How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Washington, D.C.

Drivers in Washington, D.C., already pay 11 percent more for full coverage car insurance than the national average. After a speeding ticket, their rate jumps even higher. A D.C. driver with a clean record pays an average of $2,719 per year for full coverage, but that climbs to $3,119 per year after a speeding ticket. Bankrate can help you understand how your insurance premium might change after getting a speeding ticket in Washington, D.C.

How much is a speeding ticket in Washington, D.C.?

The cost of Washington, D.C. speeding ticket fines is based on how many miles per hour (mph) you were going over the limit and where you were driving:

10 mph or less over the limit: $50

$50 11 to 15 mph over the limit: $100

$100 16 to 20 mph over the limit: $150

$150 21 to 25 mph over the limit: $200

$200 Over 25 mph over the limit on controlled access roadways: $400

$400 Over 25 mph over the limit on non-controlled access roadways: $500

$500 Unreasonable speed in a school zone: $100

$100 Unreasonable speed near a playground, recreational facility, pool, athletic field or senior center: $100

In addition to fines, drivers also face the likelihood of higher auto insurance rates from even a single speeding ticket. The average cost of car insurance in D.C. for full coverage is $2,719 per year, and minimal coverage is $825 per year. After a speeding ticket, average rates jump to $3,119 and $945 per year, respectively.

The cheapest car insurance for Washington, D.C. drivers with a speeding ticket

Finding the cheapest car insurance in D.C. can be challenging after receiving a moving violation, but it is possible. When looking for lower rates, remember the other factors that matter to you in an insurance company. For example, do you prefer a carrier with robust digital options? Or, you may need an agent with a brick-and-mortar location. Sometimes, the best car insurance company for you isn’t always the one with the cheapest rate.

To simplify the search, below are the top five cheapest car insurance carriers in D.C. for drivers with speeding tickets.

Company Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket % difference after speeding ticket USAA $1,107 $1,296 17% Geico $1,645 $1,875 14% Erie $1,801 $1,890 5% Progressive $3,184 $4,137 30% State Farm $3,764 $4,460 18%

What to do after a speeding ticket in Washington, D.C.

In Washington, D.C., drivers have up to 30 days to pay the fine or contest the ticket before a penalty applies. The timeline is as follows:

Days 1-30: Pay the fine or contest the ticket

Days 31-60: Pay the fine with a penalty or contest the ticket

Day 61: Driver is deemed liable

Day 61-120: Pay the fine with a penalty or file a motion to vacate

Day 121: Fine assigned to collections

Driving history is a significant rating factor, and if you are concerned about the impact of a speeding ticket on your car insurance, there are steps you can take.

Contest the ticket

The first step is to contest the speeding ticket if you feel that it was issued in error. You can do this online or through the mail by completing an adjudication request. The form must be received within the 30-day timeline to avoid penalties. The hearing examiner will decide if the evidence you brought to court is enough to reduce or vacate the ticket or if you must pay the fine.

Look for discounts

If the speeding ticket impacts your policy, ask your agent which car insurance discounts you might qualify for. Many insurers offer discounts for enrolling in automatic payments, completing a defensive driving course and policy bundling.

Shop around

An expert-recommended method for finding lower rates is to request free quotes from several car insurance companies. Suppose you have several speeding tickets or other infractions on your record in the last few years. In that case, it may be wise to approach insurers specializing in coverage for high-risk drivers, too. Either way, specify the same coverage types and limits for each company so you can compare rates apples to apples.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down Icon Finding the best car insurance company can be tricky, with or without a speeding ticket. Auto insurance is highly personalized, so the best company for one person might not be the best for someone else. Experts recommend getting quotes from several companies, reading reviews and asking about discount opportunities. When comparing rates, note that it’s vital to specify the same coverage types and limits, or the comparisons will be less valid. If you have more than one speeding ticket on your record in the last few years, you may want to look into insurers specializing in coverage for high-risk drivers.

Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down Icon No law requires you to inform your auto insurance company when you receive a speeding ticket ; however, they will likely find out. When your policy is up for renewal, your insurer will often check your driving record again, and your rate will typically increase if you’ve been convicted of speeding. The same goes for applying for coverage with a new insurer. Your driving record will be factored into your new quote.

How long does a speeding ticket affect my insurance in Washington, D.C.? Caret Down Icon You will likely see higher-than-average car insurance rates for about three years following your speeding ticket , although the infraction will permanently remain on your driving record. Remember that if you get additional speeding tickets, you’ll continue to pay higher-than- average car insurance rates for longer or might even be deemed a high-risk driver. You might want to regularly shop for car insurance to find the best rates, especially if it’s been several years since you got the speeding ticket and it’s fallen off your record.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze November 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket.

Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile (40 years) applied. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.