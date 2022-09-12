Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Average cost of car insurance in Washington for 2024

Washington drivers pay an average of $515 per year for minimum coverage and $1,410 per year for full coverage.

Written by
Ashlyn Brooks
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Updated Dec 21, 2023
Pay less for auto insurance
A better rate is around the corner. See how much you could save in 3 minutes or less.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Compare quotes from reliable carriers
+ MORE
User
Provide some info to get offers
We only ask for info that can impact your rate so we can share accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Select your policy
Compare and move forward with as many offers as you want from a list of trusted carriers.
Congrats
Settle your rate and policy details
Once you’ve decided on a carrier, wrap up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. 
On This Page

How much is car insurance in Washington? 

The national average annual cost of full coverage car insurance is $2,014, while minimum coverage costs an average of $622. Washington drivers pay lower average rates at $1,410 per year for full coverage and $515 per year for minimum coverage. While minimum coverage is all that's legally required by the state, most insurance experts recommend full coverage for additional financial protection. If you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender will likely require you to purchase full coverage car insurance.

Key takeaways

  • Teen drivers see some of the highest average rates in Washington. Parents with a 16-year-old driver on their policy pay an average full coverage premium of $3,317 per year.
  • Although Washington allows insurers to consider credit history in auto insurance rating, rate differences between drivers with good credit and drivers with poor credit are not as drastic as in many other states.
  • Your vehicle type impacts your Washington car insurance rates. BMW 330i drivers pay 46 percent more for full coverage than Honda Odyssey drivers.

What would you like to do today?

Washington car insurance rates by city

If you’re curious how much car insurance is in Washington, you can get an idea by browsing the table below, which shows average city rates in the state’s most-populated metros. You will notice that some ZIP codes pay more, while others see rates below the state average. A higher rate generally indicates that there are more claims filed in that region, perhaps due to higher accident rates or a larger number of car thefts.

Washington city Avg. monthly full coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium Percentage change from WA avg. annual full coverage premium
Auburn $129 $1,544 +10%
Bellevue $115 $1,383 -2%
Everett $116 $1,389 -1%
Federal Way $130 $1,565 +11%
Kirkland $116 $1,391 -1%
Renton $124 $1,492 +6%
Seattle $128 $1,535 +9%
Spokane $107 $1,283 -9%
Tacoma $130 $1,560 +11%
Vancouver $112 $1,347 -4%
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Washington

Similar to most states, Washington's car insurance rates are heavily influenced by age and gender. Drivers will typically see the highest costs at 18 (when on their own policy) and a consistent decline thereafter until rates flatten at around age 40.

Men typically pay slightly more for car insurance than women, since they are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents. Although Washington In the chart below, 16-year-old rates assume they are insured on their parents' policy since drivers are unable to be the primary policyholder if under the age of 18.

Age Avg. full coverage premium in Washington Avg. min. coverage premium in Washington
Age 16* $3,509 $1,427
Age 18 $5,523 $2,134
Age 20 $3,936 $1,441
Age 25 $1,929 $677
Age 30 $1,506 $533
Age 40 $1,424 $512
Age 50 $1,321 $480
Age 60 $1,276 $473
Age 70 $1,471 $570

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Age Avg. full coverage premium in Washington Avg. min. coverage premium in Washington
Age 16* $3,125 $1,298
Age 18 $4,564 $1,842
Age 20 $3,255 $1,259
Age 25 $1,703 $628
Age 30 $1,445 $532
Age 40 $1,396 $518
Age 50 $1,299 $483
Age 60 $1,253 $471
Age 70 $1,439 $563

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Lightbulb

Bankrate’s take: Young male drivers see some of the highest average car insurance rates because they are more likely to engage in risky driving behavior, including speeding, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt. Fortunately, most drivers see their rates come down over time as they age and demonstrate safe driving habits. Young drivers may be able to save by enrolling in a telematics program that rewards safe driving with a premium discount.

Cost considerations for young drivers in Washington

Age Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in WA Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in WA Percent difference
Age 16 $3,317 N/A* N/A*
Age 17 $3,088 N/A* N/A*
Age 18 $2,886 $5,044 75%
Age 19 $2,416 $3,902 62%
Age 20 $2,302 $3,596 56%

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Washington?

As with any other state, Washington car insurance rates are strongly impacted by driving history. If you get into an accident, receive a speeding ticket or are convicted of a DUI, you are more likely to pay higher car insurance premiums. The rates below show the average increase drivers may see after a single offense in each category. If you become a repeat offender, the increase will typically be much higher. Note that not all carriers will extend coverage to drivers with a DUI conviction or other high-risk offense.

Driving incident Avg. annual full coverage premium in WA Percent increase from WA avg. annual full coverage premium
Clean driving record $1,410 0%
Speeding ticket conviction $1,692 20%
At-fault accident $2,084 48%
DUI conviction $2,577 83%

The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates.

Car insurance rates in Washington by credit score

Your credit history will influence your Washington car insurance rates. Drivers with poor credit histories tend to file more claims than drivers with strong credit histories, so carriers generally charge higher rates if you have poor credit. Although Washington passed a law to ban credit history from auto insurance rating in 2022, it was later overturned and is no longer in effect.

Credit tier Avg. annual full coverage premium in WA Percent change from WA avg. annual full coverage premium
Poor $1,468 4%
Average $1,419 1%
Good $1,410 0%
Excellent $1,393 -1%

Washington car insurance rates by vehicle type

Insurers will take your car's make and model into account, as well as the car's age, when pricing policies. Vehicles that are lower in cost and able to be repaired using domestic rather than imported parts may earn a lower rate than high-priced sports or luxury cars. Cars with low theft rates and extra safety features also typically see lower premiums.

Vehicle Avg. annual full coverage premium in Washington
BMW 330i $1,752
Ford F-150 $1,236
Honda Odyssey $1,200
Toyota Camry $1,410
Toyota Prius $1,505

*Rates reflect full coverage policies.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Washington

Average rates can give you a general idea of what you might pay for car insurance in Washington, but your personal rating factors are unique to you. By inputting a few details into the tool below, we can provide you with a more personalized estimate.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to save on car insurance in Washington

If the average car insurance rates in Washington seem expensive to you, keep in mind that you may be able to find a lower quote using a few strategies:

  • Shop around: Rates vary by insurer, so compare quotes from multiple providers to see if you could get a more favorable rate with another provider. A little research may lead to significant savings without compromising on your level of coverage.
  • Explore discounts: Investigate each insurer's discounts, which might include bundling auto with home or renters insurance. Discuss with an agent to identify which discounts you qualify for to maximize savings.
  • Reconsider deductibles: Opting for a higher deductible, such as $1,000 over $500, will typically reduce your premium. However, experts recommend keeping your deductible low enough that you could comfortably pay it out of pocket on short notice.
  • Choose your vehicle wisely: Insurance costs are influenced by the type of vehicle you drive. If you're already in the market for a new car, you might want to compare quotes for the models you're considering before finalizing your decision.

Frequently asked questions

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.

Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.

Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Ashlyn Brooks

Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Senior wealth advisor at Versant Capital Management