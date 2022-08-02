Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance in Washington for 2024
Best car insurance companies in Washington
According to our research, Geico, USAA, State Farm, Travelers and Farmers offer some of the best car insurance in Washington. Based on data collected from Quadrant Information Services, these carriers have average premiums that come in below or near the average cost of car insurance in Washington, which is $1,410 per year for full coverage and $515 per year for minimum coverage. Aside from cost, we also compared J.D. Power rankings in the Northwest region, company coverage offerings, financial strength ratings from AM Best and other features to determine our picks for the companies with the best auto insurance in Washington.
You can use our Bankrate Score, which rates each carrier based on the metrics just listed along with others on a five-point scale, to quickly compare carriers and decide which to get quotes from. If you’re looking for the best Washington auto insurance, you might want to start with these carriers:
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage rate
Avg. full coverage rate
Geico
Geico is a national insurer that writes vehicle, property, business and other insurance lines in the state of Washington. Geico is the second-largest insurer in the country, dominating 14 percent of the national auto insurance market. Its low rates coupled with its lengthy list of discounts earned it a 2023 Bankrate Award for best budget auto insurance company. Its highly-rated digital platforms and nationwide availability tied Geico with Amica for the best auto insurance company overall.
Why Geico made our list: Geico helps make finding cheap car insurance easy for Washington drivers. On its website, Geico advertises an impressive sixteen different potential discounts across five categories: vehicle equipment, driving history and habits, driver’s education, driver affiliation and customer loyalty. Although Geico does incentivize drivers to practice good habits with its five-year accident-free good driver discount, drivers with less-than-perfect driving records may still get a cheap deal. In Washington, drivers with an at-fault accident on their records still pay less than the statewide average for drivers who also fit that profile, according to average rate data from Quadrant Information Services.
|Bankrate Score
|4.3
|J.D. Power
|797/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|50 states and Washington, D.C.
Geico standout features
- Geico mobile app: Geico’s mobile app came in second in the 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study in the service category. With the app, Geico customers can file a claim, manage their policies, pay their insurance bills and access customer service at their fingertips.
- Auto Repair Xpress: This service is brought to Geico customers through a partnership with Enterprise. If your vehicle is damaged in a covered claim, you can bring it to a Geico Auto Repair Xpress shop to be fixed and pick up your rental vehicle at the same time.
- Prime time contract: This is for Geico customers who are at least 50 years old, do not have drivers under 25 on their policy, have remained incident-free for the past three years and do not use their vehicles for business purposes. The prime time contract offers guaranteed renewal to customers who fit its criteria — including new ones.
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage rate
Avg. full coverage rate
USAA
USAA is technically ineligible for J.D. Power ranking because of its membership limitations; however, it has the highest customer satisfaction score in the Northwest region. In fact, over the years, Bankrate has found that USAA is consistently a high J.D. Power scorer in multiple regions. USAA insurance policies are exclusively available to active-duty military members, veterans and their immediate family members. However, if you qualify for coverage, a policy with USAA could be some of the best auto insurance in Washington.
Why USAA made our list: In addition to low average rates, USAA offers several potential discounts, including for low mileage, bundling, good grades and garaging a vehicle on a military installation. However, USAA does not offer 24/7 customer service, which may deter some drivers. Additionally, its lack of brick-and-mortar insurance locations in Washington (and nationwide) might not be best for customers who prefer face-to-face service.
|Bankrate Score
|4.2
|J.D. Power
|875/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|50 states and Washington, D.C. (for qualifying customers)
USAA standout features
- SafePilot Program: By downloading the SafePilot app and practicing good driving habits, you could save up to 30 percent off your premium.
- Deployment benefits: If you have been deployed and plan to store your car, you could earn a discount on your insurance.
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage rate
Avg. full coverage rate
State Farm
With 16 percent of the auto insurance market under its thumb, State Farm takes the title of the largest car insurance company in the U.S.. And its vast network of agents reflects its size: there are over 19,000 State Farm agents nationwide, with plenty of offices spread throughout Washington state.
Why State Farm made our list: If you’re looking for a local agent, State Farm may be a great fit. This carrier offers a wide range of insurance products and won our 2023 Bankrate Award for best car insurance company for high-risk drivers. In addition to a solid number of potential discounts, State Farm also offers optional coverage choices, like car rental, travel expenses and rideshare coverage. Notably, State Farm does not offer gap insurance, nor does it write insurance policies for drivers who have DUI convictions on their records.
|Bankrate Score
|4.2
|J.D. Power
|821/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|All states except MA and RI
State Farm standout features
- Banking products: State Farm partners with US Bank to bring its customers a suite of financial products like consumer loans, credit cards, home loans, checking accounts and more.
- Personal Price Plan: The Personal Price Plan gives State Farm customers greater transparency into exactly the coverage they’re paying for. The Plan allows you to customize your insurance policy to meet your exact specifications, from coverage limits to and savings opportunities to policy add-ons.
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage rate
Avg. full coverage rate
Travelers
Travelers offers a generous list of coverage options at affordable average prices for drivers in Washington. In addition to car insurance, Travelers also writes home, renters, condo, landlord, boat, flood, motorcycle, umbrella, pet and other insurance lines.
Why Travelers made our list: Washington drivers who prioritize cost may want to consider Travelers car insurance. Of all the carriers on our list, it ranks as one of the most affordable based on average premiums in the state. The carrier offers extensive add-on options, such as accident forgiveness, decreasing deductible, premier new car replacement and even gap coverage. However, the company did not rank in J.D. Power’s 2023 survey for customer satisfaction in the Northwest region and did not perform well in its national survey either.
|Bankrate Score
|4.1
|J.D. Power
|Not rated
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|42 states and Washington, D.C.
Travelers standout features
- IntelliDrive: IntelliDrive is a 90-day telematics program that can help drivers save up to 30 percent on their insurance.
- Pet insurance: It’s estimated that almost 63 percent of the Washington population owns a pet. If you count yourself among them, you might consider a Travelers pet insurance policy provided through ASPCA Pet Health Insurance.
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage rate
Avg. full coverage rate
Farmers
Farmers is a national carrier with a wide range of optional coverage types and discounts. This includes customized equipment coverage for drivers who have added aftermarket parts or further customizations to their cars, accident forgiveness and full windshield and glass coverage.
Why Farmers made our list: Farmers may not offer the lowest average rates on our list, so it may not be the best for the most budget-minded shopper. Its tools and benefits are really where it shines: roadside assistance, rideshare coverage, loss of use, spare parts coverage and accident forgiveness are all available with Farmers.
|Bankrate Score
|3.8
|J.D. Power
|796/1,000
|AM Best score
|A
|States covered
|42 states
Farmers standout features
- Glass deductible buyback: $100 deductible specifically for glass repair and replacement costs.
- Guaranteed value: If your vehicle is a total loss from a covered claim, Farmers will pay you based on a pre-set value agreed upon when you set up coverage.
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Washington
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team started the search for the best car insurance companies in Washington by analyzing dozens of carriers available in the state. We reviewed average car insurance premiums from Quadrant Information Services for minimum and full coverage and compared coverage options. Third-party ratings from agencies like J.D. Power and AM Best were used to assess customer satisfaction and financial strength. We understand that many customers like to handle their insurance needs digitally, so mobile app accessibility was also factored in to calculate a company's overall Bankrate Score.
The better a company scored in each of these categories, the higher its overall Bankrate Score for a maximum Score of 5.0 out of 5.0 points. As you learn more about the insurance carriers below, this Bankrate Score may help provide a high-level summary of how each insurer compares to another.
Read our full methodology
To help Washington drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Washington
Finding the best car insurance in Washington for your situation may take a bit of research, but knowing what coverage types and company features you want can make the process easier. Consider the following strategies to narrow down the top companies on your list:
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.