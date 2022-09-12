Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Cheapest car insurance in Washington for 2024

USAA, Travelers and Oregon Mutual offer some of the cheapest car insurance in Washington state according to Bankrate's analysis.

TJ Porter
Mariah Posey
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
The cheapest car insurance companies in Washington

Washington drivers are required by law to carry at least a minimum amount of auto insurance for their vehicles, but many drivers will opt for higher limits or more coverage types when purchasing a policy to be more fully financially protected. In the state, the drivers pay an average of $1,410 for full coverage and $515 for minimum coverage, both less than the national average rate.

When looking for cheap car insurance in Washington, it may benefit you to ask for quotes from a range of car insurance companies to see who will offer you the best rates for your unique driving profile.

Key takeaways

Cheapest car insurance in Washington for minimum coverage

If you have low income, car insurance in Washington can be cheaper if you buy liability-only insurance. Washington drivers pay an average of $515 for minimum coverage, less than the national average of $622. Insurance professionals advise purchasing higher coverage limits in order for more financial protection, but if minimum coverage is as much as you can afford, USAA and PEMCO are the cheapest insurers in Washington on average.

Carrier Monthly min coverage premium Annual min coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
USAA
$27
$327
- $188
PEMCO
$28
$335
- $180
Travelers
$29
$351
- $164
Oregon Mutual
$32
$380
- $135
Progressive
$34
$407
- $108
Minimum coverage requirements for Washington drivers

The state of Washington requires drivers to carry at least minimum limits of liability coverage to drive legally. In Washington, you must have at least the following minimum coverage limits:

  • $25,000 bodily injury per person
  • $50,000 bodily injury per accident
  • $10,000 property damage

Washington also requires the following coverage to be offered, but policyholders can reject them in writing if they wish:

  • $25,000/$50,000 underinsured motorist bodily injury
  • $10,000 underinsured motorist property damage
  • $10,000 basic injury protection

Drivers who opt for minimum coverage car insurance typically pay some of the lowest costs on average. However, most insurance professionals will recommend that you purchase coverage more than the minimum amount of coverage required by law if you are financially able to do so in order to be better protected financially. If you cause an accident and the damages exceed your policy’s coverage limits, you are responsible for paying the difference out of pocket.

If you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, or want a car insurance policy that will cover damage to your vehicle, full coverage car insurance is typically the answer. In fact, nearly all lenders and financial institutions will require you to have full coverage car insurance if you have a loan or lease on your car.

Cheapest car insurance in Washington for full coverage

Full coverage auto insurance offers financial protection for your personal vehicle as well as liability, making it more expensive on average than minimum coverage. However, it covers several types of damage, such as hitting an animal, theft and weather damage. On average, Travelers offers the cheapest full coverage policies in the state.

Carrier Monthly full coverage premium Annual full coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
Travelers
$80
$957
- $453
Oregon Mutual
$81
$974
- $436
USAA
$82
$987
- $423
Progressive
$87
$1,048
- $362
Mutual of Enumclaw
$90
$1,078
- $332
Cheapest car insurance in Washington for drivers with prior incidents

Your driving record plays a big role in how much you pay for insurance coverage, so finding a cheap policy after an incident is usually more challenging. Depending on the type of incident on your record, the cheapest carrier will vary.

Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Washington with a speeding ticket: Oregon Mutual

Cheap auto insurance in Washington may be harder to find if you have a speeding ticket conviction on your driving record. The increase to the cost of your car insurance after a speeding ticket conviction varies from one car insurance company to the next, which is why comparing the options may help you find the most affordable policy.

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
Oregon Mutual $380 $974
USAA $387 $1,170
PEMCO $388 $1,306
Travelers $449 $1,271
Geico $466 $1,241

Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Washington with an at-fault accident: PEMCO

If you are found to be at fault in a car accident, chances are good that your car insurance costs will increase at renewal, as you’ll be considered a higher risk to insure. According to Bankrate’s analysis, the average cost increase following an accident in Washington is $674 per year on a full coverage car insurance policy. However, every car insurance company calculates rates differently, so it may be helpful to shop around if you have an at-fault car accident on your driving record.

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
PEMCO $422 $1,373
Oregon Mutual $431 $1,131
Travelers $471 $1,324
USAA $475 $1,412
Encompass $525 $1,561

Cheapest rates in Washington for high-risk drivers: Progressive

Few factors will typically impact your car insurance rates in Washington as much as being considered a high-risk driver who has been convicted of a DUI. Driving under the influence can have a wide range of penalties, including a significant uptick in the price you pay for car insurance. Additionally, not all car insurance companies will insure drivers with a DUI on their record, and while there are average rates for high-risk insurance listed below, they are not a guarantee that these companies will insure you with a DUI conviction on your record.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Progressive $490 $1,313
Travelers $527 $1,455
PEMCO $564 $1,719
Oregon Mutual $599 $1,461
Chubb $692 $2,219
Bankrate’s take: Washington may require that you file an SR-22 or another form of proof of financial responsibility to be allowed to drive following a DUI conviction. You’ll be subject to this requirement if you’ve been convicted of or forfeited bail for certain accidents, failed to pay judgements, or driven or owned a vehicle involved in an accident.An SR-22 certificate is proof of insurance that insurers can file with the state to show that you have sufficient coverage to pay for damages you cause while driving. You can avoid the SR-22 requirement by getting a certificate of deposit for at least $60,000 from the Department of Licensing or liability bond for the same amount from any surety or bonding company that does business in the state.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Washington

Young people pay far higher rates for auto insurance than adults. A combination of limited experience and a brain that is still maturing when it comes to decision-making makes teens and young adults far more likely to get into accidents and file claims. That can make finding cheap car insurance for young adults hard.

Depending on your needs as a young driver, different insurers may offer a better deal.

Cheapest Washington car insurance for insuring a teen driver: PEMCO

Teen drivers who do not yet have years of experience behind the wheel are statistically one of the most likely age groups to be involved in accidents and other incidents behind the wheel. Because of this, teen drivers pay, on average, a higher rate for car insurance, whether they have their own policy or are included on their parents' policies. As drivers age and get more experience behind the wheel, the average cost of car insurance tends to decline. By shopping around, and looking for teen discounts or student discounts, you may be able to find a better deal on car insurance for a teen driver.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
PEMCO $728 $2,048
Dairyland $794 $3,130
Oregon Mutual $836 $1,825
Travelers $859 $2,163
USAA $906 $2,615
Bankrate’s take: Our rates listed for insuring a teen driver reflect the total cost of a 16-year-old driver insured on their married parents’ policy. Older drivers on their own policy may see even higher rates. Typically, it is cheaper for teens and young adults to get insurance by having their parents add them to their existing policy.

Cheapest Washington car insurance for teens with a ticket: PEMCO

If a teen driver gets a ticket for speeding or another infraction, it can cause their already high insurance rates to spike. If that happens to you, PEMCO is likely to offer the cheapest coverage. Our incident rates reflect average premiums for an 18-year-old driver on their own policy.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
PEMCO $1,234 $3,495
Travelers $1,253 $3,619
USAA $1,303 $3,846
Geico $1,502 $3,782
Chubb $1,524 $4,332

Cheapest Washington car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Travelers

If you get into an accident and are deemed to be at fault, you’ll have to pay for the damages and will see your insurance premiums rise at renewal. If you find yourself in this situation, consider Travelers for the low-cost high-risk coverage.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Travelers $1,326 $3,786
PEMCO $1,369 $3,759
Capital $1,486 $3,341
USAA $1,629 $4,792
Geico $1,687 $4,277
Bankrate’s take: Washington is an at-fault state. That means that when an accident occurs, fault is assigned to one or both drivers. Both drivers can be determined to be partially at fault, with liability for damages assigned based on the proportion of fault each driver is assigned.

Cheapest Washington car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Progressive

A young adult who winds up with a DUI will see their insurance premiums skyrocket due to their  extreme heightened risk as a driver. While there is no guarantee that a standard insurer will be able to write you policy if you have a DUI on your record, consider starting your search with Progressive for lower average premiums.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Progressive $890 $2,431
Travelers $920 $2,722
PEMCO $1,054 $3,075
Grange $1,161 $3,831
Allstate $1,187 $4,210

Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Washington

One factor that has an impact on your premium rate is your ZIP code. If you live in an area with a high crime rate, or in a high-traffic area that sees more than the average number of accidents, your insurer may see you as a higher risk and could increase your rate accordingly. Below are average rates for different Washington cities and towns, as well as the cheapest insurer on average in those areas.

City City avg. annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
Bellevue $513 PEMCO $346
Seattle $574 Travelers $377
Spokane $445 PEMCO $260
Tacoma $592 PEMCO $391
Vancouver $496 PEMCO $323
City City avg. annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
Colville $340 PEMCO $210
Evans $340 PEMCO $210
Kettle Falls $339 PEMCO $210
Northport $341 PEMCO $210
Republic $340 Grange $281

Car insurance discounts in Washington

One of the easiest ways to find cheap car insurance in Washington is through discounts. Discount opportunities are very common, and may save you anywhere from a few dollars to 25 or 30 percent on the cost of your car insurance policy. Here are some car insurance discounts in Washington that you may see listed on your insurer's website:

  • Young driver discounts: Drivers under the age of 25 may be able to save if they are full-time high school or college students who maintain GPAs above the threshold set by an insurance company. They may also save if they are on their parents' policy and attend a school more than 100 miles from home.
  • Safe driver discounts: Drivers who go without an at-fault accident or moving violation conviction on their records for a certain number of years (usually three to five) may earn a discount. Participating in your insurer's telematics program could also earn you a hefty discount on your premium if the data shows that you're a safe and careful driver.
  • Safety features: Many insurers offer a discount for having a car with certain safety features, and may also be able to save if you install an anti-theft system in the vehicle.
  • Military discounts: Discounts for veterans or active-duty military members may also be available from certain car insurance companies.
  • Organizational discounts: Some insurers offer discounts to drivers who are part of certain organizations, companies, and/or alumni groups.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Bankrate Scores

Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.

Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.

  • Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
  • Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
  • Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Written by
TJ Porter
Contributor, Personal Finance

TJ Porter is a contributing writer for Bankrate with eight years of experience writing about finance.  TJ writes about a range of subjects, from budgeting tips to bank account reviews.

Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute