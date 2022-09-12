Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Rhode Island in 2024
Rhode Island drivers pay an annual average of $551 for minimum coverage car insurance and $1,886 for full coverage.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
How much is car insurance in Rhode Island?
The average car insurance cost in Rhode Island is $551 for minimum coverage car insurance and $1,886 for full coverage each year. This is less than the national averages of $622 and $2,014, respectively, making Rhode Island one of the more affordable states for car insurance. However, your own rate will vary from the average, since it's based on multiple factors unique to you, such as your age, credit rating and gender, as well as your car's make, model and age.
Key takeaways
- Full coverage car insurance in Rhode Island costs an average of $157 per month, while minimum coverage averages $46 per month.
- Average premiums in Rhode Island's most populous cities can be up to 14 percent higher than the state average.
- Young male drivers on their own car insurance policies pay some of the highest average rates for car insurance in Rhode Island.
- Rhode Island drivers with poor credit pay an average of 64 percent more for full coverage car insurance compared to those with good credit.
What would you like to do today?
Rhode Island car insurance rates by city
One of the factors insurers take into account when calculating your premium rate is your ZIP code. Drivers in areas with high accident or theft rates typically pay more for coverage to compensate for this added risk. Regional weather patterns and local repair costs can also influence rates. Below are the average car insurance rates in some of Rhode Island's largest cities.
|Rhode Island city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from RI avg. annual full coverage premium
|Cranston
|$182
|$2,180
|14%
|Cumberland
|$152
|$1,826
|-3%
|East Greenwich
|$149
|$1,783
|-6%
|East Providence
|$171
|$2,056
|9%
|Greenville
|$152
|$1,828
|3%
|Pawtucket
|$174
|$2,088
|10%
|Smithfield
|$150
|$1,801
|-5%
|Warwick
|$160
|$1,919
|2%
|West Warwick
|$158
|$1,899
|0.7%
|Woonsocket
|$150
|$1,803
|-4%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Rhode Island
Rhode Island car insurance carriers are allowed to consider your age and gender when calculating your premium. Young drivers typically pay more for car insurance than older drivers, up until age 70. This is because younger, less experienced drivers tend to have more accidents and file more claims. Rates tend to drop as the driver ages, all other things being equal. Gender, too, plays a role in most states, because male drivers are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents than females. Below you can see what you might pay for coverage as you age in Rhode Island.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Rhode Island
|Average minimum coverage premium in RI
|Age 16*
|$4,525
|$1,463
|Age 18
|$6,372
|$1,985
|Age 20
|$4,568
|$1,313
|Age 25
|$2,473
|$684
|Age 30
|$2,029
|$576
|Age 40
|$1,915
|$652
|Age 50
|$1,741
|$514
|Age 60
|$1,728
|$508
|Age 70
|$1,864
|$575
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Rhode Island
|Average minimum coverage premium in Rhode Island
|Age 16*
|$3,847
|$1,278
|Age 18
|$5,174
|$1,652
|Age 20
|$3,746
|$1,134
|Age 25
|$2,207
|$648
|Age 30
|$1,937
|$562
|Age 40
|$1,856
|$548
|Age 50
|$1,728
|$511
|Age 60
|$1,712
|$511
|Age 70
|$1,380
|$583
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Male drivers tend to pay slightly higher car insurance rates than their female counterparts. This is because males are statistically more likely to get into accidents and engage in risky driving behaviors like speeding, driving under the influence and not wearing a seatbelt. To compensate for this added risk, most insurers charge higher rates for males in every state except those that do not allow gender to be considered as a rating factor. States that do not allow the use of gender in car insurance rating are California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Rhode Island
Young drivers under the age of 20 typically pay much higher rates for car insurance, but as you can see, young drivers in Rhode Island who stay on their parents’ full coverage policy typically pay much cheaper rates than those who opt to purchase their own car insurance policy once they turn 18. However, some car insurance companies require that you live with your parents to remain insured on their policy.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in RI
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in RI
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$4,186
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,922
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,644
|$5,773
|45%
|Age 19
|$3,107
|$4,529
|37%
|Age 20
|$2,976
|$4,157
|33%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Rhode Island?
Drivers with speeding tickets, accidents and other infractions pay higher average car insurance rates in Rhode Island. Even a single speeding ticket increases your cost of coverage by an average of 15 percent. A more serious infraction such as a DUI conviction typically results in a significant rate hike — an average increase of 67 percent. Keep in mind that some carriers will not extend coverage to a driver with serious driving infractions, like multiple accidents or a DUI.
The table below illustrates the average increase after a single offense of each incident. If you become a repeat offender, the increase will likely be even higher.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual premium* in RI
|Percentage increase from RI avg. annual premium*
|Clean driving record
|$1,886
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,178
|15%
|At-fault accident
|$1,935
|3%
|DUI conviction
|$3,153
|67%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Rhode Island by credit score
Most U.S. states, with the exception of California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan, allow insurers to use a driver's credit-based insurance score when determining rates. Insurance companies reason that those with good or excellent credit ratings are less likely to file claims, while those who have poor credit may be more likely to file claims. Because of this, drivers with good credit histories typically pay lower car insurance rates.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual premium* in RI
|Percentage change from RI average annual premium*
|Poor
|$3,085
|64%
|Average
|$2,139
|13%
|Good
|$1,886
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,687
|-11%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Rhode Island car insurance rates by vehicle type
The make, model and year of your car will influence your car insurance rate in Rhode Island. Luxury vehicles and sports cars are typically more expensive to insure due to their high repair cost. Frequently-stolen models may also be pricier to insure due to their risk of theft. Security features that may help avoid accidents or reduce their severity may also net you savings. If you're considering a new car purchase in Rhode Island, you may want to explore insurance quotes for the models you're considering.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual premium* in RI
|Toyota Camry
|$1,886
|Ford F-150
|$1,622
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,648
|BMW 330i
|$2,308
|Toyota Prius
|$1,945
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Rhode Island
Car insurance rates are highly personalized. Get started with individualized estimates by inputting a few details into the tool below.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
How to save on car insurance in Rhode Island
As a driver, average car insurance rates in Rhode Island or even the average cost for your age do not determine the exact price you will pay. Personal characteristics and policy options can help save you money, and so can taking a few extra steps when finding insurance:
- Shop around: Individual car insurance companies weigh rating factors differently. Consider getting several quotes so you can compare your options. When you request quotes, you may want to use the same policy limits so you can accurately compare rates between different companies.
- Request new quotes at renewal time: Insurance companies frequently adjust premium rates when a policy comes up for renewal. This makes it a good time to comparison shop or see if you’re eligible for new discounts with your provider.
- Compare discounts: Although there are some common discounts offered by many carriers, not all providers will give the same amount or have the same eligibility requirements. To find out how much you might save, speak with an agent during the quote process. This will help you find the cheapest insurance company for you.
- Consider increasing your deductible: A low deductible means you will pay less out of pocket after a covered claim, while a high deductible means the opposite. Increasing your deductible will save you money on your premium every month, but your collision and comprehensive deductibles may affect your premium differently. If you want to adjust your deductibles, you may want to speak with a licensed agent about how the change could affect your premium.
- Increase your credit score: In Rhode Island, car insurance companies are allowed to take credit into consideration when determining your premium. Drivers with higher credit scores generally get more favorable rates because drivers with low credit scores have been linked to a higher percentage of claims.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.