Americans need to be educated consumers of insurance – not just to save money, but to protect their assets and their net worth at a time when the insurance industry is struggling to respond to climate change.

Kathleen Howley is Bankrate’s principal reporter and analyst for home and auto insurance. She has more than two decades of experience as a financial journalist. Before joining Bankrate's insurance team, she was a senior reporter and columnist for Bloomberg News, a senior correspondent for Forbes, and a senior reporter covering personal finance for The Messenger, a beat that included the shifting landscape consumers face for their home and car insurance.

Howley, a Boston native and granddaughter of Irish immigrants, won the 2008 Loeb Award and the New York Press Club’s Best Continuing Coverage Award for her reporting on the financial crisis.

When you signed your mortgage, you promised to maintain insurance on your home. If you lose coverage and can't find a quick alternative, ramifications include a requirement that you pay for expensive “forced place” insurance that only covers the lender. If you don't pay, you could lose your home. That's why climate change’s tectonic impact on insurance markets is an issue that doesn't just hit the budgets of American families – it can also impact their living situations and their net worth. In 2023, California Gov. Galvin Newsom said his insurance carrier suddenly canceled his home policy, forcing him to scramble to find a replacement after the nation’s biggest insurers announced they were leaving or limiting new business in his state. Ultimately, he said he had to go with the state’s FAIR plan, a super-expensive alternative to standard policies that only covers catastrophic losses.