Average cost of car insurance in Washington for 2024
Washington drivers pay an average of $515 per year for minimum coverage and $1,410 per year for full coverage.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
How much is car insurance in Washington?
The national average annual cost of full coverage car insurance is $2,014, while minimum coverage costs an average of $622. Washington drivers pay lower average rates at $1,410 per year for full coverage and $515 per year for minimum coverage. While minimum coverage is all that's legally required by the state, most insurance experts recommend full coverage for additional financial protection. If you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender will likely require you to purchase full coverage car insurance.
Key takeaways
- Teen drivers see some of the highest average rates in Washington. Parents with a 16-year-old driver on their policy pay an average full coverage premium of $3,317 per year.
- Although Washington allows insurers to consider credit history in auto insurance rating, rate differences between drivers with good credit and drivers with poor credit are not as drastic as in many other states.
- Your vehicle type impacts your Washington car insurance rates. BMW 330i drivers pay 46 percent more for full coverage than Honda Odyssey drivers.
Washington car insurance rates by city
If you’re curious how much car insurance is in Washington, you can get an idea by browsing the table below, which shows average city rates in the state’s most-populated metros. You will notice that some ZIP codes pay more, while others see rates below the state average. A higher rate generally indicates that there are more claims filed in that region, perhaps due to higher accident rates or a larger number of car thefts.
|Washington city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from WA avg. annual full coverage premium
|Auburn
|$129
|$1,544
|+10%
|Bellevue
|$115
|$1,383
|-2%
|Everett
|$116
|$1,389
|-1%
|Federal Way
|$130
|$1,565
|+11%
|Kirkland
|$116
|$1,391
|-1%
|Renton
|$124
|$1,492
|+6%
|Seattle
|$128
|$1,535
|+9%
|Spokane
|$107
|$1,283
|-9%
|Tacoma
|$130
|$1,560
|+11%
|Vancouver
|$112
|$1,347
|-4%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Washington
Similar to most states, Washington's car insurance rates are heavily influenced by age and gender. Drivers will typically see the highest costs at 18 (when on their own policy) and a consistent decline thereafter until rates flatten at around age 40.
Men typically pay slightly more for car insurance than women, since they are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents. Although Washington In the chart below, 16-year-old rates assume they are insured on their parents' policy since drivers are unable to be the primary policyholder if under the age of 18.
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Washington
|Avg. min. coverage premium in Washington
|Age 16*
|$3,509
|$1,427
|Age 18
|$5,523
|$2,134
|Age 20
|$3,936
|$1,441
|Age 25
|$1,929
|$677
|Age 30
|$1,506
|$533
|Age 40
|$1,424
|$512
|Age 50
|$1,321
|$480
|Age 60
|$1,276
|$473
|Age 70
|$1,471
|$570
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Washington
|Avg. min. coverage premium in Washington
|Age 16*
|$3,125
|$1,298
|Age 18
|$4,564
|$1,842
|Age 20
|$3,255
|$1,259
|Age 25
|$1,703
|$628
|Age 30
|$1,445
|$532
|Age 40
|$1,396
|$518
|Age 50
|$1,299
|$483
|Age 60
|$1,253
|$471
|Age 70
|$1,439
|$563
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Young male drivers see some of the highest average car insurance rates because they are more likely to engage in risky driving behavior, including speeding, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt. Fortunately, most drivers see their rates come down over time as they age and demonstrate safe driving habits. Young drivers may be able to save by enrolling in a telematics program that rewards safe driving with a premium discount.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Washington
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in WA
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in WA
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$3,317
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,088
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,886
|$5,044
|75%
|Age 19
|$2,416
|$3,902
|62%
|Age 20
|$2,302
|$3,596
|56%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Washington?
As with any other state, Washington car insurance rates are strongly impacted by driving history. If you get into an accident, receive a speeding ticket or are convicted of a DUI, you are more likely to pay higher car insurance premiums. The rates below show the average increase drivers may see after a single offense in each category. If you become a repeat offender, the increase will typically be much higher. Note that not all carriers will extend coverage to drivers with a DUI conviction or other high-risk offense.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in WA
|Percent increase from WA avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,410
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,692
|20%
|At-fault accident
|$2,084
|48%
|DUI conviction
|$2,577
|83%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates.
Car insurance rates in Washington by credit score
Your credit history will influence your Washington car insurance rates. Drivers with poor credit histories tend to file more claims than drivers with strong credit histories, so carriers generally charge higher rates if you have poor credit. Although Washington passed a law to ban credit history from auto insurance rating in 2022, it was later overturned and is no longer in effect.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in WA
|Percent change from WA avg. annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$1,468
|4%
|Average
|$1,419
|1%
|Good
|$1,410
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,393
|-1%
Washington car insurance rates by vehicle type
Insurers will take your car's make and model into account, as well as the car's age, when pricing policies. Vehicles that are lower in cost and able to be repaired using domestic rather than imported parts may earn a lower rate than high-priced sports or luxury cars. Cars with low theft rates and extra safety features also typically see lower premiums.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Washington
|BMW 330i
|$1,752
|Ford F-150
|$1,236
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,200
|Toyota Camry
|$1,410
|Toyota Prius
|$1,505
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Washington
Average rates can give you a general idea of what you might pay for car insurance in Washington, but your personal rating factors are unique to you. By inputting a few details into the tool below, we can provide you with a more personalized estimate.
How to save on car insurance in Washington
If the average car insurance rates in Washington seem expensive to you, keep in mind that you may be able to find a lower quote using a few strategies:
- Shop around: Rates vary by insurer, so compare quotes from multiple providers to see if you could get a more favorable rate with another provider. A little research may lead to significant savings without compromising on your level of coverage.
- Explore discounts: Investigate each insurer's discounts, which might include bundling auto with home or renters insurance. Discuss with an agent to identify which discounts you qualify for to maximize savings.
- Reconsider deductibles: Opting for a higher deductible, such as $1,000 over $500, will typically reduce your premium. However, experts recommend keeping your deductible low enough that you could comfortably pay it out of pocket on short notice.
- Choose your vehicle wisely: Insurance costs are influenced by the type of vehicle you drive. If you're already in the market for a new car, you might want to compare quotes for the models you're considering before finalizing your decision.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.