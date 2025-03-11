How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Washington
Like the relentless Washington rain, a speeding ticket can wash away your safe-driver status, taking your access to affordable insurance rates down the drain with it. Not to mention the fine you’ll have to pay for the speeding ticket itself. Bankrate’s team of insurance experts is here to outline the penalties for a speeding ticket in Washington, as well as your financial and legal options if you do get caught in the fast lane.
How much is a speeding ticket in Washington?
The cost of a speeding ticket in Washington State starts at $33 in fines, with possible fines up to $188 for severe infractions. Speeding in a work or school zone or speeding that causes a crash with injuries or fatalities could carry additional penalties. A base penalty of $48 could also be given to drivers caught driving within the speed limit but too fast for road conditions.
According to IRLJ 6.2 issued by the Washington Courts, the following base fine schedule applies to speeding infractions in Washington State when the speed limit is over 40 mph:
- 1 to 5 mph over limit: $33
- 6 to 10 mph over limit: $43
- 11 to 15 mph over limit: $58
- 16 to 20 mph over limit: $73
- 21 to 25 mph over limit: $88
- 26 to 30 mph over limit: $108
- 31 to 35 mph over limit: $133
- 36 to 40 mph over limit: $158
- Over 40 mph over limit: $188
If you’re caught speeding in an area where the limit is 40 mph or less, you could see a slightly steeper fine, as seen below:
- 1 to 5 mph over limit: $43
- 6 to 10 mph over limit: $48
- 11 to 15 mph over limit: $63
- 16 to 20 mph over limit: $83
- 21 to 25 mph over limit: $108
- 26 to 30 mph over limit: $133
- 31 to 35 mph over limit: $158
- Over 35 mph over limit: $188
The cost of the ticket is just the beginning. Washington drivers with a single speeding ticket pay an average of $2,227 per year for full coverage insurance — 20 percent more than the state average cost for drivers with clean records. Depending on the other rating factors in your driver profile, you could see a rate hike that’s higher or lower than the average.
The cheapest car insurance for Washington drivers with a speeding ticket
If you have a speeding ticket on your Washington driving record, finding cheap car insurance could be a challenge. Not all of Washington’s cheap auto insurance carriers also offer cheap coverage for drivers with speeding tickets. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed the latest rate data available from Quadrant Information Services to determine which insurance companies offer the lowest average rates for drivers with a single speeding ticket in Washington.
|Insurance company
|Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket
|Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket
|% difference after speeding ticket
|Oregon Mutual
|$1,082
|$1,082
|0%
|USAA
|$1,117
|$1,326
|19%
|Geico
|$1,359
|$1,359
|0%
|Encompass
|$1,709
|$1,896
|11%
|Travelers
|$1,507
|$2,015
|34%
What to do after a speeding ticket in Washington
Depending on your circumstances, you may choose to pay or fight your Washington speeding ticket. The best option for you depends on whether the ticket was issued in error along with your ability to pay the fine. Keep in mind that if you do pay the fine, you’ll be pleading guilty to speeding and your conviction will be added to your driving record, causing your insurance to increase.
Request a contested hearing
If you feel you were ticketed unfairly, you can check the “contested hearing” box on your ticket and mail it back to the court within 15 calendar days. When you request a contested hearing, the prosecutor will start to subpoena witnesses, such as the law enforcement officer who issued the ticket, to appear in court against you. In the meantime, you can request “discovery” — that is, evidence — from the prosecutor to review before your court date. You may choose to hire a lawyer to defend you or appear in court alone to explain why you were not guilty of speeding.
While a contested hearing may be a good option if you can provide proof that the ticket was issued in error, it requires a lot of homework on your part and may cost you more than the ticket fine if you choose to hire a lawyer. If you request a hearing and fail to appear, the court will consider you guilty and you’ll have to pay the full fine.
Request mitigation
Mitigation is a middle-ground option that allows you to request a reduced fine or a payment plan. You’ll still be pleading guilty, and your ticket will go on your driving record with the potential to impact your insurance, but a mitigation hearing gives you a chance to explain any extenuating circumstances to the judge. If you’ve received a steep monetary penalty but don’t have the time, funds or evidence to fight the ticket, mitigation may be your best option.
Pay your Washington speeding ticket fine
In most cases, paying your fine outright is the simplest approach. Your ticket will contain information about how to pay your ticket, typically either via your county or municipal court’s online portal, by phone or by mail.
Find cheap auto insurance after a speeding ticket
Don’t forget to shop around for new auto insurance after your speeding ticket. When your current policy renews, you’ll likely see your rate go up — and depending on how your insurance company handles speeding tickets, there may be a lower rate out there. Be sure to compare real quotes from at least three or four providers to see which offers the cheapest rates for your circumstances. Note that sometimes the cheapest option is to remain with your current insurer, especially if you have loyalty discounts with your current carrier.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2023 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single speeding ticket.