Best car insurance in Washington, D.C. for 2024

Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm and Erie are writing some of the best car insurance in the District of Columbia, according to Bankrate’s research.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 11, 2024
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Washington, D.C.

According to rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the average cost for a full coverage auto policy in Washington, D.C. is $2,430 per year. A minimum coverage policy averages $754. Fortunately, many of the best carriers on our list offer average rates even cheaper than that.

We understand that price may not be the only factor you consider when choosing an insurance company, though. To select the top car insurance carriers in Washington, D.C., we reviewed each company holistically, examining customer service rankings from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best, as well as coverage options, discount opportunities and digital tools. Based on these factors, we assigned each company a Bankrate Score on a five-point scale. The companies that came out on top included Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm and Erie.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate Average min coverage rate
Geico
4.4
$1,510
$407
USAA
4.3
$1,324
$436
Progressive
4.2
$1,455
$754
State Farm
4.2
$3,652
$1,222
Erie
3.8
$1,515
$537
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Geico

4.4
Avg. full coverage premium

$126/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,510/yr

Customer satisfaction

818/1,000

USAA

4.2
Avg. full coverage premium

$110/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,324/yr

Customer satisfaction

877/1,000

Progressive

4.4
Avg. full coverage premium

$121/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,455/yr

Customer satisfaction

814/1,000

State Farm

4.3
Avg. full coverage premium

$304/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$3,652/yr

Customer satisfaction

843/1,000

Erie

4
Avg. full coverage premium

$126/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,515/yr

Customer satisfaction

863/1,000

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Washington, D.C.

To find the best car insurance companies in Washington, D.C., Bankrate first looked to proprietary rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services. We then studied other metrics such as customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, AM Best financial strength ratings, mobile accessibility, discounts offered and NAIC complaint indexes. Using this information, we issued each company a Bankrate Score ranging from 0.0 to 5.0. We hope you can use the information in this guide and our Bankrate Scores to evaluate carriers efficiently and find the best option for your auto insurance needs.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Washington, D.C. drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Washington, D.C.

The best auto insurance company in Washington, D.C. is likely different for everyone. However, some simple approaches may be used to help judge which insurer offers the best coverage for you and your unique situation.

New

What’s new in Washington, D.C.?
  • A recent news report in the District reported that carjackings are increasing greatly throughout the capital region and 5,632 vehicle thefts have been reported so far in 2023 — a 102 percent increase over the previous year. These increased thefts, says the report, are one of the primary reasons why insurance rates have increased recently. Car owners will need a full coverage policy, which includes comprehensive coverage, for insurance to pay out after a car theft.
  • The Washington Post did an extensive report on rising car insurance prices in September 2023. The report noted that even though other types of inflation have cooled, car insurance for U.S. drivers was 16 percent more expensive in July 2023 than in July 2022 and 70 percent more expensive than in 2013. It notes that motor vehicle maintenance costs are also on the rise, since it is more expensive to diagnose newer, high-tech vehicles. Insurers are also hedging their bets against the increasing number of big payouts they are seeing with climate-change-induced natural disasters, such as flooding or hurricanes.

How much is car insurance in Washington, D.C.?

The average annual cost of full coverage car insurance in the U.S. is $2,542, while Washington, D.C. drivers pay an annual average of $2,430 for the same coverage. Minimum coverage is slightly more expensive, on average, in Washington, D.C. at $754 per year compared to the national average of $740 per year. The higher minimum coverage rate in Washington, D.C. may be attributed, in part, to the region's high population density, which could lead to higher rates of accidents, theft and vandalism.

Full coverage car insurance rates in Washington, D.C. are also higher than those in some surrounding areas. For instance, the average annual full coverage rate in Maryland is $2,491. In Virginia, the price difference is much more dramatic with a yearly full coverage premium of $1,960. Washington, D.C. is unique in that it is essentially one large metropolitan area, so the entire region sees the higher average rates we typically associate with big cities in other states.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Washington, D.C.

When you begin your search for auto insurance in Washington, D.C., it might be helpful to have a benchmark figure to refer to — and our handy calculator provides just that. Input a few key pieces of information, and it will give you an estimate of what you might pay for car insurance in D.C. While it may not reflect your exact premium, it can give you a good starting point.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Close X
Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute