Driving without insurance in Rhode Island is a serious offense that can lead to significant legal and financial consequences. Rhode Island auto insurance requirements are designed to ensure that all drivers have adequate coverage to protect themselves and others in the event of an accident. Understanding Rhode Island car insurance laws is essential for all motorists to avoid penalties, including fines, license suspension and vehicle impoundment. Bankrate’s insurance experts can help you navigate the specifics of Rhode Island car insurance requirements, the repercussions of driving uninsured, and the steps you can take to comply with state laws and maintain proper coverage.

Is it illegal to drive without insurance in Rhode Island?

Driving without insurance in Rhode Island is illegal. The state requires that all drivers carry a minimum level of liability insurance to cover bodily injury and property damage in the event of an accident.

Driving without insurance can lead to significant consequences, including fines, suspension of your driver’s license and impoundment of your vehicle. If you are caught driving without insurance multiple times, you may face increased penalties, higher fines and longer suspension periods. Compliance with Rhode Island car insurance requirements is essential to avoid these penalties and maintain legal driving status.

Minimum insurance required in Rhode Island

According to Rhode Island car insurance laws, at least 25/50/25 personal liability insurance, which includes bodily injury liability coverage and property damage coverage. If you cause an accident, bodily injury liability coverage will pay for the other driver’s medical expenses up to your policy limits, and property damage coverage will cover the cost of their vehicle repairs up to your policy limits.

Here is a breakdown of the required coverage amounts:

$25,000 bodily injury liability coverage per person

$50,000 bodily injury liability coverage per accident

$25,000 in property damage coverage per accident

When you purchase a minimum coverage policy in Rhode Island, you will also be offered uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance. However, you are allowed to decline this coverage in writing as long as you have satisfied the other minimum insurance coverage limits required by state law.

Penalties for driving without insurance in Rhode Island

Driving without car insurance in Rhode Island is illegal, and you will likely face several consequences if you get caught. For a first offense, drivers may receive a fine between $100 and $500. After two, the fine increases to a minimum of $500 and you may face up to six months of your license being suspended. After a third offense, the fine increases to up to $1,000, and the suspension can last for up to one year. You may have to pay a license reinstatement fee that will add to the cost of the penalty. In Rhode Island, violations for driving without insurance do not require any jail time or an SR-22 insurance certificate.

Getting into an accident without insurance

Driving without insurance is a big risk, and if you cause an accident, it is likely to be expensive.

If you hit another person’s vehicle and do not have insurance, you will be fully responsible for compensating the other driver for their medical expenses and vehicle repairs. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), the average cost of a property-damage only accident is $5,700. With a possible injury, the average cost rises to $24,000. You could also get sued by the other driver, which could also make you responsible for legal fees.

Even if you get hit by another driver, there are still consequences for not having insurance. First, there is no guarantee that the other driver’s insurance will cover the full extent of your losses, so you could end up paying out-of-pocket. When you file the claim, you will have to disclose that you do not have insurance, which means you could subject yourself to the state-mandated fines for being uninsured.

