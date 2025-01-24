Skip to Main Content

Best mortgage lenders with no origination fee in 2025

Andrew Dehan Laurie Richards Shashank Shekhar
Written by
Andrew Dehan,
Edited by
Laurie Richards,
Reviewed by
Shashank Shekhar,
Verified Badge Icon Expert verified
Published on January 24, 2025 | 2 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Credit: kate_sept2004/Getty Images; Illustration by Issiah Davis/Bankrate

When shopping around for a mortgage, you’ll find that many mortgage lenders charge an origination fee, which is the cost to cover processing and underwriting the loan. You’ll also find that some lenders don’t have this fee at all, or can discount or waive it for certain customers. Here is Bankrate’s guide to the best mortgage lenders with no origination fee in 2025.

Best mortgage lenders with no origination fee

Lender Credit requirements Down payment minimum Bankrate Score
Allied Mortgage Group 620 for conventional loans 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans and USDA loans 4.8
Alliant Credit Union 620 for conventional loans 3% for conventional loans 4.7
Bison State Bank 620 for conventional loans, 580 for FHA loans, 580 for VA loans 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans and USDA loans 4.6
LowRates.com 620 for conventional loans, 700 for jumbo loans, 580 for FHA loans, 500 for VA loans 3% for conventional, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans 4.6


Allied mortgage group logo

Allied Mortgage Group

Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: 36 states plus Washington, D.C.
    • Loans offered: Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, refinancing and more
    • Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans
    • Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans and USDA loans
    • Where to find: Branch location and online


Alliant credit union

Alliant Credit Union

Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: All U.S. states except Maryland
    • Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, refinancing and more
    • Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans
    • Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans
    • Where to find: Online


bison state bank logo

Bison State Bank

Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: All U.S. states
    • Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, refinancing and more
    • Credit requirements: 580 for VA and FHA loans; 620 for conventional loans
    • Down payment minimum: None for VA and USDA loans; 3% for conventional loans; 3.5% for FHA loans
    • Where to find: Online


Lowrates.com

LowRates.com

Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: All U.S. states except Georgia and Massachusetts
    • Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, refinancing and more
    • Credit requirements: 500 for VA loans; 580 for FHA loans; 620 for conventional loans; 700 for jumbo loans
    • Down payment minimum: None for VA loans; 3% for conventional loans; 3.5% for FHA loans
    • Where to find: Branch location or online

How to choose the best mortgage lender with no origination fee

While the best mortgage lender ultimately depends on individual circumstances and what feels “right” to you, it’s helpful to narrow down your options. Here are some tips:

  • Set your priorities. Do you want to talk to a loan officer in person? Do you need a faster closing? Want to apply for and track your mortgage status through an app? Consider these and other questions as you come up with your short list of lenders.
  • Get prequalified or preapproved. If you haven’t determined a homebuying budget, get prequalified for a mortgage first. This can help you understand how much a lender might allow you to borrow based on some preliminary financial information. If you’re ready to shop for homes, skip the prequalification and ask for a preapproval, which involves a credit check.
  • Understand rate-lock fees. While the lender might not charge an origination fee, you might still need to pay to lock your interest rate as you look for homes. Clarify this cost, including any rate-lock extension fees, with each lender you’re considering.
Learn more: Compare current mortgage rates

What is an origination fee and why do lenders charge them?

An origination fee is an upfront fee a mortgage lender charges to cover the cost of initiating and processing a loan. This one-time fee compensates the lender for services such as gathering the borrower’s information to process and fund the loan, and sometimes handling the escrow account as well. Origination fees exist for many types of loans, including mortgages and personal loans.

Some lenders also include the cost of underwriting — the risk assessment the lender does for every borrower — in the origination fee, while others charge a separate processing or underwriting fee.

FAQ

Written by
Andrew Dehan Arrow Right Icon
Writer, Home lending
Andrew Dehan writes about home loans, real estate and personal finance. He's taken the NMLS Loan Originator education classes and passed the MLO SAFE test. Besides Bankrate, his work has been published by Rocket Mortgage, Forbes Advisor and Business Insider. He’s also a poet, musician and nature-lover. He lives in metro Detroit with his wife and children.