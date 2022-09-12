Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Washington, D.C. for 2024
Drivers in the nation's capitol pay an average of $607 for minimum and $2,072 for full coverage car insurance
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
How much is car insurance in Washington, D.C.?
Auto insurance rates are dependent on many factors, including your age, ZIP code, gender, driving history and vehicle. Other factors, such as your credit score and marital status, are also factored in. The average cost of insurance in the U.S. is $622 per year for minimum coverage and $2,014 for full coverage. Average rates in Washington D.C. are fairly comparable to the national average, with minimum coverage costing a bit less and full coverage costing slightly more.
To help you find affordable D.C. car insurance that doesn’t sacrifice quality, Bankrate's insurance editorial team reviewed the major insurers by market share that are writing policies here. We sourced data from Quadrant Information Services on average rates for D.C. car owners. We found that drivers are paying an average rate of $607 for minimum coverage, while full coverage, which typically includes collision and comprehensive insurance, costs an average of $2,072.
Key takeaways
- The average monthly car insurance rates in D.C. are $51 for minimum coverage and $173 for full coverage insurance.
- Eighteen-year-old males on their own policy pay the highest average premium across all the rating factors we analyzed, at $6,753 per year for full coverage.
- Getting a speeding ticket increases the average full coverage rate in Washington, D.C. by 14 percent each year.
- A DUI conviction adds an average of nearly $1,000 per year to the average Washington, D.C. full coverage car insurance premium.
- Drivers with poor credit pay 79 percent more for full coverage in D.C. than drivers with excellent credit.
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C. car insurance rates are influenced by both the age and gender of each driver. Younger drivers tend to pay higher rates, due to their inexperience, with young males paying among the highest premiums since they are statistically the most likely group to be involved in an accident. As you gain more experience on the road, you’ll generally see your premium go down (assuming you keep a clean driving record), although the average car insurance cost in Washington, D.C. does tend to increase again once a driver hits age 70. Note that rates in the tables below for 16-year-olds show the cost of drivers on their parents' policies; all other rates are for individuals with their own insurance coverage.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Washington, D.C.
|Average minimum coverage premium in D.C.
|Age 16*
|$4,603
|$1,397
|Age 18
|$6,753
|$2,032
|Age 20
|$4,682
|$1,273
|Age 25
|$2,596
|$703
|Age 30
|$2,157
|$617
|Age 40
|$2,086
|$604
|Age 50
|$1,985
|$595
|Age 60
|$1,931
|$589
|Age 70
|$2,123
|$660
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Washington, D.C.
|Average minimum coverage premium in Washington, D.C.
|Age 16*
|$3,971
|$1,251
|Age 18
|$5,497
|$1,720
|Age 20
|$3,843
|$1,117
|Age 25
|$2,397
|$685
|Age 30
|$2,123
|$620
|Age 40
|$2,057
|$609
|Age 50
|$1,955
|$587
|Age 60
|$1,904
|$585
|Age 70
|$2,085
|$651
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: When looking at how much car insurance costs in Washington, D.C. you'll see that male and female drivers have different average rates, with women of every age paying less than men. According to statistics from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, male drivers make up about 68 percent of the teen crash fatality rate. Because male drivers are at a higher risk of serious accidents than female drivers, insurers compensate by charging them a higher rate for their policies.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Washington, D.C.
For most young drivers, it makes financial sense to stay on your parents’ or guardians’ policy until you move out and establish your own household. Generally, rates are higher for young drivers on their own. Keep in mind too that 16- and 17-year-old drivers are not legal adults and generally must be listed on an adult’s policy.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in D.C.
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in D.C.
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$4,287
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,920
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,692
|$6,125
|66%
|Age 19
|$3,403
|$4,815
|41%
|Age 20
|$3,160
|$4,263
|35%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Washington, D.C.?
Driving record, including speeding tickets, at-fault accidents and DUI convictions, significantly impacts average car insurance rates in Washington, D.C. In general, you will earn the lowest rates if you have a clean driving record. Incidents on your record may indicate risky driving behaviors, and insurers are likely to charge more to account for the increased risk. Behavior like driving without insurance may also lead you to being considered a high-risk driver. In addition to the possibility of higher rates, you may be required to file an SR-22 certificate and may face other penalties if you are convicted of one or more infractions.
The average rates in the table below reflect just one instance of each infraction. If you have several infractions, you can expect your premiums to be even higher.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual premium* in D.C.
|Percentage increase from D.C. avg. annual premium*
|Clean driving record
|$2,072
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,352
|14%
|At-fault accident
|$2,719
|31%
|DUI conviction
|$3,064
|48%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Washington, D.C. by credit score
In Washington, D.C., your credit also impacts your car insurance rates. Insurance companies use credit-based insurance scores to help calculate premiums in states where the practice is allowed. Generally, drivers with poorer credit scores tend to file more claims, which results in a higher risk to the insurer and thus a higher average rate. In D.C., drivers with poor credit pay nearly $1,500 more per year than drivers with excellent credit, on average.
Here are the average rates for D.C. drivers based on their credit history:
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual premium* in DC
|Percentage change from DC average annual premium*
|Poor
|$3,337
|61%
|Average
|$2,241
|8%
|Good
|$2,072
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,861
|-10%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Washington, D.C. car insurance rates by vehicle type
The vehicle make and model that you drive has one of the largest impacts on your car insurance rates. Some vehicles may be less likely to get into crashes or have lower repair costs, which result in lower premiums. The opposite is also true; vehicles with a higher likelihood of crashes or higher repair costs generally cost more to insure.
Here are sample rates for popular types of vehicles in Washington, D.C.:
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual premium* in DC
|Toyota Camry
|$2,770
|Ford F-150
|$1,715
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,767
|BMW 330i
|$2,770
|Toyota Prius
|$2,192
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Washington, D.C.
Bankrate created this handy calculator to help you determine your Washington, D.C. car insurance cost. By inputting a few key pieces of information, you can get an estimate of what you will pay for your policy. Keep in mind that this is a general estimate rather than a specific quote. It can still, however, give you a benchmark figure to help you decide on the best policy for your needs.
How to save on car insurance in Washington, D.C.
If you’re looking for the best car insurance rates in Washington, D.C., you might want to keep these tips in mind when you begin your search for the cheapest auto insurance companies in the District:
- Bundle your policies: If you have another insurance policy such as homeowners insurance or renters insurance, you can bundle the policies that you have through the same carrier and receive a discount for doing so.
- Shop around: One way to find an insurance policy that fits your needs and your budget is to shop around. Contact multiple insurance providers and request quotes for coverage so you can compare the levels of protection available to you. Rates change annually, so comparison shopping may allow you to find savings when your existing policy is up for renewal.
- Look for discounts: Most carriers offer discounts, many of which provide simple ways to save. Allowing the carrier to track your driving habits using a telematics program, having safety equipment or taking a defensive driving course are a handful of ways you can save on your policy.
- Raising your deductibles: If you have full coverage, the higher your deductibles, the lower your premiums are likely to be because you agree to take on more financial risk. Your deductible is the out-of-pocket costs you pay with a comprehensive or collision claim, and the more you take on means potentially lower monthly premiums.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.