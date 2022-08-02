Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance in Washington, D.C. for 2024
Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm and Erie are writing some of the best car insurance in the District of Columbia, according to Bankrate’s research.
Best car insurance companies in Washington, D.C.
According to rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the average cost for a full coverage auto policy in Washington, D.C. is $2,430 per year. A minimum coverage policy averages $754. Fortunately, many of the best carriers on our list offer average rates even cheaper than that.
We understand that price may not be the only factor you consider when choosing an insurance company, though. To select the top car insurance carriers in Washington, D.C., we reviewed each company holistically, examining customer service rankings from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best, as well as coverage options, discount opportunities and digital tools. Based on these factors, we assigned each company a Bankrate Score on a five-point scale. The companies that came out on top included Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm and Erie.
|Insurance company
|
Bankrate score
|Average full coverage rate
|Average min coverage rate
|
4.4
|
$1,510
|
$407
|
4.3
|
$1,324
|
$436
|
4.2
|
$1,455
|
$754
|
4.2
|
$3,652
|
$1,222
|
3.8
|
$1,515
|
$537
Geico
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$126/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,510/yr
Customer satisfaction
818/1,000
-
Why Geico made our list: A common household name, Geico offers low average rates in Washington, D.C. and a long list of discounts for potential additional savings. Policyholders may save on their premium with discounts for professional affiliation, military service, bundling and safe driving. Although Geico policies are relatively basic, with only a few coverage options, such as roadside assistance and rental reimbursement, the company has robust digital tools for virtual policy management.
Who Geico may be good for: Drivers who are on a tight budget and don't mind handling their insurance needs online or over the phone may want to ask for a quote from Geico.
Read full Geico Insurance review
-
-
USAA
4.2
4.2
Avg. full coverage premium
$110/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,324/yr
Customer satisfaction
877/1,000
-
Why USAA made our list: With Army, Navy and Marine Corps bases in the greater Washington, D.C. area, USAA may be a suitable carrier for many drivers in the District. The company only provides insurance to eligible active-duty military members, veterans and their immediate family members and tailors many of its policy offerings specifically to the military community. While not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions, the company holds the highest 2023 J.D. Power score on our list in the Mid-Atlantic region, indicating that policyholders review it favorably for customer satisfaction.
Read full USAA Insurance review
-
-
Progressive
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$121/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,455/yr
Customer satisfaction
814/1,000
-
Why Progressive made our list: Like many of the other carriers on our list, Progressive has well-developed digital tools that allow for virtual policy management. Drivers looking for policy customization options may appreciate Progressive's many endorsements, including custom equipment coverage, gap insurance, rental car reimbursement and ridesharing coverage. The carrier also has a long list of discounts, which may help bring down its already low average rates in Washington, D.C.
Read full Progressive Insurance review
-
-
State Farm
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$304/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$3,652/yr
Customer satisfaction
843/1,000
-
Why State Farm made our list: Although its average annual full coverage premium hovers near the average for Washington, D.C. drivers, State Farm policyholders may save with two telematics programs, student savings and vehicle safety discounts. You may also be able to bundle your auto policy with home or life insurance for a multi-policy discount. According to our research, State Farm is a great option for high risk drivers, so it may offer coverage if you have a few blemishes on your record. Additionally, State Farm has numerous agents in the Washington, D.C. area, so if you prefer to work with an in-person agent, there's likely one near you.
Read full State Farm Insurance review
-
-
Erie
4
4
Avg. full coverage premium
$126/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,515/yr
Customer satisfaction
863/1,000
-
Why Erie made our list: Last year, in 2023, Erie ranked as the official top car insurance company in the Mid-Atlantic region in J.D. Power’s Auto Insurance Study. Additionally, AM Best gives the company an A+ (Superior) rating for financial strength. Erie is a regional carrier that writes policies in 12 states and Washington, D.C. Drivers who value robust coverage may be interested in Erie as the carrier's standard full coverage policies include locksmith services, pet coverage and personal item coverage. The carrier also has a long list of potential discounts, but it does not offer a telematics program, and its digital tools are fairly basic compared to many larger competitors.
Read full Erie Insurance review
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Washington, D.C.
To find the best car insurance companies in Washington, D.C., Bankrate first looked to proprietary rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services. We then studied other metrics such as customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, AM Best financial strength ratings, mobile accessibility, discounts offered and NAIC complaint indexes. Using this information, we issued each company a Bankrate Score ranging from 0.0 to 5.0. We hope you can use the information in this guide and our Bankrate Scores to evaluate carriers efficiently and find the best option for your auto insurance needs.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
To help Washington, D.C. drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Washington, D.C.
The best auto insurance company in Washington, D.C. is likely different for everyone. However, some simple approaches may be used to help judge which insurer offers the best coverage for you and your unique situation.
New
- A recent news report in the District reported that carjackings are increasing greatly throughout the capital region and 5,632 vehicle thefts have been reported so far in 2023 — a 102 percent increase over the previous year. These increased thefts, says the report, are one of the primary reasons why insurance rates have increased recently. Car owners will need a full coverage policy, which includes comprehensive coverage, for insurance to pay out after a car theft.
- The Washington Post did an extensive report on rising car insurance prices in September 2023. The report noted that even though other types of inflation have cooled, car insurance for U.S. drivers was 16 percent more expensive in July 2023 than in July 2022 and 70 percent more expensive than in 2013. It notes that motor vehicle maintenance costs are also on the rise, since it is more expensive to diagnose newer, high-tech vehicles. Insurers are also hedging their bets against the increasing number of big payouts they are seeing with climate-change-induced natural disasters, such as flooding or hurricanes.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much is car insurance in Washington, D.C.?
The average annual cost of full coverage car insurance in the U.S. is $2,542, while Washington, D.C. drivers pay an annual average of $2,430 for the same coverage. Minimum coverage is slightly more expensive, on average, in Washington, D.C. at $754 per year compared to the national average of $740 per year. The higher minimum coverage rate in Washington, D.C. may be attributed, in part, to the region's high population density, which could lead to higher rates of accidents, theft and vandalism.
Full coverage car insurance rates in Washington, D.C. are also higher than those in some surrounding areas. For instance, the average annual full coverage rate in Maryland is $2,491. In Virginia, the price difference is much more dramatic with a yearly full coverage premium of $1,960. Washington, D.C. is unique in that it is essentially one large metropolitan area, so the entire region sees the higher average rates we typically associate with big cities in other states.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Washington, D.C.
When you begin your search for auto insurance in Washington, D.C., it might be helpful to have a benchmark figure to refer to — and our handy calculator provides just that. Input a few key pieces of information, and it will give you an estimate of what you might pay for car insurance in D.C. While it may not reflect your exact premium, it can give you a good starting point.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.