The January 2024 Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell slightly from the previous month, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, released February 13. The all-items index increased 3.1 percent over the past year before seasonal adjustment, a bit down from December’s 12-month jump of 3.4 percent.

While the decrease is not as dramatic as some expected, inflation is now substantially lower than its high point of 9.1 percent in the summer of 2022. “Progress has been made on inflation, down significantly from the peak,” says Mark Hamrick, Bankrate’s senior economic analyst. “But it is happening at too slow of a pace to satisfy.”

The battle against inflation has not yet been won, and the Federal Reserve cannot yet declare ‘mission accomplished.’ — Mark Hamrick, Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst

At the Fed’s first announcement of the new year, at the end of January, it was implied that rate cuts would be coming at some point this year, though when has not been specified. “With the hotter-than-expected CPI, notions of a near-term rate cut by the Federal Reserve are going up in smoke,” Hamrick says. “The battle against inflation has not yet been won, and the Federal Reserve cannot yet declare ‘mission accomplished.'”

Here’s a peek into how inflation affects the housing market.

The housing market and inflation

Despite this overall progress, the shelter category, which includes housing costs, continues to be a major contributor to the CPI’s monthly all-items increase. In fact, it accounted for more than two-thirds of the monthly all-items increase in January, up 0.6 percent from last month and 6 percent year-over-year.

Nationally, CoreLogic reports that home prices rose 5.5 percent year-over-year in December 2023; it forecasts that price growth will continue as the spring real estate season kicks into gear. “While appreciation is expected to slow, home prices will continue to extend to new highs entering the typically busy spring homebuying season,” said CoreLogic’s chief economist Selma Hepp.

Meanwhile, Fannie Mae’s latest Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) increased by 3.5 points in January to 70.7, with an overwhelming 83 percent of respondents saying they believe it’s a bad time to buy a home.

That negative attitude is likely directly tied to today’s mortgage rates, which have eased a bit since hitting the 8 percent mark in October but remain stubbornly elevated despite the lower inflation. The current average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.89 percent, according to Bankrate’s most recent data.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), foresees things calming down by end-of-year: “Mortgage rates will be bouncy week-to-week but will most likely settle toward 6 percent by the year end,” he said in a statement.

“A big wildcard this year involves the questions associated with what happens with mortgage rates and the supply of homes for sale,” says Hamrick. “If we see a continued and more substantial drop in mortgage rates, that could in turn compel more current owners to move, putting their homes on the market. Ultimately, that could ease some of the upward pressure on home prices, which would undo some of the damage inflicted on housing affordability over the past several years.”

What it means for buyers and sellers

Among these decidedly mixed signals, should you buy a home now, or wait? What about selling your home now?

For homebuyers

Low inventory remains a problem for potential buyers across the country. According to the most recent existing home sales data from NAR, the country had a 3.2-month supply of housing inventory in December, still significantly below the 5 to 6 months that would be needed for a balanced market.

It’s OK to wait things out instead of buying now to beat further increases, especially if you’re a first-time homebuyer. While you’d be putting off building equity, you might find you’re in a better position to buy in the future, as the market continues to cool and your income can potentially grow.

Even when inflation does come down on a consistent basis, it doesn’t mean prices falling; it just means prices not rising as fast. — Greg McBride, Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst

“Even when inflation does come down on a consistent basis, it doesn’t mean prices falling; it just means prices not rising as fast,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst. “For homebuyers, a more modest pace of appreciation, or even a period of stagnant home prices, can allow for incomes to grow further. Rather than stretching too much now, you may be able to buy a bit more comfortably in a couple of years if your income growth outpaces home price growth. But there are no guarantees.”

That said, life circumstances might require you to buy a home now, regardless of market trends, and that’s as good a reason as any. Just make sure you plan to stay in the home for long enough to come out ahead when you eventually sell.

For home sellers

The ongoing housing shortage may provide an opportunity for sellers to get a better price for their homes. This is good news, but keep in mind that if you then need to buy a new home, the tables will turn, and you’ll be subject to the same circumstances — and high mortgage rates — as other buyers.

And remember, location matters. The nationwide median home-sale price was $382,600 in December, according to NAR, but prices vary greatly from one area to the next. So, depending on where you live, you could find fewer takers or need to come down on price.

Homebuying tips when prices are high

If you’re set on buying soon, here are a few ways you can stretch your housing budget: