Best homeowners insurance in Washington, D.C. for 2024

Best for military-focused coverage4.7 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 606 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA earns the highest J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction, although the company’s limited eligibility renders it rank-ineligible. While the average rates for homeowners insurance in Washington D.C. are competitive, USAA does have strict eligibility requirements. You must be an active member of the military, an immediate family member or a veteran in order to qualify for coverage. If you do meet these requirements, you may have access to a multitude of military-friendly policy options, including uniform coverage.
Who USAA may be good for: Military members stationed at the Pentagon, Walter Reed or any other Washington, D.C. military facilities should take a look at USAA's offerings. Its low rates and military-focused insurance can be an excellent value for those who are serving their country, their families and veterans.