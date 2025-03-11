How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Washington

Like the relentless Washington rain, a speeding ticket can wash away your safe-driver status, taking your access to affordable insurance rates down the drain with it. Not to mention the fine you’ll have to pay for the speeding ticket itself. Bankrate’s team of insurance experts is here to outline the penalties for a speeding ticket in Washington, as well as your financial and legal options if you do get caught in the fast lane.

How much is a speeding ticket in Washington?

The cost of a speeding ticket in Washington State starts at $33 in fines, with possible fines up to $188 for severe infractions. Speeding in a work or school zone or speeding that causes a crash with injuries or fatalities could carry additional penalties. A base penalty of $48 could also be given to drivers caught driving within the speed limit but too fast for road conditions.

According to IRLJ 6.2 issued by the Washington Courts, the following base fine schedule applies to speeding infractions in Washington State when the speed limit is over 40 mph:

1 to 5 mph over limit: $33

6 to 10 mph over limit: $43

11 to 15 mph over limit: $58

16 to 20 mph over limit: $73

21 to 25 mph over limit: $88

26 to 30 mph over limit: $108

31 to 35 mph over limit: $133

36 to 40 mph over limit: $158

Over 40 mph over limit: $188

If you’re caught speeding in an area where the limit is 40 mph or less, you could see a slightly steeper fine, as seen below:

1 to 5 mph over limit: $43

6 to 10 mph over limit: $48

11 to 15 mph over limit: $63

16 to 20 mph over limit: $83

21 to 25 mph over limit: $108

26 to 30 mph over limit: $133

31 to 35 mph over limit: $158

Over 35 mph over limit: $188

The cost of the ticket is just the beginning. Washington drivers with a single speeding ticket pay an average of $2,227 per year for full coverage insurance — 20 percent more than the state average cost for drivers with clean records. Depending on the other rating factors in your driver profile, you could see a rate hike that’s higher or lower than the average.

The cheapest car insurance for Washington drivers with a speeding ticket

If you have a speeding ticket on your Washington driving record, finding cheap car insurance could be a challenge. Not all of Washington’s cheap auto insurance carriers also offer cheap coverage for drivers with speeding tickets. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed the latest rate data available from Quadrant Information Services to determine which insurance companies offer the lowest average rates for drivers with a single speeding ticket in Washington.

Insurance company Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket % difference after speeding ticket Oregon Mutual $1,082 $1,082 0% USAA $1,117 $1,326 19% Geico $1,359 $1,359 0% Encompass $1,709 $1,896 11% Travelers $1,507 $2,015 34%

What to do after a speeding ticket in Washington

Depending on your circumstances, you may choose to pay or fight your Washington speeding ticket. The best option for you depends on whether the ticket was issued in error along with your ability to pay the fine. Keep in mind that if you do pay the fine, you’ll be pleading guilty to speeding and your conviction will be added to your driving record, causing your insurance to increase.

Request a contested hearing

If you feel you were ticketed unfairly, you can check the “contested hearing” box on your ticket and mail it back to the court within 15 calendar days. When you request a contested hearing, the prosecutor will start to subpoena witnesses, such as the law enforcement officer who issued the ticket, to appear in court against you. In the meantime, you can request “discovery” — that is, evidence — from the prosecutor to review before your court date. You may choose to hire a lawyer to defend you or appear in court alone to explain why you were not guilty of speeding.

While a contested hearing may be a good option if you can provide proof that the ticket was issued in error, it requires a lot of homework on your part and may cost you more than the ticket fine if you choose to hire a lawyer. If you request a hearing and fail to appear, the court will consider you guilty and you’ll have to pay the full fine.

Request mitigation

Mitigation is a middle-ground option that allows you to request a reduced fine or a payment plan. You’ll still be pleading guilty, and your ticket will go on your driving record with the potential to impact your insurance, but a mitigation hearing gives you a chance to explain any extenuating circumstances to the judge. If you’ve received a steep monetary penalty but don’t have the time, funds or evidence to fight the ticket, mitigation may be your best option.

Pay your Washington speeding ticket fine

In most cases, paying your fine outright is the simplest approach. Your ticket will contain information about how to pay your ticket, typically either via your county or municipal court’s online portal, by phone or by mail.

Find cheap auto insurance after a speeding ticket

Don’t forget to shop around for new auto insurance after your speeding ticket. When your current policy renews, you’ll likely see your rate go up — and depending on how your insurance company handles speeding tickets, there may be a lower rate out there. Be sure to compare real quotes from at least three or four providers to see which offers the cheapest rates for your circumstances. Note that sometimes the cheapest option is to remain with your current insurer, especially if you have loyalty discounts with your current carrier.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down Icon Many insurers will offer coverage to drivers with a speeding ticket, but comparing several options may be a great way to find the best car insurance company after a moving violation. Some could offer lower rates for drivers with a speeding conviction than others. If you have multiple speeding tickets on your record and are having trouble finding auto coverage, you may need to consider a company that specializes in high-risk auto insurance

How many speeding tickets before your license is suspended in Washington? Caret Down Icon It usually takes six speeding tickets or other moving violations in a 12-month period or seven in a 24-month period before suspension in Washington. Once the suspension period is over, you have to complete a one-year probation period. Your license will be suspended for 30 days if you get another speeding ticket during your probation period.

How much is car insurance in Washington? Caret Down Icon The average cost of car insurance in Washington is $1,858 per year for a full coverage policy. A minimum coverage policy averages $559 per year. However, rates in most cities across Washington tend to be lower, as the statewide average is inflated by higher premiums in Seattle and Tacoma, where average full coverage rates usually exceed $2,000 per year. Even so, Washington’s insurance costs remain below the national averages of $2,678 for full coverage and $799 for minimum coverage.

Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down Icon You do not necessarily need to tell your insurer right away, but it will find out. When your policy comes up for renewal, an insurer will typically pull your driving record to check for any infractions. Insurance companies use this information, along with any policy changes you have made like adding more coverage or another driver, to set your new rate.

What is the cheapest car insurance company? Caret Down Icon The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on multiple factors, one of which is your driving record. According to Bankrate’s analysis of rate data from Quadrant Information Services, Oregon Mutual, USAA and Geico offer competitive rates to Washington drivers with a speeding ticket on their records. Shopping around and comparing rates can help you secure an affordable policy for your budget.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2023 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single speeding ticket.