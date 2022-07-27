Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Washington, D.C. for 2024

Based on Bankrate's extensive research, the best insurers in Washington, D.C. are USAA, Chubb, Allstate, Travelers and State Farm.

Mary Van Keuren
Mariah Posey
Updated Dec 21, 2023
Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Washington, D.C.

Based on data supplied by Quadrant Information Services, our insurance editorial team determined that the average annual rate for Washington, D.C. home insurance is $893 for $250,000 of dwelling coverage. The following companies all met our high standards for service, insurance offerings and financial stability, while also offering reasonably priced policies to Washington, D.C. homeowners. To determine the quality of a company's customer service, we relied on the rankings by J.D. Power; financial strength was indicated by each company's AM Best rating. The following companies may be a good starting point for D.C. homeowners seeking the best homeowners insurance company.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium
USAA
A++
884
/1,000
$51
$606
 Get a quote
Chubb
A++
809
/1,000
$74
$892
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
815
/1,000
$86
$1,035
 Get a quote
Travelers
A++
794
/1,000
$77
$924
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$85
$1,014
 Read review
The top five home insurance companies in Washington, D.C.

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 884/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 606 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: USAA earns the highest J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction, although the company’s limited eligibility renders it rank-ineligible. While the average rates for homeowners insurance in Washington D.C. are competitive, USAA does have strict eligibility requirements. You must be an active member of the military, an immediate family member or a veteran in order to qualify for coverage. If you do meet these requirements, you may have access to a multitude of military-friendly policy options, including uniform coverage.

Who USAA may be good for: Military members stationed at the Pentagon, Walter Reed or any other Washington, D.C. military facilities should take a look at USAA's offerings. Its low rates and military-focused insurance can be an excellent value for those who are serving their country, their families and veterans.

Chubb

Best for high-value homes

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 892 for $250k dwelling coverage
Chubb Review Get a personalized quote

Why Chubb made our list: Chubb could be a great option for high-value Washington, D.C. home insurance or for high-net-worth clients in general. Chubb has options geared specifically for luxury homes, including the Masterpiece policy. This policy includes several perks, including risk consulting and a cash settlement option. However, Chubb's customer satisfaction score with J.D. Power is below average, suggesting that its policyholders may not always be satisfied with its service.

Who Chubb may be good for: If your home and property is worth $300K or more, you may be interested in Chubb’s high-value home insurance. The Masterpiece policy has significant benefits, including perks like unlimited loss of use coverage and a replacement cost cash-out option.

Allstate

Best for digital tools

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 815/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,035 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: While the average Allstate home insurance premium for Washington, D.C. is higher than the area’s overall average, rates are below the national average rate for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Allstate offers a wide range of policy add-ons, including coverage options for your sports equipment, yard and garden equipment, and identity theft protection. One thing homeowners may find attractive about Allstate is the company's robust digital tools, which include a highly-rated mobile app and an informative website that makes it easy to manage your business with a few clicks. 

Who Allstate may be good for: If you would rather pay your premium bill, file claims and view documents online rather than heading for the nearest local agent office, Allstate might be a good fit for you. Although there are a handful of local Allstate agents in D.C., you can purchase and manage your policy easily online.

Travelers

Best for green homes

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 794/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 924 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: Travelers earns an A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating, indicating sound historical financial strength. The company provides multiple coverage options for a homeowners policy, including green home coverage, which will pay the difference to repair or rebuild your home with eco-friendly materials after a covered loss. There is also a green home discount that saves you up to 5 percent if your home is LEED-certified. Travelers has the lowest J.D. Power score on our list, though, so its customer satisfaction may be worthy of consideration when shopping.

Who Travelers may be good for: If caring for the environment is high on your priority list, you may want to consider Travelers. Unlike many insurers, the company has exclusive endorsement coverage and discounts for green homes.

State Farm

Best for local agents

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,014 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest home insurance company in the nation by market share, so it could be  a good choice for Washington, D.C. homeowners insurance if you are looking for a well-established carrier. Additionally, State Farm has an extensive list of local agents in D.C., which may appeal to those who like to handle their coverage face-to-face. However, State Farm has one of the highest average annual premiums on our list and advertises fewer discounts than some competitors.

Who State Farm may be good for: Although State Farm offers a solid range of digital tools for those who prefer to do their insurance business online, the company's bricks-and-mortar presence in Washington is impressive. There are more than 25 offices in D.C. alone, and more in the surrounding areas of Virginia and Maryland.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Washington, D.C.

Bankrate's insurance editorial team surveyed multiple factors before determining the best Washington, D.C. homeowners insurance companies. After analyzing the data, a Bankrate Score, from 0 to 5, was assigned to each company.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed

How much is home insurance in Washington, D.C.?

The average annual cost of homeowners insurance in Washington D.C. is $893, which is significantly less than the national average of $1,428 for the same $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Washington, D.C. is prone to natural disasters such as storms and hail, similar to other states in the mid-Atlantic region. The District's rates are roughly in line with insurance costs in neighboring states. For instance, Virginia averages $887 annually; Maryland is more expensive, with an average of $1,164 per year.

Keep in mind that rates vary between Washington, D.C. homeowners insurance companies and based on your own personal rating factors. You may pay more or less than the area average.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K $750K
USAA
$402
$606
$799
$985
$1,517
Chubb
$527
$892
$1,217
$1,544
$2,535
Allstate
$682
$1,035
$1,451
$1,961
$3,518
Travelers
$638
$924
$1,292
$1,667
$3,154
State Farm
$721
$1,014
$1,234
$1,524
$2,380
How to find the best cheap home insurance in Washington, D.C.

No homeowner wants to pay more for their policy than they need to, but the good news is that there are strategies you can take to help you save money on your Washington, D.C. home insurance while still ensuring that you have solid coverage. 

  1. Shop around. Don't settle on a policy after receiving a single quote. Every insurance company has their own method of determining quotes, so you are likely to get a range of prices when you compare quotes, which can help you see which company offers you the best rate.
  2. Keep your roof in good repair. When you request quotes, insurers are likely to ask the age of your roof. Aging or damaged roofs may result in costly insurance claims, so a newer roof is likely to net you a lower premium. If your roof is made of storm-resistant materials, you may even earn a discount.
  3. Bundle your policies. Most insurers offer multiple discounts, and one that is fairly standard is a bundling discount. This will usually pertain to the purchase of your home and your auto insurance from the same company, but you can check with your agent to see if you can earn a discount for bundling home insurance with another type of policy, such as life or umbrella insurance.
  4. Keep your credit score high. A good credit history indicates a lower likelihood that you will file future claims according to actuarial data used by insurers. A positive credit history may earn you a lower premium rate with some insurers. On the other hand, a poor credit history may indicate that you’re more likely to file claims, potentially resulting in a higher premium.
  5. Choose a higher deductible. The deductible is the amount you pay before insurance kicks in. Boosting your deductible means more out of pocket if you do file a claim, but would decrease your insurance premium.

Common home insurance discounts in Washington, D.C.

One way to save on your home insurance is by utilizing discounts. Most insurers offer discounts, which can be easy to earn and save you a percentage off your premium rate. Here are a few that are common with Washington, D.C. homeowners.

Home insurance coverage options in Washington, D.C.

Common causes of loss in Washington, D.C. are often predicated by the severe summer storms that happen each year. The entire district is in an area that sees frequent flooding according to data from FEMA. Wind and hail can also damage homes during a storm.  In addition to the standard types of coverage on homeowners insurance policies, D.C. homeowners may want to consider the following optional coverage types:

  • Flood insurance: A standard homeowners insurance policy does not cover damage caused by flooding. While a few carriers offer flood coverage as an endorsement, it’s much more common to purchase a separate policy. You can purchase flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or from some private carriers.
  • Sewer backup coverage: Commonly offered as an endorsement and sometimes called “water backup” or “sump pump backup” coverage, this option provides coverage for damage to your home if water backs up into your sewer or drain lines.
  • Identity theft protection: An increasingly digital-first work may come with conveniences, but it also makes identity theft easier. This coverage option provides you with financial protection for the costs to restore your identity.

Coverage options vary by provider, so be sure to talk to your agent about the endorsements you’ll most benefit from.

News that affects Washington, D.C. homeowners

A 2022 report by WUSA, a CBS channel in Washington, D.C., reported that flooding is happening more frequently in D.C. The report quoted experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and meteorologists from the National Weather Service, who stated the following:

  • Between 1990 and 2020, D.C. there was an average of 2.4 tidal flooding events per year. In the past decade, that number has risen to 7.6 annually.
  • Floods in D.C. are not generally related to storms, and may happen at any time.
  • The D.C. region has seen five inches of sea level rise.
  • D.C.'s location at the confluence of the tidal Potomac and the Potomac River plays a role in flood occurrence, both from increasing tidal activity and the influence of upstream flooding from the river.
  • Flooding is projected to increase from 5–10 floods annually to 55–85 a year, with floods hitting about two feet above the average high tide.

What this means for D.C. homeowners is an increasing need to consider flood insurance. Flood coverage is not part of a standard HO-3 insurance policy—the most common type of home insurance. An additional policy covering floods must be purchased either through your home insurance company or via the NFIP.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance