
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Travelers
|$680
|$2,081
|USAA
|$911
|$2,412
|Geico
|$1,221
|$4,134
|Allstate
|$1,430
|$5,259
|Amica
|$1,466
|$5,037
Bankrate’s take: Auto insurance companies may refuse coverage to drivers with a DUI on their record. Even in situations where average rates are provided, the insurer may still refuse to cover a DUI. This has to do with risk levels and how drivers with DUIs are seen as being among the riskiest drivers. Still, drivers with a DUI can often find coverage from insurers that specialize in high-risk drivers.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Rhode Island
Age is one of the most important variables in determining car insurance rates. Younger drivers are generally much costlier to insure than older drivers. Teen drivers face some of the highest rates across all demographics of drivers. Still, with some research, it's often possible to find cheap insurance for young adults.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Travelers
Cheapest Rhode Island car insurance for insuring a teen driver: State Farm
Teen drivers are generally some of the most expensive drivers to insure, as they have the least experience behind the wheel and have a statistically higher likelihood of causing an accident or other incident on the road. When adding a teen driver to your policy, it may be helpful to find the companies that offer the cheapest average rates for teen drivers to help find the lowest cost. Some insurers also offer teen discounts or student discounts, which may further reduce premiums when available. The cheapest companies in Rhode Island for adding a teen driver are outlined below.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$582
|$2,010
|Geico
|$995
|$3,466
|Amica
|$1,191
|$4,124
|Nationwide
|$1,361
|$2,887
|USAA
|$1,539
|$4,198
Bankrate’s take: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver at this age added to their parents' policy. Insurers see teens as more expensive to insure because teens have less experience than any other age demographic and are statistically more likely to be in a traffic incident or to have claims filed on their policies.
Cheapest Rhode Island car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm
With their base rates already so high, teens with a speeding ticket may want to consider finding affordable car insurance. Bankrate found that State Farm offered the lowest average rates in our analysis for teens with a speeding ticket in Rhode Island.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$767
|$2,711
|USAA
|$1,565
|$4,709
|Amica
|$2,006
|$6,895
|Geico
|$2,272
|$7,545
|Allstate
|$2,286
|$9,737
Cheapest Rhode Island car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: State Farm
An at-fault accident can drastically increase teens' already high rates in Rhode Island. At this point, it may be wise to consider car insurance for high-risk drivers. Bankrate found that State Farm offered the lowest average rates in Rhode Island for teens with an at-fault accident.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$767
|$2,711
|USAA
|$1,364
|$4,098
|Amica
|$1,811
|$6,239
|Geico
|$1,978
|$6,704
|Allstate
|$2,126
|$9,406
Bankrate’s take: Accident forgiveness can be a significant boon when dealing with auto accidents if your insurer offers it. Details vary between insurers, but the main idea is that by paying a higher premium, you can add accident forgiveness to your policy. This addition makes it so that your first accident will not impact your rates.
Cheapest Rhode Island car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Travelers
Finding an affordable insurance company for a teen with a DUI can be tricky. Most insurers see DUIs as the most extreme type of reg flag that a driver can have. Bankrate found that Travelers offered the cheapest average rates for teen drivers with a DUI in Rhode Island.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Travelers
|$1,031
|$3,265
|USAA
|$1,647
|$4,464
|Allstate
|$1,903
|$7,972
|Amica
|$2,120
|$7,229
|Geico
|$2,189
|$7,319
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Rhode Island
Car insurance rates are determined by weighing a number of different factors, including where you live. Different cities have varied costs for repairs, frequencies of auto accidents, levels of traffic congestion and more, all of which can impact your rates. The higher the chance of incidents in your city, the more insurance tends to cost on average to compensate for the higher risk of insuring your vehicle. The tables below show the cheapest car insurance in large cities and the cheapest cities in Rhode Island for minimum coverage car insurance.
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Woonsocket
|$525
|State Farm
|$316
|Cumberland
|$544
|State Farm
|$316
|Warwick
|$590
|State Farm
|$316
|Pawtucket
|$643
|State Farm
|$316
|Cranston
|$646
|State Farm
|$316
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Pascoag
|$492
|State Farm
|$233
|Chepachet
|$494
|State Farm
|$233
|Glendale
|$497
|State Farm
|$233
|Mapleville
|$499
|State Farm
|$233
|Harrisville
|$500
|State Farm
|$233
Car insurance discounts in Rhode Island
When looking for cheap auto insurance in Rhode Island, discounts may be essential for lowering your premium. Discounts vary between insurance companies, but there are several types that have become relatively common. The discounts described below are some of the more readily available types, but this list is in no way exhaustive. For a complete look at which discounts your insurer offers, you will likely need to look at their website or contact your agent.
- Young driver discounts: These discounts are geared toward teen and young drivers and often have requirements that drivers must meet to qualify. For instance, many insurers use discounts like this that require the young driver to stay above a certain GPA in high school or college classes.
- Safe driver discounts: Insurers will sometimes offer discounts to drivers that go for a certain amount of time without receiving a traffic citation. The specifics vary between companies.
- No claims discounts: Some insurance companies will offer drivers a discount if they’ve gone a certain number of years without filing a claim. While three years may be a common benchmark, it varies between insurance companies.
- Safety devices discounts: Insurance companies often provide discounts for vehicles that have safety features installed that can help to prevent injuries, damages or theft.
- Policy bundling discounts: Buying more than one policy from the same insurer will often net you a discount. The most common example of this is bundling your car and home policies from the same company.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state's requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents' policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.